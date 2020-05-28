Angular Material Timepicker

Handy multifunctional material design timepicker for Angular 6.0+

Demo

https://agranom.github.io/ngx-material-timepicker/

Table of contents

Getting started

Install timepicker through npm:

npm install --save ngx-material-timepicker

Next import the timepicker module into your app's module:

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {NgxMaterialTimepickerModule} from 'ngx-material-timepicker' ; ({ imports: [NgxMaterialTimepickerModule] }) export class MyModule {}

Finally connect the timepicker to an input via a template property:

<input [ngxTimepicker]="picker"> <ngx-material-timepicker #picker></ngx-material-timepicker>

The timepicker opens once you click on the input

Internationalization

Timepicker supports locales in format BCP 47 . It has en-US locale by default.

To override default locale:

import {NgModule} from '@angular/core' ; import {NgxMaterialTimepickerModule} from 'ngx-material-timepicker' ; ({ imports: [NgxMaterialTimepickerModule.setLocale( 'ar-AE' )] }) export class MyModule {}

Documentation

API reference for Angular Material Timepicker

import {NgxMaterialTimepickerModule} from 'ngx-material-timepicker' ;

NgxTimepicker

Directive responsible for managing the timepicker popup and setting value to input

Selector: ngxTimepicker

Properties

Name Description

| @Input() ngxTimepicker: NgxMaterialTimepickerComponent | The timepicker that this input is associated with. | | @Input() disabled: boolean | Weather the timepicker popup should be disabled. | | @Input() value: string | Set a default value and time for a timepicker. The format of the time is in 12 hours notation 11:00 PM or in 24 hours notation 23:00 . A Date string won't work. | | @Input() format: number | 12 or 24 . 12h/24h view for hour selection clock . 12 (AM/PM) format by default. | | @Input() min: string or DateTime | Set min time for timepicker ( 11:15 pm ) | | @Input() max: string or DateTime | Set max time for timepicker ( 11:15 pm ) | | @Input() disableClick: boolean | Set true to disable opening timepicker by clicking on the input |

NgxMaterialTimepickerComponent

Component responsible for visualisation the timepicker

Selector: ngx-material-timepicker

Properties

Name Description

| @Input() cancelBtnTmpl: TemplateRef | Set if you want to change cancel button to your custom one. | | @Input() confirmBtnTmpl: TemplateRef | Set if you want to change confirm button to your custom one. | | @Input() editableHintTmpl: TemplateRef | Set if you want to change dial hint to your custom one. Works only if enableKeyboardInput = true | | @Input() ESC: boolean | Disable or enable closing timepicker by ESC. | | @Input() enableKeyboardInput: boolean | To disable or enable changing time through a keyboard on the timepicker dial without interaction with a clock face. Set false by default | | @Input() minutesGap: number | To define a gap between minutes. Set 1 by default | | @Input() defaultTime: string | Set default time for a timepicker. 12:00 AM by default | | @Input() preventOverlayClick: boolean | Set true to prevent closing the timepicker by overlay click. Uses false by default | | @Input() disableAnimation: boolean | Set true to prevent opening and closing timepicker animation. Uses false by default | | @Input() hoursOnly: boolean | Set true to prevent switching to minutes automatically once hour is selected. Uses false by default | | @Input() theme: NgxMaterialTimepickerTheme | Custom css properties which will override the defaults | | @Input() timepickerClass: string | To provide a custom css class for the timepicker | | @Output() timeSet: EventEmitter\<string> | Emits time when that was set. | | @Output() opened: EventEmitter\<null> | Emits after timepicker was opened. | | @Output() closed: EventEmitter\<null> | Emits after timepicker was closed. | | @Output() hourSelected: EventEmitter\<number> | Emits after hour was selected. | | @Output() timeChanged: EventEmitter\<string> | Emits once time was changed. |

NgxTimepickerFieldComponent

The timepicker as a control.

Selector: ngx-timepicker-field

Properties

Name Description

| @Input() disabled: boolean | Whether the timepicker is disabled| | @Input() toggleIcon: TemplateRef\<HTMLObjectElement> | Provide custom svg icon for toggle button | | @Input() buttonAlign: 'right' or 'left' | Positioning toggle button ( right by default) | | @Input() clockTheme: NgxMaterialTimepickerTheme | Custom css properties which will override timepicker clock | | @Input() controlOnly: boolean | Hide or display toggle button with the timepicker clock | | @Input() format: number | 12 or 24 . Set format for timepicker. 12 (AM/PM) format by default. | | @Input() cancelBtnTmpl: TemplateRef\<Node> | Set if you want to change cancel button for timepicker to your custom one. | | @Input() confirmBtnTmpl: TemplateRef\<Node> | Set if you want to change confirm button for timepicker to your custom one. | | @Input() min: string or DateTime | Set min time for timepicker ( 11:15 pm ) | | @Input() max: string or DateTime | Set max time for timepicker ( 11:15 pm ) | | @Output() timeChanged: EventEmitter\<string> | Emit a new time once it is changed. |

NgxMaterialTimepickerToggleComponent

Component responsible for opening the timepicker.

Selector: ngx-material-timepicker-toggle

Properties

Name Description

| @Input() for: NgxMaterialTimepickerComponent | Timepicker instance that the button will toggle | | @Input() disabled: boolean | Whether the toggle button is disabled |

NgxMaterialTimepickerToggleIconDirective

Can be used to override the icon of a NgxMaterialTimepickerToggleComponent .

Selector: [ngxMaterialTimepickerToggleIcon]

NgxMaterialTimepickerThemeDirective (deprecated)

Can be used to override styles of a NgxMaterialTimepicker .

Selector: ngx-material-timepicker[ngxMaterialTimepickerTheme]

Properties

Name Description

| @Input() ngxMaterialTimepickerTheme: NgxMaterialTimepickerTheme | Custom css properties which will override the defaults |

Development

Prepare your environment

Install local dev dependencies: npm install while current directory is this repo.

Development server

Run npm start to start a development server on a port 4200.

Open http//:localhost:4200 on your browser.

Tests

Run npm test to run tests once or npm run test:watch to continually run tests.

License

MIT