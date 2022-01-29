ℹ️ Please note that this package has reached its end. After getting into the React world 2018, I lost the contact into the Angular Ecosystem. With Ionic 6, Slider.js will also be split off, which will probably make this package incompatible for now. Unfortunately I don't have the time to develop this package further according to the demands - thank you for your trust and responses, I appreciated it very much. Feel free to fork this package and work on a successor. You will find here a good tutorial how to create your own image viewer, which is based on the same approach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCUpRkRi00w
An Ionic 4 Angular module to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.
npm install --save ngx-ionic-image-viewer
Import the module and add it to your imports section in your main AppModule:
import { NgxIonicImageViewerModule } from 'ngx-ionic-image-viewer';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxIonicImageViewerModule
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Import the module and add it to your imports section of your component where you want to use it (e.g.
home.module.ts):
import { NgxIonicImageViewerModule } from 'ngx-ionic-image-viewer';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
NgxIonicImageViewerModule
],
})
export class HomePageModule {}
Add
ion-img-viewer within the HTML of your module (e.g.
home.page.html)
<ion-img-viewer
title="Demo"
text="Component"
scheme="dark"
src="./assets/img/demo.jpg"
>
</ion-img-viewer>
Add
ionImgViewer as a directive within the
ion-img HTML element of your module (e.g.
home.page.html)
<ion-img
ionImgViewer
title="Demo"
text="Directive"
scheme="light"
src="./assets/img/demo.jpg"
>
</ion-img>
Import
ViewerModalComponent from
ngx-ionic-image-viewer and add it to the
ModalController. Within the
componentProps, all available properties can be passed, whereby
src is always required. In addition you must add the css class
ion-img-viewer to the property
cssClass.
Use
cssClass: ['ion-img-viewer', 'my-custom-ion-img-viewer']in case you want to add more css classes.
import { ModalController } from '@ionic/angular';
import { ViewerModalComponent } from 'ngx-ionic-image-viewer';
export class HomePage {
constructor(public modalController: ModalController) {}
async openViewer() {
const modal = await this.modalController.create({
component: ViewerModalComponent,
componentProps: {
src: "./assets/img/demo.jpg"
},
cssClass: 'ion-img-viewer',
keyboardClose: true,
showBackdrop: true
});
return await modal.present();
}
}
<ion-button (click)="openViewer()">Open Viewer</ion-button>
|
alt
|Description
|This attribute defines the alternative text describing the image. Users will see this text displayed if the image URL is wrong, the image is not in one of the supported formats, or if the image is not yet downloaded.
|Attribute
|
alt
|Type
|
string |
undefined
|
cssClass
|Description
|Additional classes to apply for custom CSS. If multiple classes are provided they should be separated by spaces.
|Attribute
|
cssClass
|Type
|
string |
string[] |
undefined
|
scheme
|Description
|Sets the color scheme.
|Attribute
|
scheme
|Type
|
"auto" |
"dark" |
"light" |
undefined
|Default
|
"auto"
|
slideOptions
|Description
|Options to pass to the swiper instance. See http://idangero.us/swiper/api/ for valid options.
|Attribute
|
slideOptions
|Type
|
object |
undefined
|Default
|
{ centeredSlides: true, passiveListeners: false, zoom: { enabled: true } }
|
src
|Description
|The image url. This attribute is mandatory for the
<img> element.
|Attribute
|
src
|Type
|
string |
undefined
|
srcFallback
|Description
|The image url to display an alternative image in case the original image could not be loaded. Similiar to
(error)="src=./assets/no-image.png"
|Attribute
|
srcFallback
|Type
|
string |
undefined
|
srcHighRes
|Description
|The image url to display a high-resolution image instead of the original image when opening the viewer.
|Attribute
|
srcHighRes
|Type
|
string |
undefined
|
swipeToClose
|Description
|Swipe down to close the viewer.
|Attribute
|
swipeToClose
|Type
|
boolean |
undefined
|Default
|
true
|
text
|Description
|Sets the text in the footer of the viewer.
|Attribute
|
text
|Type
|
string |
undefined
|
title
|Description
|Sets the title in the header of the viewer.
|Attribute
|
title
|Type
|
string |
undefined
|
titleSize
|Description
|The size of the title.
|Attribute
|
titleSize
|Type
|
"large" |
"small" |
undefined
This project was generated with Angular CLI version 8.3.14.
Run the command to start the build every time a file change:
npm run build:watch
Run the command to create a local symlink and start a local dev server fo app dev/testing.
npm run ionic:serve
npm link: Create a local symlink that can then be used in the project where you want to integrate the package as you don’t want to build, publish and update a library all the time while testing.
npm link ngx-ionic-image-viewer inside the projects folder to link the global installation target into your project’s
node_modules folder.
ionic serve: Start a local dev server for app dev/testing. Navigate to
http://localhost:8100/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use
ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module.
Run
ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist/ directory. Use the
--prod flag for a production build.
Check
package.jsonfor lifecycle events
Run
npm run release to create a new build & release with
release-it. This bumps the version of
projects/ngx-ionic-image-viewer/package.json, uses conventional-changelog to update CHANGELOG.md, commits package.json and CHANGELOG.md and tags a new release. The new release gets published to GitHub and npm automatically.
Check
package.jsonand
.release-it.jsonfor lifecycle events
Once the confirmation of npm has been received, the command
npm run demo:update can be run to update the demo to the latest version and commit the change.
After building your library with
ng build ngx-ionic-image-viewer, go to the dist folder
cd dist/ngx-ionic-image-viewer and run
npm publish.
Run
ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.
Run
ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.
To get more help on the Angular CLI use
ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.
Run
npx git-cz to generate a valid commit message. It’s easy to forget about the commit convention so to be consistent use commitizen to generate our commits and husky to manage a Git commit-msg hook to validate the commit message.
Further information: How to automate versioning and publication of an npm package
Simon Golms
npx simongolms
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!
Feel free to check issues page.
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
Copyright © 2019 Simon Golms.
This project is MIT licensed.
This library does it what I need in a simplistic straightforward manner, it has just the right amount of features that a mobile photo viewer should have. Awesome work.