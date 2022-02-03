A customisable loading spinner for Angular applications.

Table of contents

Demo

Check out the interactive demo on StackBlitz.

Installation

Install ngx-loading via NPM, using the command below.

NPM

npm install --save ngx-loading

NOTE: Version 13 of this package requires Angular 13 as a dependency. If you are using an older version of Angular, please install the relevant version e.g. 2.0.1 for Angular 2:

npm install --save ngx-loading@2.0.1

Getting started

Import the NgxLoadingModule in your root application module:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module' ; import { NgxLoadingModule } from 'ngx-loading' ; ({ imports: [ NgxLoadingModule.forRoot({}) ], }) export class AppModule { }

You must create a boolean variable (e.g. loading below) that is accessible from the component which will contain ngx-loading. This boolean is used as an input into ngx-loading, and will determine when the loading spinner is visible.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; ({ }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { public loading = false ; constructor ( private authService: AuthService ) { } ngOnInit() { } Login() { this .loading = true ; this .authService.login( this .email, this .password) .subscribe( res => { this .loading = false ; }, err => { this .loading = false ; }); } }

Next, add the ngx-loading component selector to your application component's template. Set the [show] input variable of ngx-loading to point to your boolean, which will determine when ngx-loading is visible. Optionally set the [config] input variable of ngx-loading to setup custom configuration options. If the [config] input variable is not set, the globally configured configuration will be used, if set. If no config options are set, the ngx-loading default config options will be used. See Config options for further information.

You can also optionally define a [template] input variable, which can be used to inject your own custom templates into the component.

NOTE: ngx-loading will fill the entirety of its parent component. If you wish for ngx-loading to only fill a specific element within your component, ensure that ngx-loading is a child element of that element, and that the containing element has its position attribute set to relative .

< div class = "my-container" > < ng-template # customLoadingTemplate > < div class = "custom-class" > < h3 > Loading... </ h3 > < button ( click )= "showAlert()" > Click me! </ button > </ div > </ ng-template > < ngx-loading [ show ]= "loading" [ config ]= "{ backdropBorderRadius: '3px' }" [ template ]= "customLoadingTemplate" > </ ngx-loading > //... </ div >

Input parameters

Input Required Details show Required A boolean, which will determine when ngx-loading is visible. config Optional A set of configuration options for ngx-loading. If this is not specified, the globally configured configuration will be used, if set. If no config options are set, the ngx-loading default config options will be used. See Config options. template Optional A TemplateRef, which will be displayed within the ngx-loading component. Use this to inject your own custom templates into the component.

Config options

Option Required Default Details animationType Optional ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.threeBounce The animation to be used within ngx-loading. Use the ngxLoadingAnimationTypes constant to select valid options. backdropBorderRadius Optional 0 The border-radius to be applied to the ngx-loading backdrop, e.g. '14px'. backdropBackgroundColour Optional rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3) The background-color to be applied to the ngx-loading backdrop, e.g. 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2)'. fullScreenBackdrop Optional false Set to true to make the backdrop full screen, with the loading animation centered in the middle of the screen. primaryColour Optional #ffffff The primary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation. secondaryColour Optional #ffffff The secondary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation (where appropriate). tertiaryColour Optional #ffffff The tertiary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation (where appropriate).

Config options can be set globally (using the .forRoot() module import statement ), as well as being passed into each ngx-loading instance, if required. Config options that are passed into an ngx-loading element will override any custom global config options that have been set. A combination of the two can be used together if appropriate. If no config is set, the default ngx-loading config options will be used. Please see below for an example custom configuration setup, using both global and local configurations.

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module' ; import { NgxLoadingModule, ngxLoadingAnimationTypes } from 'ngx-loading' ; ({ imports: [ NgxLoadingModule.forRoot({ animationType: ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.wanderingCubes, backdropBackgroundColour: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)' , backdropBorderRadius: '4px' , primaryColour: '#ffffff' , secondaryColour: '#ffffff' , tertiaryColour: '#ffffff' }) ], }) export class AppModule { }