openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nk

ngx-kjua

by David Werth
1.14.1 (see all)

Angular QR-Code generator component using kjua.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

68

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular QR Code Generator

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version Dependency Status Downloads PRs Welcome Codacy Badge

If you find my work useful you can buy me a coffee, I am very thankful for your support.

Buy Me A Coffee

ngx-kjua

Angular QR-Code generator component.

This is basically an Angular-wrapper for kjua by Lars Jung.

Demo

Demo

StackBlitz

StackBlitz Example for encoding Contacts, Calendar entries, WiFi-settings and more. You can use iPhone's default Camera App, it will decode QR-Codes!

StackBlitz Example with 300 codes at once (async rendering)

StackBlitz Example for generating a PDF with jspdf

Installation

To install this package, run:

npm i ngx-kjua kjua-svg --save

Then import it into your Angular AppModule:

// Common imports
import { NgModule /* , ... */ } from '@angular/core';

// Import the package's module
import { NgxKjuaModule } from 'ngx-kjua';

@NgModule({
    declarations: [ /* AppComponent ... */ ],
    imports: [
    
        // BrowserModule, 
        // ...
        
        NgxKjuaModule,
        
        // other imports...
    ],
    // ...
})
export class AppModule { }

Usage

Once the package is imported, you can use it in your Angular application:

Basic

  <ngx-kjua
    [text]="'hello'"
  ></ngx-kjua>

Advanced

  <ngx-kjua
    [text]="'hello'"
    [renderAsync]="false"
    [render]="'svg'"
    [crisp]="true"
    [minVersion]="1"
    [ecLevel]="'H'"
    [size]="400"
    [ratio]="undefined"
    [fill]="'#333'"
    [back]="'#fff'"
    [rounded]="100"
    [quiet]="1"
    [mode]="'plain'"
    [mSize]="30"
    [mPosX]="50"
    [mPosY]="50"
    [label]="'label text'"
    [fontname]="'sans-serif'"
    [fontcolor]="'#ff9818'"
    [image]="undefined"
    [cssClass]="'image-auto'"
  ></ngx-kjua>

Options

Crisp

As you can set the size of the image, the amount of 'modules' (black/white boxes that make up the QR-code) is calculated based on the size and the amount of quiet modules. The calculation can result in an odd number so that a module is e.g. 4.5 pixels big. The resulting image will be drawn fuzzy if crisp is set to false. Setting it to true will result in 'sharp' lines.

crisp false

crisp true

Label

Kjua lets you embed a text or image to the code. This can be set with the setting mode. This can reduce the readability of the code!

Image

Image as Code

Labelimage and Imagelabel

Use this, if you want a label AND an image. In these modes mSize, mPosX and mPosY can be provided as an array. In mode labelimage, the first value (index 0) of the mSize, mPosX and mPosY arrays is used for the label, the second value (index 1) is used for image and vice versa. Also in labelimage mode, the label is drawn before the image is drawn and therefore kinda "in the background" if the two overlap.

All options

  • text encoded content (defaults to ``)
  • render render-mode: 'image', 'canvas', 'svg' (defaults to image)
  • crisp render pixel-perfect lines (defaults to true)
  • minVersion minimum version: 1..40 (defaults to 1)
  • ecLevel error correction level: 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H' (defaults to L)
  • size size in pixel (defaults to 200, min 24 or higher, depend on how much character you're using)
  • fill code color (defaults to #333)
  • back background color (defaults to #fff, for transparent use '' or null)
  • rounded roundend corners in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 0, not working if renderis set to svg)
  • quiet quiet zone in modules (defaults to 0)
  • mode modes: 'plain', 'label' or 'image' (defaults to plain, set label or image property if you change this)
  • mSize label/image size in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 30)
  • mPosX label/image pos x in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 50)
  • mPosY label/image pos y in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 50)
  • label additional label text (defaults to ``)
  • fontname font for additional label text (defaults to sans-serif)
  • fontcolor font-color for additional label text (defaults to #333)
  • fontoutline draw an outline on the label text in the color of the back (defaults to true)
  • image additional image (defaults to undefined, use an HTMLImageElement or base64-string)
  • imageAsCode draw the image as part of the code (defaults to false)
  • renderAsync weather or not rendering is done inside "requestAnimationFrame"-call (defaults to false, use true if you want to generate more than one code (e.g. batch))
  • cssClass additional css-class that will be appended to the div-container that contains the qr-code (defaults to undefined)

More details can be found on larsjung.de/kjua

Async rendering

If you plan to render more than one barcode (e.g. batch-generation) I recommend using renderAsync-flag. It executes the rendering inside a "requestAnimationFrame"-call.

Encoding Contacts, Calendar entries, WiFi-settings, ...

The component comes with a helper-class (QrCodeHelper), that helps you with generating Codes that have information like a Contact encoded. Currently it supports the generation of:

  • SMS: number with optional pre-defined text
  • Call
  • Geo-Information: a point on the map with Latitude and Longitude
  • Events
  • Email: recipient with an optional subject and text
  • WiFi: SSID with optional password and a flag for hidden WiFis
  • Contact Information: name with optional address, telephone-number(s), email, url.

Contact Encoding is done with MECard-format and NOT VCard! VCard gives a longer string and therefore a bigger code which potentially has a negative impact on readability for scanners. You can, of course, create a VCard string as well but the format is more complex.

Generate PDF

See the example above. It works with pure kjua and has in fact nothing to do with ngx-kjua but I thought somebody might find it useful.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

aq
angularx-qrcodeA fast and easy-to-use Angular QR Code Generator library with Ivy support
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
64K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
nq
ng-qrcodeEasy to use AOT compatible QR code generator for Angular projects.
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
7K
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-barcode-generatorSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
533
nq
@techiediaries/ngx-qrcodeAn Angular 9/10 Component Library for Generating QR (Quick Response) Codes
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
11K
aq
angular2-qrcodeAn Angular 2 component that generates a QR Code.
GitHub Stars
91
Weekly Downloads
7K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial