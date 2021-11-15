An Angular package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
Compatibility:
Validation with google-libphonenumber
|ngx-intl-tel-input
|Angular
|ngx-bootstrap
|3.x.x
|9.x.x - 12.x.x
|6.0.0
|2.x.x
|8.x.x - 9.1.x
|5.6.x
$ npm install intl-tel-input@17.0.3 --save
$ npm install google-libphonenumber --save
$ ng add ngx-bootstrap
If you do not wish to use Bootstrap's global CSS, we now package the project with only the relevant
bootstrap styling needed for the dropdown. As such, you can remove the bootstrap styling from
angular.json.
Further, Angular CLI should tree-shake the rest of Ngx-Boostrap away if you don't utilize other dependencies from the bootstrap package. This should keep this dependency a lean feature-add
Add 'intl-tel-input' style file:
./node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css
to angular.json styles array:
"styles": [
"./node_modules/intl-tel-input/build/css/intlTelInput.css",
"src/styles.css"
],
$ npm install ngx-intl-tel-input --save
Add
NgxIntlTelInputModule to your module file:
imports: [NgxIntlTelInputModule];
Refer to main app in this repository for working example.
Or this:
<form #f="ngForm" [formGroup]="phoneForm">
<ngx-intl-tel-input
[cssClass]="'custom'"
[preferredCountries]="[CountryISO.UnitedStates, CountryISO.UnitedKingdom]"
[enableAutoCountrySelect]="false"
[enablePlaceholder]="true"
[searchCountryFlag]="true"
[searchCountryField]="[SearchCountryField.Iso2, SearchCountryField.Name]"
[selectFirstCountry]="false"
[selectedCountryISO]="CountryISO.India"
[maxLength]="15"
[phoneValidation]="true"
[inputId]="my-input-id"
name="phone"
formControlName="phone"
></ngx-intl-tel-input>
</form>
|Options
|Type
|Default
|Description
|cssClass
string
control-form
|Bootstrap input css class or your own custom one.
|preferredCountries
<CountryISO>[]
[]
|List of countries, which will appear at the top.
|onlyCountries
<CountryISO>[]
[]
|List of manually selected countries, which will appear in the dropdown.
|enableAutoCountrySelect
boolean
true
|Toggle automatic country (flag) selection based on user input.
|enablePlaceholder
boolean
true
|Input placeholder text, which adapts to the country selected.
|customPlaceholder
string
None
|Custom string to be inserted as a placeholder.
|numberFormat
<PhoneNumberFormat>
PhoneNumberFormat.International
|Custom string to be inserted as a placeholder.
|searchCountryFlag
boolean
false
|Enables input search box for countries in the flag dropdown.
|searchCountryField
<SearchCountryField>[]
[SearchCountryField.All]
|Customize which fields to search in, if
searchCountryFlag is enabled. Use
SearchCountryField helper enum.
|searchCountryPlaceholder
string
'Search Country'
|Placeholder value for
searchCountryField
|maxLength
number
None
|Add character limit.
|selectFirstCountry
boolean
true
|Selects first country from
preferredCountries if is set. If not then uses main list.
|phoneValidation
boolean
true
|Disable phone validation.
|inputId
string
phone
|Unique ID for
<input> element.
|selectedCountryISO
<CountryISO>
None
|Set specific country on load.
|separateDialCode
boolean
false
|Visually separate dialcode into the drop down element.
|countryChange
<Country>
None
|Emits country value when the user selects a country from the dropdown.
Following formats are supported
./projects/ngx-intl-tel-input
./src/app with new functionality.
$ npm run build_lib
$ npm run copy-files
$ npm run npm_pack
$ npm run package
After building and creating package, you can use it locally too.
In your project run:
$ npm install --save {{path to your local '*.tgz' package file}}
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
webcat_black
🎨 💻 📖 🤔 💬 🚇 💡 🚧 👀 ⚠️
|
Aleksandr Pasevin
💻 📖 🐛 📦 🔌 💬 🚇 💡 🚧 👀 ⚠️
|
Dviejo
💻 🐛 💡 ⚠️ 💬 🚧 👀
|
Jens Wagner
💻
|
Kino Roy
💻
|
Nathan Walker
🚧 💻
|
Jiarong Xu
💻
|
Corbin Crutchley
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!