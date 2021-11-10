International Telephone Input for Angular Material (NgxMatIntlTelInput)

An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

Supports:

Angular 13

Angular Material 13

ReactiveFormsModule

FormsModule

Validation with libphonenumber-js

Installation

Install Dependencies

$ npm install libphonenumber-js --save

Install This Library

$ npm install ngx-mat-intl-tel-input --save

Usage

Import

Add NgxMatIntlTelInputModule to your module file:

imports : [ NgxMatIntlTelInputModule, ]

Example

Refer to main app in this repository for working example.

< form # f = "ngForm" [ formGroup ]= "phoneForm" > < ngx-mat-intl-tel-input [ preferredCountries ]= "['us', 'gb']" [ enablePlaceholder ]= "true" [ enableSearch ]= "true" name = "phone" describedBy = "phoneInput" formControlName = "phone" > </ ngx-mat-intl-tel-input > </ form >

< form # f = "ngForm" [ formGroup ]= "phoneForm" > < ngx-mat-intl-tel-input [ preferredCountries ]= "['us', 'gb']" [ enablePlaceholder ]= "true" [ enableSearch ]= "true" name = "phone" ( countryChanged )= "yourComponentMethodToTreatyCountryChangedEvent($event)" // $ event is a instance of current select Country formControlName = "phone" > </ ngx-mat-intl-tel-input > </ form >

If you want to show the sample number for the country selected or errors , use mat-hint anf mat-error as

< form # f = "ngForm" [ formGroup ]= "phoneForm" > < ngx-mat-intl-tel-input [ preferredCountries ]= "['us', 'gb']" [ onlyCountries ]= "['us', 'gb', 'es']" [ enablePlaceholder ]= "true" name = "phone" formControlName = "phone" # phone > </ ngx-mat-intl-tel-input > < mat-hint > e.g. {{phone.selectedCountry.placeHolder}} </ mat-hint > < mat-error * ngIf = "f.form.controls['phone']?.errors?.required" > Required Field </ mat-error > < mat-error * ngIf = "f.form.controls['phone']?.errors?.validatePhoneNumber" > Invalid Number </ mat-error > </ form >

Options

Options Type Default Description preferredCountries string[] [] List of country abbreviations, which will appear at the top. onlyCountries string[] [] List of manually selected country abbreviations, which will appear in the dropdown. inputPlaceholder string undefined Placeholder for the input component. enablePlaceholder boolean true Input placeholder text, which adapts to the country selected. enableSearch boolean false Whether to display a search bar to help filter down the list of countries format string default Format of "as you type" input. Possible values: national, international, default describedBy string undefined Use aria-described by with the input field

Library Contributions

Fork repo.

Go to ./projects/ngx-mat-intl-tel-input

Update ./src/lib with new functionality.

with new functionality. Update README.md

Pull request.

Helpful commands

Build lib: $ npm run build_lib

Copy license and readme files: $ npm run copy-files

Create package: $ npm run npm_pack

Build lib and create package: $ npm run package

Use locally

After building and creating package, you can use it locally too.

In your project run: