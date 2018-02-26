ngx-markdown is an Angular library that combines...
Demo available @ https://jfcere.github.io/ngx-markdown
StackBlitz available @ https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-markdown
To add ngx-markdown library to your
package.json use the following command.
npm install ngx-markdown --save
As the library is using Marked parser you will need to add
node_modules/marked/marked.min.js to your application.
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"scripts": [
+ "node_modules/marked/marked.min.js"
]
🔔 Syntax highlight is optional, skip this step if you are not planning to use it
To activate Prism.js syntax highlight you will need to include...
node_modules/prismjs/prism.js file
node_modules/prismjs/themes directory
node_modules/prismjs/components directory
Additional themes can be found by browsing the web such as Prism-Themes or Mokokai for example.
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"styles": [
"styles.css",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/marked/marked.min.js",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/prism.js",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js", # c-sharp language syntax
+ "node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js" # css language syntax
]
To use the line numbers plugin that shows line numbers in code blocks, in addition to Prism.js configuration files, you will need to include the following files from
prismjs/plugins/line-numbers directory to your application:
prism-line-numbers.css
prism-line-numbers.js
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"styles": [
"src/styles.css",
"node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-numbers/prism-line-numbers.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/marked/marked.min.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/prism.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-numbers/prism-line-numbers.js"
]
Using
markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the
lineNumbers property to activate the plugin. The property can be used in combination with either
data for variable binding,
src for remote content or using transclusion for static markdown.
Additionally, you can use
start input property to specify the offset number for the first display line.
<markdown
lineNumbers
[start]="5"
[src]="path/to/file.js">
</markdown>
To use the line highlight plugin that highlights specific lines and/or line ranges in code blocks, in addition to Prism.js configuration files, you will need to include the following files from
prismjs/plugins/line-highlight directory to your application:
prism-line-highlight.css
prism-line-highlight.js
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"styles": [
"src/styles.css",
"node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-highlight/prism-line-highlight.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/marked/marked.min.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/prism.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/line-highlight/prism-line-highlight.js"
]
Using
markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the
lineHighlight property to activate the plugin. The property can be used in combination with either
data for variable binding,
src for remote content or using transclusion for static markdown.
Use
line input property to specify the line(s) to highlight and optionally there is a
lineOffset property to specify the starting line of code your snippet represents.
<markdown
lineHighlight
[line]="'6, 10-16'"
[lineOffset]="5"
[src]="path/to/file.js">
</markdown>
To use the command line plugin that displays a command line with a prompt and, optionally, the output/response from the commands, you will need to include the following files from
prismjs/plugins/command-line directory to your application:
prism-command-line.css
prism-command-line.js
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"styles": [
"src/styles.css",
"node_modules/prismjs/themes/prism-okaidia.css",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/command-line/prism-command-line.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/marked/marked.min.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/prism.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-csharp.min.js",
"node_modules/prismjs/components/prism-css.min.js",
+ "node_modules/prismjs/plugins/command-line/prism-command-line.js"
]
Using
markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the
commandLine property to activate the plugin. The property can be used in combination with either
data for variable binding,
src for remote content or using transclusion for static markdown.
For a server command line, specify the user and host names using the
user and
host input properties. The resulting prompt displays a
# for the root user and
$ for all other users. For any other command line, such as a Windows prompt, you may specify the entire prompt using the
prompt input property.
You may also specify the lines to be presented as output (no prompt and no highlighting) through the
output property in the following simple format:
<markdown
commandLine
[user]="'chris'"
[host]="'remotehost'"
[output]="'2, 4-8'"
[src]="'path/to/file.bash'">
</markdown>
Optionally, to automatically present some lines as output without providing the line numbers, you can prefix those lines with any string and specify the prefix using the
filterOutput input property. For example,
[filterOutput]="'(out)'" will treat lines beginning with
(out) as output and remove the prefix.
<markdown
commandLine
[prompt]="'PS C:\Users\Chris>'"
[filterOutput]="'(out)'">
```powershell
Get-Date
(out)
(out)Sunday, November 7, 2021 8:19:21 PM
(out)
```
</markdown>
🔔 Emoji support is optional, skip this step if you are not planning to use it
To activate Emoji-Toolkit for emoji suppport you will need to include...
node_modules/emoji-toolkit/lib/js/joypixels.min.js
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"scripts": [
"node_modules/marked/marked.min.js",
+ "node_modules/emoji-toolkit/lib/js/joypixels.min.js",
]
Using
markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the
emoji property to activate Emoji-Toolkit plugin that converts emoji shortnames such as
:heart: to native unicode emojis.
<markdown emoji>
I :heart: ngx-markdown
</markdown>
:bluebook: You can refer to this Emoji Cheat Sheet for a complete list of _shortnames.
