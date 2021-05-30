Wrapper for Matomo (aka. Piwik) analytics tracker for applications based on Angular 9, 10, 11 or 12.

If your application is based on Angular 5, 6, 7 or 8, please consider using the latest 0.x version of this library instead.

Installation

Use npm or yarn to add the module to your current project:

npm install --save ngx-matomo

or

yarn add ngx-matomo

Using ngxMatomo

Inject the tracker

In order to add Matomo capabilities to your application, you need to import MatomoModule into your root NgModule .

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { MatomoModule } from 'ngx-matomo' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ... MatomoModule.forRoot({ scriptUrl: '//matomo.example.com/matomo.js' , trackers: [ { trackerUrl: 'http://matomo.example.com/matomo.php' , siteId: 1 } ], routeTracking: { enable: true } }), ... ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

If you are using an old version of Matomo (3.x or less), please add scriptVersion with the version number (2, 3, 4…) to the configuration object passed the the MatomoModule.forRoot() function. This will activate some features present in Matomo 3 that were deprecated in Matomo 4.

Customize tracking

Once that's done you can import MatomoTracker into any component of your application.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { MatomoTracker } from 'ngx-matomo' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: `<router-outlet></router-outlet>` }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private matomoTracker: MatomoTracker ) { } ngOnInit() { this .matomoTracker.setUserId( 'UserId' ); this .matomoTracker.setDocumentTitle( 'ngxMatomo Test' ); } }

Then, let's find an action you would like to track:

< button ( click )= "whatHappensOnClick($event)" > </ button >

Just add the MatomoTracker to your component and use the trackEvent function.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { MatomoTracker } from 'ngx-matomo' ; ({ selector: 'app-my' , templateUrl: './myButton.html' }) export class MyComponent { constructor ( private matomoTracker: MatomoTracker ) { } whatHappensOnClick(someVal){ this .matomoTracker.trackEvent( 'category' , 'action' , 'name' , someVal); } }

Migration from earlier version (0.x)

ngxMatomo 1.0 is a major evolution from previous versions. If you plan migrating from a previous release, follow the next steps:

Remove any Matomo injection script in your index.html if you chose to inject the tracker this way.

if you chose to inject the tracker this way. Remove any use of MatomoInjector in your code if you chose to inject the tracker this way.

in your code if you chose to inject the tracker this way. Import the MatomoModule with MatomoModule.forRoot() call and provide a MatomoConfiguration object so that the tracker is correctly injected into your application.

call and provide a MatomoConfiguration object so that the tracker is correctly injected into your application. Decide if you want to take advantage of the newly added features (route tracking, consent management) and update you configuration accordingly.

Also, this new release of ngx-Matomo has been rebuilt with Angular CLI v9. As a result, the produced library uses Angular Package Format (APF) v9. As a result, compatibity with previous versions of Angular is not guaranteed.

Original Source

This module is inspired from Angular2Piwik, which was also inspired from Angulartics 2.

License

MIT

See also

Matomo's site has the detailed documentation on how to use Matomo and integrate it in an application. See also: