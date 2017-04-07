This repository is for demonstration purposes of how it can be implemented in Angular and is not maintaned. Please fork and maintain your own version of this repository.
Open modal window (dialog box) for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. If you don't want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.
Install npm module:
npm install ngx-modal --save
If you are using system.js you may want to add this into
map and
package config:
{
"map": {
"ngx-modal": "node_modules/ngx-modal"
},
"packages": {
"ngx-modal": { "main": "index.js", "defaultExtension": "js" }
}
}
Import
ModalModule in your app. Then you can use
modal component:
<modal title="Modal title"
cancelButtonLabel="cancel"
submitButtonLabel="submit"
modalClass="modal-lg modal-sm any-other-css-class"
[hideCloseButton]="true|false"
[closeOnEscape]="true|false"
[closeOnOutsideClick]="true|false"
(onOpen)="actionOnOpen()"
(onClose)="actionOnClose()"
(onSubmit)="actionOnSubmit()">
<modal-header>
Modal header content goes there.
</modal-header>
<modal-content>
Modal body content goes there.
</modal-content>
<modal-footer>
Modal footer content goes there.
</modal-footer>
</modal>
First, import
ModalModule in your app.
If you want your modals to be opened within routes,
then
<route-modal></route-modal> should be used instead.
import {Component} from "@angular/core";
import {ModalModule} from "ngx-modal";
@Component({
selector: "app",
template: `
<div class="row">
<button (click)="myModal.open()">open my modal</button>
<modal #myModal>
<modal-header>
<h1>Modal header</h1>
</modal-header>
<modal-content>
Hello Modal!
</modal-content>
<modal-footer>
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="myModal.close()">close</button>
</modal-footer>
</modal>
</div>
`
})
export class App {
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
// ...
ModalModule
],
declarations: [
App
],
bootstrap: [
App
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
<!-- first modal: modal with custom header, content and footer -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="firstModal.open()">modal with custom header content and footer</button>
<modal #firstModal>
<modal-header>
<h1>I am first modal</h1>
</modal-header>
<modal-content>
This modal has its own header, content and footer.
</modal-content>
<modal-footer>
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="firstModal.close()">okay!</button>
</modal-footer>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- second modal: disable close button -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="secondModal.open()">modal without close button</button>
<modal #secondModal [hideCloseButton]="true">
<modal-header>
<h1>I am second modal</h1>
</modal-header>
<modal-content>
This modal does not have close button.
</modal-content>
<modal-footer>
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="secondModal.close()">okay!</button>
</modal-footer>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- third modal: disable close button -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="thirdModal.open()">modal that cannot be simply closed</button>
<modal #thirdModal [closeOnEscape]="false" [closeOnOutsideClick]="false">
<modal-header>
<h1>I am third modal</h1>
</modal-header>
<modal-content>
You cannot close this modal by pressing "ESC" button or clicking outside of the modal.
</modal-content>
<modal-footer>
<button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="thirdModal.close()">okay!</button>
</modal-footer>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- forth modal: this modal has default title and cancle button -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="forthModal.open()">modal that has title and cancel button</button>
<modal #forthModal title="I am forth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it">
<modal-content>
You can simply use "title" attribute to provide a modal default header.<br/>
Also you can add default cancel button by providing a label to it.
</modal-content>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- fifth modal: this modal uses extra "large class" -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="fifthModal.open()">large modal</button>
<modal #fifthModal title="I am fifth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" modalClass="modal-lg">
<modal-content>
Very large modal.
</modal-content>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- sixth modal: this modal uses extra "small class" -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="sixthModal.open()">small modal</button>
<modal #sixthModal title="I am sixth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" modalClass="modal-sm">
<modal-content>
Very small modal.
</modal-content>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- seventh modal: this modal can listen close event -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="seventhModal.open()">it opens first modal after you close it</button>
<modal #seventhModal title="I am seventh modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" (onClose)="firstModal.open()">
<modal-content>
Now try to close it and it will open you first modal.
</modal-content>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- eighth modal: this modal can listen open event -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="eighthModal.open()">it opens first modal right after you open it</button>
<modal #eighthModal title="I am eighth modal" cancelButtonLabel="close it" (onOpen)="firstModal.open()">
<modal-content>
This modal opened first modal right after you opened it.
</modal-content>
</modal>
</div>
<!-- ninth modal: this modal can do something after you click submit button -->
<div class="row">
<button (click)="ninthModal.open()">it opens first modal after you click submit button</button>
<modal #ninthModal title="I am ninth modal" submitButtonLabel="submit" (onSubmit)="firstModal.open()">
<modal-content>
This modal has a submit button with your custom label. Also it can make an action after you
click that submit button. Here it will open you first modal after you click submit.
</modal-content>
</modal>
</div>
Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.