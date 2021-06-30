openbase logo
Readme

ngx-mydatepicker

If your Angular version is >= 7.2 you can use a new version (angular-mydatepicker) of this component:

Version compatibility of this library

Library versionAngular versionBranchInstallation
< 9.0.0>= 2 and < 9masternpm install --save ngx-mydatepicker@latest
>= 9.0.0>= 9angularIvynpm install --save ngx-mydatepicker@ng9

Angular date picker

Build Status codecov npm npm

Description

Angular attribute directive date picker. Compatible Angular2+.

There is similar date picker here, but difference between these two is that with the ngx-mydatepicker you can define the style of input box, calendar and clear buttons.

Online demo of bootstrap styled input box and glyphicons is here

Installation

To install this component to an external project, follow the procedure:

  1. npm install ngx-mydatepicker --save

  2. Add MyDatePickerModule import to your @NgModule like example below

    import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MyTestApp } from './my-test-app';
import { NgxMyDatePickerModule } from 'ngx-mydatepicker';

@NgModule({
    imports:      [ BrowserModule, NgxMyDatePickerModule.forRoot() ],
    declarations: [ MyTestApp ],
    bootstrap:    [ MyTestApp ]
})
export class MyTestAppModule {}

  3. If you are using systemjs package loader add the following ngx-mydatepicker properties to the System.config:

    (function (global) {
    System.config({
        paths: {
            'npm:': 'node_modules/'
        },
        map: {
            // Other components are here...

            'ngx-mydatepicker': 'npm:ngx-mydatepicker/bundles/ngx-mydatepicker.umd.min.js'
        },
        packages: {
        }
    });
})(this);

Usage

Use one of the following two options.

1. ngModel binding

In this option the ngModel binding is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the ngModel.

To use ngModel define the application class as follows:

import {INgxMyDpOptions, IMyDateModel} from 'ngx-mydatepicker';
// other imports here...

export class MyTestApp {

    myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = {
        // other options...
        dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy',
    };

    // Initialized to specific date (09.10.2018)
    model: any = { date: { year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9 } };

    constructor() { }

    // optional date changed callback
    onDateChanged(event: IMyDateModel): void {
        // date selected
    }
}

Add the following snippet inside your template:

<!-- input box styling is bootstrap 3.3.7 -->
<form>
    <div class="input-group">
        <input class="form-control" style="float:none" placeholder="Select a date" ngx-mydatepicker name="mydate"
               [(ngModel)]="model" [options]="myOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker" (dateChanged)="onDateChanged($event)"/>

        <span class="input-group-btn">
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.clearDate()">
                <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></i>
            </button>
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.toggleCalendar()">
                <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></i>
            </button>
        </span>
    </div>
</form>

There are two ways to set an initial date to the model.

  • Initialize with the IMyDate object:

    // Initialized to specific date (09.10.2018)
model: any = { date: { year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9 } };

  • Initialize with the JS date object:

    // Initialized to today
model: any = { jsdate: new Date() };

2. Reactive forms

In this option the value accessor of reactive forms is used. Here is an example application. It shows how to use the formControlName.

To use reactive forms define the application class as follows:

import {INgxMyDpOptions} from 'ngx-mydatepicker';
// other imports here...

export class MyTestApp implements OnInit {

    myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = {
        // other options...
        dateFormat: 'dd.mm.yyyy',
    };

    private myForm: FormGroup;

    constructor(private formBuilder: FormBuilder) { }

    ngOnInit() {
        this.myForm = this.formBuilder.group({
            // Empty string or null means no initial value. Can be also specific date for
            // example: {date: {year: 2018, month: 10, day: 9}} which sets this date to initial
            // value.

            myDate: [null, Validators.required]
            // other controls are here...
        });
    }

    setDate(): void {
        // Set today date using the patchValue function
        let date = new Date();
        this.myForm.patchValue({myDate: {
        date: {
            year: date.getFullYear(),
            month: date.getMonth() + 1,
            day: date.getDate()}
        }});
    }

    clearDate(): void {
        // Clear the date using the patchValue function
        this.myForm.patchValue({myDate: null});
    }
}

