This project has moved and can now be found here.

A small component to easily bind JSON-LD schema to Angular templates.

Installation

To install this library, run:

$ npm install ngx-json-ld --save

and then from your Angular AppModule :

import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NgxJsonLdModule } from 'ngx-json-ld' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxJsonLdModule ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Component

Once the library is imported, you can use the ngx-json-ld component.

({ selector: 'app' , template: `<ngx-json-ld [json]="schema"></ngx-json-ld>` }) class AppComponent { schema = { '@context' : 'http://schema.org' , '@type' : 'WebSite' , 'name' : 'angular.io' , 'url' : 'https://angular.io' }; }

Output

< ngx-json-ld > < script type = "application/ld+json" > { "@context" : "http://schema.org" , "@type" : "WebSite" , "name" : "angular.io" , "url" : "https://angular.io" } </ script > </ ngx-json-ld >

License

MIT © Cory Rylan