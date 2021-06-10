Angular Material Date range picker with configurable Date presets.
Fully compatible with latest Angular versions. Please see the installation table below for version compatability.
Packaged using ng-packagr
|Angular Version
|Compatible version
|9.0 and below
|v1.1.5
|5.0 and below
|v0.0.2
npm install ngx-mat-daterange-picker --save
or
yarn add ngx-mat-daterange-picker --save
npm install ngx-mat-daterange-picker@0.0.2 --save
or
yarn add ngx-mat-daterange-picker@0.0.2 --save
NOTE: Angular Material requires the
BrowserAnimationsModule and
as per #5684
BrowserAnimationsModule should only be imported in your app/main module.
app.module.ts
import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule],
...
})
Please note and install the following peer dependencies necessary for Angular v6
"peerDependencies": {
"@angular/animations": "^9.1.0",
"@angular/cdk": "^9.1.0",
"@angular/material": "^9.1.0"
}
Import
NgxMatDrpModule module in your application module.
app.module.ts
import { NgxMatDrpModule } from 'ngx-mat-daterange-picker';
@NgModule({
...,
imports: [..., NgxMatDrpModule, ...],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Setup the
NgxDrpOptions configuration required by the component and the handler function to receive the
Range object on Date selection.
app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxDrpOptions, PresetItem, Range } from 'ngx-mat-daterange-picker';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
range:Range = {fromDate:new Date(), toDate: new Date()};
options:NgxDrpOptions;
presets:Array<PresetItem> = [];
ngOnInit() {
const today = new Date();
const fromMin = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()-2, 1);
const fromMax = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+1, 0);
const toMin = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()-1, 1);
const toMax = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+2, 0);
this.setupPresets();
this.options = {
presets: this.presets,
format: 'mediumDate',
range: {fromDate:today, toDate: today},
applyLabel: "Submit",
calendarOverlayConfig: {
shouldCloseOnBackdropClick: false,
hasBackDrop: false
}
// defaultUnselect: true,
// cancelLabel: "Cancel",
// excludeWeekends:true,
// fromMinMax: {fromDate:fromMin, toDate:fromMax},
// toMinMax: {fromDate:toMin, toDate:toMax}
};
}
// handler function that receives the updated date range object
updateRange(range: Range){
this.range = range;
}
// helper function to create initial presets
setupPresets() {
const backDate = (numOfDays) => {
const today = new Date();
return new Date(today.setDate(today.getDate() - numOfDays));
}
const today = new Date();
const yesterday = backDate(1);
const minus7 = backDate(7)
const minus30 = backDate(30);
const currMonthStart = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), 1);
const currMonthEnd = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+1, 0);
const lastMonthStart = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()-1, 1);
const lastMonthEnd = new Date(today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), 0);
this.presets = [
{presetLabel: "Yesterday", range:{ fromDate:yesterday, toDate:today }},
{presetLabel: "Last 7 Days", range:{ fromDate: minus7, toDate:today }},
{presetLabel: "Last 30 Days", range:{ fromDate: minus30, toDate:today }},
{presetLabel: "This Month", range:{ fromDate: currMonthStart, toDate:currMonthEnd }},
{presetLabel: "Last Month", range:{ fromDate: lastMonthStart, toDate:lastMonthEnd }}
]
}
}
Pass the reference of the new range selection handler function to
selectedDateRangeChanged event emitter and the
NgxDrpOptions options reference to the
options input property.
app.compnent.html
<ngx-mat-drp (selectedDateRangeChanged)="updateRange($event)" [options]="options" #dateRangePicker></ngx-mat-drp>
Reset the date using
ViewChild reference:
@ViewChild('dateRangePicker') dateRangePicker;
...
const today = new Date();
const resetRange = {fromDate: today, toDate: today};
this.dateRangePicker.resetDates(resetRange); // will trigger selectedDateRangeChanged
export interface PresetItem {
presetLabel: string;
range: Range;
}
export interface Range {
fromDate: Date;
toDate: Date;
}
export interface CalendarOverlayConfig {
panelClass?: string;
hasBackdrop?: boolean;
backdropClass?: string;
shouldCloseOnBackdropClick?: boolean;
}
export interface NgxDrpOptions {
presets: Array<PresetItem>;
format: string;
range: Range;
excludeWeekends?: boolean;
locale?: string;
fromMinMax?: Range;
toMinMax?: Range;
applyLabel?: string;
cancelLabel?: string;
animation?: boolean;
calendarOverlayConfig?: CalendarOverlayConfig;
placeholder?: string;
startDatePrefix?: string;
endDatePrefix?: string;
}
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Run
npm run packagr to build the library project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
MIT