Add the following snippet inside your template:

<!-- input box styling is bootstrap 3.3.7 -->
<form [formGroup]="myForm" (ngSubmit)="onSubmit()" novalidate>
    <div class="input-group">
        <input class="form-control" style="float:none" placeholder="Select a date" ngx-mydatepicker name="myDate"
               formControlName="myDate" [options]="myOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker"/>

        <span class="input-group-btn">
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.clearDate()">
                <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-remove"></i>
            </button>
            <button type="button" class="btn btn-default" (click)="dp.toggleCalendar()">
                <i class="glyphicon glyphicon-calendar"></i>
            </button>
        </span>
    </div>

    <div class="btnGroup">
        <button class="button" type="submit" [disabled]="myForm.controls.myDate.errors">Submit</button>
        <p class="error" *ngIf="myForm.controls.myDate.errors">Date is required!</p>
    </div>
</form>

Attributes

options attribute

Value of the options attribute is a type of INgxMyDpOptions. It can contain the following properties.

OptionDefaultTypeDescription
dayLabels{su: 'Sun', mo: 'Mon', tu: 'Tue', we: 'Wed', th: 'Thu', fr: 'Fri', sa: 'Sat'}IMyDayLabelsDay labels visible on the selector.
monthLabels{ 1: 'Jan', 2: 'Feb', 3: 'Mar', 4: 'Apr', 5: 'May', 6: 'Jun', 7: 'Jul', 8: 'Aug', 9: 'Sep', 10: 'Oct', 11: 'Nov', 12: 'Dec' }IMyMonthLabelsMonth labels visible on the selector.
dateFormatyyyy-mm-ddstringDate format on the selection area and the callback. For example: d.m.yyyy, dd.mm.yyyy, yyyy-m-d, yyyy-mm-dd, d mmm yyyy, dd mmm yyyy (d = Day not leading zero, dd = Day with leading zero, m = Month not leading zero, mm = Month with leading zero, mmm = Month as a text, yyyy = Year four digit)
showTodayBtntruebooleanShow 'Today' button on calendar.
todayBtnTxtTodaystringToday button text. Can be used if showTodayBtn = true.
firstDayOfWeekmostringFirst day of week on calendar. One of the following: mo, tu, we, th, fr, sa, su
sunHighlighttruebooleanSunday red colored on calendar.
satHighlightfalsebooleanSaturday red colored on calendar.
highlightDatesno default valueArray[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)Dates red colored on calendar. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]
markCurrentDaytruebooleanIs current day (today) marked on calendar.
markCurrentMonthtruebooleanIs current month marked on calendar. Can be used if monthSelector = true.
markCurrentYeartruebooleanIs current year marked on calendar. Can be used if yearSelector = true.
monthSelectortruebooleanIf month label is selected opens a selector of months.
yearSelectortruebooleanIf year label is selected opens a selector of years.
minYear1000numberMinimum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be less than 1000.
maxYear9999numberMaximum allowed year in calendar. Cannot be more than 9999.
disableUntilno default valueIMyDateDisable dates backward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 6, day: 26}. To reset existing disableUntil value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0}
disableSinceno default valueIMyDateDisable dates forward starting from the given date. For example: {year: 2016, month: 7, day: 22}. To reset existing disableSince value set: {year: 0, month: 0, day: 0}
disableDatesno default valueArray[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)Disable single dates one by one. Array of disabled dates. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example disable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing disableDates value set empty array to it.
enableDatesno default valueArray[IMyDate](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date.interface.ts)Enable given dates one by one if the date is disabled. For example if you disable the date range and want to enable some dates in range. Array of enabled days. For example: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 1, day: 15}]. Value of year or month can be zero. If it is zero it affects all years/months. For example enable first day of every month: [{year: 0, month: 0, day: 1}]. To reset existing enableDates value set empty array to it.
disableDateRangesno default valueArray[IMyDateRange](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-date-range.interface.ts)Disable date ranges. For example: [{begin: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, end: {year: 2016, month: 11, day: 20}}]. To reset existing disableDateRanges value set empty array to it.
disableWeekendsfalsebooleanDisable weekends (Saturday and Sunday).
disableWeekdaysno default valueArray< string >Disable weekdays. Array of weekdays to disable. Weekdays are same strings as the firstDayOfWeek option. For example: ['tu', 'we'] which disables Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
markDatesno default valueArray[IMyMarkedDates](https://github.com/kekeh/ngx-mydatepicker/blob/master/src/ngx-my-date-picker/interfaces/my-marked-dates.interface.ts)Mark dates for different colors. For example: [{dates: [{year: 2016, month: 11, day: 14}, {year: 2016, month: 12, day: 16}], color: '#004198'}, {dates: [{year: 2017, month: 10, day: 1}, {year: 2017, month: 11, day: 4}], color: 'green'}]. To reset existing markDates value set empty array to it.
markWeekendsno default valueIMyMarkedDateMark weekends (Saturday and Sunday). For example: {marked: true, color: 'red'}. Value of color can be any CSS color code. To reset existing markWeekends set: {marked: false, color: ''}
disableHeaderButtonstruebooleanPrevent to change the calendar view with header buttons if previous or next month are fully disabled by disableUntil or disableSince.
showWeekNumbersfalsebooleanAre week numbers visible or not on calendar. Can be used if firstDayOfWeek = mo.
selectorHeight232pxstringSelector height in pixels.
selectorWidth252pxstringSelector width in pixels.
alignSelectorRightfalsebooleanAlign selector right.
openSelectorTopOfInputfalsebooleanOpen selector top of input field. The selector arrow cannot be shown if this option is true.
closeSelectorOnDateSelecttruebooleanIs selector closed or not on a date select.
closeSelectorOnDocumentClicktruebooleanIs selector closed or not on document click.
allowSelectionOnlyInCurrentMonthtruebooleanIs a date selection allowed or not other than current month.
showSelectorArrowtruebooleanIs selector (calendar) arrow shown or not.
appendSelectorToBodyfalsebooleanIs selector (calendar) appended to body element or not.
focusInputOnDateSelecttruebooleanIs the input box focused after a date select.
ariaLabelPrevMonthPrevious MonthstringAria label text of previous month button.
ariaLabelNextMonthNext MonthstringAria label text of next month button.
ariaLabelPrevYearPrevious YearstringAria label text of previous year button.
ariaLabelNextYearNext YearstringAria label text of next year button.
  • Example of the options data (not all properties listed):
  myOptions: INgxMyDpOptions = {
      todayBtnTxt: 'Today',
      dateFormat: 'yyyy-mm-dd',
      firstDayOfWeek: 'mo',
      sunHighlight: true,
      disableUntil: {year: 2016, month: 8, day: 10}
  };

