The library logo represents faster application like speed of wind
Angular provides an easy way for adding route based lazy loading modules. But in most of the projects, each route tends to have a lot of different components. It could be because of lots of modals, tabs, and components that appear based on user interaction in a single route.
The
ngx-loadable wraps the complex implementation for lazy loading non routable modules in a simple API. It provides a component
ngx-loadable and a service
LoadableService to lazy load modules. A component can be used to control the loading of one module and to display different states, i.e. loading, error, timedOut and loaded.
Install and manage the ngx-loadable using NPM. You may use
yarn or
npm.
npm install ngx-loadable --save
or
yarn add ngx-loadable
Import the LoadableModule in the NgModule and declare them in the "imports", you can also use the
forRoot() for
forChild() function.
import { LoadableModule } from 'ngx-loadable';
@NgModule({
imports: [
LoadableModule
]
})
Step 2: Create a Module with a Component bootstrapped to the Module
Step 3: Include the module path in the lazyModules array in angular.json file, for it to be created as a lazy module by Angular CLI
Step 4:
Use the
ngx-loadable component
<button (click)="show = true" (mouseenter)="loginModalModule.preload()">
Preload on mouseenter and show on click
</button>
<ngx-loadable
#loginModalModule
[module]="'login-modal'"
[show]="show"
[timeout]="1000"
>
<div loading>Loading...</div>
<div error>Error</div>
<div timedOut>
TimedOut!
<button (click)="loginModalModule.reload()">
Reload
</button>
</div>
</ngx-loadable>
or use the
LoadableService
import { LoadableService } from 'ngx-loadable';
...
class YourComponent {
contructor(private loadableService: LoadableService) { }
load() {
this.loadableService.preload('lazy')
.then(() => console.log('loaded'))
.catch((error) => console.error(error));
}
}
}
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Zama Khan Mohammed
💻 🎨 💡 📖 🤔 🚇
|
rumanhassan
🤔 💻 🔧
|
aijazkhan81
🖋
|
Aditya Menon
📖
|
David Würfel
🐛
|
Michael Reeves
📖
|
siddharthpal
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!