🔔 Math rendering is optional, skip this step if you are not planning to use it
To activate KaTeX math rendering you will need to include...
node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.js file
node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.css file
If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the
angular.json example below...
"styles": [
"styles.css",
+ "node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.css"
],
"scripts": [
"node_modules/marked/marked.min.js",
+ "node_modules/katex/dist/katex.min.js",
]
Using
markdown component and/or directive, you will be able to use the
katex property to activate KaTeX plugin that render mathematical expression to HTML.
<markdown
katex
[src]="path/to/file.md">
</markdown>
Optionally, you can use
katexOptions property to specify KaTeX options.
import { KatexOptions } from 'ngx-markdown';
public options: KatexOptions = {
displayMode: true,
throwOnError: false,
errorColor: '#cc0000',
...
};
<markdown
katex
[katexOptions]="options"
[src]="path/to/file.md">
</markdown>
📘 Follow official KaTeX options documentation for more details on the available options.
You must import
MarkdownModule inside your main application module (usually named AppModule) with
forRoot to be able to use
markdown component and/or directive.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { MarkdownModule } from 'ngx-markdown';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
+ MarkdownModule.forRoot(),
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule { }
If you want to use the
[src] attribute to directly load a remote file, in order to keep only one instance of
HttpClient and avoid issues with interceptors, you also have to provide
HttpClient:
imports: [
+ HttpClientModule,
+ MarkdownModule.forRoot({ loader: HttpClient }),
],
As of ngx-markdown v9.0.0 sanitization is enabled by default and uses Angular
DomSanitizer with
SecurityContext.HTML to avoid XSS vulnerabilities. The
SecurityContext level can be changed using the
sanitize property when configuring
MarkdownModule.
import { SecurityContext } from '@angular/core';
// enable default sanitization
MarkdownModule.forRoot()
// turn off sanitization
MarkdownModule.forRoot({
sanitize: SecurityContext.NONE
})
📘 Follow Angular DomSanitizer documentation for more information on sanitization and security contexts.
Optionally, markdown parsing can be configured by passing MarkedOptions to the
forRoot method of
MarkdownModule.
Imports:
import { MarkdownModule, MarkedOptions } from 'ngx-markdown';
Default options:
// using default options
MarkdownModule.forRoot(),
Custom options and passing
HttpClient to use
[src] attribute:
// using specific options with ValueProvider and passing HttpClient
MarkdownModule.forRoot({
loader: HttpClient, // optional, only if you use [src] attribute
markedOptions: {
provide: MarkedOptions,
useValue: {
gfm: true,
breaks: false,
pedantic: false,
smartLists: true,
smartypants: false,
},
},
}),
MarkedOptions also exposes the
renderer property which allows you to override token rendering for your whole application.
The example below overrides the default blockquote token rendering by adding a CSS class for custom styling when using Bootstrap CSS:
import { MarkedOptions, MarkedRenderer } from 'ngx-markdown';
// function that returns `MarkedOptions` with renderer override
export function markedOptionsFactory(): MarkedOptions {
const renderer = new MarkedRenderer();
renderer.blockquote = (text: string) => {
return '<blockquote class="blockquote"><p>' + text + '</p></blockquote>';
};
return {
renderer: renderer,
gfm: true,
breaks: false,
pedantic: false,
smartLists: true,
smartypants: false,
};
}
// using specific option with FactoryProvider
MarkdownModule.forRoot({
loader: HttpClient,
markedOptions: {
provide: MarkedOptions,
useFactory: markedOptionsFactory,
},
}),
Use
forChild when importing
MarkdownModule into other application modules to allow you to use the same parser configuration across your application.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
+ import { MarkdownModule } from 'ngx-markdown';
import { HomeComponent } from './home.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
+ MarkdownModule.forChild(),
],
declarations: [HomeComponent],
})
export class HomeModule { }
ngx-markdown provides different approaches to help you parse markdown to your application depending on your needs.
💡 As of Angular 6, the template compiler strips whitespace by default. Use
ngPreserveWhitespacesdirective to preserve whitespaces such as newlines in order for the markdown-formatted content to render as intended.
https://angular.io/api/core/Component#preserveWhitespaces
You can use
markdown component to either parse static markdown directly from your HTML markup, load the content from a remote URL using
src property or bind a variable to your component using
data property. You can get a hook on load complete using
load output event property, on loading error using
error output event property or when parsing is completed using
ready output event property.
<!-- static markdown -->
<markdown ngPreserveWhitespaces>
# Markdown
</markdown>
<!-- loaded from remote url -->
<markdown
[src]="'path/to/file.md'"
(load)="onLoad($event)"
(error)="onError($event)">
</markdown>
<!-- variable binding -->
<markdown
[data]="markdown"
(ready)="onReady()">
</markdown>
The same way the component works, you can use
markdown directive to accomplish the same thing.
