nmd

ngx-mat-daterange-picker

by ashishgkwd
1.1.5 (see all)

Date range picker component based of Angular Material Calendar component and configurable date presets. Packaged using ng-packagr.

Overview

Readme

CircleCI Maintainability Test Coverage Angular_Version 9

NgxMatDaterangePicker

Angular Material Date range picker with configurable Date presets.

Fully compatible with latest Angular versions. Please see the installation table below for version compatability.

Packaged using ng-packagr

Demo

https://ashishgkwd.github.io/ngx-mat-daterange-picker/

ngx-mat-daterange-picker.gif

Installation

Angular VersionCompatible version
9.0 and belowv1.1.5
5.0 and belowv0.0.2

For Angular v6 and above:

npm install ngx-mat-daterange-picker --save
or
yarn add ngx-mat-daterange-picker --save

For Angular v5 and below:

npm install ngx-mat-daterange-picker@0.0.2 --save
or
yarn add ngx-mat-daterange-picker@0.0.2 --save

NOTE: Angular Material requires the BrowserAnimationsModule and as per #5684 BrowserAnimationsModule should only be imported in your app/main module.

app.module.ts 

import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule],
  ...
})

Peer Dependencies

Please note and install the following peer dependencies necessary for Angular v6

"peerDependencies": {
    "@angular/animations": "^9.1.0",
    "@angular/cdk": "^9.1.0",
    "@angular/material": "^9.1.0"
  }

Example

Import NgxMatDrpModule module in your application module.

app.module.ts

import { NgxMatDrpModule } from 'ngx-mat-daterange-picker';

@NgModule({
  ...,
  imports: [..., NgxMatDrpModule, ...],
  ...
})
export class AppModule { }

Setup the NgxDrpOptions configuration required by the component and the handler function to receive the Range object on Date selection.

app.component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxDrpOptions, PresetItem, Range } from 'ngx-mat-daterange-picker';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {

  range:Range = {fromDate:new Date(), toDate: new Date()};
  options:NgxDrpOptions;
  presets:Array<PresetItem> = [];

  ngOnInit() {
    const today = new Date();
    const fromMin = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()-2, 1);
    const fromMax = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+1, 0);
    const toMin = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()-1, 1);
    const toMax = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+2, 0);

    this.setupPresets();
    this.options = {
                    presets: this.presets,
                    format: 'mediumDate',
                    range: {fromDate:today, toDate: today},
                    applyLabel: "Submit",
                    calendarOverlayConfig: {
                      shouldCloseOnBackdropClick: false,
                      hasBackDrop: false
                    }
                    // defaultUnselect: true,
                    // cancelLabel: "Cancel",
                    // excludeWeekends:true,
                    // fromMinMax: {fromDate:fromMin, toDate:fromMax},
                    // toMinMax: {fromDate:toMin, toDate:toMax}
                  };
  }
  
  // handler function that receives the updated date range object
  updateRange(range: Range){
    this.range = range;
  }  
  
  // helper function to create initial presets
  setupPresets() {

    const backDate = (numOfDays) => {
      const today = new Date();
      return new Date(today.setDate(today.getDate() - numOfDays));
    }
    
    const today = new Date();
    const yesterday = backDate(1);
    const minus7 = backDate(7)
    const minus30 = backDate(30);
    const currMonthStart = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), 1);
    const currMonthEnd = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+1, 0);
    const lastMonthStart = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()-1, 1);
    const lastMonthEnd = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), 0);
    
    this.presets =  [
      {presetLabel: "Yesterday", range:{ fromDate:yesterday, toDate:today }},
      {presetLabel: "Last 7 Days", range:{ fromDate: minus7, toDate:today }},
      {presetLabel: "Last 30 Days", range:{ fromDate: minus30, toDate:today }},
      {presetLabel: "This Month", range:{ fromDate: currMonthStart, toDate:currMonthEnd }},
      {presetLabel: "Last Month", range:{ fromDate: lastMonthStart, toDate:lastMonthEnd }}
    ]
  }
}

Pass the reference of the new range selection handler function to selectedDateRangeChanged event emitter and the NgxDrpOptions options reference to the options input property.

app.compnent.html

<ngx-mat-drp (selectedDateRangeChanged)="updateRange($event)" [options]="options" #dateRangePicker></ngx-mat-drp>

Reset the date using ViewChild reference:

@ViewChild('dateRangePicker') dateRangePicker;

...

const today = new Date();
const resetRange = {fromDate: today, toDate: today};
this.dateRangePicker.resetDates(resetRange); // will trigger selectedDateRangeChanged

Configuration

export interface PresetItem {
    presetLabel: string;
    range: Range;
}

export interface Range {
    fromDate: Date;
    toDate: Date;
}

export interface CalendarOverlayConfig {
    panelClass?: string;
    hasBackdrop?: boolean;
    backdropClass?: string;
    shouldCloseOnBackdropClick?: boolean;
}

export interface NgxDrpOptions {
    presets: Array<PresetItem>;
    format: string;
    range: Range;
    excludeWeekends?: boolean;
    locale?: string;
    fromMinMax?: Range;
    toMinMax?: Range;
    applyLabel?: string;
    cancelLabel?: string;
    animation?: boolean;
    calendarOverlayConfig?: CalendarOverlayConfig;
    placeholder?: string;
    startDatePrefix?: string;
    endDatePrefix?: string;
}

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Run npm run packagr to build the library project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/.

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

License

MIT

