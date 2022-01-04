Angular markdown editor based on ace editor
Install
ngx-markdown-editor from npm repository:
npm i ngx-markdown-editor
Add the assets、styles and scripts in
angular.json:
{
...
"architect": {
"build": {
"options": {
...
"assets": [
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "node_modules/ace-builds/src-min",
"output": "./assets/ace-builds/"
}
],
"styles": [
"node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
"node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css",
"node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/agate.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/highlight.min.js",
"node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/marked.min.js"
]
...
}
}
}
...
}
Add
ace.js in
index.html
<html>
<head>
<script src="/assets/ace-builds/ace.js"></script>
</head>
<body></body>
</html>
npm i brace bootstrap font-awesome
Install
ngx-markdown-editor from npm repository:
npm i ngx-markdown-editor
Add the styles and scripts in
angular.json:
{
...
"architect": {
"build": {
"options": {
...
"styles": [
"node_modules/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css",
"node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.min.css",
"node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/agate.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/highlight.js/highlight.min.js",
"node_modules/ngx-markdown-editor/assets/marked.min.js"
]
...
}
}
}
...
}
Import
brace in
polyfills.ts
import 'brace';
import 'brace/mode/markdown';
import { LMarkdownEditorModule } from 'ngx-markdown-editor';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule, // make sure FormsModule is imported to make ngModel work
LMarkdownEditorModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
<md-editor name="Content"
[upload]="doUpload"
[preRender]="preRenderFunc"
[postRender]="postRenderFunc"
[(ngModel)]="content"
[height]="'200px'"
[mode]="mode"
[options]="options"
(onEditorLoaded)="onEditorLoaded($event)"
(onPreviewDomChanged)="onPreviewDomChanged($event)"
required
maxlength="500">
</md-editor>
ngModel: markdown original content
height: editor height
hideToolbar: hide toolbar, default is false
mode:
editor |
preview, default is
editor
options: other settings for editor
{
showPreviewPanel?: boolean // Show preview panel, Default is true
showBorder?: boolean // Show editor component's border. Default is true
hideIcons?: Array<string> // ['Bold', 'Italic', 'Heading', 'Reference', 'Link', 'Image', 'Ul', 'Ol', 'Code', 'TogglePreview', 'FullScreen']. Default is empty
usingFontAwesome5?: boolean // Using font awesome with version 5, Default is false
scrollPastEnd?: number // The option for ace editor. Default is 0
enablePreviewContentClick?: boolean // Allow user fire the click event on the preview panel, like href etc. Default is false
resizable?: boolean // Allow resize the editor
markedjsOpt?: MarkedjsOption // The markedjs option, see https://marked.js.org/#/USING_ADVANCED.md#options
customRender?: { // Custom markedjs render
image?: Function // Image Render
table?: Function // Table Render
code?: Function // Code Render
listitem?: Function // Listitem Render
}
}
upload(
Function): For #24, upload file by yourself
constructor() {
this.doUpload = this.doUpload.bind(this); // This is very important.
}
doUpload(files: Array<File>): Promise<Array<UploadResult>> {
// do upload file by yourself
return Promise.resolve([{ name: 'xxx', url: 'xxx.png', isImg: true }]);
}
interface UploadResult {
isImg: boolean
name: string
url: string
}
preRender(
Function): For #13, this will not effect
ngModel's value, just rendered value
preRenderFunc(content: string) {
return content.replace(/something/g, 'new value'); // must return a string
}
postRender(
Function): Change the html souce code generated by
marked before update the dom
postRenderFunc(content: string) {
return content.replace(/something/g, 'new value'); // must return a string
}
required: for form validate
maxlength: for form validate
Tips: For
Functioninput, please call bind at
constructorto assign correct
thispointer
onEditorLoaded: EventEmitter<AceEditor> Fires when the ace editor loaded.
onPreviewDomChanged: EventEmitter<HTMLElement> Fires when the preview dom updated