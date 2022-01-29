ℹ️ Please note that this package has reached its end. After getting into the React world 2018, I lost the contact into the Angular Ecosystem. With Ionic 6, Slider.js will also be split off, which will probably make this package incompatible for now. Unfortunately I don't have the time to develop this package further according to the demands - thank you for your trust and responses, I appreciated it very much. Feel free to fork this package and work on a successor. You will find here a good tutorial how to create your own image viewer, which is based on the same approach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCUpRkRi00w

An Ionic 4 Angular module to view & zoom on images and photos without any additional dependencies.

Demo

Live Demo | Stackblitz

Overview

Prerequisites

ionic >= 4.0.0

angular >= 8.0.0

Installation

npm install --save ngx-ionic-image-viewer

Usage

Import

Import the module and add it to your imports section in your main AppModule:

import { NgxIonicImageViewerModule } from 'ngx-ionic-image-viewer' ; ... @NgModule({ imports : [ NgxIonicImageViewerModule ], }) export class AppModule {}

Import the module and add it to your imports section of your component where you want to use it (e.g. home.module.ts ):

import { NgxIonicImageViewerModule } from 'ngx-ionic-image-viewer' ; ... @NgModule({ imports : [ NgxIonicImageViewerModule ], }) export class HomePageModule {}

Component

Add ion-img-viewer within the HTML of your module (e.g. home.page.html )

< ion-img-viewer title = "Demo" text = "Component" scheme = "dark" src = "./assets/img/demo.jpg" > </ ion-img-viewer >

Directive

Add ionImgViewer as a directive within the ion-img HTML element of your module (e.g. home.page.html )

< ion-img ionImgViewer title = "Demo" text = "Directive" scheme = "light" src = "./assets/img/demo.jpg" > </ ion-img >

Controller

Import ViewerModalComponent from ngx-ionic-image-viewer and add it to the ModalController . Within the componentProps , all available properties can be passed, whereby src is always required. In addition you must add the css class ion-img-viewer to the property cssClass . Use cssClass: ['ion-img-viewer', 'my-custom-ion-img-viewer'] in case you want to add more css classes.

import { ModalController } from '@ionic/angular' ; import { ViewerModalComponent } from 'ngx-ionic-image-viewer' ; export class HomePage { constructor (public modalController: ModalController) {} async openViewer() { const modal = await this .modalController.create({ component : ViewerModalComponent, componentProps : { src : "./assets/img/demo.jpg" }, cssClass : 'ion-img-viewer' , keyboardClose : true , showBackdrop : true }); return await modal.present(); } }

< ion-button ( click )= "openViewer()" > Open Viewer </ ion-button >

Properties

alt Description This attribute defines the alternative text describing the image. Users will see this text displayed if the image URL is wrong, the image is not in one of the supported formats, or if the image is not yet downloaded. Attribute alt Type string | undefined cssClass Description Additional classes to apply for custom CSS. If multiple classes are provided they should be separated by spaces. Attribute cssClass Type string | string[] | undefined scheme Description Sets the color scheme. Attribute scheme Type "auto" | "dark" | "light" | undefined Default "auto" slideOptions Description Options to pass to the swiper instance. See http://idangero.us/swiper/api/ for valid options. Attribute slideOptions Type object | undefined Default { centeredSlides: true, passiveListeners: false, zoom: { enabled: true } } src Description The image url. This attribute is mandatory for the <img> element. Attribute src Type string | undefined srcFallback Description The image url to display an alternative image in case the original image could not be loaded. Similiar to (error)="src=./assets/no-image.png" Attribute srcFallback Type string | undefined srcHighRes Description The image url to display a high-resolution image instead of the original image when opening the viewer. Attribute srcHighRes Type string | undefined swipeToClose Description Swipe down to close the viewer. Attribute swipeToClose Type boolean | undefined Default true text Description Sets the text in the footer of the viewer. Attribute text Type string | undefined title Description Sets the title in the header of the viewer. Attribute title Type string | undefined titleSize Description The size of the title. Attribute titleSize Type "large" | "small" | undefined

Workspace

This project was generated with Angular CLI version 8.3.14.

Local Development

Run the command to start the build every time a file change: npm run build:watch Run the command to create a local symlink and start a local dev server fo app dev/testing. npm run ionic:serve npm link : Create a local symlink that can then be used in the project where you want to integrate the package as you don’t want to build, publish and update a library all the time while testing.

: Create a local symlink that can then be used in the project where you want to integrate the package as you don’t want to build, publish and update a library all the time while testing. Run the command npm link ngx-ionic-image-viewer inside the projects folder to link the global installation target into your project’s node_modules folder.

inside the projects folder to link the global installation target into your project’s folder. ionic serve : Start a local dev server for app dev/testing. Navigate to http://localhost:8100/ . The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.

Code scaffolding

Run ng generate component component-name to generate a new component. You can also use ng generate directive|pipe|service|class|guard|interface|enum|module .

Build

Run ng build to build the project. The build artifacts will be stored in the dist/ directory. Use the --prod flag for a production build.

Check package.json for lifecycle events

Release & Publishing

Run npm run release to create a new build & release with release-it . This bumps the version of projects/ngx-ionic-image-viewer/package.json , uses conventional-changelog to update CHANGELOG.md, commits package.json and CHANGELOG.md and tags a new release. The new release gets published to GitHub and npm automatically.

Check package.json and .release-it.json for lifecycle events

Once the confirmation of npm has been received, the command npm run demo:update can be run to update the demo to the latest version and commit the change.

Manual Publishing

After building your library with ng build ngx-ionic-image-viewer , go to the dist folder cd dist/ngx-ionic-image-viewer and run npm publish .

Running unit tests

Run ng test to execute the unit tests via Karma.

Running end-to-end tests

Run ng e2e to execute the end-to-end tests via Protractor.

Further help

To get more help on the Angular CLI use ng help or go check out the Angular CLI README.

Committing

Run npx git-cz to generate a valid commit message. It’s easy to forget about the commit convention so to be consistent use commitizen to generate our commits and husky to manage a Git commit-msg hook to validate the commit message. Further information: How to automate versioning and publication of an npm package

Author

Simon Golms

Digital Card: npx simongolms

Github: @simongolms

Website: gol.ms

Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome!

Feel free to check issues page.

License

Copyright © 2019 Simon Golms.

This project is MIT licensed.