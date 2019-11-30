,

Demo

View all the directives in action at https://anthonynahas.github.io/ngx-linkifyjs

Dependencies

Angular (requires Angular 2 or higher, tested with 7.x)

Installation

1. Install via ng add. (Recommended)

Now add the library via the angular schematics

ng add ngx-linkifyjs

2. Install via npm. (Alternative)

Now install ngx-linkifyjs via:

npm i -s ngx-linkifyjs

SystemJS

Note:If you are using SystemJS , you should adjust your configuration to point to the UMD bundle. In your systemjs config file, map needs to tell the System loader where to look for ngx-linkifyjs : { 'ngx-linkifyjs' ;: 'node_modules/ngx-linkifyjs/bundles/ngx-linkifyjs.umd.js' , }

Once installed you need to import the main module:

import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ;

The only remaining part is to list the imported module in your application module. The exact method will be slightly different for the root (top-level) module for which you should end up with the code similar to (notice NgxLinkifyjsModule .forRoot() ):

import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent, ...], imports: [NgxLinkifyjsModule.forRoot(), ...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Other modules in your application can simply import NgxLinkifyjsModule :

import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; @NgModule({ declarations : [OtherComponent, ...], imports : [NgxLinkifyjsModule, ...], }) export class OtherModule { }

Usage

Once the library is imported, you can use its components, directives and pipes in your Angular application:

Options

ngx-linkifyjs provides an appropriate option interface called NgxLinkifyOptions to access the native options of the linkifyjs library and all of them are optional

Default values

import { NgxLinkifyOptions } from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; const options: NgxLinkifyOptions = { attributes: null , className: 'linkified' , defaultProtocol: 'http' , events: null , format: function ( value, type ) { return value; }, formatHref: function ( href, type ) { return href; }, ignoreTags: [], nl2br: false , tagName: 'a' , target: { url: '_blank' }, validate: true };

Pipe

{{text | linkify}}

< span [ innerHTML ]= "'Linkify the following URL: https://github.com/anthonynahas/ngx-linkifyjs and share it <3' | linkify" > </ span >

result: Linkify the following URL: https://github.com/anthonynahas/ngx-linkifyjs and share it <3

if you prefer to provide your own option to the pipe , you can use it like the following:

{{text | linkify: 'options' }}

{{text | linkify: '{/*your options*/}' }}

{{text | linkify: '{target {url: "_self" }}' }}

Service

Inject the NgxLinkifyjsService service

import {NgxLinkifyjsService, Link, LinkType} from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; constructor ( public ; NgxLinkifyjsService; ) { } }

linkify (text: string, options?: NgxLinkifyOptions): string

Convert a basic text string to a valid linkified text

Params

text : String Text to linkify --> to convert with links

: Text to linkify --> to convert with links options : NgxLinkifyjsService options to pass it to the linkifyjs library and it's optional

Returns String converted text with links

import {NgxLinkifyjsService, Link, LinkType, NgxLinkifyOptions} from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; constructor ( public ; NgxLinkifyjsService; ) { const options: NgxLinkifyOptions = { className: 'linkifiedYES' , target : { url : '_self' } }; this .linkifyService.linkify( 'For help with GitHub.com, please email support@github.com' ); this .linkifyService.linkify( 'For help with GitHub.com, please email support@github.com' , options); } }

result 1

'For help with <a href=\"http://github.com\" class=\"linkified\" target=\"_blank\">GitHub.com</a>, please email <a href=\"mailto:support@github.com\" class=\"linkified\">support@github.com</a>'

result 2

'For help with <a href=\"http://github.com\" class=\"linkifiedYES\" target=\"_self\">GitHub.com</a>, please email <a href=\"mailto:support@github.com\" class=\"linkifiedYES\">support@github.com</a>'

find method

Finds all links in the given string

Params

text : String search text string

Returns Array<Link> List of links where each element is a hash with properties type, value, and href:

type is the type of entity found. Possible values are 'url' 'email' 'hashtag' (if Hashtag is enabled via config/default true ) 'mention' (if Mention is enabled via config/default true )

is the type of entity found. Possible values are value is the original entity substring.

is the original entity substring. href should be the value of this link's href attribute.

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {NgxLinkifyjsService, Link, LinkType} from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; ({ selector: 'app-home' , templateUrl: './home.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ] }) export class HomeComponent { constructor ( public linkifyService: NgxLinkifyjsService ) { const foundLinks: Link[] = this .linkifyService.find( 'Any links to github.com here? If not, contact test@example.com' ); } }

[ { type : LinkType.URL, value: 'github.com' , href: 'http://github.com' }, { type : LinkType.EMAIL, value: 'test@example.com' , href: 'mailto:test@example.com' } ]

test method

Is the given string a link? Not to be used for strict validation - See Caveats

Params

value : String | Array<String> Test string

Returns Boolean

import {Component, OnInit} from '@angular/core' ; import {NgxLinkifyjsService} from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; ({ selector: 'app-home' , templateUrl: './home.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './home.component.scss' ] }) export class HomeComponent { constructor ( public linkifyService: NgxLinkifyjsService ) { this .linkifyService.test( 'github.com' ); this .linkifyService.test( 'dev@example.com' ); this .linkifyService.test([ 'github.com' , 'email' ]); this .linkifyService.test( 'helloWorld' ); } }

Enable/Disable the hash and mention

The config argument is 100% optional, otherwise we will take the default values true

import { NgxLinkifyjsModule } from 'ngx-linkifyjs' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent, ...], imports: [NgxLinkifyjsModule.forRoot( { enableHash: false , enableMention: false }), ...], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

take a look @ @angular-material-extensions/link-preview which is using ngx-linkifyjs

Run Demo App Locally

clone this repo by running

$ git clone https://github.com/AnthonyNahas/ngx-linkifyjs.git

setup the ngx-linkifyjs package

$ gulp steup

navigate to the demo app directory

$ cd demo

install the dependencies and run the app locally

$ npm i && npm start

the app is now hosted by http://localhost:4200/

License

Copyright (c) 2018 Anthony Nahas. Licensed under the MIT License (MIT)