defaultMonth attribute

If initial date is not specified, when the calendar is opened, it will ordinarily default to selecting the current date. If you would prefer a different year and month to be the default for a freshly chosen date picking operation, specify a defaultMonth attribute.

Value of the defaultMonth attribute can be:

  • IMyDefaultMonth object. The value of defMonth property can be a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2016 or 08/2016.
  • a string which contain year number and month number separated by delimiter. The delimiter can be any special character. For example: 08-2016 or 08/2016.

Functions

You can can call functions of the directive. Define local variable to input field like below:

<input ngx-mydatepicker name="mydate" [(ngModel)]="model" [options]="myOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker"/>

This #dp="ngx-mydatepicker" defines the local variable named dp. You can use it to call functions of the directive for example (click)="dp.openCalendar()".

openCalendar function

Opens the calendar. For example:

<button type="button" (click)="dp.openCalendar()">Open</button>

closeCalendar function

Closes the calendar. For example:

<button type="button" (click)="dp.closeCalendar()">Close</button>

toggleCalendar function

Closes the calendar if it is open and opens the calendar if it is closed. For example:

<button type="button" (click)="dp.toggleCalendar()">Toggle</button>

clearDate function

Clears the date from the input box and model. For example:

<button type="button" (click)="dp.clearDate()">Clear</button>

isDateValid function

Returns true if the date in the input box is valid. Otherwise it returns false. This function also calls the inputFieldChanged callback.

