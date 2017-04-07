This repository is for demonstration purposes of how it can be implemented in Angular and is not maintaned. Please fork and maintain your own version of this repository.

Open modal window (dialog box) for your angular2 applications using bootstrap3. If you don't want to use it without bootstrap - simply create proper css classes. Please star a project if you liked it, or create an issue if you have problems with it.

Installation

Install npm module: npm install ngx-modal --save If you are using system.js you may want to add this into map and package config: { "map" : { "ngx-modal" : "node_modules/ngx-modal" }, "packages" : { "ngx-modal" : { "main" : "index.js" , "defaultExtension" : "js" } } }

Simple Modal

Import ModalModule in your app. Then you can use modal component:

< modal title = "Modal title" cancelButtonLabel = "cancel" submitButtonLabel = "submit" modalClass = "modal-lg modal-sm any-other-css-class" [ hideCloseButton ]= "true|false" [ closeOnEscape ]= "true|false" [ closeOnOutsideClick ]= "true|false" ( onOpen )= "actionOnOpen()" ( onClose )= "actionOnClose()" ( onSubmit )= "actionOnSubmit()" > < modal-header > Modal header content goes there. </ modal-header > < modal-content > Modal body content goes there. </ modal-content > < modal-footer > Modal footer content goes there. </ modal-footer > </ modal >

Router Modal

First, import ModalModule in your app. If you want your modals to be opened within routes, then <route-modal></route-modal> should be used instead.

Sample

import {Component} from "@angular/core" ; import {ModalModule} from "ngx-modal" ; ({ selector: "app" , template: ` <div class="row"> <button (click)="myModal.open()">open my modal</button> <modal #myModal> <modal-header> <h1>Modal header</h1> </modal-header> <modal-content> Hello Modal! </modal-content> <modal-footer> <button class="btn btn-primary" (click)="myModal.close()">close</button> </modal-footer> </modal> </div> ` }) export class App { } ({ imports: [ ModalModule ], declarations: [ App ], bootstrap: [ App ] }) export class AppModule { }

More samples

< div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "firstModal.open()" > modal with custom header content and footer </ button > < modal # firstModal > < modal-header > < h1 > I am first modal </ h1 > </ modal-header > < modal-content > This modal has its own header, content and footer. </ modal-content > < modal-footer > < button class = "btn btn-primary" ( click )= "firstModal.close()" > okay! </ button > </ modal-footer > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "secondModal.open()" > modal without close button </ button > < modal # secondModal [ hideCloseButton ]= "true" > < modal-header > < h1 > I am second modal </ h1 > </ modal-header > < modal-content > This modal does not have close button. </ modal-content > < modal-footer > < button class = "btn btn-primary" ( click )= "secondModal.close()" > okay! </ button > </ modal-footer > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "thirdModal.open()" > modal that cannot be simply closed </ button > < modal # thirdModal [ closeOnEscape ]= "false" [ closeOnOutsideClick ]= "false" > < modal-header > < h1 > I am third modal </ h1 > </ modal-header > < modal-content > You cannot close this modal by pressing "ESC" button or clicking outside of the modal. </ modal-content > < modal-footer > < button class = "btn btn-primary" ( click )= "thirdModal.close()" > okay! </ button > </ modal-footer > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "forthModal.open()" > modal that has title and cancel button </ button > < modal # forthModal title = "I am forth modal" cancelButtonLabel = "close it" > < modal-content > You can simply use "title" attribute to provide a modal default header. < br /> Also you can add default cancel button by providing a label to it. </ modal-content > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "fifthModal.open()" > large modal </ button > < modal # fifthModal title = "I am fifth modal" cancelButtonLabel = "close it" modalClass = "modal-lg" > < modal-content > Very large modal. </ modal-content > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "sixthModal.open()" > small modal </ button > < modal # sixthModal title = "I am sixth modal" cancelButtonLabel = "close it" modalClass = "modal-sm" > < modal-content > Very small modal. </ modal-content > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "seventhModal.open()" > it opens first modal after you close it </ button > < modal # seventhModal title = "I am seventh modal" cancelButtonLabel = "close it" ( onClose )= "firstModal.open()" > < modal-content > Now try to close it and it will open you first modal. </ modal-content > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "eighthModal.open()" > it opens first modal right after you open it </ button > < modal # eighthModal title = "I am eighth modal" cancelButtonLabel = "close it" ( onOpen )= "firstModal.open()" > < modal-content > This modal opened first modal right after you opened it. </ modal-content > </ modal > </ div > < div class = "row" > < button ( click )= "ninthModal.open()" > it opens first modal after you click submit button </ button > < modal # ninthModal title = "I am ninth modal" submitButtonLabel = "submit" ( onSubmit )= "firstModal.open()" > < modal-content > This modal has a submit button with your custom label. Also it can make an action after you click that submit button. Here it will open you first modal after you click submit. </ modal-content > </ modal > </ div >

Take a look on samples in ./sample for more examples of usages.