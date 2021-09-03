openbase logo
ngx-masonry

by wynfred
12.0.0

Angular Module for displaying a feed of items in a masonry layout

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Grid

Readme

Angular Module for displaying a feed of items in a masonry layout using https://github.com/desandro/masonry

This package was originally a fork from https://github.com/jelgblad/angular2-masonry to allow it to work with newer versions of Angular.

This updated version is also compatible with Angular Universal server side rendering (SSR)

npm version

Installation

npm install ngx-masonry masonry-layout --save

Usage

Import NgxMasonryModule into your app's modules:

import { NgxMasonryModule } from 'ngx-masonry';

@NgModule({
  imports: [NgxMasonryModule]
})

@Component({
  selector: 'my-component',
  template: `
     <ngx-masonry>
       <div ngxMasonryItem class="masonry-item" *ngFor="let item of masonryItems">
        {{item.title}}
      </div>
     </ngx-masonry>
     `,
  styles: [
    `
      .masonry-item { width: 200px; }
    `
  ]
})
class MyComponent {
  masonryItems = [
    { title: 'item 1' },
    { title: 'item 2' },
    { title: 'item 3' },
  ];
}

Configuration

Ordered

Append new items synchronously. The order of the items will be preserved, but one image in the middle will block the reset of the images.

<ngx-masonry [options]="masonryOptions" [ordered]="true">

Options

Read about Masonry options here: Masonry Options

The options-attribute takes an object with the following properties:

  • itemSelector: string;
  • columnWidth: number | string;
  • gutter: number;
  • percentPosition: boolean;
  • stamp: string;
  • fitWidth: boolean;
  • originLeft: boolean;
  • originTop: boolean;
  • containerStyle: string;
  • resize: boolean;
  • initLayout: boolean;
  • horizontalOrder: boolean;
  • animations: NgxMasonryAnimations;

Examples

Inline object:

<ngx-masonry [options]="{ gutter: 10 }"></ngx-masonry>

From parent component:

import { NgxMasonryOptions } from 'ngx-masonry';

public myOptions: MasonryOptions = {
  gutter: 10
};

<ngx-masonry [options]="myOptions"></ngx-masonry>

updateLayout

ngx-masonry has an input property, updateLayout, which accepts a boolean and will call masonry's layout() method on a change. It ignores the first change when the component loads.

<ngx-masonry [updateLayout]="updateMasonryLayout"></ngx-masonry>

When updateMasonryLayout is updated, the layout() method will be called.

animations

You can create and set customized animations with this option.

  animations = {
    show: [
      style({opacity: 0}),
      animate('400ms ease-in', style({opacity: 1})),
    ],
    hide: [
      style({opacity: '*'}),
      animate('400ms ease-in', style({opacity: 0})),
    ]
  }

  // To disable animation
  animations = {}

Note that due to https://github.com/wynfred/ngx-masonry/issues/8 ngx-masonry comes without builtin animations of moving masonry items (when they change size or screen changes size). You can implement them using a css transition. Just add item css class let's say "masonry-item" and add this css code.

.masonry-item {
  transition: top 0.4s ease-in-out, left 0.4s ease-in-out;
}

Image Lazyload

When using any lazyload methods layout, you can add masonryLazy attribute to the images.

Note: When using masonryLazy, the layout would have an overlapping issue. If you have this issue, you would need a custom method to maintain the layout, such as adding the fixed width/height to each image. For using the image lazyload method, you can have fallback image and loading indicator is recommended.

Example:

  <img masonryLazy loading="lazy" width="500px" height="300px"/>

Events

layoutComplete: EventEmitter<any[]>

Triggered after a layout and all positioning transitions have completed.

http://masonry.desandro.com/events.html#layoutcomplete

removeComplete: EventEmitter<any[]>

Triggered after an item element has been removed.

http://masonry.desandro.com/events.html#removecomplete

itemsLoaded: EventEmitter<number>

Should only be used with ordered mode. Triggered after the last item is loaded.

Examples

<ngx-masonry (layoutComplete)="doStuff($event)" (removeComplete)="doOtherStuff($event)"></ngx-masonry>

FAQ

  • How to maintain the order of items if there are images?

    • Set [ordered] to true.

    • To insert item at the beginning: prepend the item to the array and set prepend to true.

      <div ngxMasonryItem [prepend]="image.prepend" *ngFor="let image of masonryImages">

    • If item is inserted or the list is shuffled, use reloadItems()

      // get reference
@ViewChild(NgxMasonryComponent) masonry: NgxMasonryComponent;

// after the order of items has changed
this.masonry.reloadItems();
this.masonry.layout();

  • Why is the transitionDuration option not supported?

    The builtin animation of masonry-layout doesn't work with angular well.

    For more information refer to this issue:

    https://github.com/wynfred/ngx-masonry/issues/8

  • How to setup if I use SystemJS?

    If you're using SystemJS add ngx-masonry and masonry-layout to your configuration:

    packages: {
  "ngx-masonry": { "defaultExtension": "js", "main": "index" }
},
map: {
  "ngx-masonry": "node_modules/ngx-masonry",
  "masonry-layout": "node_modules/masonry-layout/dist/masonry.pkgd.js"
}

  • Where is imagesLoaded?

    imagesLoaded is removed in V9. masonry item will support image by default

Demo

This repository contains a working app using ngx-masonry as a child module, not as an npm package. You can go to the demo respository to view an app that uses it as an npm package.

View a live demo here

