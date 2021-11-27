openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nmf

ngx-material-file-input

by Jeremy Legros
3.0.0 (see all)

File input for Angular Material form-field

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.8K

GitHub Stars

223

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm Coverage Status Known Vulnerabilities

material-file-input

This project provides :

  • ngx-mat-file-input component, to use inside Angular Material mat-form-field
  • a FileValidator with maxContentSize, to limit the file size
  • a ByteFormatPipe to format the file size in a human-readable format

For more code samples, have a look at the DEMO SITE

Install

npm i ngx-material-file-input

API reference

MaterialFileInputModule

import { MaterialFileInputModule } from 'ngx-material-file-input';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    // the module for this lib
    MaterialFileInputModule
  ]
})

NGX_MAT_FILE_INPUT_CONFIG token (optional):

Change the unit of the ByteFormat pipe

export const config: FileInputConfig = {
  sizeUnit: 'Octet'
};

// add with module injection
providers: [{ provide: NGX_MAT_FILE_INPUT_CONFIG, useValue: config }];

FileInputComponent

selector: <ngx-mat-file-input>

implements: MatFormFieldControl from Angular Material

Additionnal properties

NameDescription
@Input() valuePlaceholder: stringPlaceholder for file names, empty by default
@Input() multiple: booleanAllows multiple file inputs, false by default
@Input() autofilled: booleanWhether the input is currently in an autofilled state. If property is not present on the control it is assumed to be false.
@Input() accept: stringAny value that accept attribute can get. more about "accept"
value: FileInputForm control value
empty: booleanWhether the input is empty (no files) or not
clear(): (event?) => voidRemoves all files from the input

ByteFormatPipe

Example

<span>{{ 104857600 | byteFormat }}</span>

Output: 100 MB

FileValidator

NameDescriptionError structure
maxContentSize(value: number): ValidatorFnLimit the total file(s) size to the given value{ actualSize: number, maxSize: number }

About me

@jereyleg

☆ to show support :)

Roadmap

  • drop event to add files
  • ideas?

Kudos to

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial