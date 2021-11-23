|ngx-lottie
|Angular
|7.x
|>= 8 < 13
|8.x
|>= 13
ngx-lottie provides more opportunities to work with API exposed by Lottie
lottie-web library can be loaded synchronously or on-demand
<ng-lottie
width="600px"
height="500px"
containerClass="moving-box another-class"
[styles]="styles"
[options]="options"
(animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"
(configReady)="configReady()"
(dataReady)="dataReady()"
(domLoaded)="domLoaded()"
(enterFrame)="enterFrame($event)"
(segmentStart)="segmentStart($event)"
(complete)="complete($event)"
(loopComplete)="loopComplete($event)"
(destroy)="destroy($event)"
(error)="error($event)"
></ng-lottie>
To install
ngx-lottie, run the following command:
npm i lottie-web ngx-lottie
# Or if you use yarn
yarn add lottie-web ngx-lottie
First, import the
LottieModule into the
AppModule:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieModule } from 'ngx-lottie';
import player from 'lottie-web';
// Note we need a separate function as it's required
// by the AOT compiler.
export function playerFactory() {
return player;
}
@NgModule({
imports: [LottieModule.forRoot({ player: playerFactory })],
})
export class AppModule {}
The
lottie-web library can be loaded on demand using dynamic import. Webpack will load this library only when your animation gets rendered for the first time. Given the following code:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieModule } from 'ngx-lottie';
export function playerFactory() {
return import(/* webpackChunkName: 'lottie-web' */ 'lottie-web');
}
@NgModule({
imports: [LottieModule.forRoot({ player: playerFactory })],
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you can use the
ng-lottie component and provide your custom options via the
options binding.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie [options]="options" (animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"></ng-lottie>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
animationCreated(animationItem: AnimationItem): void {
console.log(animationItem);
}
}
Also, it's possible to use the
lottie directive if you'd like to provide your custom container and manage it:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<main lottie [options]="options" (animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"></main>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
animationCreated(animationItem: AnimationItem): void {
console.log(animationItem);
}
}
Note that you will need to import the
LottieModule into other modules as it exports the
ng-lottie component, and the
lottie directive.
forRoot has to be called only once!
If you want to update the animation dynamically then you have to update the animation options immutably. Let's look at the following example:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie [options]="options" (animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"></ng-lottie>
<button (click)="updateAnimation()">Update animation</button>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
animationCreated(animationItem: AnimationItem): void {
console.log(animationItem);
}
updateAnimation(): void {
// ⚠️⚠️ Don't do this!
this.options.path = '/assets/new-animation.json';
// ✔️✔️ Update `options` in this way
this.options = {
...this.options, // In case you have other properties that you want to copy
path: '/assets/new-animation.json',
};
}
}
If you want to update options relying on a response from the server, then you'll have to call
markForCheck to make sure that Angular will run the change detection if
ng-lottie is inside a
ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush component:
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy, ChangeDetectorRef } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie [options]="options" (animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"></ng-lottie>
<button (click)="updateAnimation()">Update animation</button>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
constructor(private ref: ChangeDetectorRef, private animationService: AnimationService) {}
animationCreated(animationItem: AnimationItem): void {
console.log(animationItem);
}
updateAnimation(): void {
this.animationService.loadAnimationOptions().subscribe(options => {
this.options = options;
this.ref.markForCheck();
});
}
}
You can also store options in
BehaviorSubject and bind them via the
async pipe in a template:
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie
[options]="options$ | async"
(animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"
></ng-lottie>
<button (click)="updateAnimation()">Update animation</button>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
})
export class AppComponent {
options$ = new BehaviorSubject<AnimationOptions>({
path: '/assets/animation.json',
});
constructor(private ref: ChangeDetectorRef, private animationService: AnimationService) {}
animationCreated(animationItem: AnimationItem): void {
console.log(animationItem);
}
updateAnimation(): void {
this.animationService.loadAnimationOptions().subscribe(options => {
this.options$.next(options);
});
}
}
lottie-web events
The
ng-lottie adds event listeners to those events that are listened outside. This means that if you've got the following code:
<ng-lottie (loopComplete)="onLoopComplete()"></ng-lottie>
In the above example, the
ng-lottie will only listen to the
loopComplete event on the
AnimationItem under the hood. One important note that all events are handled outside of the Angular zone:
ngZone.runOutsideAngular(() => {
animationItem.addEventListener('loopComplete', () => {});
});
I made such a design decision because animation items can emit hundreds and thousands of events every second. The
lottie-web emits some events asynchronously by wrapping them into
setTimeout internally. If thousands of events occur during a single second, then Angular will run change detection a thousand times, drastically decreasing performance.
