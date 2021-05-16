Using this Module you can utilize the Monaco Editor as an Angular Component. Feel free to contribute, raise feature requests and make it better.
Supports all the options available in monaco-editor Monaco Editor Options
Install from npm repository:
npm install monaco-editor ngx-monaco-editor --save
For angular version 6 use v6.x.x
npm install ngx-monaco-editor@6.0.0 --save
Add the glob to assets in
.angular-cli.json schema -
projects.[project-name].architect.build (to make monaco-editor lib available to the app):
{
"options": {
{
"assets": [
{ "glob": "**/*", "input": "node_modules/monaco-editor", "output": "assets/monaco-editor" }
],
...
}
...
},
...
}
For Angular 6 and below, add the glob to assets in
angular.json
{
"apps": [
{
"assets": [
{ "glob": "**/*", "input": "../node_modules/ngx-monaco-editor/assets/monaco", "output": "./assets/monaco/" }
],
...
}
...
],
...
}
Include MonacoEditorModule in Main Module and Feature Modules where you want to use the editor component.(eg: app.module.ts):
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { MonacoEditorModule } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
MonacoEditorModule.forRoot() // use forRoot() in main app module only.
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Create Editor options in component.(eg: app.component.ts)
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
editorOptions = {theme: 'vs-dark', language: 'javascript'};
code: string= 'function x() {\nconsole.log("Hello world!");\n}';
}
Include editor in html with options and ngModel bindings.(eg: app.component.html)
<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code"></ngx-monaco-editor>
Include diff-editor in html with options.(eg: app.component.html)
<ngx-monaco-diff-editor [options]="options" [originalModel]="originalModel" [modifiedModel]="modifiedModel"></ngx-monaco-diff-editor>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { DiffEditorModel } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
options = {
theme: 'vs-dark'
};
originalModel: DiffEditorModel = {
code: 'heLLo world!',
language: 'text/plain'
};
modifiedModel: DiffEditorModel = {
code: 'hello orlando!',
language: 'text/plain'
};
}
To match height of container element add height: 100% and wrap in container
<div style="height: 500px">
<ngx-monaco-editor style="height: 100%" [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code"></ngx-monaco-editor>
</div>
Add class to editor tag. (eg. class="my-code-editor")
<ngx-monaco-editor class="my-code-editor" [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code"></ngx-monaco-editor>
Add styling in css/scss file:
.my-code-editor {
.editor-container {
height: calc(100vh - 100px);
}
}
Set automaticLayout option to adjust editor size dynamically. Recommended when using in modal dialog or tabs where editor is not visible initially.
Output event (onInit) expose editor instance that can be used for performing custom operations on the editor.
<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code" (onInit)="onInit($event)"></ngx-monaco-editor>
export class AppComponent {
editorOptions = {theme: 'vs-dark', language: 'javascript'};
code: string= 'function x() {\nconsole.log("Hello world!");\n}';
onInit(editor) {
let line = editor.getPosition();
console.log(line);
}
}
forRoot() method of MonacoEditorModule accepts config of type
NgxMonacoEditorConfig.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MonacoEditorModule, NgxMonacoEditorConfig } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
const monacoConfig: NgxMonacoEditorConfig = {
baseUrl: 'app-name/assets', // configure base path cotaining monaco-editor directory after build default: './assets'
defaultOptions: { scrollBeyondLastLine: false }, // pass default options to be used
onMonacoLoad: () => { console.log((<any>window).monaco); } // here monaco object will be available as window.monaco use this function to extend monaco editor functionalities.
};
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
MonacoEditorModule.forRoot(monacoConfig)
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
onMonacoLoad property of
NgxMonacoEditorConfig can be used to configure JSON default.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MonacoEditorModule, NgxMonacoEditorConfig } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
export function onMonacoLoad() {
console.log((window as any).monaco);
const uri = monaco.Uri.parse('a://b/foo.json');
monaco.languages.json.jsonDefaults.setDiagnosticsOptions({
validate: true,
schemas: [{
uri: 'http://myserver/foo-schema.json',
fileMatch: [uri.toString()],
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
p1: {
enum: ['v1', 'v2']
},
p2: {
$ref: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json'
}
}
}
}, {
uri: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json',
fileMatch: [uri.toString()],
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
q1: {
enum: ['x1', 'x2']
}
}
}
}]
});
}
const monacoConfig: NgxMonacoEditorConfig = {
baseUrl: 'assets',
defaultOptions: { scrollBeyondLastLine: false },
onMonacoLoad
};
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
MonacoEditorModule.forRoot(monacoConfig)
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Now pass model config of type
NgxEditorModel to Editor Component
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="options" [model]="model"></ngx-monaco-editor>`,
styles: []
})
export class AppComponent {
options = {
theme: 'vs-dark'
};
jsonCode = [
'{',
' "p1": "v3",',
' "p2": false',
'}'
].join('\n');
model: NgxEditorModel = {
value: this.jsonCode,
language: 'json',
uri: monaco.Uri.parse('a://b/foo.json')
};
}
