Angular markdown editor based on ace editor

Add the assets、styles and scripts in angular.json :

ngModel: markdown original content

height: editor height

hideToolbar: hide toolbar, default is false

mode: editor | preview , default is editor

options: other settings for editor { showPreviewPanel?: boolean showBorder?: boolean hideIcons?: Array < string > usingFontAwesome5?: boolean scrollPastEnd?: number enablePreviewContentClick?: boolean resizable?: boolean markedjsOpt?: MarkedjsOption customRender?: { image?: Function table?: Function code?: Function listitem?: Function } }

upload( Function ): For #24, upload file by yourself constructor ( ) { this .doUpload = this .doUpload.bind( this ); } doUpload(files: Array <File>): Promise < Array <UploadResult>> { return Promise .resolve([{ name: 'xxx' , url: 'xxx.png' , isImg: true }]); } interface UploadResult { isImg: boolean name: string url: string }

preRender( Function ): For #13, this will not effect ngModel 's value, just rendered value preRenderFunc(content: string ) { return content.replace( /something/g , 'new value' ); }

postRender( Function ): Change the html souce code generated by marked before update the dom postRenderFunc(content: string ) { return content.replace( /something/g , 'new value' ); }

required: for form validate