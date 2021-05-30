Wrapper for Matomo (aka. Piwik) analytics tracker for applications based on Angular 9, 10, 11 or 12.
If your application is based on Angular 5, 6, 7 or 8, please consider using the latest 0.x version of this library instead.
Use
npm or
yarn to add the module to your current project:
npm install --save ngx-matomo
or
yarn add ngx-matomo
In order to add Matomo capabilities to your application, you need to import
MatomoModule into your root
NgModule.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { MatomoModule } from 'ngx-matomo';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
...
MatomoModule.forRoot({
scriptUrl: '//matomo.example.com/matomo.js',
trackers: [
{
trackerUrl: 'http://matomo.example.com/matomo.php',
siteId: 1
}
],
routeTracking: {
enable: true
}
}),
...
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
If you are using an old version of Matomo (3.x or less), please add
scriptVersion with the version number (2, 3, 4…) to the configuration object passed the the
MatomoModule.forRoot() function. This will activate some features present in Matomo 3 that were deprecated in Matomo 4.
Once that's done you can import
MatomoTracker into any component of your application.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MatomoTracker } from 'ngx-matomo';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `<router-outlet></router-outlet>`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(
private matomoTracker: MatomoTracker
) { }
ngOnInit() {
this.matomoTracker.setUserId('UserId');
this.matomoTracker.setDocumentTitle('ngxMatomo Test');
}
}
Then, let's find an action you would like to track:
<button (click)="whatHappensOnClick($event)"></button>
Just add the MatomoTracker to your component and use the
trackEvent function.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { MatomoTracker } from 'ngx-matomo';
@Component({
selector: 'app-my',
templateUrl: './myButton.html'
})
export class MyComponent {
constructor(
private matomoTracker: MatomoTracker
) { }
whatHappensOnClick(someVal){
/*
* some code...
*/
this.matomoTracker.trackEvent('category', 'action', 'name', someVal);
}
}
ngxMatomo 1.0 is a major evolution from previous versions. If you plan migrating from a previous release, follow the next steps:
index.html if you chose to inject the tracker this way.
MatomoInjector in your code if you chose to inject the tracker this way.
MatomoModule.forRoot() call and provide a MatomoConfiguration object so that the tracker is correctly injected into your application.
Also, this new release of ngx-Matomo has been rebuilt with Angular CLI v9. As a result, the produced library uses Angular Package Format (APF) v9. As a result, compatibity with previous versions of Angular is not guaranteed.
This module is inspired from Angular2Piwik, which was also inspired from Angulartics 2.
Matomo's site has the detailed documentation on how to use Matomo and integrate it in an application. See also: