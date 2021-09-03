This package was originally a fork from https://github.com/jelgblad/angular2-masonry to allow it to work with newer versions of Angular.
This updated version is also compatible with Angular Universal server side rendering (SSR)
npm install ngx-masonry masonry-layout --save
Import
NgxMasonryModule into your app's modules:
import { NgxMasonryModule } from 'ngx-masonry';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxMasonryModule]
})
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
template: `
<ngx-masonry>
<div ngxMasonryItem class="masonry-item" *ngFor="let item of masonryItems">
{{item.title}}
</div>
</ngx-masonry>
`,
styles: [
`
.masonry-item { width: 200px; }
`
]
})
class MyComponent {
masonryItems = [
{ title: 'item 1' },
{ title: 'item 2' },
{ title: 'item 3' },
];
}
Append new items synchronously. The order of the items will be preserved, but one image in the middle will block the reset of the images.
<ngx-masonry [options]="masonryOptions" [ordered]="true">
Read about Masonry options here: Masonry Options
The
options-attribute takes an object with the following properties:
Inline object:
<ngx-masonry [options]="{ gutter: 10 }"></ngx-masonry>
From parent component:
import { NgxMasonryOptions } from 'ngx-masonry';
public myOptions: MasonryOptions = {
gutter: 10
};
<ngx-masonry [options]="myOptions"></ngx-masonry>
ngx-masonry has an input property,
updateLayout, which accepts a boolean and will call masonry's
layout() method on a change. It ignores the first change when the component loads.
<ngx-masonry [updateLayout]="updateMasonryLayout"></ngx-masonry>
When
updateMasonryLayout is updated, the
layout() method will be called.
You can create and set customized animations with this option.
animations = {
show: [
style({opacity: 0}),
animate('400ms ease-in', style({opacity: 1})),
],
hide: [
style({opacity: '*'}),
animate('400ms ease-in', style({opacity: 0})),
]
}
// To disable animation
animations = {}
Note that due to https://github.com/wynfred/ngx-masonry/issues/8 ngx-masonry comes without builtin animations of moving masonry items (when they change size or screen changes size). You can implement them using a css transition. Just add item css class let's say "masonry-item" and add this css code.
.masonry-item {
transition: top 0.4s ease-in-out, left 0.4s ease-in-out;
}
When using any lazyload methods layout, you can add
masonryLazy attribute to the images.
Note: When using
masonryLazy, the layout would have an overlapping issue. If you have this issue, you would need a custom method to maintain the layout, such as adding the fixed width/height to each image. For using the image lazyload method, you can have fallback image and loading indicator is recommended.
Example:
<img masonryLazy loading="lazy" width="500px" height="300px"/>
EventEmitter<any[]>
Triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.
EventEmitter<any[]>
Triggered after an item element has been removed.
EventEmitter<number>
Should only be used with
ordered mode. Triggered after the last item is loaded.
<ngx-masonry (layoutComplete)="doStuff($event)" (removeComplete)="doOtherStuff($event)"></ngx-masonry>
How to maintain the order of items if there are images?
Set
[ordered] to true.
To insert item at the beginning: prepend the item to the array and set
prepend to true.
<div ngxMasonryItem [prepend]="image.prepend" *ngFor="let image of masonryImages">
If item is inserted or the list is shuffled, use
reloadItems()
// get reference
@ViewChild(NgxMasonryComponent) masonry: NgxMasonryComponent;
// after the order of items has changed
this.masonry.reloadItems();
this.masonry.layout();
Why is the transitionDuration option not supported?
The builtin animation of masonry-layout doesn't work with angular well.
For more information refer to this issue:
How to setup if I use SystemJS?
If you're using SystemJS add
ngx-masonry and
masonry-layout to your configuration:
packages: {
"ngx-masonry": { "defaultExtension": "js", "main": "index" }
},
map: {
"ngx-masonry": "node_modules/ngx-masonry",
"masonry-layout": "node_modules/masonry-layout/dist/masonry.pkgd.js"
}
Where is imagesLoaded?
imagesLoaded is removed in V9. masonry item will support image by default
This repository contains a working app using ngx-masonry as a child module, not as an npm package. You can go to the demo respository to view an app that uses it as an npm package.