<!-- static markdown -->
<div markdown ngPreserveWhitespaces>
# Markdown
</div>
<!-- loaded from remote url -->
<div markdown
[src]="'path/to/file.md'"
(load)="onLoad($event)"
(error)="onError($event)">
</div>
<!-- variable binding -->
<div markdown
[data]="markdown"
(ready)="onReady()">
</div>
Using
markdown pipe to transform markdown to HTML allow you to chain pipe transformations and will update the DOM when value changes.
<!-- chain `language` pipe with `markdown` pipe to convert typescriptMarkdown variable content -->
<div [innerHTML]="typescriptMarkdown | language : 'typescript' | markdown"></div>
You can use
MarkdownService to have access to markdown parser and syntax highlight methods.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { MarkdownService } from 'ngx-markdown';
@Component({ ... })
export class ExampleComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private markdownService: MarkdownService) { }
ngOnInit() {
// outputs: <p>I am using <strong>markdown</strong>.</p>
console.log(this.markdownService.compile('I am using __markdown__.'));
}
}
Tokens can be rendered in a custom manner by either...
renderer property with the
MarkedOptions when importing
MarkdownModule.forRoot() into your main application module (see Configuration section)
MarkdownService exposed
renderer
Here is an example of overriding the default heading token rendering through
MarkdownService by adding an embedded anchor tag like on GitHub:
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { MarkdownService } from 'ngx-markdown';
@Component({
selector: 'app-example',
template: '<markdown># Heading</markdown>',
})
export class ExampleComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private markdownService: MarkdownService) { }
ngOnInit() {
this.markdownService.renderer.heading = (text: string, level: number) => {
const escapedText = text.toLowerCase().replace(/[^\w]+/g, '-');
return '<h' + level + '>' +
'<a name="' + escapedText + '" class="anchor" href="#' + escapedText + '">' +
'<span class="header-link"></span>' +
'</a>' + text +
'</h' + level + '>';
};
}
}
This code will output the following HTML:
<h1>
<a name="heading" class="anchor" href="#heading">
<span class="header-link"></span>
</a>
Heading
</h1>
📘 Follow official marked.renderer documentation for the list of tokens that can be overriden.
When using static markdown you are responsible to provide the code block with related language.
<markdown ngPreserveWhitespaces>
+ ```typescript
const myProp: string = 'value';
+ ```
</markdown>
When using remote URL ngx-markdown will use the file extension to automatically resolve the code language.
<!-- will use html highlights -->
<markdown [src]="'path/to/file.html'"></markdown>
<!-- will use php highlights -->
<markdown [src]="'path/to/file.php'"></markdown>
When using variable binding you can optionally use
language pipe to specify the language of the variable content (default value is markdown when pipe is not used).
<markdown [data]="markdown | language : 'typescript'"></markdown>
A demo is available @ https://jfcere.github.io/ngx-markdown and its source code can be found inside the
demo directory.
The following commands will clone the repository, install npm dependencies and serve the application @ http://localhost:4200
git clone https://github.com/jfcere/ngx-markdown.git
npm install
npm start
Building with AoT is part of the CI and is tested every time a commit occurs so you don't have to worry at all.
Here is the list of tasks that will be done on this library in the near future ...
Contributions are always welcome, just make sure that ...
The use of this library is totally free and no donation is required.
As the owner and primary maintainer of this project, I am putting a lot of time and effort beside my job, my family and my private time to bring the best support I can by answering questions, addressing issues and improving the library to provide more and more features over time.
If this project has been useful, that it helped you or your business to save precious time, don't hesitate to give it a star and to consider a donation to support its maintenance and future development.
Licensed under MIT.
ngx-markdown is great module for markdown integration with web pages. I used this to build a documentation front end with gitlab integration. ngx-markdown helped to develop this SPA. This was pretty easy to use for the markdown rendering in a web app. good part of this is it really shows the native behaviouron app rendering from a user perspective i see that it seems difficult to understand the data source of the native view. Markdown renders within angular app with a great performance also with great support on the attachments like images
I’ve used this package to incorporate in the documentation with my single page applications. Earlier I was using this module before switching to Vue press recently. This is for rendering the markdown in Angular applications which needs a complex engineering efforts. This complexity involves API implementations for the documentation sources. When I switched to View press it was pretty much easier. The problems that I encountered with Ngx-markdown were not there. Specially building the index of the documents, Ngx-Markdown didn’t support for the documents which we pulled. Also, NGX-markdown as a package is stable however the maintenance is a problem when compared with Vue Press.