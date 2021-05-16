openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ngx-monaco-editor

by atularen
12.0.0 (see all)

Monaco Editor component for Angular 2 and Above

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

32.6K

GitHub Stars

386

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular HTML Editor

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Buggy

Readme

Monaco Editor Component for Angular 2 and above.

  • Angular <= 4: v3.x.x
  • Angular 5: v5.x.x
  • Angular 6: v6.x.x
  • Angular 7: v7.x.x
  • Angular 8: v8.x.x
  • Angular 9: v9.x.x
  • Angular 10: v10.x.x
  • Angular 12: v12.x.x

Using this Module you can utilize the Monaco Editor as an Angular Component. Feel free to contribute, raise feature requests and make it better.

Supports all the options available in monaco-editor Monaco Editor Options

Setup

Installation

Install from npm repository:

npm install monaco-editor ngx-monaco-editor --save

For angular version 6 use v6.x.x

npm install ngx-monaco-editor@6.0.0 --save

Add the glob to assets in .angular-cli.json schema - projects.[project-name].architect.build (to make monaco-editor lib available to the app):

{
  "options": {
    {
      "assets": [
        { "glob": "**/*", "input": "node_modules/monaco-editor", "output": "assets/monaco-editor" }
      ],
      ...
    }
    ...
  },
  ...
}

For Angular 6 and below, add the glob to assets in angular.json

{
  "apps": [
    {
      "assets": [
        { "glob": "**/*", "input": "../node_modules/ngx-monaco-editor/assets/monaco", "output": "./assets/monaco/" }
      ],
      ...
    }
    ...
  ],
  ...
}

Sample

Include MonacoEditorModule in Main Module and Feature Modules where you want to use the editor component.(eg: app.module.ts): 

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';

import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { MonacoEditorModule } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    MonacoEditorModule.forRoot() // use forRoot() in main app module only.
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Create Editor options in component.(eg: app.component.ts)

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  editorOptions = {theme: 'vs-dark', language: 'javascript'};
  code: string= 'function x() {\nconsole.log("Hello world!");\n}';
}

Include editor in html with options and ngModel bindings.(eg: app.component.html)

<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code"></ngx-monaco-editor>

Include diff-editor in html with options.(eg: app.component.html)

<ngx-monaco-diff-editor [options]="options" [originalModel]="originalModel" [modifiedModel]="modifiedModel"></ngx-monaco-diff-editor>

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { DiffEditorModel } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
  options = {
    theme: 'vs-dark'
  };
  originalModel: DiffEditorModel = {
    code: 'heLLo world!',
    language: 'text/plain'
  };

  modifiedModel: DiffEditorModel = {
    code: 'hello orlando!',
    language: 'text/plain'
  };
}

Styling

To match height of container element add height: 100% and wrap in container

<div style="height: 500px">
    <ngx-monaco-editor style="height: 100%" [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code"></ngx-monaco-editor>
</div>

Add class to editor tag. (eg. class="my-code-editor")

<ngx-monaco-editor class="my-code-editor" [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code"></ngx-monaco-editor>

Add styling in css/scss file:

.my-code-editor {
  .editor-container {
    height: calc(100vh - 100px);
  }
}

Set automaticLayout option to adjust editor size dynamically. Recommended when using in modal dialog or tabs where editor is not visible initially.

Events

Output event (onInit) expose editor instance that can be used for performing custom operations on the editor. 

<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="editorOptions" [(ngModel)]="code" (onInit)="onInit($event)"></ngx-monaco-editor>

export class AppComponent {
  editorOptions = {theme: 'vs-dark', language: 'javascript'};
  code: string= 'function x() {\nconsole.log("Hello world!");\n}';
  onInit(editor) {
      let line = editor.getPosition();
      console.log(line);
    }
}

Configurations

forRoot() method of MonacoEditorModule accepts config of type NgxMonacoEditorConfig.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';

import { MonacoEditorModule, NgxMonacoEditorConfig } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

const monacoConfig: NgxMonacoEditorConfig = {
  baseUrl: 'app-name/assets', // configure base path cotaining monaco-editor directory after build default: './assets'
  defaultOptions: { scrollBeyondLastLine: false }, // pass default options to be used
  onMonacoLoad: () => { console.log((<any>window).monaco); } // here monaco object will be available as window.monaco use this function to extend monaco editor functionalities.
};

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    MonacoEditorModule.forRoot(monacoConfig)
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Configure JSON Defaults

onMonacoLoad property of NgxMonacoEditorConfig can be used to configure JSON default.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from '@angular/forms';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';

import { MonacoEditorModule, NgxMonacoEditorConfig } from 'ngx-monaco-editor';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

export function onMonacoLoad() {

  console.log((window as any).monaco);

  const uri = monaco.Uri.parse('a://b/foo.json');
  monaco.languages.json.jsonDefaults.setDiagnosticsOptions({
    validate: true,
    schemas: [{
      uri: 'http://myserver/foo-schema.json',
      fileMatch: [uri.toString()],
      schema: {
        type: 'object',
        properties: {
          p1: {
            enum: ['v1', 'v2']
          },
          p2: {
            $ref: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json'
          }
        }
      }
    }, {
      uri: 'http://myserver/bar-schema.json',
      fileMatch: [uri.toString()],
      schema: {
        type: 'object',
        properties: {
          q1: {
            enum: ['x1', 'x2']
          }
        }
      }
    }]
  });

}

const monacoConfig: NgxMonacoEditorConfig = {
  baseUrl: 'assets',
  defaultOptions: { scrollBeyondLastLine: false },
  onMonacoLoad
};

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule,
    MonacoEditorModule.forRoot(monacoConfig)
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Now pass model config of type NgxEditorModel to Editor Component

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  template: `<ngx-monaco-editor [options]="options" [model]="model"></ngx-monaco-editor>`,
  styles: []
})
export class AppComponent {
  options = {
    theme: 'vs-dark'
  };
  
  jsonCode = [
    '{',
    '    "p1": "v3",',
    '    "p2": false',
    '}'
  ].join('\n');

  model: NgxEditorModel = {
    value: this.jsonCode,
    language: 'json',
    uri: monaco.Uri.parse('a://b/foo.json')
  };
}

Monaco Editor
Monaco Editor Options

License

MIT © Atul Kumar

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ehsan GhaffariiTehran, Iran5 Ratings0 Reviews
I am interested in assembly programming
2 months ago

Alternatives

ae
@kolkov/angular-editorA simple native WYSIWYG editor component for Angular 6 -10+
GitHub Stars
517
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Hard to Use
afw
angular-froala-wysiwyg
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-richtexteditorSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
6K
jf
jqwidgets-frameworkAngular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6K
angular-froalaAngular.js bindings for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Rich Text Editor.
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial