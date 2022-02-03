openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nl

ngx-loading

by Zak Cox
8.0.0 (see all)

A loading spinner for Angular applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.6K

GitHub Stars

244

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Loading Spinner

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-loading

A customisable loading spinner for Angular applications.

npm version

ngx-loading

Table of contents

  1. Demo
  2. Installation
  3. Getting started
  4. Input parameters
  5. Config options

Demo

Check out the interactive demo on StackBlitz.

Installation

Install ngx-loading via NPM, using the command below.

NPM

npm install --save ngx-loading

NOTE: Version 13 of this package requires Angular 13 as a dependency. If you are using an older version of Angular, please install the relevant version e.g. 2.0.1 for Angular 2:

npm install --save ngx-loading@2.0.1

Getting started

Import the NgxLoadingModule in your root application module:

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
import { NgxLoadingModule } from 'ngx-loading';

@NgModule({
  //...
  imports: [
    //...
    NgxLoadingModule.forRoot({})
  ],
  //...
})
export class AppModule { }

You must create a boolean variable (e.g. loading below) that is accessible from the component which will contain ngx-loading. This boolean is used as an input into ngx-loading, and will determine when the loading spinner is visible.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
    //...
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
    //...
    public loading = false;

    constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }

    ngOnInit() { }

    Login() {
        this.loading = true;
        this.authService.login(this.email, this.password)
            .subscribe(res => {
                this.loading = false;
                //...
            }, err => {
                this.loading = false;
                //...
            });
    }
}

Next, add the ngx-loading component selector to your application component's template. Set the [show] input variable of ngx-loading to point to your boolean, which will determine when ngx-loading is visible. Optionally set the [config] input variable of ngx-loading to setup custom configuration options. If the [config] input variable is not set, the globally configured configuration will be used, if set. If no config options are set, the ngx-loading default config options will be used. See Config options for further information.

You can also optionally define a [template] input variable, which can be used to inject your own custom templates into the component.

NOTE: ngx-loading will fill the entirety of its parent component. If you wish for ngx-loading to only fill a specific element within your component, ensure that ngx-loading is a child element of that element, and that the containing element has its position attribute set to relative.

<div class="my-container">
    <ng-template #customLoadingTemplate>
        <div class="custom-class">
            <h3>
                Loading...
            </h3>
            <button (click)="showAlert()">
                Click me!
            </button>
        </div>
    </ng-template>

    <ngx-loading [show]="loading" [config]="{ backdropBorderRadius: '3px' }" [template]="customLoadingTemplate"></ngx-loading>
    //...
</div>

Input parameters

InputRequiredDetails
showRequiredA boolean, which will determine when ngx-loading is visible.
configOptionalA set of configuration options for ngx-loading. If this is not specified, the globally configured configuration will be used, if set. If no config options are set, the ngx-loading default config options will be used. See Config options.
templateOptionalA TemplateRef, which will be displayed within the ngx-loading component. Use this to inject your own custom templates into the component.

Config options

OptionRequiredDefaultDetails
animationTypeOptionalngxLoadingAnimationTypes.threeBounceThe animation to be used within ngx-loading. Use the ngxLoadingAnimationTypes constant to select valid options.
backdropBorderRadiusOptional0The border-radius to be applied to the ngx-loading backdrop, e.g. '14px'.
backdropBackgroundColourOptionalrgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)The background-color to be applied to the ngx-loading backdrop, e.g. 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2)'.
fullScreenBackdropOptionalfalseSet to true to make the backdrop full screen, with the loading animation centered in the middle of the screen.
primaryColourOptional#ffffffThe primary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation.
secondaryColourOptional#ffffffThe secondary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation (where appropriate).
tertiaryColourOptional#ffffffThe tertiary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation (where appropriate).

Config options can be set globally (using the .forRoot() module import statement), as well as being passed into each ngx-loading instance, if required. Config options that are passed into an ngx-loading element will override any custom global config options that have been set. A combination of the two can be used together if appropriate. If no config is set, the default ngx-loading config options will be used. Please see below for an example custom configuration setup, using both global and local configurations.

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
import { NgxLoadingModule, ngxLoadingAnimationTypes } from 'ngx-loading';

@NgModule({
  //...
  imports: [
    //...
    NgxLoadingModule.forRoot({
        animationType: ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.wanderingCubes,
        backdropBackgroundColour: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)', 
        backdropBorderRadius: '4px',
        primaryColour: '#ffffff', 
        secondaryColour: '#ffffff', 
        tertiaryColour: '#ffffff'
    })
  ],
  //...
})
export class AppModule { }

<div class="my-container">
    <ng-template #customLoadingTemplate>
        <div class="custom-class">
            <h3>
                Loading...
            </h3>
            <button (click)="showAlert()">
                Click me!
            </button>
        </div>
    </ng-template>

    <ngx-loading [show]="loading" [config]="{ animationType: ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.rectangleBounce,
        backdropBackgroundColour: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.3)', backdropBorderRadius: '10px',
        primaryColour: '#ffffff', secondaryColour: '#ffffff', tertiaryColour: '#ffffff' }" [template]="customLoadingTemplate"></ngx-loading>
    //...
</div>

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ns
ngx-spinnerA library for loading spinner for Angular 4 - 13.
GitHub Stars
674
Weekly Downloads
83K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
8
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
3Performant
nlx
ngx-loading-xMultiple Loaders / spinners in angular
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
203
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
nls
ng4-loading-spinnerAngular 4 custom async loading spinner.
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nls
ngx-loading-spinnerngx-loading-spinner is following simplistic approach to showcase your asychronous events in latest Angular Framework.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
33
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
apb
angular2-promise-buttonsChilled loading buttons for angular2
GitHub Stars
86
Weekly Downloads
2K
nul
ngx-ui-loaderMultiple Loaders / spinners and Progress bar for Angular 5, 6, 7 and 8+
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
62K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 50 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial