This is a JSON API library for Angular 6+. Please use [ts-angular-jsonapi](https://github.com/reyesoft/ts-angular-jsonapi) for AngularJS.

You can test library on this online example 👌 http://ngx-jsonapi.reyesoft.com/.

Data is obtained from Json Api Playground server.

Supported features

Cache (on memory): TTL for collections and resources. Before a HTTP request objects are setted with cached data.

Cache on IndexedDB

Pagination

Sorting

Include param support (also, when you save)

Equal requests, return a same ResourceObject on memory

Default values for a new resource (hydrator).

Migration

Usage

Just install, configure and learn with examples.

First of all, it's advisable to read Jsonapi specification. Understanding JsonApi documents structure is recommended.

Installation

yarn add ngx-jsonapi@2.0.0-rc.4 --save

Dependecies and customization

Add Jsonapi dependency. Configure your url and other paramemeters.

Angular

import { NgxJsonapiModule } from 'ngx-jsonapi' ; () export class AppModule { public constructor ( ) { JsonapiBootstrap.bootstrap({ user_config: { url: '//jsonapiplayground.reyesoft.com/v2/' } }); } }

React

import { NgxJsonapiModule } from 'ngx-jsonapi' ; const App = () => { JsonapiBootstrap.bootstrap({ user_config: { url: '//jsonapiplayground.reyesoft.com/v2/' } }); return <div>Hello world< /div>; };

Enable Local Cache

Library cache anything memory. With Local Store, also store all on IndexDb on browser. Faster apps when we reuse a lot of data.

Angular

import { NgxJsonapiModule, StoreService, JsonRipper } from 'ngx-jsonapi' ; () export class AppModule { public constructor ( ) { JsonapiBootstrap.bootstrap({ user_config: { url: '//jsonapiplayground.reyesoft.com/v2/' }, jsonapiStore: new StoreService(), jsonRipper: new JsonRipper() }); } }

React

import { NgxJsonapiModule } from 'ngx-jsonapi' ; const App = () => { JsonapiBootstrap.bootstrap({ user_config: { url: '//jsonapiplayground.reyesoft.com/v2/' }, jsonapiStore: new StoreService(), jsonRipper: new JsonRipper() }); return <div>Hello world< /div>; };

Examples

Like you know, the better way is with examples. Lets go! 🚀

Defining a resource

authors.service.ts

import { Injectable } from '@angular/core' ; import { Autoregister, Service, Resource, DocumentCollection, DocumentResource } from 'ngx-jsonapi' ; import { Book } from '../books/books.service' ; import { Photo } from '../photos/photos.service' ; export class Author extends Resource { public attributes = { name: 'default name' , date_of_birth: '' }; public relationships = { books: new DocumentCollection<Book>(), photo: new DocumentResource<Photo>() }; } () () export class AuthorsService extends Service<Author> { public resource = Author; public type = 'authors' ; }

Get a collection of resources

Controller

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { DocumentCollection } from 'ngx-jsonapi' ; import { AuthorsService, Author } from './../authors.service' ; ({ selector: 'demo-authors' , templateUrl: './authors.component.html' }) export class AuthorsComponent { public authors: DocumentCollection<Author>; public constructor ( private authorsService: AuthorsService ) { authorsService .all({ }) .subscribe( authors => ( this .authors = authors)); } }

View for this controller

< p * ngFor = "let author of authors.data; trackBy: authors.trackBy" > id: {{ author.id }} < br /> name: {{ author.attributes.name }} < br /> birth date: {{ author.attributes.date_of_birth | date }} </ p >

Collection sort

Example: name is a authors attribute, and makes a query like /authors?sort=name,job_title

let authors = authorsService.all({ sort: [ 'name' , 'job_title' ] });

Collection filtering

Filter resources with attribute: value values. Filters are used as 'exact match' (only resources with attribute value same as value are returned). value can also be an array, then only objects with same attribute value as one of values array elements are returned.

authorsService.all({ remotefilter: { country: 'Argentina' } });

Get a single resource

From this point, you only see important code for this library. For a full example, clone and see demo directory.

authorsService.get( 'some_author_id' );

More options? Include resources when you fetch data (or save!)

authorsService.get( 'some_author_id' , { include: [ 'books' , 'photos' ] });

TIP: these parameters work with all() and save() methods too.

Add a new resource

let author = this .authorsService.new(); author.attributes.name = 'Pablo Reyes' ; author.attributes.date_of_birth = '2030-12-10' ; author.save();

Need you more control and options?

let author = this .authorsService.new(); author.attributes.name = 'Pablo Reyes' ; author.attributes.date_of_birth = '2030-12-10' ; let some_book = booksService.get( 1 ); author.addRelationship(some_book); let some_publisher = publishersService.get( 1 ); author.addRelationship(some_publisher, 'company' ); author.removeRelationship( 'books' , 'book_id' ); author.save({ include: [ 'book' ] }); let relatedbooks = booksService.all({ beforepath: 'authors/1' }); let author$ = authorsService.get( 'some_author_id' , { ttl: 60 } );

authorsService.get( 'some_author_id' ).suscribe( author => { this .author.attributes.name += 'New Name' ; this .author.save( success => { console .log( 'author saved!' ); }); });

Pagination

authorsService.all({ page: { number : 2 ; size: 50 } });

Collection page

number: number of the current page

size: size of resources per page (it's sended to server by url)

information returned from server (check if is avaible) total_resources: total of avaible resources on server resources_per_page: total of resources returned per page requested

Local Demo App

You can run JsonApi Demo App locally following the next steps:

git clone git@github.com:reyesoft/ngx-jsonapi.git cd ngx-jsonapi yarn yarn start

We use as backend Json Api Playground.

