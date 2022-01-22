NGX Logger is a simple logging module for angular (currently supports angular 6+). It allows "pretty print" to the console, as well as allowing log messages to be POSTed to a URL for server-side logging.
Join our discord server! Get updated on the latest changes and newest feature! Get help faster from the community! Share implementation strategies! Make friends :)
npm install --save ngx-logger
Once installed you need to import our main module (optionally you will need to import HttpClientModule):
import { LoggerModule, NgxLoggerLevel } from "ngx-logger";
// HttpClientModule is only needed if you want to log on server or if you want to inspect sourcemaps
import { HttpClientModule } from "@angular/common/http";
The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module, passing in a config to initialize the logger.
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports:
[
// HttpClientModule is only needed if you want to log on server or if you want to inspect sourcemaps
HttpClientModule,
LoggerModule.forRoot({
serverLoggingUrl: '/api/logs',
level: NgxLoggerLevel.DEBUG,
serverLogLevel: NgxLoggerLevel.ERROR
}),
...
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
To use the Logger, you will need to import it locally, then call one of the logging functions
import { Component } from "@angular/core";
import { NGXLogger } from "ngx-logger";
@Component({
selector: "your-component",
templateUrl: "./your.component.html",
styleUrls: ["your.component.scss"],
})
export class YourComponent {
constructor(private logger: NGXLogger) {
this.logger.error("Your log message goes here");
this.logger.warn("Multiple", "Argument", "support");
}
}
For most browsers, you need to enable "verbose" or "debug" mode in the developper tools to see debug logs
Configuration is sent by the forRoot call
LoggerModule.forRoot({level: NgxLoggerLevel.DEBUG})
For more information about configuration see the doc
Since version 5 NGXLogger is fully customisable
See how in the doc
You can see more of the features supported by NGXLogger in this doc
There is a demo application with examples of how to use ngx-logger. To run it perform the following:
npm ci or
npm install
ng build
ng serve demo to serve the app
A convenience script has been added to
package.json that performs the above steps. Simply run
npm run demo
to have the demo built and served.
If you inject any of the NGX Logger services into your application, you will need to provide them in your Testing Module.
To provide them in your Testing Module:
import { LoggerTestingModule } from 'ngx-logger/testing';
TestBed.configureTestingModule({
imports: [
LoggerTestingModule
],
...
});
All services have mocked classes that can be used for testing located here
All are welcome to contribute to NGX Logger.
See the doc to know how