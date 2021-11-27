This project provides :
ngx-mat-file-input component, to use inside Angular Material
mat-form-field
FileValidator with
maxContentSize, to limit the file size
ByteFormatPipe to format the file size in a human-readable format
For more code samples, have a look at the DEMO SITE
npm i ngx-material-file-input
import { MaterialFileInputModule } from 'ngx-material-file-input';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// the module for this lib
MaterialFileInputModule
]
})
Change the unit of the ByteFormat pipe
export const config: FileInputConfig = {
sizeUnit: 'Octet'
};
// add with module injection
providers: [{ provide: NGX_MAT_FILE_INPUT_CONFIG, useValue: config }];
selector:
<ngx-mat-file-input>
implements: MatFormFieldControl from Angular Material
Additionnal properties
|Name
|Description
|@Input() valuePlaceholder:
string
|Placeholder for file names, empty by default
|@Input() multiple:
boolean
|Allows multiple file inputs,
false by default
|@Input() autofilled:
boolean
|Whether the input is currently in an autofilled state. If property is not present on the control it is assumed to be false.
|@Input() accept:
string
|Any value that
accept attribute can get. more about "accept"
|value:
FileInput
|Form control value
|empty:
boolean
|Whether the input is empty (no files) or not
|clear():
(event?) => void
|Removes all files from the input
Example
<span>{{ 104857600 | byteFormat }}</span>
Output: 100 MB
|Name
|Description
|Error structure
|maxContentSize(value:
number):
ValidatorFn
|Limit the total file(s) size to the given value
{ actualSize: number, maxSize: number }
☆ to show support :)