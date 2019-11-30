Do you have any question or suggestion ? Please do not hesitate to contact us! Alternatively, provide a PR | open an appropriate issue here
Now add the library via the
angular schematics
ng add ngx-linkifyjs
Now install
ngx-linkifyjs via:
npm i -s ngx-linkifyjs
Note:If you are using
SystemJS, you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle.
In your systemjs config file,
map needs to tell the System loader where to look for
ngx-linkifyjs:
{
'ngx-linkifyjs';: 'node_modules/ngx-linkifyjs/bundles/ngx-linkifyjs.umd.js',
}
Once installed you need to import the main module:
import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly
different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice
NgxLinkifyjsModule .forRoot()):
import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [NgxLinkifyjsModule.forRoot(), ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Other modules in your application can simply import
NgxLinkifyjsModule:
import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
@NgModule({
declarations: [OtherComponent, ...],
imports: [NgxLinkifyjsModule, ...],
})
export class OtherModule {
}
Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:
ngx-linkifyjs provides an appropriate option interface called
NgxLinkifyOptions to access the native options of the linkifyjs library
and all of them are optional
import { NgxLinkifyOptions } from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
const options: NgxLinkifyOptions =
{
attributes: null,
className: 'linkified',
defaultProtocol: 'http',
events: null,
format: function (value, type) {
return value;
},
formatHref: function (href, type) {
return href;
},
ignoreTags: [],
nl2br: false,
tagName: 'a',
target: {
url: '_blank'
},
validate: true
};
{{text | linkify}}
<span [innerHTML]="'Linkify the following URL: https://github.com/anthonynahas/ngx-linkifyjs and share it <3' | linkify"></span>
result: Linkify the following URL: https://github.com/anthonynahas/ngx-linkifyjs and share it <3
if you prefer to provide your own option to the
pipe, you can use it like the following:
{{text | linkify: 'options' }}
{{text | linkify: '{/*your options*/}' }}
{{text | linkify: '{target {url: "_self" }}' }}
Inject the
NgxLinkifyjsService service
import {NgxLinkifyjsService, Link, LinkType} from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
constructor(public; NgxLinkifyjsService;) {
}
}
Convert a basic text string to a valid linkified text
Params
text :
String Text to linkify --> to convert with links
options :
NgxLinkifyjsService options to pass it to the linkifyjs library and it's optional
Returns
String converted text with links
import {NgxLinkifyjsService, Link, LinkType, NgxLinkifyOptions} from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
constructor(public; NgxLinkifyjsService;) {
const options: NgxLinkifyOptions =
{
className: 'linkifiedYES',
target : {
url : '_self'
}
};
this.linkifyService.linkify('For help with GitHub.com, please email support@github.com');
// result 1 --> see below
this.linkifyService.linkify('For help with GitHub.com, please email support@github.com', options);
// result 2 --> see below
}
}
result 1
'For help with <a href=\"http://github.com\" class=\"linkified\" target=\"_blank\">GitHub.com</a>, please email <a href=\"mailto:support@github.com\" class=\"linkified\">support@github.com</a>'
result 2
'For help with <a href=\"http://github.com\" class=\"linkifiedYES\" target=\"_self\">GitHub.com</a>, please email <a href=\"mailto:support@github.com\" class=\"linkifiedYES\">support@github.com</a>'
find method
Finds all links in the given string
Params
text :
String search text string
Returns
Array<Link> List of links where each element is a hash with properties type, value, and href:
'url'
'email'
'hashtag' (if Hashtag is enabled via config/default
true)
'mention' (if Mention is enabled via config/default
true)
href attribute.
import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxLinkifyjsService, Link, LinkType} from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
templateUrl: './home.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./home.component.scss']
})
export class HomeComponent {
constructor(public linkifyService: NgxLinkifyjsService) {
const foundLinks: Link[] = this.linkifyService.find('Any links to github.com here? If not, contact test@example.com');
// result - output --> see below
}
}
// Result
[
{
type: LinkType.URL,
value: 'github.com',
href: 'http://github.com'
},
{
type: LinkType.EMAIL,
value: 'test@example.com',
href: 'mailto:test@example.com'
}
]
test method
Is the given string a link? Not to be used for strict validation - See Caveats
Params
value :
String |
Array<String> Test string
Returns
Boolean
import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core';
import {NgxLinkifyjsService} from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
@Component({
selector: 'app-home',
templateUrl: './home.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./home.component.scss']
})
export class HomeComponent {
constructor(public linkifyService: NgxLinkifyjsService) {
this.linkifyService.test('github.com'); // return true
this.linkifyService.test('dev@example.com'); // return true
this.linkifyService.test(['github.com', 'email']); // return false
this.linkifyService.test('helloWorld'); // return false
}
}
The config argument is 100% optional, otherwise we will take the default values
true
import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent, ...],
imports: [NgxLinkifyjsModule.forRoot(
{
enableHash: false, // optional - default true
enableMention: false // optional - default true
}), ...],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
take a look @ @angular-material-extensions/link-preview which is using
ngx-linkifyjs
$ git clone https://github.com/AnthonyNahas/ngx-linkifyjs.git
$ gulp steup
$ cd demo
$ npm i && npm start
http://localhost:4200/
