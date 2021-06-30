If your Angular version is >= 7.2 you can use a new version (angular-mydatepicker) of this component:
Version compatibility of this library
|Library version
|Angular version
|Branch
|Installation
|< 9.0.0
|>= 2 and < 9
|master
|npm install --save ngx-mydatepicker@latest
|>= 9.0.0
|>= 9
|angularIvy
|npm install --save ngx-mydatepicker@ng9
Angular date picker
Angular attribute directive date picker. Compatible Angular2+.
There is similar date picker here, but difference between these two is that with the ngx-mydatepicker you can define the style of input box, calendar and clear buttons.
Online demo of bootstrap styled input box and glyphicons is here
To install this component to an external project, follow the procedure:
npm install ngx-mydatepicker --save
Add MyDatePickerModule import to your @NgModule like example below
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app';
import { NgxMyDatePickerModule } from 'ngx-mydatepicker';
@NgModule({
imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxMyDatePickerModule.forRoot() ],
declarations: [ MyTestApp ],
bootstrap: [ MyTestApp ]
})
export class MyTestAppModule {}
If you are using systemjs package loader add the following ngx-mydatepicker properties to the System.config:
(function (global) {
System.config({
paths: {
'npm:': 'node_modules/'
},
map: {
// Other components are here...
'ngx-mydatepicker': 'npm:ngx-mydatepicker/bundles/ngx-mydatepicker.umd.min.js'
},
packages: {
}
});
})(this);
Use one of the following two options.
In this option the ngModel binding is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the ngModel.
To use ngModel define the application class as follows:
import {INgxMyDpOptions, IMyDateModel} from 'ngx-mydatepicker';
// other imports here...
export class MyTestApp {
myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = {
// other options...
dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy',
};
// Initialized to specific date (09.10.2018)
model: any = { date: { year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9 } };
constructor() { }
// optional date changed callback
onDateChanged(event: IMyDateModel): void {
// date selected
}
}
Add the following snippet inside your template:
<!-- input box styling is bootstrap 3.3.7 -->
<form>
<div class="input-group">
<input class="form-control" style="float:none" placeholder="Select a date" ngx-mydatepicker name="mydate"
[(ngModel)]="model" [options]="myOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker" (dateChanged)="onDateChanged($event)"/>
<span class="input-group-btn">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.clearDate()">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></i>
</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.toggleCalendar()">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></i>
</button>
</span>
</div>
</form>
There are two ways to set an initial date to the model.
Initialize with the IMyDate object:
// Initialized to specific date (09.10.2018)
model: any = { date: { year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9 } };
Initialize with the JS date object:
// Initialized to today
model: any = { jsdate: new Date() };
In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the formControlName.
To use reactive forms define the application class as follows:
import {INgxMyDpOptions} from 'ngx-mydatepicker';
// other imports here...
export class MyTestApp implements OnInit {
myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = {
// other options...
dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy',
};
private myForm: FormGroup;
constructor(private formBuilder: FormBuilder) { }
ngOnInit() {
this.myForm = this.formBuilder.group({
// Empty string or null means no initial value. Can be also specific date for
// example: {date: {year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9}} which sets this date to initial
// value.
myDate: [null, Validators.required]
// other controls are here...
});
}
setDate(): void {
// Set today date using the patchValue function
let date = new Date();
this.myForm.patchValue({myDate: {
date: {
year: date.getFullYear(),
month: date.getMonth() + 1,
day: date.getDate()}
}});
}
clearDate(): void {
// Clear the date using the patchValue function
this.myForm.patchValue({myDate: null});
}
}
Add the following snippet inside your template:
<!-- input box styling is bootstrap 3.3.7 -->
<form [formGroup]="myForm" (ngSubmit)="onSubmit()" novalidate>
<div class="input-group">
<input class="form-control" style="float:none" placeholder="Select a date" ngx-mydatepicker name="myDate"
formControlName="myDate" [options]="myOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker"/>
<span class="input-group-btn">
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.clearDate()">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></i>
</button>
<button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.toggleCalendar()">
<i class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></i>
</button>
</span>
</div>
<div class="btnGroup">
<button class="button" type="submit" [disabled]="myForm.controls.myDate.errors">Submit</button>
<p class="error" *ngIf="myForm.controls.myDate.errors">Date is required!</p>
</div>
</form>
Value of the options attribute is a type of INgxMyDpOptions. It can contain the following properties.
|Option
|Default
|Type
|Description
|dayLabels
|{su: 'Sun', mo: 'Mon', tu: 'Tue', we: 'Wed', th: 'Thu', fr: 'Fri', sa: 'Sat'}
|IMyDayLabels
|Day labels visible on the selector.
|monthLabels
|{ 1: 'Jan', 2: 'Feb', 3: 'Mar', 4: 'Apr', 5: 'May', 6: 'Jun', 7: 'Jul', 8: 'Aug', 9: 'Sep', 10: 'Oct', 11: 'Nov', 12: 'Dec' }
|IMyMonthLabels
|Month labels visible on the selector.
|dateFormat
|yyyy-mm-dd
|string
|Date format on the selection area and the callback. For example: d.m.yyyy, dd.mm.yyyy, yyyy-m-d, yyyy-mm-dd, d mmm yyyy, dd mmm yyyy (d = Day not leading zero, dd = Day with leading zero, m = Month not leading zero, mm = Month with leading zero, mmm = Month as a text, yyyy = Year four digit)
|showTodayBtn
|true
|boolean
|Show 'Today' button on calendar.
|todayBtnTxt
|Today
|string
|Today button text. Can be used if showTodayBtn = true.
|firstDayOfWeek
|mo
|string
|First day of week on calendar. One of the following: mo, tu, we, th, fr, sa, su
|sunHighlight
|true
|boolean
|Sunday red colored on calendar.
|satHighlight
|false
|boolean
|Saturday red colored on calendar.
|highlightDates
|no default value
|Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)
|Dates red colored on calendar. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]
|markCurrentDay
|true
|boolean
|Is current day (today) marked on calendar.
|markCurrentMonth
|true
|boolean
|Is current month marked on calendar. Can be used if monthSelector = true.
|markCurrentYear
|true
|boolean
|Is current year marked on calendar. Can be used if yearSelector = true.
|monthSelector
|true
|boolean
|If month label is selected opens a selector of months.
|yearSelector
|true
|boolean
|If year label is selected opens a selector of years.
|minYear
|1000
|number
|Minimum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be less than 1000.
|maxYear
|9999
|number
|Maximum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be more than 9999.
|disableUntil
|no default value
|IMyDate
|Disable dates backward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 6, day: 26}. To reset existing disableUntil value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0}
|disableSince
|no default value
|IMyDate
|Disable dates forward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 7, day: 22}. To reset existing disableSince value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0}
|disableDates
|no default value
|Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)
|Disable single dates one by one. Array of disabled dates. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example disable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing disableDates value set empty array to it.
|enableDates
|no default value
|Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)
|Enable given dates one by one if the date is disabled. For example if you disable the date range and want to enable some dates in range. Array of enabled days. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example enable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing enableDates value set empty array to it.
|disableDateRanges
|no default value
|Array[IMyDateRange](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date-range.interface.ts)
|Disable date ranges. For example: [{begin: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, end: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 20}}]. To reset existing disableDateRanges value set empty array to it.
|disableWeekends
|false
|boolean
|Disable weekends (Saturday and Sunday).
|disableWeekdays
|no default value
|Array< string >
|Disable weekdays. Array of weekdays to disable. Weekdays are same strings as the firstDayOfWeek option. For example: ['tu', 'we'] which disables Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
|markDates
|no default value
|Array[IMyMarkedDates](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-marked-dates.interface.ts)
|Mark dates for different colors. For example: [{dates: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 12, day: 16}], color: '#004198'}, {dates: [{year: 2017, month: 10, day: 1}, {year: 2017, month: 11, day: 4}], color: 'green'}]. To reset existing markDates value set empty array to it.
|markWeekends
|no default value
|IMyMarkedDate
|Mark weekends (Saturday and Sunday). For example: {marked: true, color: 'red'}. Value of color can be any CSS color code. To reset existing markWeekends set: {marked: false, color: ''}
|disableHeaderButtons
|true
|boolean
|Prevent to change the calendar view with header buttons if previous or next month are fully disabled by disableUntil or disableSince.
|showWeekNumbers
|false
|boolean
|Are week numbers visible or not on calendar. Can be used if firstDayOfWeek = mo.
|selectorHeight
|232px
|string
|Selector height in pixels.
|selectorWidth
|252px
|string
|Selector width in pixels.
|alignSelectorRight
|false
|boolean
|Align selector right.
