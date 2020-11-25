Infinite and bidirectional scroll directive for Angular 11
All notable changes to this project are documented in CHANGELOG.md file.
Run
npm install ngx-infinite-scroller --save to install the library.
Include
NgxInfiniteScrollerModule in your module
import { NgxInfiniteScrollerModule } from 'ngx-infinite-scroller';
@NgModule({
declarations: [],
imports: [
NgxInfiniteScrollerModule,
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: []
})
Include
ngxInfiniteScroller directive in your
*.component.html file
<ul id="scroller"
ngxInfiniteScroller
strategy="scrollingToBoth"
(onScrollUp)="onScrollUp()"
(onScrollDown)="onScrollDown()">
<li class="news"
*ngFor="let item of news">
{{item.title}}
</li>
</ul>
By default the directive works as an infinite scroll from the top to the bottom of your list. To switch to other modes, use input parameters like:
strategy="scrollingToTop"
strategy="scrollingToBottom" (default)
strategy="scrollingToBoth"
Default value of initial scroll position depends on the strategy value:
strategy="scrollingToTop" ->
initialScrollPosition="BOTTOM"
strategy="scrollingToBoth" ->
initialScrollPosition="MIDDLE"
strategy="scrollingToBottom" ->
initialScrollPosition="TOP"
It is also possible to customize the default behaviour using an optional input field:
initialScrollPosition="TOP"
initialScrollPosition="MIDDLE"
initialScrollPosition="BOTTOM"
initialScrollPosition="50" (position in px)
Handle
onScrollUp and
onScrollDown actions in your
*.component.ts file
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClient } from '@angular/common/http';
import { Observable } from 'rxjs';
import { share, finalize } from 'rxjs/operators';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss']
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
public news: Array<any> = [];
private currentPage = 1;
private request$: Observable<any>;
constructor(private http: HttpClient) { }
public ngOnInit() {
this.getNews(this.currentPage)
.pipe(finalize(() => this.onFinalize()))
.subscribe((news) => {
this.currentPage++;
this.news = this.news.concat(news);
});
}
public onScrollUp(): void {
this.getNews(this.currentPage)
.pipe(finalize(() => this.onFinalize()))
.subscribe((news) => {
this.currentPage++;
this.news = news.concat(this.news);
});
}
public onScrollDown(): void {
this.getNews(this.currentPage)
.pipe(finalize(() => this.onFinalize()))
.subscribe((news) => {
this.currentPage++;
this.news = this.news.concat(news);
});
}
// Prevent duplicate requests on scroll.
// More: https://stackoverflow.com/a/50865911/6441494
private getNews(page: number = 1): Observable<any> {
if (this.request$) {
return this.request$;
} else {
this.request$ = this.http.get(`https://node-hnapi.herokuapp.com/news?page=${page}`).pipe(share());
return this.request$;
}
}
private onFinalize(): void {
this.request$ = null;
}
}
Add some styling in your
*.component.scss file
#scroller {
height: 100vh;
width: 700px;
overflow: scroll;
padding: 0;
margin: 0;
list-style: none;
}
.news {
padding: 30px;
}
Run
ng serve for a dev server. Navigate to
http://localhost:4200/. The app will automatically reload if you change any of the source files.
Run
npm run packagr to build the library. The build artifacts will be stored in the
dist directory.
Run
cd dist && npm publish command to publish the package.