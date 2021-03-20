openbase logo
Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

61

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-malihu-scrollbar

CircleCI Coverage Status version npm dependencies Status peerDependencies Status monthly Downloads

Angular Malihu jQuery Custom Scrollbar directive and service.

Malihu jQuery Custom Scrollbar is a highly customizable scrollbar plugin that include vertical and/or horizontal scrollbar(s), adjustable scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel (via jQuery mousewheel plugin), keyboard and touch support, ready-to-use themes and customization via CSS, RTL direction support, option parameters for full control of scrollbar functionality, methods for triggering actions like scroll-to, update, destroy etc., user-defined callbacks and more.

Table of contents

Installation

Use the following command to add ngx-malihu-scrollbar library to your package.json file. Note that jQuery will automatically be downloaded as a dependency.

npm install ngx-malihu-scrollbar --save

You will need to add Malihu Custom Scrollbar javascript and css files with jQuery to your application.

If you are using Angular CLI you can follow the example below...

angular.json

"styles": [
  "src/styles.scss",
+ "node_modules/malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin/jquery.mCustomScrollbar.css"
],
"scripts": [
+ "node_modules/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js",
+ "node_modules/malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin/jquery.mCustomScrollbar.concat.min.js"
],

tsconfig.app.json

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    ...
    "types": [
+     "jquery",
+     "mcustomscrollbar"
    ]
  },
  ...
}

Usage

You must import MalihuScrollbarModule inside your module to be able to use malihu-scrollbar directive or MalihuScrollbarService.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common';
+ import { MalihuScrollbarModule } from 'ngx-malihu-scrollbar';

import { HomeComponent } from './home.component';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    CommonModule,
+   MalihuScrollbarModule.forRoot(),
  ],
  declarations: [HomeComponent],
})

ngx-malihu-scrollbar provides both a directive and a service to apply the custom scrollbar on your HTML element.

For a complete list of available customization options please refer to the original Malihu Custom Scrollbar documentation.

Directive

You can use malihu-scrollbar directive directly on an HTML element and provide plugin options using scrollbarOptions input property.

example.component.ts

public scrollbarOptions = { axis: 'yx', theme: 'minimal-dark' };

example.component.html

<div malihu-scrollbar [scrollbarOptions]="scrollbarOptions">
   Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipisicing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua...
</div>

Service

Alternatively, you can initialize scrollbar customizations using MalihuScrollbarService by providing either a string selector, a jQuery object or an HTML element along with the scrolling options.

The service also provide access to other Malihu Custom Scrollbar methods such as scrollTo, stop, update, disable and destroy.

constructor(
  private mScrollbarService: MalihuScrollbarService,
) { }

ngAfterViewInit() {
  this.mScrollbarService.initScrollbar('#myElementId', { axis: 'y', theme: 'dark-thick', scrollButtons: { enable: true } });
}

ngOnDestroy() {
  this.mScrollbarService.destroy('#myElementId');
}

FAQ

Can we customize the scrollbars?

Of course, the scrollbars are fully customizable. You can easily clone an existing theme and modify the CSS to apply your own styling. Follow the instructions provided on the original Malihu Custom Scrollbar Plugin documentation for more details.

The "custom-theme" example on the bottom of the demo is a good example of customization where I created a my own "metro" theme.

How can we apply scrollbar customization on the body?

Using MalihuScrollbarService you can target document.body to apply customization to the body scrollbar.

Note that this will automaticaly add some specific CSS to the <body> element that is needed to allow scrollbar customization.

import { MalihuScrollbarService } from 'ngx-malihu-scrollbar';

constructor(
  private mScrollbarService: MalihuScrollbarService,
) { }

ngOnInit() {
  this.mScrollbarService.initScrollbar(document.body, { axis: 'y', theme: 'dark-3' });
}

Demo application

You can find the demo source code inside the demo directory.

The following commands will clone the repository, install npm dependencies and serve the application @ http://localhost:4200

git clone https://github.com/jfcere/ngx-malihu-scrollbar.git

npm install

ng serve

Contribution

Contributions are always welcome, just make sure that ...

  • Your code style matches with the rest of the project
  • Unit tests pass
  • Linter passes

License

Licensed under MIT.

