A customisable loading spinner for Angular applications.
Check out the interactive demo on StackBlitz.
Install ngx-loading via NPM, using the command below.
npm install --save ngx-loading
NOTE: Version 13 of this package requires Angular 13 as a dependency. If you are using an older version of Angular, please install the relevant version e.g. 2.0.1 for Angular 2:
npm install --save ngx-loading@2.0.1
Import the
NgxLoadingModule in your root application module:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
import { NgxLoadingModule } from 'ngx-loading';
@NgModule({
//...
imports: [
//...
NgxLoadingModule.forRoot({})
],
//...
})
export class AppModule { }
You must create a boolean variable (e.g.
loading below) that is accessible from the component which will contain ngx-loading. This boolean is used as an input into ngx-loading, and will determine when the loading spinner is visible.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
//...
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
//...
public loading = false;
constructor(private authService: AuthService) { }
ngOnInit() { }
Login() {
this.loading = true;
this.authService.login(this.email, this.password)
.subscribe(res => {
this.loading = false;
//...
}, err => {
this.loading = false;
//...
});
}
}
Next, add the ngx-loading component selector to your application component's template. Set the
[show] input variable of ngx-loading to point to your boolean, which will determine when ngx-loading is visible. Optionally set the
[config] input variable of ngx-loading to setup custom configuration options. If the
[config] input variable is not set, the globally configured configuration will be used, if set. If no config options are set, the ngx-loading default config options will be used. See Config options for further information.
You can also optionally define a
[template] input variable, which can be used to inject your own custom templates into the component.
NOTE: ngx-loading will fill the entirety of its parent component. If you wish for ngx-loading to only fill a specific element within your component, ensure that ngx-loading is a child element of that element, and that the containing element has its
position attribute set to
relative.
<div class="my-container">
<ng-template #customLoadingTemplate>
<div class="custom-class">
<h3>
Loading...
</h3>
<button (click)="showAlert()">
Click me!
</button>
</div>
</ng-template>
<ngx-loading [show]="loading" [config]="{ backdropBorderRadius: '3px' }" [template]="customLoadingTemplate"></ngx-loading>
//...
</div>
|Input
|Required
|Details
|show
|Required
|A boolean, which will determine when ngx-loading is visible.
|config
|Optional
|A set of configuration options for ngx-loading. If this is not specified, the globally configured configuration will be used, if set. If no config options are set, the ngx-loading default config options will be used. See Config options.
|template
|Optional
|A TemplateRef, which will be displayed within the ngx-loading component. Use this to inject your own custom templates into the component.
|Option
|Required
|Default
|Details
|animationType
|Optional
|ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.threeBounce
|The animation to be used within ngx-loading. Use the ngxLoadingAnimationTypes constant to select valid options.
|backdropBorderRadius
|Optional
|0
|The border-radius to be applied to the ngx-loading backdrop, e.g. '14px'.
|backdropBackgroundColour
|Optional
|rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3)
|The background-color to be applied to the ngx-loading backdrop, e.g. 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.2)'.
|fullScreenBackdrop
|Optional
|false
|Set to true to make the backdrop full screen, with the loading animation centered in the middle of the screen.
|primaryColour
|Optional
|#ffffff
|The primary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation.
|secondaryColour
|Optional
|#ffffff
|The secondary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation (where appropriate).
|tertiaryColour
|Optional
|#ffffff
|The tertiary colour, which will be applied to the ngx-loading animation (where appropriate).
Config options can be set globally (using the
.forRoot() module import statement), as well as being passed into each ngx-loading instance, if required. Config options that are passed into an ngx-loading element will override any custom global config options that have been set. A combination of the two can be used together if appropriate. If no config is set, the default ngx-loading config options will be used. Please see below for an example custom configuration setup, using both global and local configurations.
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { CoreModule } from './core/core.module';
import { NgxLoadingModule, ngxLoadingAnimationTypes } from 'ngx-loading';
@NgModule({
//...
imports: [
//...
NgxLoadingModule.forRoot({
animationType: ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.wanderingCubes,
backdropBackgroundColour: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.1)',
backdropBorderRadius: '4px',
primaryColour: '#ffffff',
secondaryColour: '#ffffff',
tertiaryColour: '#ffffff'
})
],
//...
})
export class AppModule { }
<div class="my-container">
<ng-template #customLoadingTemplate>
<div class="custom-class">
<h3>
Loading...
</h3>
<button (click)="showAlert()">
Click me!
</button>
</div>
</ng-template>
<ngx-loading [show]="loading" [config]="{ animationType: ngxLoadingAnimationTypes.rectangleBounce,
backdropBackgroundColour: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.3)', backdropBorderRadius: '10px',
primaryColour: '#ffffff', secondaryColour: '#ffffff', tertiaryColour: '#ffffff' }" [template]="customLoadingTemplate"></ngx-loading>
//...
</div>