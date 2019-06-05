Masonry gallery for Angular

For documentation & live demo visit https://enngage.github.io/ngx-masonry-gallery/

This gallery is based on the awesome https://masonry.desandro.com/methods.html#remove which is very well maintained and fully tested. This implementation handles images load event to ensure nice transition and also allows you to easily add/remove images as you can see from demo.

I have limited time to maintain all my libraries so depending on how much traction this will gain, I will keep adding new features. To show support, please do start this repository.

Quick start

npm install ngx-masonry-gallery --save

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { MasonryGalleryModule } from 'ngx-masonry-gallery' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [ AppComponent ], imports : [ MasonryGalleryModule ], providers : [], bootstrap : [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

< ngx-masonry-gallery [ width ]= "250" [ images ]= "images" > </ ngx-masonry-gallery >

import { IMasonryGalleryImage } from 'ngx-masonry-gallery' ; export class AppComponent { private urls: string[] = [ 'https://www.ogttx.org/wp-content/themes/ogt/media/_frontend/img/bkg.jpg' , 'http://www.magicalkenya.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/homebannerimg4.jpg' , 'https://media.gadventures.com/media-server/cache/12/59/12591a5497a563245d0255824103842e.jpg' , 'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/1c/aa/c5/1caac55143e3e11461c6ae5962403deb.jpg' , 'http://littleguyintheeye.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/nature-3.jpg' , ]; public get images(): IMasonryGalleryImage[] { return this .urls.map( m => < IMasonryGalleryImage > { imageUrl: m }); } }

Publishing lib

Under projects

gx-captcha-lib run

npm run publish-lib

Publishing demo app

Under root, generate demo app with