Angular QR-Code generator component.
This is basically an Angular-wrapper for kjua by Lars Jung.
StackBlitz Example for encoding Contacts, Calendar entries, WiFi-settings and more. You can use iPhone's default Camera App, it will decode QR-Codes!
StackBlitz Example with 300 codes at once (async rendering)
StackBlitz Example for generating a PDF with jspdf
To install this package, run:
npm i ngx-kjua kjua-svg --save
Then import it into your Angular
AppModule:
// Common imports
import { NgModule /* , ... */ } from '@angular/core';
// Import the package's module
import { NgxKjuaModule } from 'ngx-kjua';
@NgModule({
declarations: [ /* AppComponent ... */ ],
imports: [
// BrowserModule,
// ...
NgxKjuaModule,
// other imports...
],
// ...
})
export class AppModule { }
Once the package is imported, you can use it in your Angular application:
<ngx-kjua
[text]="'hello'"
></ngx-kjua>
<ngx-kjua
[text]="'hello'"
[renderAsync]="false"
[render]="'svg'"
[crisp]="true"
[minVersion]="1"
[ecLevel]="'H'"
[size]="400"
[ratio]="undefined"
[fill]="'#333'"
[back]="'#fff'"
[rounded]="100"
[quiet]="1"
[mode]="'plain'"
[mSize]="30"
[mPosX]="50"
[mPosY]="50"
[label]="'label text'"
[fontname]="'sans-serif'"
[fontcolor]="'#ff9818'"
[image]="undefined"
[cssClass]="'image-auto'"
></ngx-kjua>
As you can set the size of the image, the amount of 'modules' (black/white boxes that make up the QR-code) is calculated based on the size and the amount of
quiet modules. The calculation can result in an odd number so that a module is e.g. 4.5 pixels big. The resulting image will be drawn fuzzy if
crisp is set to false. Setting it to
true will result in 'sharp' lines.
Kjua lets you embed a text or image to the code. This can be set with the setting
mode.
This can reduce the readability of the code!
Use this, if you want a label AND an image. In these modes
mSize,
mPosX and
mPosY can be provided as an array.
In mode
labelimage, the first value (index 0) of the
mSize,
mPosX and
mPosY arrays is used for the label,
the second value (index 1) is used for image and vice versa. Also in
labelimage mode, the label is drawn before the
image is drawn and therefore kinda "in the background" if the two overlap.
text encoded content (defaults to ``)
render render-mode: 'image', 'canvas', 'svg' (defaults to
image)
crisp render pixel-perfect lines (defaults to
true)
minVersion minimum version: 1..40 (defaults to
1)
ecLevel error correction level: 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H' (defaults to
L)
size size in pixel (defaults to
200, min
24 or higher, depend on how much character you're using)
fill code color (defaults to
#333)
back background color (defaults to
#fff, for transparent use
'' or
null)
rounded roundend corners in pc: 0..100 (defaults to
0, not working if
renderis set to
svg)
quiet quiet zone in modules (defaults to
0)
mode modes: 'plain', 'label' or 'image' (defaults to
plain, set
label or
image property if you change this)
mSize label/image size in pc: 0..100 (defaults to
30)
mPosX label/image pos x in pc: 0..100 (defaults to
50)
mPosY label/image pos y in pc: 0..100 (defaults to
50)
label additional label text (defaults to ``)
fontname font for additional label text (defaults to
sans-serif)
fontcolor font-color for additional label text (defaults to
#333)
fontoutline draw an outline on the label text in the color of the
back (defaults to
true)
image additional image (defaults to
undefined, use an HTMLImageElement or base64-string)
imageAsCode draw the image as part of the code (defaults to
false)
renderAsync weather or not rendering is done inside "requestAnimationFrame"-call (defaults to
false, use true if you want to generate more than one code (e.g. batch))
cssClass additional css-class that will be appended to the div-container that contains the qr-code (defaults to
undefined)
More details can be found on larsjung.de/kjua
If you plan to render more than one barcode (e.g. batch-generation) I recommend using
renderAsync-flag. It executes the rendering inside a "requestAnimationFrame"-call.
The component comes with a helper-class (
QrCodeHelper), that helps you with generating Codes that have information like a Contact encoded.
Currently it supports the generation of:
Contact Encoding is done with MECard-format and NOT VCard! VCard gives a longer string and therefore a bigger code which potentially has a negative impact on readability for scanners. You can, of course, create a VCard string as well but the format is more complex.
See the example above. It works with pure kjua and has in fact nothing to do with ngx-kjua but I thought somebody might find it useful.