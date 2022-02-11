https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search
Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.
See it in action at https://stackblitz.com/github/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search-example
Important Note: This project is meant as a temporary implementation of https://github.com/angular/material2/issues/5697. The goal is to have an implementation in the official Angular Material repository, once https://github.com/angular/material2/pull/7835 is merged.
Install
ngx-mat-select-search in your project:
npm install ngx-mat-select-search
Import the
NgxMatSelectSearchModule in your
app.module.ts:
import { MatFormFieldModule, MatSelectModule } from '@angular/material';
import { NgxMatSelectSearchModule } from 'ngx-mat-select-search';
@NgModule({
imports: [
ReactiveFormsModule,
BrowserAnimationsModule,
MatSelectModule,
MatFormFieldModule,
NgxMatSelectSearchModule
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Use the
ngx-mat-select-search component inside a
mat-select element by placing it inside a
<mat-option> element:
<mat-form-field>
<mat-select [formControl]="bankCtrl" placeholder="Bank" #singleSelect>
<mat-option>
<ngx-mat-select-search [formControl]="bankFilterCtrl"></ngx-mat-select-search>
</mat-option>
<mat-option *ngFor="let bank of filteredBanks | async" [value]="bank">
{{bank.name}}
</mat-option>
</mat-select>
</mat-form-field>
See the example in https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/blob/master/src/app/app.component.html
and https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/blob/master/src/app/app.component.ts
how to wire the
ngx-mat-select-search and filter the options available.
Or have a look at https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search-example to see it in a standalone app.
You can alternatively use it with template driven forms as follows:
<ngx-mat-select-search ngModel (ngModelChange)="filterMyOptions($event)">
In order to change the labels, use the inputs specified in the API section as follows:
<ngx-mat-select-search [formControl]="bankFilterCtrl"
placeholderLabel="Find bank..."
noEntriesFoundLabel="'no matching bank found'"></ngx-mat-select-search>
To use the i18n API for translation of the labels, add the corresponding
i18n-... attributes:
<ngx-mat-select-search [formControl]="bankFilterCtrl"
placeholderLabel="Find bank..."
i18n-placeholderLabel
noEntriesFoundLabel="'no matching bank found'"
i18n-noEntriesFoundLabel></ngx-mat-select-search>
@angular/core:
^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0 || ^14.0.0
@angular/material:
^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0 || ^14.0.0
3.3.3
@angular/core:
^8.0.0 || ^9.0.0 || ^10.0.0 || ^11.0.0 || ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0
@angular/material:
^8.0.0 || ^9.0.0 || ^10.0.0 || ^11.0.0 || ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0
1.8.0
@angular/core:
^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0
@angular/material:
^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0
The
MatSelectSearchComponent implements the ControlValueAccessor interface.
Furthermore, it provides the following inputs:
/** Label of the search placeholder */
@Input() placeholderLabel = 'Suche';
/** Type of the search input field */
@Input() type = 'text';
/** Label to be shown when no entries are found. Set to null if no message should be shown. */
@Input() noEntriesFoundLabel = 'Keine Optionen gefunden';
/**
* Whether or not the search field should be cleared after the dropdown menu is closed.
* Useful for server-side filtering. See [#3](https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/issues/3)
*/
@Input() clearSearchInput = true;
/** Whether to show the search-in-progress indicator */
@Input() searching = false;
/** Disables initial focusing of the input field */
@Input() disableInitialFocus = false;
/** Enable clear input on escape pressed */
@Input() enableClearOnEscapePressed = false;
/**
* Prevents home / end key being propagated to mat-select,
* allowing to move the cursor within the search input instead of navigating the options
*/
@Input() preventHomeEndKeyPropagation = false;
/** Disables scrolling to active options when option list changes. Useful for server-side search */
@Input() disableScrollToActiveOnOptionsChanged = false;
/** Adds 508 screen reader support for search box */
@Input() ariaLabel = 'dropdown search';
/** Whether to show Select All Checkbox (for mat-select[multi=true]) */
@Input() showToggleAllCheckbox = false;
/** select all checkbox checked state */
@Input() toggleAllCheckboxChecked = false;
/** select all checkbox indeterminate state */
@Input() toggleAllCheckboxIndeterminate = false;
/** Display a message in a tooltip on the toggle-all checkbox */
@Input() toggleAllCheckboxTooltipMessage = '';
/** Define the position of the tooltip on the toggle-all checkbox. */
@Input() toogleAllCheckboxTooltipPosition: 'left' | 'right' | 'above' | 'below' | 'before' | 'after' = 'below';
/** Show/Hide the search clear button of the search input */
@Input() hideClearSearchButton = false;
/**
* Always restore selected options on selectionChange for mode multi (e.g. for lazy loading/infinity scrolling).
* Defaults to false, so selected options are only restored while filtering is active.
*/
@Input() alwaysRestoreSelectedOptionsMulti = false;
/**
* Text that is appended to the currently active item label announced by screen readers, informing the user of the current index, value and total
* options.
* eg: Bank R (Germany) 1 of 6
*/
@Input() indexAndLengthScreenReaderText = ' of ';
/** Output emitter to send to parent component with the toggle all boolean */
@Output() toggleAll = new EventEmitter<boolean>();
In order to customize the search icon, add the
ngxMatSelectSearchClear to your custom clear item (a
mat-icon or any other element) and place it inside the
ngx-mat-select-search component:
<ngx-mat-select-search>
<mat-icon ngxMatSelectSearchClear>delete</mat-icon>
</ngx-mat-select-search>
Custom content with the CSS class
mat-select-search-custom-header-content can be transcluded as follows:
<ngx-mat-select-search>
<div class="mat-select-search-custom-header-content">something special</div>
</ngx-mat-select-search>
We aim at providing the best service possible by constantly improving
NgxMatSelectSearch and responding fast to bug reports. We do this fully free of cost.
If you feel like this library was useful to you and saved you and your business some precious time, please consider making a donation to support its maintenance and further development.
Contributions are welcome, please open an issue and preferrably file a pull request.
