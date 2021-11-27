This project provides :

ngx-mat-file-input component, to use inside Angular Material mat-form-field

component, to use inside Angular Material a FileValidator with maxContentSize , to limit the file size

with , to limit the file size a ByteFormatPipe to format the file size in a human-readable format

For more code samples, have a look at the DEMO SITE

Install

npm i ngx-material-file- input

API reference

MaterialFileInputModule

import { MaterialFileInputModule } from 'ngx-material-file-input' ; ({ imports: [ MaterialFileInputModule ] })

NGX_MAT_FILE_INPUT_CONFIG token (optional):

Change the unit of the ByteFormat pipe

export const config: FileInputConfig = { sizeUnit: 'Octet' }; providers: [{ provide: NGX_MAT_FILE_INPUT_CONFIG, useValue: config }];

FileInputComponent

selector: <ngx-mat-file-input>

implements: MatFormFieldControl from Angular Material

Additionnal properties

Name Description @Input() valuePlaceholder: string Placeholder for file names, empty by default @Input() multiple: boolean Allows multiple file inputs, false by default @Input() autofilled: boolean Whether the input is currently in an autofilled state. If property is not present on the control it is assumed to be false. @Input() accept: string Any value that accept attribute can get. more about "accept" value: FileInput Form control value empty: boolean Whether the input is empty (no files) or not clear(): (event?) => void Removes all files from the input

ByteFormatPipe

Example

< span > {{ 104857600 | byteFormat }} </ span >

Output: 100 MB

FileValidator

Name Description Error structure maxContentSize(value: number ): ValidatorFn Limit the total file(s) size to the given value { actualSize: number, maxSize: number }

About me

@jereyleg

Roadmap

drop event to add files

ideas?

Kudos to