Therefore, event handlers will be called outside of the Angular zone:
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy, NgZone } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: ` <ng-lottie [options]="options" (loopComplete)="onLoopComplete()"></ng-lottie> `,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
onLoopComplete(): void {
NgZone.assertNotInAngularZone();
console.log(NgZone.isInAngularZone()); // false
}
}
Therefore you need:
NgZone.run()
ChangeDetectorRef.detectChanges()
ChangeDetectorRef.markForCheck()
import { Component, ChangeDetectionStrategy, NgZone, ChangeDetectorRef } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
// Angular 9+
import { ɵdetectChanges as detectChanges, ɵmarkDirty as markDirty } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie [options]="options" (loopComplete)="onLoopComplete()"></ng-lottie>
<p>On loop complete called times = {{ onLoopCompleteCalledTimes }}</p>
`,
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
onLoopCompleteCalledTimes = 0;
constructor(private ngZone: NgZone, private ref: ChangeDetectorRef) {}
onLoopComplete(): void {
// * first option via `NgZone.run()`
this.ngZone.run(() => {
this.onLoopCompleteCalledTimes++;
});
// * second option via `ChangeDetectorRef.detectChanges()`
this.onLoopCompleteCalledTimes++;
this.ref.detectChanges();
// Angular 9+
detectChanges(this);
// * third option via `ChangeDetectorRef.markForCheck()`
this.onLoopCompleteCalledTimes++;
this.ref.markForCheck();
// Angular 9+
markDirty(this);
}
}
The
lottie-web will load your JSON file whenever animation is created. When importing the
LottieModule into the root module, you can also import the
LottieCacheModule:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { LottieModule, LottieCacheModule } from 'ngx-lottie';
export function playerFactory() {
return import(/* webpackChunkName: 'lottie-web' */ 'lottie-web');
}
@NgModule({
imports: [LottieModule.forRoot({ player: playerFactory }), LottieCacheModule.forRoot()],
})
export class AppModule {}
This will enable cache under the hood. Since the cache is enabled,
ngx-lottie will load your JSON file only once.
The
ng-lottie component supports the following bindings:
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie
width="500px"
height="600px"
containerClass="moving-box"
[styles]="styles"
[options]="options"
></ng-lottie>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
styles: Partial<CSSStyleDeclaration> = {
maxWidth: '500px',
margin: '0 auto',
};
}
options: AnimationOptions options used by
AnimationItem
width?: string container element width in pixels. Bound to
[style.width]. You can provide any CSS unit, e.g.
100em
height?: string container element height in pixels. Bound to
[style.height]. You can provide any CSS unit, e.g.
100em
styles?: Partial<CSSStyleDeclaration> custom styles object. Bound to
[ngStyle]
containerClass?: string custom container class(es). Bound to
[ngClass].
The
lottie directive supports only
options binding.
|@Output()
|Type
|Required
|Description
|animationCreated
AnimationItem
|optional
|Dispatched after the
lottie successfully creates animation
|configReady
void
|optional
|Dispatched after the needed renderer is configured
|dataReady
void
|optional
|Dispatched when all parts of the animation have been loaded
|domLoaded
void
|optional
|Dispatched when elements have been added to the DOM
|enterFrame
BMEnterFrameEvent
|optional
|Dispatched after entering the new frame
|segmentStart
BMSegmentStartEvent
|optional
|Dispatched when the new segment is adjusted
|loopComplete
BMCompleteLoopEvent
|optional
|Dispatched after completing frame loop
|complete
BMCompleteEvent
|optional
|Dispatched after completing the last frame
|destroy
BMDestroyEvent
|optional
|Dispatched in the
ngOnDestroy hook of the service that manages
lottie's events, it's useful for releasing resources
|error
BMRenderFrameErrorEvent OR BMConfigErrorEvent
|optional
|Dispatched if the lottie player could not render some frame or parse the config
lottie-web bundle size
The size of the
lottie-web library is quite large. Because when we write this:
import player from 'lottie-web';
export function playerFactory() {
return player;
}
// Or if you load `lottie-web` on demand
export function playerFactory() {
return import(/* webpackChunkName: 'lottie-web' */ 'lottie-web');
}
It bundles all 3 renderers:
CanvasRenderer,
SVGRenderer and
HybridRenderer. The
SVGRenderer is used by default. If you don't care which renderer is used and never provide the
renderer option, you might want to exclude
CanvasRenderer and
HybridRenderer. To do this, just import the
lottie_svg file that is inside the
lottie-web/build/player folder:
import player from 'lottie-web/build/player/lottie_svg';
export function playerFactory() {
return player;
}
// Or if you load `lottie-web` on demand
export function playerFactory() {
return import(/* webpackChunkName: 'lottie-web' */ 'lottie-web/build/player/lottie_svg');
}
Its minified size is
198 KiB.
You can also use the
lottie-web light version. As Hernan Torrisi (author of
lottie-web) explains:
It should work fine, but animations won't render correctly if they have expressions or effects.
