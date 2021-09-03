Angular Module for displaying a feed of items in a masonry layout using https://github.com/desandro/masonry

This package was originally a fork from https://github.com/jelgblad/angular2-masonry to allow it to work with newer versions of Angular.

This updated version is also compatible with Angular Universal server side rendering (SSR)

Installation

npm install ngx-masonry masonry-layout --save

Usage

Import NgxMasonryModule into your app's modules:

import { NgxMasonryModule } from 'ngx-masonry' ; ({ imports: [NgxMasonryModule] })

({ selector: 'my-component' , template: ` <ngx-masonry> <div ngxMasonryItem class="masonry-item" *ngFor="let item of masonryItems"> {{item.title}} </div> </ngx-masonry> ` , styles: [ ` .masonry-item { width: 200px; } ` ] }) class MyComponent { masonryItems = [ { title: 'item 1' }, { title: 'item 2' }, { title: 'item 3' }, ]; }

Configuration

Ordered

Append new items synchronously. The order of the items will be preserved, but one image in the middle will block the reset of the images.

<ngx-masonry [options]= "masonryOptions" [ordered]= "true" >

Options

Read about Masonry options here: Masonry Options

The options -attribute takes an object with the following properties:

itemSelector: string;

columnWidth: number | string;

gutter: number;

percentPosition: boolean;

stamp: string;

fitWidth: boolean;

originLeft: boolean;

originTop: boolean;

containerStyle: string;

resize: boolean;

initLayout: boolean;

horizontalOrder: boolean;

animations: NgxMasonryAnimations;

Examples

Inline object:

< ngx-masonry [ options ]= "{ gutter: 10 }" > </ ngx-masonry >

From parent component:

import { NgxMasonryOptions } from 'ngx-masonry' ; public myOptions: MasonryOptions = { gutter: 10 };

< ngx-masonry [ options ]= "myOptions" > </ ngx-masonry >

ngx-masonry has an input property, updateLayout , which accepts a boolean and will call masonry's layout() method on a change. It ignores the first change when the component loads.

< ngx-masonry [ updateLayout ]= "updateMasonryLayout" > </ ngx-masonry >

When updateMasonryLayout is updated, the layout() method will be called.

animations

You can create and set customized animations with this option.

animations = { show: [ style({opacity: 0 }), animate( '400ms ease-in' , style({opacity: 1 })), ], hide: [ style({opacity: '*' }), animate( '400ms ease-in' , style({opacity: 0 })), ] } animations = {}

Note that due to https://github.com/wynfred/ngx-masonry/issues/8 ngx-masonry comes without builtin animations of moving masonry items (when they change size or screen changes size). You can implement them using a css transition. Just add item css class let's say "masonry-item" and add this css code.

.masonry-item { transition : top 0.4s ease-in-out, left 0.4s ease-in-out; }

Image Lazyload

When using any lazyload methods layout, you can add masonryLazy attribute to the images.

Note: When using masonryLazy , the layout would have an overlapping issue. If you have this issue, you would need a custom method to maintain the layout, such as adding the fixed width/height to each image. For using the image lazyload method, you can have fallback image and loading indicator is recommended.

Example:

< img masonryLazy loading = "lazy" width = "500px" height = "300px" />

Events

Triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.

Triggered after an item element has been removed.

Should only be used with ordered mode. Triggered after the last item is loaded.

Examples

< ngx-masonry ( layoutComplete )= "doStuff($event)" ( removeComplete )= "doOtherStuff($event)" > </ ngx-masonry >

FAQ

How to maintain the order of items if there are images? Set [ordered] to true. To insert item at the beginning: prepend the item to the array and set prepend to true. <div ngxMasonryItem [prepend]= "image.prepend" *ngFor= "let image of masonryImages" > If item is inserted or the list is shuffled, use reloadItems() (NgxMasonryComponent) masonry: NgxMasonryComponent; this .masonry.reloadItems(); this .masonry.layout();

Why is the transitionDuration option not supported? The builtin animation of masonry-layout doesn't work with angular well. For more information refer to this issue: https://github.com/wynfred/ngx-masonry/issues/8

How to setup if I use SystemJS? If you're using SystemJS add ngx-masonry and masonry-layout to your configuration: packages: { "ngx-masonry" : { "defaultExtension" : "js" , "main" : "index" } }, map: { "ngx-masonry" : "node_modules/ngx-masonry" , "masonry-layout" : "node_modules/masonry-layout/dist/masonry.pkgd.js" }

Where is imagesLoaded? imagesLoaded is removed in V9. masonry item will support image by default

Demo

This repository contains a working app using ngx-masonry as a child module, not as an npm package. You can go to the demo respository to view an app that uses it as an npm package.

View a live demo here