Readme

ngx-mask-Ionic

This is a fork of ngx-mask@7.0.1 - adapted to work with Ionic (Tested with Ionic V3)

ngx-mask

Library Here

Disclaimer

Unlike the original ngx-mask library the unmasked value will not be mapped to your form or bound value. Unfortunately Ionic syncs the value of the html input with the form - so there is no way (at least I could find) to track the values seperately. To put it another way - ngx-mask sets input.value to the masked value and form.value to the unmasked value, which isn't possible with Ionic since it syncs these two values.

Installing

$ npm install --save ngx-mask-ionic

Quickstart

Import ngx-mask-ionic module in Angular app.

import {NgxMaskIonicModule} from 'ngx-mask-ionic'

(...)

@NgModule({
  (...)
  imports: [
    NgxMaskIonicModule.forRoot(options)
    // Or no options and use default values
    NgxMaskIonicModule.forRoot()

    // ^^^ Chose one of the two options above, but not both.
  ]
  (...)
})

... And in your page Module (eg. HomeModule, MyPageModule, ..)

import {NgxMaskIonicModule} from 'ngx-mask-ionic'

(...)

@NgModule({
  (...)
  imports: [
    NgxMaskIonicModule
  ]
  (...)
})

Then, just define masks in inputs.

Usage

<ion-input
  formControlName="phoneNumber"
  mask="(000) 000-0000"
  type="text"
  maxlength="14"
></ion-input>

<ion-input
  formControlName="email"
  mask="A*@A*.S*"
  [dropSpecialCharacters]="false"
  type="text"
></ion-input>

Also you can use mask pipe

Usage

<span>{{phone | mask: '(000) 000-0000'}}</span>

Examples

maskexample
9999-99-992017-04-15
0*.002017.22
000.000.000-99048.457.987-98
AAAA0F6g
SSSSasDF

Mask Options

You can define your custom options for all directives (as object in the mask module) or for each (as attributes for directive)

specialCharacters (string[ ])

We have next default characters:

character
/
(
)
.
:
-
space
+
,
@
Usage
<ion-input
  type="text"
  specialCharacters="[ '[' ,']' , '\' ]"
  mask="[00]\[000]"
></ion-input>
Then:
Input value: 789-874.98
Masked value: [78]\[987]

patterns ({ [character: string]: { pattern: RegExp, optional?: boolean})

We have next default patterns:

codemeaning
0digits (like 0 to 9 numbers)
9digits (like 0 to 9 numbers), but optional
Aletters (uppercase or lowercase) and digits
Sonly letters (uppercase or lowercase)
Usage:
<ion-input type="text" [patterns]="customPatterns" mask="(000-000)"></ion-input>

and in your component

public customPatterns = {'0': { pattern: new RegExp('\[a-zA-Z\]')}};

// OR

public customPatterns = pattern: { '0': { pattern: /[a-zA-Z']/ }};
Then:
Input value: 789HelloWorld
Masked value: (Hel-loW)

prefix (string)

You can add prefix to you masked value

Usage
<ion-input type="text" prefix="+7 " mask="(000) 000 00 00"></ion-input>

sufix (string)

You can add sufix to you masked value

Usage
<ion-input type="text" sufix=" $" mask="0000"></ion-input>

dropSpecialCharacters (boolean)

You can choose if mask will drop special character in the model, or not, default value true

Usage
<ion-input
  type="text"
  [dropSpecialCharacters]="false"
  mask="000-000.00"
></ion-input>
Then:
Input value: 789-874.98
Model value: 789-874.98

showMaskTyped (boolean)

You can choose if mask is shown while typing, or not, default value false

Usage
<ion-input mask="(000) 000-0000" prefix="+7" [showMaskTyped]="true"></ion-input>

clearIfNotMatch (boolean)

You can choose clear the input if the input value not match the mask, default value false

Pipe with mask expression and custom Pattern ([string, pattern])

You can pass array of expression and custom Pattern to pipe

Usage
<span>{{phone | mask: customMaska}}</span>

and in your component

customMaska: [string, pattern];

pattern =  {
    'P': {
        pattern: new RegExp('\\d'),
    }};

this.customMaska = ['PPP-PPP', this.pattern];

Repeat mask

You can pass into mask pattern with brackets

Usage
<ion-input type="text" mask="A{4}"></ion-input>

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 7.0.3.

