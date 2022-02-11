If you find my work useful you can buy me a coffee, I am very thankful for your support.

Angular QR-Code generator component.

This is basically an Angular-wrapper for kjua by Lars Jung.

StackBlitz Example for encoding Contacts, Calendar entries, WiFi-settings and more. You can use iPhone's default Camera App, it will decode QR-Codes!

StackBlitz Example with 300 codes at once (async rendering)

StackBlitz Example for generating a PDF with jspdf

Installation

To install this package, run:

npm i ngx-kjua kjua-svg --save

Then import it into your Angular AppModule :

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxKjuaModule } from 'ngx-kjua' ; ({ declarations: [ ], imports: [ NgxKjuaModule, ], }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Once the package is imported, you can use it in your Angular application:

Basic

< ngx-kjua [ text ]= "'hello'" > </ ngx-kjua >

Advanced

< ngx-kjua [ text ]= "'hello'" [ renderAsync ]= "false" [ render ]= "'svg'" [ crisp ]= "true" [ minVersion ]= "1" [ ecLevel ]= "'H'" [ size ]= "400" [ ratio ]= "undefined" [ fill ]= "'#333'" [ back ]= "'#fff'" [ rounded ]= "100" [ quiet ]= "1" [ mode ]= "'plain'" [ mSize ]= "30" [ mPosX ]= "50" [ mPosY ]= "50" [ label ]= "'label text'" [ fontname ]= "'sans-serif'" [ fontcolor ]= "'#ff9818'" [ image ]= "undefined" [ cssClass ]= "'image-auto'" > </ ngx-kjua >

Options

Crisp

As you can set the size of the image, the amount of 'modules' (black/white boxes that make up the QR-code) is calculated based on the size and the amount of quiet modules. The calculation can result in an odd number so that a module is e.g. 4.5 pixels big. The resulting image will be drawn fuzzy if crisp is set to false. Setting it to true will result in 'sharp' lines.

crisp false

crisp true

Label

Kjua lets you embed a text or image to the code. This can be set with the setting mode . This can reduce the readability of the code!

Image

Image as Code

Labelimage and Imagelabel

Use this, if you want a label AND an image. In these modes mSize , mPosX and mPosY can be provided as an array. In mode labelimage , the first value (index 0) of the mSize , mPosX and mPosY arrays is used for the label, the second value (index 1) is used for image and vice versa. Also in labelimage mode, the label is drawn before the image is drawn and therefore kinda "in the background" if the two overlap.

All options

text encoded content (defaults to ``)

encoded content (defaults to ``) render render-mode: 'image', 'canvas', 'svg' (defaults to image )

render-mode: 'image', 'canvas', 'svg' (defaults to ) crisp render pixel-perfect lines (defaults to true )

render pixel-perfect lines (defaults to ) minVersion minimum version: 1..40 (defaults to 1 )

minimum version: 1..40 (defaults to ) ecLevel error correction level: 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H' (defaults to L )

error correction level: 'L', 'M', 'Q' or 'H' (defaults to ) size size in pixel (defaults to 200 , min 24 or higher, depend on how much character you're using)

size in pixel (defaults to , min or higher, depend on how much character you're using) fill code color (defaults to #333 )

code color (defaults to ) back background color (defaults to #fff , for transparent use '' or null )

background color (defaults to , for transparent use or ) rounded roundend corners in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 0 , not working if render is set to svg )

roundend corners in pc: 0..100 (defaults to , not working if is set to ) quiet quiet zone in modules (defaults to 0 )

quiet zone in modules (defaults to ) mode modes: 'plain', 'label' or 'image' (defaults to plain , set label or image property if you change this)

modes: 'plain', 'label' or 'image' (defaults to , set or property if you change this) mSize label/image size in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 30 )

label/image size in pc: 0..100 (defaults to ) mPosX label/image pos x in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 50 )

label/image pos x in pc: 0..100 (defaults to ) mPosY label/image pos y in pc: 0..100 (defaults to 50 )

label/image pos y in pc: 0..100 (defaults to ) label additional label text (defaults to ``)

additional label text (defaults to ``) fontname font for additional label text (defaults to sans-serif )

font for additional label text (defaults to ) fontcolor font-color for additional label text (defaults to #333 )

font-color for additional label text (defaults to ) fontoutline draw an outline on the label text in the color of the back (defaults to true )

draw an outline on the label text in the color of the (defaults to ) image additional image (defaults to undefined , use an HTMLImageElement or base64-string)

additional image (defaults to , use an HTMLImageElement or base64-string) imageAsCode draw the image as part of the code (defaults to false )

draw the image as part of the code (defaults to ) renderAsync weather or not rendering is done inside "requestAnimationFrame"-call (defaults to false , use true if you want to generate more than one code (e.g. batch))

weather or not rendering is done inside "requestAnimationFrame"-call (defaults to , use true if you want to generate more than one code (e.g. batch)) cssClass additional css-class that will be appended to the div-container that contains the qr-code (defaults to undefined )

More details can be found on larsjung.de/kjua

Async rendering

If you plan to render more than one barcode (e.g. batch-generation) I recommend using renderAsync -flag. It executes the rendering inside a "requestAnimationFrame"-call.

The component comes with a helper-class ( QrCodeHelper ), that helps you with generating Codes that have information like a Contact encoded. Currently it supports the generation of:

SMS: number with optional pre-defined text

Call

Geo-Information: a point on the map with Latitude and Longitude

Events

Email: recipient with an optional subject and text

WiFi: SSID with optional password and a flag for hidden WiFis

Contact Information: name with optional address, telephone-number(s), email, url.

Contact Encoding is done with MECard-format and NOT VCard! VCard gives a longer string and therefore a bigger code which potentially has a negative impact on readability for scanners. You can, of course, create a VCard string as well but the format is more complex.

Generate PDF

See the example above. It works with pure kjua and has in fact nothing to do with ngx-kjua but I thought somebody might find it useful.