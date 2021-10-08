Angular wrapper for mapbox-gl-js. It exposes a bunch of components meant to be simple to use with Angular.

v1.X : Angular 5 & 6 (rxjs 5)

v2.X : Angular 6 & 7 (rxjs 6)

v3.X : Angular 7.2

v4.X : Angular 8 - 10 (rxjs >= 6.5)

v5.X - 6.X : Angular 9 - 11 (rxjs >= 6.5)

v7.X : Angular 12 (rxjs >= 6.6)

Include the following components:

How to start

npm install ngx-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl yarn add ngx-mapbox-gl mapbox-gl

If using typescript add mapbox-gl types

npm install @ types /mapbox-gl yarn add @ types /mapbox-gl

Load the CSS of mapbox-gl (and mapbox-gl-geocoder if mglGeocoder is used)

For example, with angular-cli add this in angular.json :

"styles" : [ ... "./node_modules/mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css" , "./node_modules/@mapbox/mapbox-gl-geocoder/lib/mapbox-gl-geocoder.css" ],

Or in the global CSS file (called styles.css for example in angular-cli):

@ import '~mapbox-gl/dist/mapbox-gl.css' ; @ import '~@mapbox/mapbox-gl-geocoder/lib/mapbox-gl-geocoder.css' ;

Add this in your polyfill.ts file (https://github.com/Wykks/ngx-mapbox-gl/issues/136#issuecomment-496224634):

( window as any ). global = window ;

Then, in your app's main module (or in any other module), import the NgxMapboxGLModule :

... import { NgxMapboxGLModule } from 'ngx-mapbox-gl' ; ({ imports: [ ... NgxMapboxGLModule.withConfig({ accessToken: 'TOKEN' , geocoderAccessToken: 'TOKEN' }) ] }) export class AppModule {}

How to get a Mapbox token: https://www.mapbox.com/help/how-access-tokens-work/

Note: mapbox-gl cannot work without a token anymore. If you want to keep using their services then make a free account, generate a new token for your application and use it inside your project.

You can use https://github.com/klokantech/tileserver-gl to serve vector tiles.

Display a map:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ template: ` <mgl-map [style]="'mapbox://styles/mapbox/streets-v9'" [zoom]="[9]" [center]="[-74.5, 40]" > </mgl-map> ` , styles: [ ` mgl-map { height: 100%; width: 100%; } ` , ], }) export class DisplayMapComponent {}

Angular libraries AOT compilation

If you want to build a library using this module, you will most likely face this error when building for production:

ERROR: Error during template compile of 'YourLibraryModule' Function calls are not supported in decorators, but 'NgxMapboxGLModule' was called . An unhandled exception occurred: Error during template compile of 'YourLibraryModule' Function calls are not supported in decorators, but 'NgxMapboxGLModule' was called .

This error is generated due to the AOT compilation that occurs in prod mode. The part that will generate the error will be this one:

({ imports: [ ... NgxMapboxGLModule.withConfig({ accessToken: 'TOKEN' , geocoderAccessToken: 'TOKEN' }) ] })

So the error is pretty clear: Function calls are not supported in decorators but 'NgxMapboxGLModule' was called .

Solution

To solve this problem, we simply need to provide the accessToken via module configuration rather than how you would normally do:

import { MAPBOX_API_KEY, NgxMapboxGLModule, } from 'ngx-mapbox-gl' ; export interface IMyLibMapModuleConfig { mapboxToken: string ; } ({ declarations: [], exports: [], imports: [CommonModule, NgxMapboxGLModule], }) export class MyLibMapModule { static forRoot( config: IMyLibMapModuleConfig ): ModuleWithProviders<MyLibMapModule> { return { ngModule: MyLibMapModule, providers: [ { provide: MAPBOX_API_KEY, useValue: config.mapboxToken, }, ], }; } }

We basically create a forRoot static function in the library module, that will accept a configuration object as a parameter. This configuration will provide the actual token to the ngx-mapbox-gl module via providers by providing the value from the configuration to the MAPBOX_API_KEY injection token.

Finally, in the application that will use your MyLibMapModule , you will import the module in this way: