An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
$ npm install libphonenumber-js --save
$ npm install ngx-mat-intl-tel-input --save
Add
NgxMatIntlTelInputModule to your module file:
imports: [
NgxMatIntlTelInputModule,
]
Refer to main app in this repository for working example.
<form #f="ngForm" [formGroup]="phoneForm">
<ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
[preferredCountries]="['us', 'gb']"
[enablePlaceholder]="true"
[enableSearch]="true"
name="phone"
describedBy="phoneInput"
formControlName="phone"></ngx-mat-intl-tel-input>
</form>
If you want to show the sample number for the country selected or errors , use mat-hint anf mat-error as
<form #f="ngForm" [formGroup]="phoneForm">
<ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
[preferredCountries]="['us', 'gb']"
[onlyCountries]="['us', 'gb', 'es']"
[enablePlaceholder]="true"
name="phone"
formControlName="phone" #phone></ngx-mat-intl-tel-input>
<mat-hint>e.g. {{phone.selectedCountry.placeHolder}}</mat-hint>
<mat-error *ngIf="f.form.controls['phone']?.errors?.required">Required Field</mat-error>
<mat-error *ngIf="f.form.controls['phone']?.errors?.validatePhoneNumber">Invalid Number</mat-error>
</form>
|Options
|Type
|Default
|Description
|preferredCountries
string[]
[]
|List of country abbreviations, which will appear at the top.
|onlyCountries
string[]
[]
|List of manually selected country abbreviations, which will appear in the dropdown.
|inputPlaceholder
string
undefined
|Placeholder for the input component.
|enablePlaceholder
boolean
true
|Input placeholder text, which adapts to the country selected.
|enableSearch
boolean
false
|Whether to display a search bar to help filter down the list of countries
|format
string
default
|Format of "as you type" input. Possible values: national, international, default
|describedBy
string
undefined
|Use aria-described by with the input field
./projects/ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
./src/lib with new functionality.
$ npm run build_lib
$ npm run copy-files
$ npm run npm_pack
$ npm run package
After building and creating package, you can use it locally too.
In your project run:
$ npm install --save {{path to your local '*.tgz' package file}}