nit

ngx-intl-tel-input

by Liu Zhang
3.1.3 (see all)

Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

22.9K

GitHub Stars

169

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

28

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Angular Validated/Masked Input, Angular Validation

2.0/51
Readme

International Telephone Input for Angular (NgxIntlTelInput)

An Angular package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

alt

Compatibility:

Validation with google-libphonenumber

ngx-intl-tel-inputAngularngx-bootstrap
3.x.x9.x.x - 12.x.x6.0.0
2.x.x8.x.x - 9.1.x5.6.x

Install Dependencies

$ npm install intl-tel-input@17.0.3 --save

$ npm install google-libphonenumber --save

$ ng add ngx-bootstrap

If you do not wish to use Bootstrap's global CSS, we now package the project with only the relevant bootstrap styling needed for the dropdown. As such, you can remove the bootstrap styling from angular.json.

Further, Angular CLI should tree-shake the rest of Ngx-Boostrap away if you don't utilize other dependencies from the bootstrap package. This should keep this dependency a lean feature-add

Add Dependency Style

Add 'intl-tel-input' style file:

./node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css

to angular.json styles array:


"styles": [
  "./node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css",
  "src/styles.css"
],

Install This Library

$ npm install ngx-intl-tel-input --save

Add NgxIntlTelInputModule to your module file:

imports: [NgxIntlTelInputModule];

Example

Refer to main app in this repository for working example.

Or this:

Stackblitz Demo (Angular 8)

Stackblitz Demo (Angular 9)

Stackblitz Demo (Angular 10)

Stackblitz Demo (Angular 11)

Stackblitz Demo (Angular 12)

<form #f="ngForm" [formGroup]="phoneForm">
    <ngx-intl-tel-input
        [cssClass]="'custom'"
        [preferredCountries]="[CountryISO.UnitedStates, CountryISO.UnitedKingdom]"
        [enableAutoCountrySelect]="false"
        [enablePlaceholder]="true"
        [searchCountryFlag]="true"
        [searchCountryField]="[SearchCountryField.Iso2, SearchCountryField.Name]"
        [selectFirstCountry]="false"
        [selectedCountryISO]="CountryISO.India"
        [maxLength]="15"
        [phoneValidation]="true"
        [inputId]="my-input-id"
        name="phone"
        formControlName="phone"
    ></ngx-intl-tel-input>
</form>

OptionsTypeDefaultDescription
cssClassstringcontrol-formBootstrap input css class or your own custom one.
preferredCountries<CountryISO>[][]List of countries, which will appear at the top.
onlyCountries<CountryISO>[][]List of manually selected countries, which will appear in the dropdown.
enableAutoCountrySelectbooleantrueToggle automatic country (flag) selection based on user input.
enablePlaceholderbooleantrueInput placeholder text, which adapts to the country selected.
customPlaceholderstringNoneCustom string to be inserted as a placeholder.
numberFormat<PhoneNumberFormat>PhoneNumberFormat.InternationalCustom string to be inserted as a placeholder.
searchCountryFlagbooleanfalseEnables input search box for countries in the flag dropdown.
searchCountryField<SearchCountryField>[][SearchCountryField.All]Customize which fields to search in, if searchCountryFlag is enabled. Use SearchCountryField helper enum.
searchCountryPlaceholderstring'Search Country'Placeholder value for searchCountryField
maxLengthnumberNoneAdd character limit.
selectFirstCountrybooleantrueSelects first country from preferredCountries if is set. If not then uses main list.
phoneValidationbooleantrueDisable phone validation.
inputIdstringphoneUnique ID for <input> element.
selectedCountryISO<CountryISO>NoneSet specific country on load.
separateDialCodebooleanfalseVisually separate dialcode into the drop down element.
countryChange<Country>NoneEmits country value when the user selects a country from the dropdown.

Following formats are supported

  • NATIONAL // Produces "044 668 18 00"
  • INTERNATIONAL // Produces "+41 44 668 18 00"
  • E164 // Produces "+41446681800"

  • Fork repo.
  • Update ./projects/ngx-intl-tel-input
  • Build / test library.
  • Update ./src/app with new functionality.
  • Update README.md
  • Pull request.

  • Build lib: $ npm run build_lib
  • Copy license and readme files: $ npm run copy-files
  • Create package: $ npm run npm_pack
  • Build lib and create package: $ npm run package

After building and creating package, you can use it locally too.

In your project run:

$ npm install --save {{path to your local '*.tgz' package file}}

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


webcat_black
🎨 💻 📖 🤔 💬 🚇 💡 🚧 👀 ⚠️
Aleksandr Pasevin
💻 📖 🐛 📦 🔌 💬 🚇 💡 🚧 👀 ⚠️
Dviejo
💻 🐛 💡 ⚠️ 💬 🚧 👀
Jens Wagner
💻
Kino Roy
💻
Nathan Walker
🚧 💻
Jiarong Xu
💻

Corbin Crutchley
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
kamuran engin3 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

