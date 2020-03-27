⛔️ DEPRECATED

Description

A DatetimePicker like @angular/material Datepicker by adding support for choosing time.

DEMO

Getting started

Angular 7.x, 8.x: Install the version v2.x

npm install --save ngx-mat-datetime-picker @ 2 . x

Angular 9.x: Install the version v3.x

npm install --save ngx-mat-datetime-picker @ 3 . x

Setup

Basically the same way the @angular/material Datepicker is configured and imported.

import { NgxMatDatetimePickerModule, NgxMatTimepickerModule } from 'ngx-mat-datetime-picker' ; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ BrowserModule, HttpClientModule, BrowserAnimationsModule, MatDatepickerModule, MatInputModule, NgxMatTimepickerModule, FormsModule, ReactiveFormsModule, MatButtonModule, NgxMatDatetimePickerModule, ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Using the component

The same API as @angular/material Datepicker (@see API docs)

< mat-form-field > < input matInput [ ngxMatDatetimePicker ]= "picker" placeholder = "Choose a date" [ formControl ]= "dateControl" [ min ]= "minDate" [ max ]= "maxDate" [ disabled ]= "disabled" > < mat-datepicker-toggle matSuffix [ for ]= "picker" > </ mat-datepicker-toggle > < ngx-mat-datetime-picker # picker [ showSpinners ]= "showSpinners" [ showSeconds ]= "showSeconds" [ stepHour ]= "stepHour" [ stepMinute ]= "stepMinute" [ stepSecond ]= "stepSecond" > </ ngx-mat-datetime-picker > </ mat-form-field >

Timepicker (ngx-mat-timepicker)

< ngx-mat-timepicker [( ngModel )]= "date" > </ ngx-mat-timepicker > < ngx-mat-timepicker [( ngModel )]= "date" [ disabled ]= "disabled" > </ ngx-mat-timepicker > < ngx-mat-timepicker [( ngModel )]= "date" [ stepHour ]= "2" [ stepMinute ]= "5" [ stepSecond ]= "10" > </ ngx-mat-timepicker > < ngx-mat-timepicker [( ngModel )]= "date" [ showSpinners ]= "showSpinners" > </ ngx-mat-timepicker > < ngx-mat-timepicker [( ngModel )]= "date" [ showSeconds ]= "showSeconds" > </ ngx-mat-timepicker > < ngx-mat-timepicker [ formControl ]= "formControl" > </ ngx-mat-timepicker >

List of @Input

@Input Type Default value Description disabled boolean null If true, the picker is readonly and can't be modified showSpinners boolean true If true, the spinners above and below input are visible showSeconds boolean true If true, it is not possible to select seconds stepHour number 1 The number of hours to add/substract when clicking hour spinners stepMinute number 1 The number of minutes to add/substract when clicking minute spinners stepSecond number 1 The number of seconds to add/substract when clicking second spinners color ThemePalette undefined Color palette to use on the datepicker's calendar. enableMeridian boolean false Whether to display 12H or 24H mode. touchUi boolean false Whether the calendar UI is in touch mode. In touch mode the calendar opens in a dialog rather than a popup and elements have more padding to allow for bigger touch targets.

The datepicker was built to be date implementation agnostic. This means that it can be made to work with a variety of different date implementations. However it also means that developers need to make sure to provide the appropriate pieces for the datepicker to work with their chosen implementation.

The easiest way to ensure this is to import one of the provided date modules:

NgxMatNativeDateModule NgxMatMomentModule Date type Date Moment Supported locales en-US See project for details Dependencies None Moment.js Import from ngx-mat-datetime-picker ngx-mat-moment-adapter

To use NgxMatMomentModule:

npm install --save ngx-mat-moment-adapter

Please note: NgxMatNativeDateModule is based off the functionality available in JavaScript's native Date object. Thus it is not suitable for many locales. One of the biggest shortcomings of the native Date object is the inability to set the parse format.

We highly recommend using the NgxMatMomentModule or a custom NgxMatDateAdapter that works with the formatting/parsing library of your choice.

For example:

Creating a custom date adapter:

() export class CustomDateAdapter extends NgxMatDateAdapter < D > {...}

Creating a custom date adapter module

@NgModule ({ providers : [ { provide : NgxMatDateAdapter, useClass : CustomDateAdapter, deps : [MAT_DATE_LOCALE, MAT_MOMENT_DATE_ADAPTER_OPTIONS] } ], }) export class CustomDateModule { }

Theming

@see @angular/material Using a pre-built theme

Add the Material Design icon font to your index.html

< link href = "https://fonts.googleapis.com/icon?family=Material+Icons&display=block" rel = "stylesheet" >

License

MIT