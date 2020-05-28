Handy multifunctional material design timepicker for Angular 6.0+
Install timepicker through npm:
npm install --save ngx-material-timepicker
Next import the timepicker module into your app's module:
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxMaterialTimepickerModule} from 'ngx-material-timepicker';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxMaterialTimepickerModule]
})
export class MyModule {}
Finally connect the timepicker to an input via a template property:
<input [ngxTimepicker]="picker">
<ngx-material-timepicker #picker></ngx-material-timepicker>
The timepicker opens once you click on the input
Timepicker supports locales in format
BCP 47. It has
en-US locale by default.
To override default locale:
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxMaterialTimepickerModule} from 'ngx-material-timepicker';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxMaterialTimepickerModule.setLocale('ar-AE')]
})
export class MyModule {}
import {NgxMaterialTimepickerModule} from 'ngx-material-timepicker';
Directive responsible for managing the timepicker popup and setting value to input
Selector:
ngxTimepicker
Properties
|Name
|Description
| @Input()
ngxTimepicker: NgxMaterialTimepickerComponent | The timepicker that this input is associated with. |
| @Input()
disabled: boolean | Weather the timepicker popup should be disabled. |
| @Input()
value: string | Set a default value and time for a timepicker. The format of the time is in 12 hours notation
11:00 PM or in 24 hours notation
23:00. A Date string won't work. |
| @Input()
format: number |
12 or
24 . 12h/24h view for hour selection clock .
12 (AM/PM) format by default. |
| @Input()
min: string or DateTime | Set min time for timepicker (
11:15 pm ) |
| @Input()
max: string or DateTime | Set max time for timepicker (
11:15 pm ) |
| @Input()
disableClick: boolean | Set
true to disable opening timepicker by clicking on the input |
Component responsible for visualisation the timepicker
Selector:
ngx-material-timepicker
Properties
|Name
|Description
| @Input()
cancelBtnTmpl: TemplateRef | Set if you want to change cancel button to your custom one. |
| @Input()
confirmBtnTmpl: TemplateRef | Set if you want to change confirm button to your custom one. |
| @Input()
editableHintTmpl: TemplateRef | Set if you want to change dial hint to your custom one. Works only if
enableKeyboardInput = true |
| @Input()
ESC: boolean | Disable or enable closing timepicker by ESC. |
| @Input()
enableKeyboardInput: boolean | To disable or enable changing time through a keyboard on the timepicker dial without interaction with a clock face. Set
false by default |
| @Input()
minutesGap: number | To define a gap between minutes. Set
1 by default |
| @Input()
defaultTime: string | Set default time for a timepicker.
12:00 AM by default |
| @Input()
preventOverlayClick: boolean | Set
true to prevent closing the timepicker by overlay click. Uses
false by default |
| @Input()
disableAnimation: boolean | Set
true to prevent opening and closing timepicker animation. Uses
false by default |
| @Input()
hoursOnly: boolean | Set
true to prevent switching to minutes automatically once hour is selected. Uses
false by default |
| @Input()
theme: NgxMaterialTimepickerTheme | Custom css properties which will override the defaults |
| @Input()
timepickerClass: string | To provide a custom css class for the timepicker |
| @Output()
timeSet: EventEmitter\<string> | Emits time when that was set. |
| @Output()
opened: EventEmitter\<null> | Emits after timepicker was opened. |
| @Output()
closed: EventEmitter\<null> | Emits after timepicker was closed. |
| @Output()
hourSelected: EventEmitter\<number> | Emits after hour was selected. |
| @Output()
timeChanged: EventEmitter\<string> | Emits once time was changed. |
The timepicker as a control.
Selector:
ngx-timepicker-field
Properties
|Name
|Description
| @Input()
disabled: boolean | Whether the timepicker is disabled|
| @Input()
toggleIcon: TemplateRef\<HTMLObjectElement> | Provide custom
svg icon for toggle button |
| @Input()
buttonAlign: 'right' or 'left' | Positioning toggle button (
right by default) |
| @Input()
clockTheme: NgxMaterialTimepickerTheme | Custom css properties which will override timepicker clock |
| @Input()
controlOnly: boolean | Hide or display toggle button with the timepicker clock |
| @Input()
format: number |
12 or
24 . Set format for timepicker.
12 (AM/PM) format by default. |
| @Input()
cancelBtnTmpl: TemplateRef\<Node> | Set if you want to change cancel button for timepicker to your custom one. |
| @Input()
confirmBtnTmpl: TemplateRef\<Node> | Set if you want to change confirm button for timepicker to your custom one. |
| @Input()
min: string or DateTime | Set min time for timepicker (
11:15 pm ) |
| @Input()
max: string or DateTime | Set max time for timepicker (
11:15 pm ) |
| @Output()
timeChanged: EventEmitter\<string> | Emit a new time once it is changed. |
Component responsible for opening the timepicker.
Selector:
ngx-material-timepicker-toggle
Properties
|Name
|Description
| @Input() for: NgxMaterialTimepickerComponent | Timepicker instance that the button will toggle | | @Input() disabled: boolean | Whether the toggle button is disabled |
Can be used to override the icon of a
NgxMaterialTimepickerToggleComponent.
Selector:
[ngxMaterialTimepickerToggleIcon]
Can be used to override styles of a
NgxMaterialTimepicker.
Selector:
ngx-material-timepicker[ngxMaterialTimepickerTheme]
Properties
|Name
|Description
| @Input() ngxMaterialTimepickerTheme: NgxMaterialTimepickerTheme | Custom css properties which will override the defaults |
Install local dev dependencies:
npm install while current directory is this repo.
Run
npm start to start a development server on a port 4200.
Open
http//:localhost:4200 on your browser.
Run
npm test to run tests once or
npm run test:watch to continually run tests.
MIT