The light version can be imported using the following code:
import player from 'lottie-web/build/player/lottie_light';
export function playerFactory() {
return player;
}
// Or if you load `lottie-web` on demand
export function playerFactory() {
return import(/* webpackChunkName: 'lottie-web' */ 'lottie-web/build/player/lottie_light');
}
Its minified size is
148 KiB. Use this at your own risk because I can't know if your animations contain expressions or effects.
The
ng-lottie component is marked with the
OnPush change detection strategy. This means Angular will not check it in any phase of the change detection mechanism until you change the reference to some binding. For example, if you use an
svg renderer and there are a lot of DOM elements projected — you would like to avoid checking this component, as it's not necessary.
The
ngx-lottie listens to
AnimationItem events outside of the Angular zone. It would be best if you didn't worry that animation events will cause change detection every ms.
But be careful! Always wrap any calls to
AnimationItem methods in
runOutsideAngular. See the below code:
import { Component, NgZone } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationItem } from 'lottie-web';
import { AnimationOptions } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<ng-lottie [options]="options" (animationCreated)="animationCreated($event)"></ng-lottie>
<button (click)="stop()">Stop</button>
<button (click)="play()">Play</button>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
path: '/assets/animation.json',
};
private animationItem: AnimationItem;
constructor(private ngZone: NgZone) {}
animationCreated(animationItem: AnimationItem): void {
this.animationItem = animationItem;
}
stop(): void {
this.ngZone.runOutsideAngular(() => {
this.animationItem.stop();
});
}
play(): void {
this.ngZone.runOutsideAngular(() => {
this.animationItem.play();
});
}
}
By default,
lottie-web will load your JSON file with animation data every time you create an animation. You may have some problems with the connection, so there may be some delay or even timeout. It's worth loading animation data only once and cache it on the client-side, so every time you create an animation —
ngx-lottie will retrieve the animation data from the cache.
ngx-lottie/server package gives you the opportunity to preload animation data and cache it using
TransferState.
TL;DR - see the
integration folder.
Import the
LottieServerModule into your
AppServerModule:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ServerModule, ServerTransferStateModule } from '@angular/platform-server';
import { LottieServerModule } from 'ngx-lottie/server';
import { AppModule } from './app.module';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
@NgModule({
imports: [
// `AppModule` first as you know
AppModule,
ServerModule,
ServerTransferStateModule,
LottieServerModule.forRoot({
preloadAnimations: {
folder: 'dist/browser/assets',
animations: ['data.json'],
},
}),
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppServerModule {}
Don't forget to import the
BrowserTransferStateModule into your
AppModule. Let's look at these options.
animations is an array of JSON files that contain animation data that Node.js should read on the server-side, cache and transfer to the client.
folder is a path where your JSON files are located, but you should use it properly, this path is joined with the
process.cwd(). Assume such a project structure:
— dist (here you store your output artifacts)
— browser
— assets
— index.html
— main.hash.js
- server
- main.js
— src (here is your app)
— angular.json
— package.json
— webpack.config.js
If you start a server from the root folder like
node dist/server/main, thus the
folder property should equal
dist/browser/assets.
You now can inject the
LottieTransferState in your components from the
ngx-lottie package. It's tree-shakable by default and won't get bundled until you inject it anywhere:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationOptions, LottieTransferState } from 'ngx-lottie';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: ` <ng-lottie [options]="options"></ng-lottie> `,
})
export class AppComponent {
options: AnimationOptions = {
animationData: this.lottieTransferState.get('data.json'),
};
constructor(private lottieTransferState: LottieTransferState) {}
}
Notice,
data.json is a filename that you pass to the
preloadAnimations.animations property. Finally change this:
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);
To this:
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', () => {
platformBrowserDynamic().bootstrapModule(AppModule);
});
There is only one potential pitfall associated with animations in the Safari browser. Also, this known issue is in the
lottie-web library itself. Library consumers have been trying to resolve that issue using different solutions. The only solution that helped most people was installing the latest version of the
lottie-web.