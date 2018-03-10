A small component to easily bind JSON-LD schema to Angular templates.
To install this library, run:
$ npm install ngx-json-ld --save
and then from your Angular
AppModule:
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// Import library module
import { NgxJsonLdModule } from 'ngx-json-ld';
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
// Register module
NgxJsonLdModule
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
Once the library is imported, you can use the
ngx-json-ld component.
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `<ngx-json-ld [json]="schema"></ngx-json-ld>`
})
class AppComponent {
schema = {
'@context': 'http://schema.org',
'@type': 'WebSite',
'name': 'angular.io',
'url': 'https://angular.io'
};
}
<ngx-json-ld>
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "WebSite",
"name": "angular.io",
"url": "https://angular.io"
}
</script>
</ngx-json-ld>
