moment.js pipes for Angular

This module works with Angular 7.0.0 and newer.

For older Angular versions, please install angular2-moment. For the AngularJS, please check out angular-moment.

Installation

npm install --save moment ngx-moment

or if you use yarn:

yarn add moment ngx-moment

Usage

Import MomentModule into your app's modules:

import { MomentModule } from 'ngx-moment' ; ({ imports: [ MomentModule ] })

If you would like to supply any NgxMomentOptions that will be made available to the pipes you can also use:

import { MomentModule } from 'ngx-moment' ; ({ imports: [ MomentModule.forRoot({ relativeTimeThresholdOptions: { 'm' : 59 } }) ] })

This makes all the ngx-moment pipes available for use in your app components.

Available pipes

amTimeAgo pipe

Takes an optional omitSuffix argument that defaults to false and another optional formatFn function which can be used to customise the format of the time ago text.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{myDate | amTimeAgo}} ` })

Prints Last updated: a few seconds ago

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{myDate | amTimeAgo:true}} ` })

Prints Last updated: a few seconds

amCalendar pipe

Takes optional referenceTime argument (defaults to now) and formats argument that could be output formats object or callback function. See momentjs docs for details.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{myDate | amCalendar}} ` })

Prints Last updated: Today at 14:00 (default referenceTime is today by default)

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: <time>{{myDate | amCalendar:nextDay }}</time> ` }) export class AppComponent { nextDay: Date ; constructor ( ) { this .nextDay = new Date (); nextDay.setDate(nextDay.getDate() + 1 ); } }

Prints Last updated: Yesterday at 14:00 (referenceTime is tomorrow)

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: <time>{{myDate | amCalendar:{sameDay:'[Same Day at] h:mm A'} }}</time> ` })

Prints Last updated: Same Day at 2:00 PM

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{myDate | amDateFormat:'LL'}} ` })

Prints Last updated: January 24, 2016

amParse pipe

Parses a custom-formatted date into a moment object that can be used with the other pipes.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{'24/01/2014' | amParse:'DD/MM/YYYY' | amDateFormat:'LL'}} ` })

Prints Last updated: January 24, 2016

The pipe can also accept an array of formats as parameter.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{'24/01/2014 22:00' | amParse: formats | amDateFormat:'LL'}} ` }) export class App { formats: string [] = [ 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss' , 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm' ]; constructor ( ) { } }

Prints Last updated: January 24, 2016

amLocal pipe

Converts UTC time to local time.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{mydate | amLocal | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'}} ` })

Prints Last updated 2016-01-24 12:34

amLocale pipe

To be used with amDateFormat pipe in order to change locale.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{'2016-01-24 14:23:45' | amLocale:'en' | amDateFormat:'MMMM Do YYYY, h:mm:ss a'}} ` })

Prints Last updated: January 24th 2016, 2:23:45 pm

Note: The locale might have to be imported (e.g. in the app module).

import 'moment/locale/de' ;

amFromUnix pipe

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{ (1456263980 | amFromUnix) | amDateFormat:'hh:mmA'}} ` })

Prints Last updated: 01:46PM

amDuration pipe

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Uptime: {{ 365 | amDuration:'seconds' }} ` })

Prints Uptime: 6 minutes

amDifference pipe

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Expiration: {{nextDay | amDifference: today :'days' : true}} days ` })

Prints Expiration: 1 days

amAdd and amSubtract pipes

Use these pipes to perform date arithmetics. See momentjs docs for details.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Expiration: {{'2017-03-17T16:55:00.000+01:00' | amAdd: 2 : 'hours' | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'}} ` })

Prints Expiration: 2017-03-17 18:55

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{'2017-03-17T16:55:00.000+01:00' | amSubtract: 5 : 'years' | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD HH:mm'}} ` })

Prints Last updated: 2012-03-17 16:55

amFromUtc pipe

Parses the date as UTC and enables mode for subsequent moment operations (such as displaying the time in UTC). This can be combined with amLocal to display a UTC date in local time.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{ '2016-12-31T23:00:00.000-01:00' | amFromUtc | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }} ` })

Prints Last updated: 2017-01-01

It's also possible to specify a different format than the standard ISO8601.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{ '31/12/2016 23:00-01:00' | amFromUtc: 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mmZZ' | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }} ` })

Or even an array of formats:

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{ '31/12/2016 23:00-01:00' | amFromUtc: formats | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }} ` }) export class App { formats: string [] = [ 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mm:ss' , 'DD/MM/YYYY HH:mmZZ' ]; constructor ( ) { } }

Both examples above will print Last updated: 2017-01-01

amUtc pipe

Enables UTC mode for subsequent moment operations (such as displaying the time in UTC).

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{ '2016-12-31T23:00:00.000-01:00' | amUtc | amDateFormat: 'YYYY-MM-DD' }} ` })

Prints Last updated: 2017-01-01

amParseZone pipe

Parses a string but keeps the resulting Moment object in a fixed-offset timezone with the provided offset in the string.

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: {{ '2016-12-31T23:00:00.000-03:00' | amParseZone | amDateFormat: 'LLLL (Z)' }} ` })

Prints Last updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:00 PM (-03:00)

amIsBefore and amIsAfter pipe

Check if a moment is before another moment. Supports limiting granularity to a unit other than milliseconds, pass the units as second parameter

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Today is before tomorrow: {{ today | amIsBefore:tomorrow:'day' }} ` })

Prints Today is before tomorrow: true

({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Tomorrow is after today: {{ tomorrow | amIsAfter:today:'day' }} ` })

Prints Tomorrow is after today: true

NgxMomentOptions

An NgxMomentOptions object can be provided to the module using the forRoot convention and will provide options for the pipes to use with the moment instance, these options are detailed in the table below:

prop type description relativeTimeThresholdOptions Dictionary

key: string

value: number Provides the relativeTimeThreshold units allowing a pipe to set the moment.relativeTimeThreshold values.



The key is a unit defined as one of ss , s , m , h , d , M .



See Relative Time Thresholds documentation for more details.

Complete Example

import { NgModule, Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ; import { MomentModule } from 'ngx-moment' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` Last updated: <b>{{myDate | amTimeAgo}}</b>, <b>{{myDate | amCalendar}}</b>, <b>{{myDate | amDateFormat:'LL'}}</b> ` }) export class AppComponent { myDate: Date ; constructor ( ) { this .myDate = new Date (); } } ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, MomentModule ], declarations: [ AppComponent ] bootstrap: [ AppComponent ] }) class AppModule {} platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);

