ngx-mat-select-search

by bithost-gmbh
3.3.3 (see all)

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

Readme

NgxMatSelectSearch

https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search

npm version npm downloads total npm downloads monthly CircleCI Donate

What does it do?

Angular component providing an input field for searching / filtering MatSelect options of the Angular Material library.

Example

Try it

See it in action at https://stackblitz.com/github/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search-example

Important Note: This project is meant as a temporary implementation of https://github.com/angular/material2/issues/5697. The goal is to have an implementation in the official Angular Material repository, once https://github.com/angular/material2/pull/7835 is merged.

How to use it?

Install ngx-mat-select-search in your project:

npm install ngx-mat-select-search

Import the NgxMatSelectSearchModule in your app.module.ts:

import { MatFormFieldModule, MatSelectModule } from '@angular/material';
import { NgxMatSelectSearchModule } from 'ngx-mat-select-search';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    ReactiveFormsModule,
    BrowserAnimationsModule,
    MatSelectModule,
    MatFormFieldModule,
    NgxMatSelectSearchModule
  ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Use the ngx-mat-select-search component inside a mat-select element by placing it inside a <mat-option> element:

<mat-form-field>
  <mat-select [formControl]="bankCtrl" placeholder="Bank" #singleSelect>
    <mat-option>
      <ngx-mat-select-search [formControl]="bankFilterCtrl"></ngx-mat-select-search>
    </mat-option>
    <mat-option *ngFor="let bank of filteredBanks | async" [value]="bank">
      {{bank.name}}
    </mat-option>
  </mat-select>
</mat-form-field>

See the example in https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/blob/master/src/app/app.component.html and https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/blob/master/src/app/app.component.ts how to wire the ngx-mat-select-search and filter the options available. Or have a look at https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search-example to see it in a standalone app.

Template driven forms

You can alternatively use it with template driven forms as follows:

<ngx-mat-select-search ngModel (ngModelChange)="filterMyOptions($event)">

Labels

In order to change the labels, use the inputs specified in the API section as follows:

<ngx-mat-select-search [formControl]="bankFilterCtrl" 
                       placeholderLabel="Find bank..." 
                       noEntriesFoundLabel="'no matching bank found'"></ngx-mat-select-search>

To use the i18n API for translation of the labels, add the corresponding i18n-... attributes:

<ngx-mat-select-search [formControl]="bankFilterCtrl" 
                       placeholderLabel="Find bank..." 
                       i18n-placeholderLabel
                       noEntriesFoundLabel="'no matching bank found'"
                       i18n-noEntriesFoundLabel></ngx-mat-select-search>

Compatibility

Current release

  • @angular/core: ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0 || ^14.0.0
  • @angular/material: ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0 || ^14.0.0

Version 3.3.3

  • @angular/core: ^8.0.0 || ^9.0.0 || ^10.0.0 || ^11.0.0 || ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0
  • @angular/material: ^8.0.0 || ^9.0.0 || ^10.0.0 || ^11.0.0 || ^12.0.0 || ^13.0.0

Version 1.8.0

  • @angular/core: ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0
  • @angular/material: ^5.0.0 || ^6.0.0 || ^7.0.0 || ^8.0.0

API

The MatSelectSearchComponent implements the ControlValueAccessor interface. Furthermore, it provides the following inputs:

Inputs

  /** Label of the search placeholder */
  @Input() placeholderLabel = 'Suche';

  /** Type of the search input field */
  @Input() type = 'text';

  /** Label to be shown when no entries are found. Set to null if no message should be shown. */
  @Input() noEntriesFoundLabel = 'Keine Optionen gefunden';

  /**
    * Whether or not the search field should be cleared after the dropdown menu is closed.
    * Useful for server-side filtering. See [#3](https://github.com/bithost-gmbh/ngx-mat-select-search/issues/3)
    */
  @Input() clearSearchInput = true;

  /** Whether to show the search-in-progress indicator */
  @Input() searching = false;

  /** Disables initial focusing of the input field */
  @Input() disableInitialFocus = false;

  /** Enable clear input on escape pressed */
  @Input() enableClearOnEscapePressed = false;

  /**
   * Prevents home / end key being propagated to mat-select,
   * allowing to move the cursor within the search input instead of navigating the options
   */
  @Input() preventHomeEndKeyPropagation = false;

  /** Disables scrolling to active options when option list changes. Useful for server-side search */
  @Input() disableScrollToActiveOnOptionsChanged = false;

  /** Adds 508 screen reader support for search box */
  @Input() ariaLabel = 'dropdown search';

  /** Whether to show Select All Checkbox (for mat-select[multi=true]) */
  @Input() showToggleAllCheckbox = false;

  /** select all checkbox checked state */
  @Input() toggleAllCheckboxChecked = false;

  /** select all checkbox indeterminate state */
  @Input() toggleAllCheckboxIndeterminate = false;

  /** Display a message in a tooltip on the toggle-all checkbox */
  @Input() toggleAllCheckboxTooltipMessage = '';

  /** Define the position of the tooltip on the toggle-all checkbox. */
  @Input() toogleAllCheckboxTooltipPosition: 'left' | 'right' | 'above' | 'below' | 'before' | 'after' = 'below';

  /** Show/Hide the search clear button of the search input */
  @Input() hideClearSearchButton = false;

  /** 
   * Always restore selected options on selectionChange for mode multi (e.g. for lazy loading/infinity scrolling). 
   * Defaults to false, so selected options are only restored while filtering is active. 
   */
  @Input() alwaysRestoreSelectedOptionsMulti = false;

  /**
  *  Text that is appended to the currently active item label announced by screen readers, informing the user of the current index, value and total
  *  options.
  *  eg: Bank R (Germany) 1 of 6
  */
  @Input() indexAndLengthScreenReaderText = ' of ';
  
  /** Output emitter to send to parent component with the toggle all boolean */
  @Output() toggleAll = new EventEmitter<boolean>();

Customize clear icon

In order to customize the search icon, add the ngxMatSelectSearchClear to your custom clear item (a mat-icon or any other element) and place it inside the ngx-mat-select-search component:

<ngx-mat-select-search>
   <mat-icon ngxMatSelectSearchClear>delete</mat-icon>
</ngx-mat-select-search>

Custom content

Custom content with the CSS class mat-select-search-custom-header-content can be transcluded as follows:

<ngx-mat-select-search>
   <div class="mat-select-search-custom-header-content">something special</div>
</ngx-mat-select-search>

Known Problems

  • The currently selected option might be hidden under the search input field when opening the options panel and the panel is at the screen border.

Support Development

We aim at providing the best service possible by constantly improving NgxMatSelectSearch and responding fast to bug reports. We do this fully free of cost. If you feel like this library was useful to you and saved you and your business some precious time, please consider making a donation to support its maintenance and further development.

PayPal

Contributions

Contributions are welcome, please open an issue and preferrably file a pull request.

Development

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 1.7.1.

Development server

Run ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the -prod flag for a production build.

Library Build / NPM Package

Run npm run build-lib to build the library and generate an NPM package. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist-lib/ folder.

Running unit tests

Run npm run test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

