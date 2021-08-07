Angular Markdown (NgxMd)

Supports Angular2,4,5,6,7,12

Source @ https://github.com/dimpu/ngx-md

Table of contents

Getting Started

ngx-md contains NgxMdModule for Angular.

Additionally we use marked.js and prismjs for this component.

Installation instructions

Install ngx-md from npm :

npm install ngx-md --save

or using yarn :

yarn add ngx-md

How to use it with:

Usage & Demo

Main source of API documentation and usage scenarios is available at https://dimpu.github.io/ngx-md/.

Contribution

Is very welcome! And remember, contribution is not only PRs and code, but any help with docs or helping other developers to solve issues are very appreciated! Thanks in advance!

Quick Guide

This library has dependency on HttpClientModule. It should be always provided in your application.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgxMdModule } from 'ngx-md' ; import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common' import { AppComponent } from '../src/app.component' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, NgxMdModule.forRoot(), ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent], })

If you want syntax highlighting you need to import the prism css file.

Alternative 1: Import from cdn

< head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < base href = "/" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width, initial-scale=1" > < link rel = "icon" type = "image/x-icon" href = "favicon.ico" > < link href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prism/1.6.0/themes/prism.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" /> </ head >

Alternative 2: Download the css file (or copy it from node_modules/prismjs/themes/ , place it somewhere in your src folder and import

< link href = "/css/prism.min.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Alternative 3: Include the prism css file in your sass style file

@ import 'prismjs/themes/prism.css' ;

To support sytnax helight for other langugage you need to include

import 'prismjs/components/prism-c' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-cpp' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-csharp' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-css' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-diff' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-java' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-javascript' ; import 'prismjs/components/prism-perl' ; ... ... ...

< div Markdown > ### your markdown code </ div > < ngx-md > ### your markdown code </ ngx-md > < div NgxMd [ path ]= "'/path/to/readme.md'" ( error )= "errorHandler($event)" ( loaded )= "loadedHandler($event)" ( rendered )= "renderedHandler($event)" > </ div > < ngx-md [ path ]= "'/path/to/code.cpp'" > </ ngx-md > < ngx-md [ path ]= "'/path/to/code.java'" > </ ngx-md > < ngx-md [ path ]= "urlVariable" > </ ngx-md > < ngx-md [ path ]= "urlVariable" ( loaded )= "onLoad($event)" ( error )= "onError($event)" > </ ngx-md >

Variable binding

Now, with >1.4.x you can bind a variable to the markdown component. To do so:

({ selector: 'app-root' , template: ` <textarea [(ngModel)]="textData"></textarea> <ngx-md [data]="textData"></ngx-md> ` , }) export class MyComp { public textData = `## Markdown content data` ; }

Marked customization

Marked can be customized/extended by accessing the renderer from the MarkdownService:

import { NgxMdService } from 'ngx-md' ; ({ selector= 'my-comp' , template: ` <ngx-md> > Block > quote > here </ngx-md> ` , }) export class MyComp { constructor ( private _markdown: NgxMdService ) {} ngOnInit() { this ._markdown.renderer.blockquote = ( quote: string ) => { return `<blockquote class="king-quote"> ${quote} </blockquote>` ; } }

See marked documentation for all renderer extension points.

Example

You can find a working example inside the demo directory.

To serve it locally, run:

git clone https://github.com/dimpu/ngx-md.git npm i npm run demo.serve

Todo

Variable binding

Variable binding Code refactor

Code refactor Write more unit tests

Write more unit tests Angular 5,6,7 support

Angular 5,6,7 support Angular schemantics support

Angular schemantics support Module configuration for markdown settings

Module configuration for markdown settings Module configuration for prismjs settings

Contributors

The following is a list of all the people that have helped build this project. Thanks for your contributions!

License