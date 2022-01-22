openbase logo
ngx-logger

by David Fannin
5.0.4 (see all)

Angular logger

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Downloads/wk

58.5K

GitHub Stars

364

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Logging

Readme

npm version

NGX Logger

NGX Logger is a simple logging module for angular (currently supports angular 6+). It allows "pretty print" to the console, as well as allowing log messages to be POSTed to a URL for server-side logging.

Join the NGX Logger discord server!

Join our discord server! Get updated on the latest changes and newest feature! Get help faster from the community! Share implementation strategies! Make friends :)

Installation

npm install --save ngx-logger

Once installed you need to import our main module (optionally you will need to import HttpClientModule):

import { LoggerModule, NgxLoggerLevel } from "ngx-logger";
// HttpClientModule is only needed if you want to log on server or if you want to inspect sourcemaps
import { HttpClientModule } from "@angular/common/http";

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module, passing in a config to initialize the logger.

@NgModule({
  declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
  imports:
  [
    // HttpClientModule is only needed if you want to log on server or if you want to inspect sourcemaps
    HttpClientModule,
    LoggerModule.forRoot({
      serverLoggingUrl: '/api/logs',
      level: NgxLoggerLevel.DEBUG,
      serverLogLevel: NgxLoggerLevel.ERROR
    }),
    ...
  ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

Usage

To use the Logger, you will need to import it locally, then call one of the logging functions

import { Component } from "@angular/core";
import { NGXLogger } from "ngx-logger";

@Component({
  selector: "your-component",
  templateUrl: "./your.component.html",
  styleUrls: ["your.component.scss"],
})
export class YourComponent {
  constructor(private logger: NGXLogger) {
    this.logger.error("Your log message goes here");
    this.logger.warn("Multiple", "Argument", "support");
  }
}

For most browsers, you need to enable "verbose" or "debug" mode in the developper tools to see debug logs

Configuration

Configuration is sent by the forRoot call LoggerModule.forRoot({level: NgxLoggerLevel.DEBUG})

For more information about configuration see the doc

Customise logger behavior

Since version 5 NGXLogger is fully customisable

See how in the doc

Features

You can see more of the features supported by NGXLogger in this doc

Demo App

There is a demo application with examples of how to use ngx-logger. To run it perform the following:

  • Clone the repo
  • Run npm ci or npm install
  • Build ngx-logger using ng build
  • Run ng serve demo to serve the app

A convenience script has been added to package.json that performs the above steps. Simply run npm run demo to have the demo built and served.

Dependencies

  • @angular/common
  • @angular/core

Testing Your App When Using NGXLogger

If you inject any of the NGX Logger services into your application, you will need to provide them in your Testing Module.

To provide them in your Testing Module:

import { LoggerTestingModule } from 'ngx-logger/testing';

TestBed.configureTestingModule({
  imports: [
    LoggerTestingModule
  ],
  ...
});

All services have mocked classes that can be used for testing located here

Contribute

All are welcome to contribute to NGX Logger.

See the doc to know how

