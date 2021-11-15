International Telephone Input for Angular (NgxIntlTelInput)

An Angular package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

Compatibility:

Validation with google-libphonenumber

ngx-intl-tel-input Angular ngx-bootstrap 3.x.x 9.x.x - 12.x.x 6.0.0 2.x.x 8.x.x - 9.1.x 5.6.x

Installation

Install Dependencies

$ npm install intl-tel-input@17.0.3 --save

$ npm install google-libphonenumber --save

$ ng add ngx-bootstrap

If you do not wish to use Bootstrap's global CSS, we now package the project with only the relevant bootstrap styling needed for the dropdown. As such, you can remove the bootstrap styling from angular.json .

Further, Angular CLI should tree-shake the rest of Ngx-Boostrap away if you don't utilize other dependencies from the bootstrap package. This should keep this dependency a lean feature-add

Add Dependency Style

Add 'intl-tel-input' style file:

./node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css

to angular.json styles array:

"styles" : [ "./node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css" , "src/styles.css" ],

Install This Library

$ npm install ngx-intl-tel-input --save

Usage

Import

Add NgxIntlTelInputModule to your module file:

imports: [NgxIntlTelInputModule];

Example

Refer to main app in this repository for working example.

Or this:

< form # f = "ngForm" [ formGroup ]= "phoneForm" > < ngx-intl-tel-input [ cssClass ]= "'custom'" [ preferredCountries ]= "[CountryISO.UnitedStates, CountryISO.UnitedKingdom]" [ enableAutoCountrySelect ]= "false" [ enablePlaceholder ]= "true" [ searchCountryFlag ]= "true" [ searchCountryField ]= "[SearchCountryField.Iso2, SearchCountryField.Name]" [ selectFirstCountry ]= "false" [ selectedCountryISO ]= "CountryISO.India" [ maxLength ]= "15" [ phoneValidation ]= "true" [ inputId ]= "my-input-id" name = "phone" formControlName = "phone" > </ ngx-intl-tel-input > </ form >

Options

Options Type Default Description cssClass string control-form Bootstrap input css class or your own custom one. preferredCountries <CountryISO>[] [] List of countries, which will appear at the top. onlyCountries <CountryISO>[] [] List of manually selected countries, which will appear in the dropdown. enableAutoCountrySelect boolean true Toggle automatic country (flag) selection based on user input. enablePlaceholder boolean true Input placeholder text, which adapts to the country selected. customPlaceholder string None Custom string to be inserted as a placeholder. numberFormat <PhoneNumberFormat> PhoneNumberFormat.International Custom string to be inserted as a placeholder. searchCountryFlag boolean false Enables input search box for countries in the flag dropdown. searchCountryField <SearchCountryField>[] [SearchCountryField.All] Customize which fields to search in, if searchCountryFlag is enabled. Use SearchCountryField helper enum. searchCountryPlaceholder string 'Search Country' Placeholder value for searchCountryField maxLength number None Add character limit. selectFirstCountry boolean true Selects first country from preferredCountries if is set. If not then uses main list. phoneValidation boolean true Disable phone validation. inputId string phone Unique ID for <input> element. selectedCountryISO <CountryISO> None Set specific country on load. separateDialCode boolean false Visually separate dialcode into the drop down element. countryChange <Country> None Emits country value when the user selects a country from the dropdown.

Supported Formats

Following formats are supported

NATIONAL // Produces "044 668 18 00"

INTERNATIONAL // Produces "+41 44 668 18 00"

E164 // Produces "+41446681800"

Library Contributions

Fork repo.

Update ./projects/ngx-intl-tel-input

Build / test library.

Update ./src/app with new functionality.

with new functionality. Update README.md

Pull request.

Helpful commands

Build lib: $ npm run build_lib

Copy license and readme files: $ npm run copy-files

Create package: $ npm run npm_pack

Build lib and create package: $ npm run package

Use locally

After building and creating package, you can use it locally too.

In your project run:

$ npm install --save {{path to your local '*.tgz' package file}}

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

