What does it do?

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

See it in action at https://stackblitz.com/github/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search-example

Important Note: This project is meant as a temporary implementation of https://github.com/angular/material2/issues/5697. The goal is to have an implementation in the official Angular Material repository, once https://github.com/angular/material2/pull/7835 is merged.

How to use it?

Install ngx-mat-select-search in your project:

npm install ngx-mat- select -search

Import the NgxMatSelectSearchModule in your app.module.ts :

import { MatFormFieldModule, MatSelectModule } from '@angular/material' ; import { NgxMatSelectSearchModule } from 'ngx-mat-select-search' ; ({ imports: [ ReactiveFormsModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, MatSelectModule, MatFormFieldModule, NgxMatSelectSearchModule ], }) export class AppModule {}

Use the ngx-mat-select-search component inside a mat-select element by placing it inside a <mat-option> element:

< mat-form-field > < mat-select [ formControl ]= "bankCtrl" placeholder = "Bank" # singleSelect > < mat-option > < ngx-mat-select-search [ formControl ]= "bankFilterCtrl" > </ ngx-mat-select-search > </ mat-option > < mat-option * ngFor = "let bank of filteredBanks | async" [ value ]= "bank" > {{bank.name}} </ mat-option > </ mat-select > </ mat-form-field >

See the example in https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/blob/master/src/app/app.component.html and https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/blob/master/src/app/app.component.ts how to wire the ngx-mat-select-search and filter the options available. Or have a look at https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search-example to see it in a standalone app.

Template driven forms

You can alternatively use it with template driven forms as follows:

< ngx-mat-select-search ngModel ( ngModelChange )= "filterMyOptions($event)" >

Labels

In order to change the labels, use the inputs specified in the API section as follows:

< ngx-mat-select-search [ formControl ]= "bankFilterCtrl" placeholderLabel = "Find bank..." noEntriesFoundLabel = "'no matching bank found'" > </ ngx-mat-select-search >

To use the i18n API for translation of the labels, add the corresponding i18n-... attributes:

< ngx-mat-select-search [ formControl ]= "bankFilterCtrl" placeholderLabel = "Find bank..." i18n-placeholderLabel noEntriesFoundLabel = "'no matching bank found'" i18n-noEntriesFoundLabel > </ ngx-mat-select-search >

Compatibility

Current release

@angular/core : ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0 || ^14.0.0

: @angular/material : ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0 || ^14.0.0

@angular/core : ^8.0.0 || ^9.0.0 || ^10.0.0 || ^11.0.0 || ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0

: @angular/material : ^8.0.0 || ^9.0.0 || ^10.0.0 || ^11.0.0 || ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0

@angular/core : ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0

: @angular/material : ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0

API

The MatSelectSearchComponent implements the ControlValueAccessor interface. Furthermore, it provides the following inputs:

Inputs

() placeholderLabel = 'Suche' ; () type = 'text' ; () noEntriesFoundLabel = 'Keine Optionen gefunden' ; () clearSearchInput = true ; () searching = false ; () disableInitialFocus = false ; () enableClearOnEscapePressed = false ; () preventHomeEndKeyPropagation = false ; () disableScrollToActiveOnOptionsChanged = false ; () ariaLabel = 'dropdown search' ; () showToggleAllCheckbox = false ; () toggleAllCheckboxChecked = false ; () toggleAllCheckboxIndeterminate = false ; () toggleAllCheckboxTooltipMessage = '' ; () toogleAllCheckboxTooltipPosition: 'left' | 'right' | 'above' | 'below' | 'before' | 'after' = 'below' ; () hideClearSearchButton = false ; () alwaysRestoreSelectedOptionsMulti = false ; () indexAndLengthScreenReaderText = ' of ' ; () toggleAll = new EventEmitter< boolean >();

Customize clear icon

In order to customize the search icon, add the ngxMatSelectSearchClear to your custom clear item (a mat-icon or any other element) and place it inside the ngx-mat-select-search component:

< ngx-mat-select-search > < mat-icon ngxMatSelectSearchClear > delete </ mat-icon > </ ngx-mat-select-search >

Custom content

Custom content with the CSS class mat-select-search-custom-header-content can be transcluded as follows:

< ngx-mat-select-search > < div class = "mat-select-search-custom-header-content" > something special </ div > </ ngx-mat-select-search >

Known Problems

The currently selected option might be hidden under the search input field when opening the options panel and the panel is at the screen border.