|openSelectorTopOfInput
|false
|boolean
|Open selector top of input field. The selector arrow cannot be shown if this option is true.
|closeSelectorOnDateSelect
|true
|boolean
|Is selector closed or not on a date select.
|closeSelectorOnDocumentClick
|true
|boolean
|Is selector closed or not on document click.
|allowSelectionOnlyInCurrentMonth
|true
|boolean
|Is a date selection allowed or not other than current month.
|showSelectorArrow
|true
|boolean
|Is selector (calendar) arrow shown or not.
|appendSelectorToBody
|false
|boolean
|Is selector (calendar) appended to body element or not.
|focusInputOnDateSelect
|true
|boolean
|Is the input box focused after a date select.
|ariaLabelPrevMonth
|Previous Month
|string
|Aria label text of previous month button.
|ariaLabelNextMonth
|Next Month
|string
|Aria label text of next month button.
|ariaLabelPrevYear
|Previous Year
|string
|Aria label text of previous year button.
|ariaLabelNextYear
|Next Year
|string
|Aria label text of next year button.
myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = {
todayBtnTxt: 'Today',
dateFormat: 'yyyy-mm-dd',
firstDayOfWeek: 'mo',
sunHighlight: true,
disableUntil: {year: 2016, month: 8, day: 10}
};
If initial date is not specified, when the calendar is opened, it will ordinarily default to selecting the current date. If you would prefer a different year and month to be the default for a freshly chosen date picking operation, specify a defaultMonth attribute.
Value of the defaultMonth attribute can be:
You can can call functions of the directive. Define local variable to input field like below:
<input ngx-mydatepicker name="mydate" [(ngModel)]="model" [options]="myOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker"/>
This #dp="ngx-mydatepicker" defines the local variable named dp. You can use it to call functions of the directive for example (click)="dp.openCalendar()".
Opens the calendar. For example:
<button type="button" (click)="dp.openCalendar()">Open</button>
Closes the calendar. For example:
<button type="button" (click)="dp.closeCalendar()">Close</button>
Closes the calendar if it is open and opens the calendar if it is closed. For example:
<button type="button" (click)="dp.toggleCalendar()">Toggle</button>
Clears the date from the input box and model. For example:
<button type="button" (click)="dp.clearDate()">Clear</button>
Returns true if the date in the input box is valid. Otherwise it returns false. This function also calls the inputFieldChanged callback.
<input ngx-mydatepicker [(ngModel)]="model" [options]="myDatePickerOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker"/>
@ViewChild('dp') ngxdp: NgxMyDatePickerDirective;
checkDateValidity(): void {
let valid: boolean = this.ngxdp.isDateValid();
console.log('Valid date in the input box: ', valid);
}
called when the date is selected, removed or input field typing is valid
event parameter:
event parameter type is IMyDateModel
Example of the dateChanged callback:
onDateChanged(event: IMyDateModel) {
console.log('onDateChanged(): ', event.date, ' - jsdate: ', new Date(event.jsdate).toLocaleDateString(), ' - formatted: ', event.formatted, ' - epoc timestamp: ', event.epoc);
}
called when the value change in the input field, date is selected or date is cleared (can be used in validation, returns true or false indicating is date valid or not in the input field)
event parameter:
event parameter type is IMyInputFieldChanged
Example of the input field changed callback:
onInputFieldChanged(event: IMyInputFieldChanged) {
console.log('onInputFieldChanged(): Value: ', event.value, ' - dateFormat: ', event.dateFormat, ' - valid: ', event.valid);
}
called when the calendar view change (year or month change)
event parameter:
event parameter type is IMyCalendarViewChanged
values of the weekday property are same as values of the firstDayOfWeek option
Example of the calendar view changed callback:
onCalendarViewChanged(event: IMyCalendarViewChanged) {
console.log('onCalendarViewChanged(): Year: ', event.year, ' - month: ', event.month, ' - first: ', event.first, ' - last: ', event.last);
}
called when the calendar is opened or closed
Example of the calendar toggle callback:
onCalendarToggle(event: number): void {
console.log('onCalendarClosed(): Reason: ', event);
}
At first fork and clone this repo.
Install all dependencies:
Build the npmdist folder and execute tslint:
Execute unit tests and coverage (output is generated to the test-output folder):
Run sample application:
Build a local npm installation package:
Install local npm package to your project:
