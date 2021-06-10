Angular Material Date range picker with configurable Date presets.

Fully compatible with latest Angular versions. Please see the installation table below for version compatability.

Packaged using ng-packagr

Demo

https://ashishgkwd.github.io/ngx-mat-daterange-picker/

Installation

Angular Version Compatible version 9.0 and below v1.1.5 5.0 and below v0.0.2

For Angular v6 and above:

npm install ngx-mat-daterange-picker --save or yarn add ngx-mat-daterange-picker --save

For Angular v5 and below:

npm install ngx-mat-daterange-picker@ 0.0 .2 --save or yarn add ngx-mat-daterange-picker@ 0.0 .2 --save

NOTE: Angular Material requires the BrowserAnimationsModule and as per #5684 BrowserAnimationsModule should only be imported in your app/main module.

app.module.ts

import {BrowserAnimationsModule} from '@angular/platform-browser/animations' ; ({ ... imports: [BrowserAnimationsModule], ... })

Peer Dependencies

Please note and install the following peer dependencies necessary for Angular v6

"peerDependencies" : { "@angular/animations" : "^9.1.0" , "@angular/cdk" : "^9.1.0" , "@angular/material" : "^9.1.0" }

Example

Import NgxMatDrpModule module in your application module.

app.module.ts

import { NgxMatDrpModule } from 'ngx-mat-daterange-picker' ; ({ ..., imports: [..., NgxMatDrpModule, ...], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Setup the NgxDrpOptions configuration required by the component and the handler function to receive the Range object on Date selection.

app.component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxDrpOptions, PresetItem, Range } from 'ngx-mat-daterange-picker' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.css' ] }) export class AppComponent { range:Range = {fromDate: new Date (), toDate: new Date ()}; options:NgxDrpOptions; presets: Array <PresetItem> = []; ngOnInit() { const today = new Date (); const fromMin = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth() -2 , 1 ); const fromMax = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+ 1 , 0 ); const toMin = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth() -1 , 1 ); const toMax = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+ 2 , 0 ); this .setupPresets(); this .options = { presets: this .presets, format: 'mediumDate' , range: {fromDate:today, toDate: today}, applyLabel: "Submit" , calendarOverlayConfig: { shouldCloseOnBackdropClick: false , hasBackDrop: false } }; } updateRange(range: Range){ this .range = range; } setupPresets() { const backDate = ( numOfDays ) => { const today = new Date (); return new Date (today.setDate(today.getDate() - numOfDays)); } const today = new Date (); const yesterday = backDate( 1 ); const minus7 = backDate( 7 ) const minus30 = backDate( 30 ); const currMonthStart = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), 1 ); const currMonthEnd = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth()+ 1 , 0 ); const lastMonthStart = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth() -1 , 1 ); const lastMonthEnd = new Date (today.getFullYear(), today.getMonth(), 0 ); this .presets = [ {presetLabel: "Yesterday" , range:{ fromDate:yesterday, toDate:today }}, {presetLabel: "Last 7 Days" , range:{ fromDate: minus7, toDate:today }}, {presetLabel: "Last 30 Days" , range:{ fromDate: minus30, toDate:today }}, {presetLabel: "This Month" , range:{ fromDate: currMonthStart, toDate:currMonthEnd }}, {presetLabel: "Last Month" , range:{ fromDate: lastMonthStart, toDate:lastMonthEnd }} ] } }

Pass the reference of the new range selection handler function to selectedDateRangeChanged event emitter and the NgxDrpOptions options reference to the options input property.

app.compnent.html

< ngx-mat-drp ( selectedDateRangeChanged )= "updateRange($event)" [ options ]= "options" # dateRangePicker > </ ngx-mat-drp >

Reset the date using ViewChild reference:

( 'dateRangePicker' ) dateRangePicker; ... const today = new Date (); const resetRange = {fromDate: today, toDate: today}; this .dateRangePicker.resetDates(resetRange);

Configuration

export interface PresetItem { presetLabel: string ; range: Range; } export interface Range { fromDate: Date ; toDate: Date ; } export interface CalendarOverlayConfig { panelClass?: string ; hasBackdrop?: boolean ; backdropClass?: string ; shouldCloseOnBackdropClick?: boolean ; } export interface NgxDrpOptions { presets: Array <PresetItem>; format: string ; range: Range; excludeWeekends?: boolean ; locale?: string ; fromMinMax?: Range; toMinMax?: Range; applyLabel?: string ; cancelLabel?: string ; animation?: boolean ; calendarOverlayConfig?: CalendarOverlayConfig; placeholder?: string ; startDatePrefix?: string ; endDatePrefix?: string ; }

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Run npm run packagr to build the library project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ .

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

License

MIT