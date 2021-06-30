If your Angular version is >= 7.2 you can use a new version (angular-mydatepicker) of this component:

Version compatibility of this library

Library version Angular version Branch Installation < 9.0.0 >= 2 and < 9 master npm install --save ngx-mydatepicker@latest >= 9.0.0 >= 9 angularIvy npm install --save ngx-mydatepicker@ng9

Angular date picker

Description

Angular attribute directive date picker. Compatible Angular2+.

There is similar date picker here, but difference between these two is that with the ngx-mydatepicker you can define the style of input box, calendar and clear buttons.

Online demo of bootstrap styled input box and glyphicons is here

Installation

To install this component to an external project, follow the procedure:

npm install ngx-mydatepicker --save Add MyDatePickerModule import to your @NgModule like example below import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app' ; import { NgxMyDatePickerModule } from 'ngx-mydatepicker' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxMyDatePickerModule.forRoot() ], declarations: [ MyTestApp ], bootstrap: [ MyTestApp ] }) export class MyTestAppModule {} If you are using systemjs package loader add the following ngx-mydatepicker properties to the System.config: ( function ( global ) { System.config({ paths : { 'npm:' : 'node_modules/' }, map : { 'ngx-mydatepicker' : 'npm:ngx-mydatepicker/bundles/ngx-mydatepicker.umd.min.js' }, packages : { } }); })( this );

Usage

Use one of the following two options.

1. ngModel binding

In this option the ngModel binding is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the ngModel.

To use ngModel define the application class as follows:

import {INgxMyDpOptions, IMyDateModel} from 'ngx-mydatepicker' ; export class MyTestApp { myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = { dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy' , }; model: any = { date: { year: 2018 , month: 10 , day: 9 } }; constructor ( ) { } onDateChanged(event: IMyDateModel): void { } }

Add the following snippet inside your template:

< form > < div class = "input-group" > < input class = "form-control" style = "float:none" placeholder = "Select a date" ngx-mydatepicker name = "mydate" [( ngModel )]= "model" [ options ]= "myOptions" # dp = "ngx-mydatepicker" ( dateChanged )= "onDateChanged($event)" /> < span class = "input-group-btn" > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" ( click )= "dp.clearDate()" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-remove" > </ i > </ button > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" ( click )= "dp.toggleCalendar()" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-calendar" > </ i > </ button > </ span > </ div > </ form >

There are two ways to set an initial date to the model.

Initialize with the IMyDate object: model: any = { date: { year: 2018 , month: 10 , day: 9 } };

Initialize with the JS date object: model: any = { jsdate: new Date () };

2. Reactive forms

In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the formControlName.

To use reactive forms define the application class as follows:

import {INgxMyDpOptions} from 'ngx-mydatepicker' ; export class MyTestApp implements OnInit { myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = { dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy' , }; private myForm: FormGroup; constructor ( private formBuilder: FormBuilder ) { } ngOnInit() { this .myForm = this .formBuilder.group({ myDate: [ null , Validators.required] }); } setDate(): void { let date = new Date (); this .myForm.patchValue({myDate: { date: { year: date.getFullYear(), month: date.getMonth() + 1 , day: date.getDate()} }}); } clearDate(): void { this .myForm.patchValue({myDate: null }); } }

Add the following snippet inside your template:

< form [ formGroup ]= "myForm" ( ngSubmit )= "onSubmit()" novalidate > < div class = "input-group" > < input class = "form-control" style = "float:none" placeholder = "Select a date" ngx-mydatepicker name = "myDate" formControlName = "myDate" [ options ]= "myOptions" # dp = "ngx-mydatepicker" /> < span class = "input-group-btn" > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" ( click )= "dp.clearDate()" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-remove" > </ i > </ button > < button type = "button" class = "btn btn-default" ( click )= "dp.toggleCalendar()" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-calendar" > </ i > </ button > </ span > </ div > < div class = "btnGroup" > < button class = "button" type = "submit" [ disabled ]= "myForm.controls.myDate.errors" > Submit </ button > < p class = "error" * ngIf = "myForm.controls.myDate.errors" > Date is required! </ p > </ div > </ form >

Attributes

options attribute

Value of the options attribute is a type of INgxMyDpOptions. It can contain the following properties.

Option Default Type Description dayLabels {su: 'Sun', mo: 'Mon', tu: 'Tue', we: 'Wed', th: 'Thu', fr: 'Fri', sa: 'Sat'} IMyDayLabels Day labels visible on the selector. monthLabels { 1: 'Jan', 2: 'Feb', 3: 'Mar', 4: 'Apr', 5: 'May', 6: 'Jun', 7: 'Jul', 8: 'Aug', 9: 'Sep', 10: 'Oct', 11: 'Nov', 12: 'Dec' } IMyMonthLabels Month labels visible on the selector. dateFormat yyyy-mm-dd string Date format on the selection area and the callback. For example: d.m.yyyy, dd.mm.yyyy, yyyy-m-d, yyyy-mm-dd, d mmm yyyy, dd mmm yyyy (d = Day not leading zero, dd = Day with leading zero, m = Month not leading zero, mm = Month with leading zero, mmm = Month as a text, yyyy = Year four digit) showTodayBtn true boolean Show 'Today' button on calendar. todayBtnTxt Today string Today button text. Can be used if showTodayBtn = true. firstDayOfWeek mo string First day of week on calendar. One of the following: mo, tu, we, th, fr, sa, su sunHighlight true boolean Sunday red colored on calendar. satHighlight false boolean Saturday red colored on calendar. highlightDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Dates red colored on calendar. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}] markCurrentDay true boolean Is current day (today) marked on calendar. markCurrentMonth true boolean Is current month marked on calendar. Can be used if monthSelector = true. markCurrentYear true boolean Is current year marked on calendar. Can be used if yearSelector = true. monthSelector true boolean If month label is selected opens a selector of months. yearSelector true boolean If year label is selected opens a selector of years. minYear 1000 number Minimum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be less than 1000. maxYear 9999 number Maximum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be more than 9999. disableUntil no default value IMyDate Disable dates backward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 6, day: 26}. To reset existing disableUntil value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0} disableSince no default value IMyDate Disable dates forward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 7, day: 22}. To reset existing disableSince value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0} disableDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Disable single dates one by one. Array of disabled dates. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example disable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing disableDates value set empty array to it. enableDates no default value Array[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts) Enable given dates one by one if the date is disabled. For example if you disable the date range and want to enable some dates in range. Array of enabled days. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example enable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing enableDates value set empty array to it. disableDateRanges no default value Array[IMyDateRange](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date-range.interface.ts) Disable date ranges. For example: [{begin: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, end: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 20}}]. To reset existing disableDateRanges value set empty array to it. disableWeekends false boolean Disable weekends (Saturday and Sunday). disableWeekdays no default value Array< string > Disable weekdays. Array of weekdays to disable. Weekdays are same strings as the firstDayOfWeek option. For example: ['tu', 'we'] which disables Tuesdays and Wednesdays. markDates no default value Array[IMyMarkedDates](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-marked-dates.interface.ts) Mark dates for different colors. For example: [{dates: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 12, day: 16}], color: '#004198'}, {dates: [{year: 2017, month: 10, day: 1}, {year: 2017, month: 11, day: 4}], color: 'green'}]. To reset existing markDates value set empty array to it. markWeekends no default value IMyMarkedDate Mark weekends (Saturday and Sunday). For example: {marked: true, color: 'red'}. Value of color can be any CSS color code. To reset existing markWeekends set: {marked: false, color: ''} disableHeaderButtons true boolean Prevent to change the calendar view with header buttons if previous or next month are fully disabled by disableUntil or disableSince. showWeekNumbers false boolean Are week numbers visible or not on calendar. Can be used if firstDayOfWeek = mo. selectorHeight 232px string Selector height in pixels. selectorWidth 252px string Selector width in pixels. alignSelectorRight false boolean Align selector right. openSelectorTopOfInput false boolean Open selector top of input field. The selector arrow cannot be shown if this option is true. closeSelectorOnDateSelect true boolean Is selector closed or not on a date select. closeSelectorOnDocumentClick true boolean Is selector closed or not on document click. allowSelectionOnlyInCurrentMonth true boolean Is a date selection allowed or not other than current month. showSelectorArrow true boolean Is selector (calendar) arrow shown or not. appendSelectorToBody false boolean Is selector (calendar) appended to body element or not. focusInputOnDateSelect true boolean Is the input box focused after a date select. ariaLabelPrevMonth Previous Month string Aria label text of previous month button. ariaLabelNextMonth Next Month string Aria label text of next month button. ariaLabelPrevYear Previous Year string Aria label text of previous year button. ariaLabelNextYear Next Year string Aria label text of next year button.

Example of the options data (not all properties listed):

myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = { todayBtnTxt: 'Today' , dateFormat: 'yyyy-mm-dd' , firstDayOfWeek: 'mo' , sunHighlight: true , disableUntil: {year: 2016 , month: 8 , day: 10 } };

defaultMonth attribute

If initial date is not specified, when the calendar is opened, it will ordinarily default to selecting the current date. If you would prefer a different year and month to be the default for a freshly chosen date picking operation, specify a defaultMonth attribute.

Value of the defaultMonth attribute can be:

IMyDefaultMonth object. The value of defMonth property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2016 or 08/2016 .

property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: or . a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2016 or 08/2016.