<input ngx-mydatepicker [(ngModel)]="model" [options]="myDatePickerOptions" #dp="ngx-mydatepicker"/>

@ViewChild('dp') ngxdp: NgxMyDatePickerDirective;

checkDateValidity(): void {
    let valid: boolean = this.ngxdp.isDateValid();
    console.log('Valid date in the input box: ', valid);
}

Callbacks

dateChanged callback

  • called when the date is selected, removed or input field typing is valid

  • event parameter:

    • event.date: Date object in the following format: { day: 22, month: 11, year: 2016 }
    • event.jsdate: Javascript Date object
    • event.formatted: Date string in the same format as dateFormat option is: '2016-11-22'
    • event.epoc: Epoc time stamp number: 1479765600

  • event parameter type is IMyDateModel

  • Example of the dateChanged callback:

    onDateChanged(event: IMyDateModel) {
  console.log('onDateChanged(): ', event.date, ' - jsdate: ', new Date(event.jsdate).toLocaleDateString(), ' - formatted: ', event.formatted, ' - epoc timestamp: ', event.epoc);
}

inputFieldChanged callback

  • called when the value change in the input field, date is selected or date is cleared (can be used in validation, returns true or false indicating is date valid or not in the input field)

  • event parameter:

    • event.value: Value of the input field. For example: '2016-11-22'
    • event.dateFormat: Date format string in the same format as dateFormat option is. For example: 'yyyy-mm-dd'
    • event.valid: Boolean value indicating is the input field value valid or not. For example: true

  • event parameter type is IMyInputFieldChanged

  • Example of the input field changed callback:

    onInputFieldChanged(event: IMyInputFieldChanged) {
  console.log('onInputFieldChanged(): Value: ', event.value, ' - dateFormat: ', event.dateFormat, ' - valid: ', event.valid);
}

calendarViewChanged callback

  • called when the calendar view change (year or month change)

  • event parameter:

    • event.year: Year number in calendar. For example: 2016
    • event.month: Month number in calendar. For example: 11
    • event.first: First day of selected month and year. Type of IMyWeekday. For example: {number: 1, weekday: "tu"}
    • event.last: Last day of selected month and year. Type of IMyWeekday. For example: {number: 30, weekday: "we"}

  • event parameter type is IMyCalendarViewChanged

  • values of the weekday property are same as values of the firstDayOfWeek option

  • Example of the calendar view changed callback:

    onCalendarViewChanged(event: IMyCalendarViewChanged) {
  console.log('onCalendarViewChanged(): Year: ', event.year, ' - month: ', event.month, ' - first: ', event.first, ' - last: ', event.last);
}

calendarToggle callback

  • called when the calendar is opened or closed

    • event: number from 1 to 4 indicating the reason of the event
      • 1 = calendar opened
      • 2 = calendar closed by date select
      • 3 = calendar closed by calendar button
      • 4 = calendar closed by outside click (document click)
      • 5 = calendar closed by ESC key

  • Example of the calendar toggle callback:

      onCalendarToggle(event: number): void {
      console.log('onCalendarClosed(): Reason: ', event);
  }

Development of this component

  • At first fork and clone this repo.

  • Install all dependencies:

    1. npm install
    2. npm install --global gulp-cli

  • Build the npmdist folder and execute tslint:

    1. gulp all

  • Execute unit tests and coverage (output is generated to the test-output folder):

    1. npm test

  • Run sample application:

    1. npm start
    2. Open http://localhost:5000 to browser

  • Build a local npm installation package:

    1. gulp all
    2. cd npmdist
    3. npm pack
    • local installation package is created to the npmdist folder. For example: ngx-mydatepicker-0.0.1.tgz

  • Install local npm package to your project:

    1. npm install path_to_npmdist/ngx-mydatepicker-0.0.1.tgz

Demo

Online demo is here

Compatibility (tested with)

  • Firefox (latest)
  • Chrome (latest)
  • Chromium (latest)
  • Edge
  • IE11
  • Safari

License

  • License: MIT

Author

  • Author: kekeh

Keywords

  • Date picker
  • Angular2+
  • typescript

