An Angular wrapper for local storage access.
Feel free to take a look at the DEMO.
Install via npm:
npm install ngx-localstorage --save
Install using schematics:
ng add ngx-localstorage
This command will:
ngx-localstorage into
package.json.
npm install.
NgxLocalStorageModule.forRoot() into the root module of your default application (or defining a project by using the
--project <PROJECT_NAME> and/or
--module <MODULE_PATH> CLI parameters).
NgxLocalStorageModule
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxLocalStorageModule} from 'ngx-localstorage';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxLocalStorageModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
NgxLocalStorageModule.forRoot(moduleConfig))
string?
boolean
Storage
string?
NgxLocalStorageModule.forChild())
The library utilizes the
JSON.stringify()/JSON.parse() mechanics to pass values (of any type) to and from localstorage per default.
If you wish you can override that behaviour by injecting your own custom serializer (app wide) or pass one per stoage call.
Inject your custom serializer implentation using the provided injection token:
import {BrowserModule} from '@angular/platform-browser';
import {NgModule} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxLocalStorageModule, NGX_LOCAL_STORAGE_SERIALIZER} from 'ngx-localstorage';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
NgxLocalStorageModule.forRoot()
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
providers: [
{
provide: NGX_LOCAL_STORAGE_SERIALIZER,
useClass: <custom serializer implementing StorageSerializer>
}
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Every
set()/get call on
LocalstorageService and
PromisableService now supports to pass an optional (de)seriaizer. If none is provided the app wide (or default) one is used.
asPromisable(): PromisableService: provide the storage operations wrapped in a Promise
count(): number: Gets the number of entries in the applications local storage.
getKey(index: number): string | null: Returns the nth (defined by the index parameter) key in the storage. The order of keys is user-agent defined, so you should not rely on it.
set(key: string, value: string, prefixOrSerilizer?: string | StorageSerializer): void: Adds tha value with the given key or updates an existing entry using either the provided or default serializer (check method overloads).
get(key: string, prefixOrSerilizer?: string | StorageSerializer): string | null: Gets the entry specified by the given key or null using either the provided or default serializer (check method overloads).
remove(key: string, prefix?: string): void: Removes the entry specified by the given key.
clear(): void: Clears all entries of the applications local storage.
Promise-based
count(): Promise<number>: Gets the number of entries in the applications local storage.
getKey(index: number): Promise<string | null>: Returns the nth (defined by the index parameter) key in the storage. The order of keys is user-agent defined, so you should not rely on it.
set(key: string, value: string, prefixOrSerilizer?: string | StorageSerializer): Promise<boolean>: Adds tha value with the given key or updates an existing entry using either the provided or default serializer (check method overloads).
get(key: string, prefixOrSerilizer?: string | StorageSerializer): Promise<string | null>: Gets the entry specified by the given key or null using either the provided or default serializer (check method overloads).
remove(key: string, prefix?: string): Promise<boolean>: Removes the entry specified by the given key.
clear(): Promise<boolean>: Clears all entries of the applications local storage.
import {LocalStorageService} from 'ngx-localstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'app-storage-access',
template: './storage-access.component.html'
})
export class StorageAccessComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private _storageService: LocalStorageService) {
}
ngOnInit(): void {
console.log('Entries count: ', this._storageService.count())
// Pomise-based
this._storageService.asPromisable().count()
.then(count => console.log('Entries count: ', count))
.catch(error => console.error(error));
}
}
stream(): Observable<StorageEvent>: Gets a stream of StorageEvent.
lsKey (
string): Determines the key (combined with the prefix) which is used to store the value. If omitted the
id or the
nameattribute will be used.
lsPrefix (
string): Determines the prefix (combined with the key) to store the value.
lsEvent (
string): Determines the event to hook up to store the value.
lsDebounce (
number): Determines the 'delay' when processing the event.
lsInitFromStorage (
boolean): Determines if the stored value (if there is one) should be set automatically on application load. Default:
false
lsValuePath (
string[] | string): Determines the path to access the value to store.
lsFalsyTransformer (
() => any): Used to transform falsy values received from storage.
lsStoredValue: Used to register an event listener when a value gets stored.
Capture the value of an input element when the user is typing and loads the stored value on startup:
<p>
<label for="text">Text:</label>
<input id="text" type="text" ngxLocalStorage lsEvent="input" lsDebounce="500" lsInitFromStorage="true"
(storedValue)="logStoredValue($event)">
</p>
Defining the
valuePath for a checkbox input:
<p>
<input type="checkbox" id="cbox1" ngxLocalStorage lsEvent="change" [lsValuePath]="['checked']">
<label for="cbox1">Checkbox</label>
</p>
key?: string: specify a key to store the value; if omitted the property name will be used
prefix?: string: specify a prefix to store the value; if omitted the modules default prefix will be used
storage?: Storage: specifies the storage type; falls back to localstorage if omitted
delimiter?: string: specifies the delimiter; falls back to '_' if omitted
nullTransformer?: () => any: Used to transform null values received from storage.
import {ngxLocalStorage} from 'ngx-localstorage';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.less']
})
export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit {
@ngxLocalStorage()
code: any;
}
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Basti Hoffmann
💻 📖 🤔 🚧 📦 👀
|
Matt Lewis
🚧
|
Mark
🐛 💡
|
NewteqDeveloper
💡
|
Abhishek Datta
🚧
|
Mikael Syska
🐛
|
Vladimir Stempel
💻
|
assureclaims
💻 🎨 📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!