Functions

You can can call functions of the directive. Define local variable to input field like below:

< input ngx-mydatepicker name = "mydate" [( ngModel )]= "model" [ options ]= "myOptions" # dp = "ngx-mydatepicker" />

This #dp="ngx-mydatepicker" defines the local variable named dp. You can use it to call functions of the directive for example (click)="dp.openCalendar()".

openCalendar function

Opens the calendar. For example:

< button type = "button" ( click )= "dp.openCalendar()" > Open </ button >

closeCalendar function

Closes the calendar. For example:

< button type = "button" ( click )= "dp.closeCalendar()" > Close </ button >

toggleCalendar function

Closes the calendar if it is open and opens the calendar if it is closed. For example:

< button type = "button" ( click )= "dp.toggleCalendar()" > Toggle </ button >

Clears the date from the input box and model. For example:

< button type = "button" ( click )= "dp.clearDate()" > Clear </ button >

Returns true if the date in the input box is valid. Otherwise it returns false. This function also calls the inputFieldChanged callback.

< input ngx-mydatepicker [( ngModel )]= "model" [ options ]= "myDatePickerOptions" # dp = "ngx-mydatepicker" />

( 'dp' ) ngxdp: NgxMyDatePickerDirective; checkDateValidity(): void { let valid: boolean = this .ngxdp.isDateValid(); console .log( 'Valid date in the input box: ' , valid); }

Callbacks

called when the date is selected, removed or input field typing is valid

event parameter: event.date: Date object in the following format: { day: 22, month: 11, year: 2016 } event.jsdate: Javascript Date object event.formatted: Date string in the same format as dateFormat option is: '2016-11-22' event.epoc: Epoc time stamp number: 1479765600

event parameter type is IMyDateModel

Example of the dateChanged callback: onDateChanged(event: IMyDateModel) { console .log( 'onDateChanged(): ' , event.date, ' - jsdate: ' , new Date (event.jsdate).toLocaleDateString(), ' - formatted: ' , event.formatted, ' - epoc timestamp: ' , event.epoc); }

inputFieldChanged callback

called when the value change in the input field, date is selected or date is cleared (can be used in validation, returns true or false indicating is date valid or not in the input field)

event parameter: event.value: Value of the input field. For example: '2016-11-22' event.dateFormat: Date format string in the same format as dateFormat option is. For example: 'yyyy-mm-dd' event.valid: Boolean value indicating is the input field value valid or not. For example: true

event parameter type is IMyInputFieldChanged

Example of the input field changed callback: onInputFieldChanged(event: IMyInputFieldChanged) { console .log( 'onInputFieldChanged(): Value: ' , event.value, ' - dateFormat: ' , event.dateFormat, ' - valid: ' , event.valid); }

calendarViewChanged callback

called when the calendar view change (year or month change)

event parameter: event.year: Year number in calendar. For example: 2016 event.month: Month number in calendar. For example: 11 event.first: First day of selected month and year. Type of IMyWeekday. For example: {number: 1, weekday: "tu"} event.last: Last day of selected month and year. Type of IMyWeekday. For example: {number: 30, weekday: "we"}

event parameter type is IMyCalendarViewChanged

values of the weekday property are same as values of the firstDayOfWeek option

Example of the calendar view changed callback: onCalendarViewChanged(event: IMyCalendarViewChanged) { console .log( 'onCalendarViewChanged(): Year: ' , event.year, ' - month: ' , event.month, ' - first: ' , event.first, ' - last: ' , event.last); }

calendarToggle callback

called when the calendar is opened or closed event: number from 1 to 4 indicating the reason of the event 1 = calendar opened 2 = calendar closed by date select 3 = calendar closed by calendar button 4 = calendar closed by outside click (document click) 5 = calendar closed by ESC key

Example of the calendar toggle callback: onCalendarToggle(event: number): void { console .log( 'onCalendarClosed(): Reason: ' , event); }

Development of this component

At first fork and clone this repo.

Install all dependencies: npm install npm install --global gulp-cli

Build the npmdist folder and execute tslint : gulp all

Execute unit tests and coverage (output is generated to the test-output folder): npm test

Run sample application: npm start Open http://localhost:5000 to browser

Build a local npm installation package: gulp all cd npmdist npm pack local installation package is created to the npmdist folder. For example: ngx-mydatepicker-0.0.1.tgz

Install local npm package to your project: npm install path_to_npmdist/ngx-mydatepicker-0.0.1.tgz



Demo

Online demo is here

Compatibility (tested with)

Firefox (latest)

Chrome (latest)

Chromium (latest)

Edge

IE11

Safari

License

License: MIT

Author

Author: kekeh

