Monaco Editor Component for Angular 2 and above.

Angular <= 4: v3.x.x

Angular 5: v5.x.x

Angular 6: v6.x.x

Angular 7: v7.x.x

Angular 8: v8.x.x

Angular 9: v9.x.x

Angular 10: v10.x.x

Angular 12: v12.x.x

Using this Module you can utilize the Monaco Editor as an Angular Component. Feel free to contribute, raise feature requests and make it better.

Supports all the options available in monaco-editor Monaco Editor Options

Setup

Installation

Install from npm repository:

npm install monaco-editor ngx-monaco-editor --save

For angular version 6 use v6.x.x

npm install ngx-monaco-editor @ 6 . 0 . 0 --save

Add the glob to assets in .angular-cli.json schema - projects.[project-name].architect.build (to make monaco-editor lib available to the app):

{ "options" : { { "assets" : [ { "glob" : "**/*" , "input" : "node_modules/monaco-editor" , "output" : "assets/monaco-editor" } ], ... } ... }, ... }

For Angular 6 and below, add the glob to assets in angular.json

{ "apps" : [ { "assets" : [ { "glob" : "**/*" , "input" : "../node_modules/ngx-monaco-editor/assets/monaco" , "output" : "./assets/monaco/" } ], ... } ... ], ... }

Sample

Include MonacoEditorModule in Main Module and Feature Modules where you want to use the editor component.(eg: app.module.ts):

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { MonacoEditorModule } from 'ngx-monaco-editor' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, MonacoEditorModule.forRoot() ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Create Editor options in component.(eg: app.component.ts)

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { editorOptions = {theme: 'vs-dark' , language: 'javascript' }; code: string = 'function x() {

console.log("Hello world!");

}' ; }

Include editor in html with options and ngModel bindings.(eg: app.component.html)

< ngx-monaco-editor [ options ]= "editorOptions" [( ngModel )]= "code" > </ ngx-monaco-editor >

Include diff-editor in html with options.(eg: app.component.html)

< ngx-monaco-diff-editor [ options ]= "options" [ originalModel ]= "originalModel" [ modifiedModel ]= "modifiedModel" > </ ngx-monaco-diff-editor >

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { DiffEditorModel } from 'ngx-monaco-editor' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' }) export class AppComponent { options = { theme: 'vs-dark' }; originalModel: DiffEditorModel = { code: 'heLLo world!' , language: 'text/plain' }; modifiedModel: DiffEditorModel = { code: 'hello orlando!' , language: 'text/plain' }; }

Styling

To match height of container element add height: 100% and wrap in container

< div style = "height: 500px" > < ngx-monaco-editor style = "height: 100%" [ options ]= "editorOptions" [( ngModel )]= "code" > </ ngx-monaco-editor > </ div >

Add class to editor tag. (eg. class="my-code-editor")

< ngx-monaco-editor class = "my-code-editor" [ options ]= "editorOptions" [( ngModel )]= "code" > </ ngx-monaco-editor >

Add styling in css/scss file:

.my-code-editor { .editor-container { height : calc( 100vh - 100px ); } }

Set automaticLayout option to adjust editor size dynamically. Recommended when using in modal dialog or tabs where editor is not visible initially.

Events

Output event (onInit) expose editor instance that can be used for performing custom operations on the editor.

< ngx-monaco-editor [ options ]= "editorOptions" [( ngModel )]= "code" ( onInit )= "onInit($event)" > </ ngx-monaco-editor >

export class AppComponent { editorOptions = {theme: 'vs-dark' , language: 'javascript' }; code: string = 'function x() {

console.log("Hello world!");

}' ; onInit(editor) { let line = editor.getPosition(); console .log(line); } }

Configurations

forRoot() method of MonacoEditorModule accepts config of type NgxMonacoEditorConfig .

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { MonacoEditorModule, NgxMonacoEditorConfig } from 'ngx-monaco-editor' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; const monacoConfig: NgxMonacoEditorConfig = { baseUrl: 'app-name/assets' , defaultOptions: { scrollBeyondLastLine: false }, onMonacoLoad: () => { console .log((< any > window ).monaco); } }; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, MonacoEditorModule.forRoot(monacoConfig) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Configure JSON Defaults

onMonacoLoad property of NgxMonacoEditorConfig can be used to configure JSON default.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { MonacoEditorModule, NgxMonacoEditorConfig } from 'ngx-monaco-editor' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; export function onMonacoLoad ( ) { console .log(( window as any ).monaco); const uri = monaco.Uri.parse( 'a://b/foo.json' ); monaco.languages.json.jsonDefaults.setDiagnosticsOptions({ validate: true , schemas: [{ uri: 'http://myserver/foo-schema.json' , fileMatch: [uri.toString()], schema: { type : 'object' , properties: { p1: { enum : [ 'v1' , 'v2' ] }, p2: { $ref: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json' } } } }, { uri: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json' , fileMatch: [uri.toString()], schema: { type : 'object' , properties: { q1: { enum : [ 'x1' , 'x2' ] } } } }] }); } const monacoConfig: NgxMonacoEditorConfig = { baseUrl: 'assets' , defaultOptions: { scrollBeyondLastLine: false }, onMonacoLoad }; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, MonacoEditorModule.forRoot(monacoConfig) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Now pass model config of type NgxEditorModel to Editor Component

({ selector: 'app-root' , template: `<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="options" [model]="model"></ngx-monaco-editor>` , styles: [] }) export class AppComponent { options = { theme: 'vs-dark' }; jsonCode = [ '{' , ' "p1": "v3",' , ' "p2": false' , '}' ].join( '

' ); model: NgxEditorModel = { value: this .jsonCode, language: 'json' , uri: monaco.Uri.parse( 'a://b/foo.json' ) }; }

License

MIT © Atul Kumar