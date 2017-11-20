npm install ngx-mobx
yarn add ngx-mobx
fromMobx - RxJS bridge from Mobx
computed function
class TodosStore {
@observable todos: Todo[] = [new Todo('One')];
@action addTodo(todo: Todo) {
this.todos = [...this.todos, todo];
}
}
@Component({
selector: 'app-todos-page',
template: `
<button (click)="addTodo()">Add todo</button>
<app-todos [todos]="todos | async"
(complete)="complete($event)">
</app-todos>
`
})
export class TodosPageComponent {
todos : Observable<Todo[]>;
constructor( private _todosStore: TodosStore ) {}
ngOnInit() {
// true by default
this.todos = fromMobx(() => this._todosStore.todos, invokeImmediately);
}
addTodo() {
this._todosStore.addTodo({ title: `Todo ${makeid()}` });
}
}
CleanAutorun with autorun - autorun decorator which cleans itself as soon as the component is destroyed
import { CleanAutorun, autorun } from 'ngx-mobx';
@CleanAutorun
@Component({
selector: 'todos',
template: `...`
})
export class TodosPageComponent {
@autorun
ngOnInit() {
this.todos = this.todosStore.todos;
}
ngOnDestroy() {}
}
MIT