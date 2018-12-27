ngx-mask-Ionic

This is a fork of ngx-mask@7.0.1 - adapted to work with Ionic (Tested with Ionic V3)

Library Here

Disclaimer

Unlike the original ngx-mask library the unmasked value will not be mapped to your form or bound value. Unfortunately Ionic syncs the value of the html input with the form - so there is no way (at least I could find) to track the values seperately. To put it another way - ngx-mask sets input.value to the masked value and form.value to the unmasked value, which isn't possible with Ionic since it syncs these two values.

Installing

$ npm install --save ngx-mask-ionic

Quickstart

Import ngx-mask-ionic module in Angular app.

import {NgxMaskIonicModule} from 'ngx-mask-ionic' (...) ({ (...) imports: [ NgxMaskIonicModule.forRoot(options) NgxMaskIonicModule.forRoot() ] (...) })

... And in your page Module (eg. HomeModule, MyPageModule, ..)

import {NgxMaskIonicModule} from 'ngx-mask-ionic' (...) ({ (...) imports: [ NgxMaskIonicModule ] (...) })

Then, just define masks in inputs.

Usage

< ion-input formControlName = "phoneNumber" mask = "(000) 000-0000" type = "text" maxlength = "14" > </ ion-input > < ion-input formControlName = "email" mask = "A*@A*.S*" [ dropSpecialCharacters ]= "false" type = "text" > </ ion-input >

Also you can use mask pipe

Usage

< span > {{phone | mask: '(000) 000-0000'}} </ span >

Examples

mask example 9999-99-99 2017-04-15 0*.00 2017.22 000.000.000-99 048.457.987-98 AAAA 0F6g SSSS asDF

Mask Options

You can define your custom options for all directives (as object in the mask module) or for each (as attributes for directive)

specialCharacters (string[ ])

We have next default characters:

character / ( ) . : - space + , @

Usage

< ion-input type = "text" specialCharacters = "[ '[' ,']' , '\' ]" mask = "[00]\[000]" > </ ion-input >

Input value: 789 -874.98 Masked value: [78]\[987]

patterns ({ [character: string]: { pattern: RegExp, optional?: boolean})

We have next default patterns:

code meaning 0 digits (like 0 to 9 numbers) 9 digits (like 0 to 9 numbers), but optional A letters (uppercase or lowercase) and digits S only letters (uppercase or lowercase)

< ion-input type = "text" [ patterns ]= "customPatterns" mask = "(000-000)" > </ ion-input >

and in your component

public customPatterns = { '0' : { pattern: new RegExp ( '\[a-zA-Z\]' )}}; public customPatterns = pattern: { '0' : { pattern: /[a-zA-Z']/ }};

Input value : 789 HelloWorld Masked value : (Hel-loW)

prefix (string)

You can add prefix to you masked value

Usage

< ion-input type = "text" prefix = "+7 " mask = "(000) 000 00 00" > </ ion-input >

sufix (string)

You can add sufix to you masked value

Usage

< ion-input type = "text" sufix = " $" mask = "0000" > </ ion-input >

dropSpecialCharacters (boolean)

You can choose if mask will drop special character in the model, or not, default value true

Usage

< ion-input type = "text" [ dropSpecialCharacters ]= "false" mask = "000-000.00" > </ ion-input >

Input value: 789 -874.98 Model value: 789 -874.98

showMaskTyped (boolean)

You can choose if mask is shown while typing, or not, default value false

Usage

< ion-input mask = "(000) 000-0000" prefix = "+7" [ showMaskTyped ]= "true" > </ ion-input >

clearIfNotMatch (boolean)

You can choose clear the input if the input value not match the mask, default value false

Pipe with mask expression and custom Pattern ([string, pattern])

You can pass array of expression and custom Pattern to pipe

Usage

< span > {{phone | mask: customMaska}} </ span >

and in your component

customMaska : [string, pattern]; pattern = { 'P' : { pattern: new RegExp ( '\\d' ), }}; this .customMaska = [ 'PPP-PPP' , this .pattern];

Repeat mask

You can pass into mask pattern with brackets

Usage

< ion-input type = "text" mask = "A{4}" > </ ion-input >

