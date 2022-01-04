openbase logo
nme

ngx-markdown-editor

by Lon
3.3.3 (see all)

Angular markdown editor based on ace editor

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

135

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Client Markdown Rendering

Readme

ngx-markdown-editor

Angular markdown editor based on ace editor

npm version peerDependencies Status npm GitHub license GitHub stars GitHub issues StackBlitz

Usage

Installation

>=3.0.0

Install dependencies from npm repository: ```bash npm i ace-builds bootstrap font-awesome ```

Install ngx-markdown-editor from npm repository:

npm i ngx-markdown-editor

Add the assets、styles and scripts in angular.json:

{
  ...
  "architect": {
    "build": {
      "options": {
        ...
        "assets": [
          {
            "glob": "**/*",
            "input": "node_modules/ace-builds/src-min",
            "output": "./assets/ace-builds/"
          }
        ],
        "styles": [
          "node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
          "node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css",
          "node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/agate.min.css"
        ],
        "scripts": [
          "node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/highlight.min.js",
          "node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/marked.min.js"
        ]
        ...
      }
    }
  }
  ...    
}

Add ace.js in index.html

<html>
  <head>
    <script src="/assets/ace-builds/ace.js"></script>
  </head>
  <body></body>
</html>
<=2.5.0

Install dependencies from npm repository: 
npm i brace bootstrap font-awesome

Install ngx-markdown-editor from npm repository:

npm i ngx-markdown-editor

Add the styles and scripts in angular.json:

{
  ...
  "architect": {
    "build": {
      "options": {
        ...
        "styles": [
          "node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
          "node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css",
          "node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/agate.min.css"
        ],
        "scripts": [
          "node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/highlight.min.js",
          "node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/marked.min.js"
        ]
        ...
      }
    }
  }
  ...    
}

Import brace in polyfills.ts

import 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/markdown';

Sample

import { LMarkdownEditorModule } from 'ngx-markdown-editor';

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FormsModule, // make sure FormsModule is imported to make ngModel work
    LMarkdownEditorModule
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

<md-editor name="Content" 
  [upload]="doUpload" 
  [preRender]="preRenderFunc" 
  [postRender]="postRenderFunc"
  [(ngModel)]="content" 
  [height]="'200px'" 
  [mode]="mode" 
  [options]="options" 
  (onEditorLoaded)="onEditorLoaded($event)"
  (onPreviewDomChanged)="onPreviewDomChanged($event)"
  required 
  maxlength="500">
</md-editor>

Options

  • ngModel: markdown original content

  • height: editor height

  • hideToolbar: hide toolbar, default is false

  • mode: editor | preview, default is editor

  • options: other settings for editor

    {  
  showPreviewPanel?: boolean    // Show preview panel, Default is true
  showBorder?: boolean          // Show editor component's border. Default is true
  hideIcons?: Array<string>     // ['Bold', 'Italic', 'Heading', 'Reference', 'Link', 'Image', 'Ul', 'Ol', 'Code', 'TogglePreview', 'FullScreen']. Default is empty
  usingFontAwesome5?: boolean   // Using font awesome with version 5, Default is false
  scrollPastEnd?: number        // The option for ace editor. Default is 0
  enablePreviewContentClick?: boolean  // Allow user fire the click event on the preview panel, like href etc. Default is false
  resizable?: boolean           // Allow resize the editor
  markedjsOpt?: MarkedjsOption  // The markedjs option, see https://marked.js.org/#/USING_ADVANCED.md#options
  customRender?: {              // Custom markedjs render
    image?: Function     // Image Render
    table?: Function     // Table Render
    code?: Function      // Code Render
    listitem?: Function  // Listitem Render
  }
}

  • upload(Function): For #24, upload file by yourself

    constructor() {
  this.doUpload = this.doUpload.bind(this);  // This is very important.
}

doUpload(files: Array<File>): Promise<Array<UploadResult>> {
  // do upload file by yourself
  return Promise.resolve([{ name: 'xxx', url: 'xxx.png', isImg: true }]);
}

interface UploadResult {
  isImg: boolean
  name: string
  url: string
}

  • preRender(Function): For #13, this will not effect ngModel's value, just rendered value

    preRenderFunc(content: string) {
  return content.replace(/something/g, 'new value'); // must return a string
}

  • postRender(Function): Change the html souce code generated by marked before update the dom

    postRenderFunc(content: string) {
  return content.replace(/something/g, 'new value'); // must return a string
}

  • required: for form validate

  • maxlength: for form validate

Tips: For Function input, please call bind at constructor to assign correct this pointer

Event

  • onEditorLoaded: EventEmitter<AceEditor> Fires when the ace editor loaded.
  • onPreviewDomChanged: EventEmitter<HTMLElement> Fires when the preview dom updated

