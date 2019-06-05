openbase logo
nmg

ngx-masonry-gallery

by Richard Sustek
3.0.0 (see all)

Masonry gallery for Angular 6+

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

753

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Gallery

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version Build Status NPM

Masonry gallery for Angular

For documentation & live demo visit https://enngage.github.io/ngx-masonry-gallery/

This gallery is based on the awesome https://masonry.desandro.com/methods.html#remove which is very well maintained and fully tested. This implementation handles images load event to ensure nice transition and also allows you to easily add/remove images as you can see from demo.

I have limited time to maintain all my libraries so depending on how much traction this will gain, I will keep adding new features. To show support, please do start this repository.

Quick start

npm install ngx-masonry-gallery --save

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { MasonryGalleryModule } from 'ngx-masonry-gallery';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    MasonryGalleryModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

<ngx-masonry-gallery [width]="250" [images]="images"></ngx-masonry-gallery>

import { IMasonryGalleryImage } from 'ngx-masonry-gallery';

export class AppComponent {

    private urls: string[] = [
        'https://www.ogttx.org/wp-content/themes/ogt/media/_frontend/img/bkg.jpg',
        'http://www.magicalkenya.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/homebannerimg4.jpg',
        'https://media.gadventures.com/media-server/cache/12/59/12591a5497a563245d0255824103842e.jpg',
        'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/1c/aa/c5/1caac55143e3e11461c6ae5962403deb.jpg',
        'http://littleguyintheeye.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/08/nature-3.jpg',
    ];

    public get images(): IMasonryGalleryImage[] {
        return this.urls.map(m => <IMasonryGalleryImage>{
            imageUrl: m
    });
  }
}

Publishing lib

Under projects\ngx-captcha-lib run 

npm run publish-lib

Publishing demo app

Under root, generate demo app with

npm run build-demo-gh-pages
npx ngh --dir=dist-demo

