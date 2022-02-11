ngx-indexed-db is a service that wraps IndexedDB database in an Angular service combined with the power of observables.

Installation

$ npm install ngx-indexed-db

OR

$ yarn add ngx-indexed-db

Usage

Import the NgxIndexedDBModule and initiate it:

import { NgxIndexedDBModule } from 'ngx-indexed-db' ; const dbConfig: DBConfig = { name : 'MyDb' , version : 1 , objectStoresMeta : [{ store : 'people' , storeConfig : { keyPath : 'id' , autoIncrement : true }, storeSchema : [ { name : 'name' , keypath : 'name' , options : { unique : false } }, { name : 'email' , keypath : 'email' , options : { unique : false } } ] }] }; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... NgxIndexedDBModule.forRoot(dbConfig) ], ... })

Migrations

import { NgxIndexedDBModule, DBConfig } from 'ngx-indexed-db' ; export function migrationFactory ( ) { return { 1 : ( db, transaction ) => { const store = transaction.objectStore( 'people' ); store.createIndex( 'country' , 'country' , { unique : false }); }, 3 : ( db, transaction ) => { const store = transaction.objectStore( 'people' ); store.createIndex( 'age' , 'age' , { unique : false }); } }; } const dbConfig: DBConfig = { name : 'MyDb' , version : 3 , objectStoresMeta : [{ store : 'people' , storeConfig : { keyPath : 'id' , autoIncrement : true }, storeSchema : [ { name : 'name' , keypath : 'name' , options : { unique : false } }, { name : 'email' , keypath : 'email' , options : { unique : false } } ] }, { store : 'animals' , storeConfig : { keyPath : 'id' , autoIncrement : true }, storeSchema : [ { name : 'name' , keypath : 'name' , options : { unique : true } }, ] }], migrationFactory }; @NgModule({ ... imports: [ ... NgxIndexedDBModule.forRoot(dbConfig) ], ... })

NgxIndexedDB service

Import and inject the service:

import { NgxIndexedDBService } from 'ngx-indexed-db' ; ... export class AppComponent { constructor (private dbService: NgxIndexedDBService){ } }

API

We cover several common methods used to work with the IndexedDB

Adds new entry in the store and returns item added

@param storeName The name of the store to add the item

@param value The entry to be added

@param key The optional key for the entry

It publishes in the observable the key value of the entry

this .dbService .add( 'people' , { name : `Bruce Wayne` , email : `bruce@wayne.com` , }) .subscribe( ( key ) => { console .log( 'key: ' , key); });

In the previous example I'm using undefined as the key because the key is configured in the objectStore as auto-generated.

bulkAdd(storeName: string, values: Array<T & { key?: any }>): Observable<number[]>

Adds new entries in the store and returns its key

@param storeName The name of the store to add the item

@param values The entries to be added containing optional key attribute

this .dbService .bulkAdd( 'people' , [ { name: `charles number ${ Math .random() * 10 } ` , email: `email number ${ Math .random() * 10 } ` , }, { name: `charles number ${ Math .random() * 10 } ` , email: `email number ${ Math .random() * 10 } ` , }, ]) .subscribe( ( result ) => { console .log( 'result: ' , result); });

Delete multiple items in the store

@param storeName The name of the store to delete the items

@param keys The entries keys to be deleted

this .dbService.bulkDelete( 'people' , [ 5 , 6 ]).subscribe( ( result ) => { console .log( 'result: ' , result); });

Retrieve multiple entries in the store

@param storeName The name of the store to retrieve the items

@param keys The ids entries to be retrieve

this .dbService.bulkGet( 'people' , [ 1 , 3 , 5 ]).subscribe( ( result ) => { console .log( 'results: ' , result); });

Updates the given value in the objectStore and returns all items from the store after update..

@param storeName The name of the store to update

@param value The new value for the entry

@param key The key of the entry to update if exists

this .dbService .update( 'people' , { id : 1 , email : 'luke@skywalker.com' , name : 'Luke Skywalker' , }) .subscribe( ( storeData ) => { console .log( 'storeData: ' , storeData); });

Updates the given value in the objectStore and returns the item from the store after update..

@param storeName The name of the store to update

@param value The new value for the entry

@param key The key of the entry to update

this .dbService .updateByKey( 'people' , { id : 1 , email : 'luke@skywalker.com' , name : 'Luke Skywalker' , }) .subscribe( ( item ) => { console .log( 'item: ' , item); });

getByKey(storeName: string, key: IDBValidKey): Observable

Returns entry by key.

@param storeName The name of the store to query

@param key The entry key

this .dbService.getByKey( 'people' , 1 ).subscribe( ( people ) => { console .log(people); });

Return all elements from one store

@param storeName The name of the store to select the items

this .dbService.getAll( 'people' ).subscribe( ( peoples ) => { console .log(peoples); });

getByIndex(storeName: string, indexName: string, key: IDBValidKey): Observable

Returns entry by index.

@param storeName The name of the store to query

@param indexName The index name to filter

@param key The entry key.

this .dbService.getByIndex( 'people' , 'name' , 'Dave' ).subscribe( ( people ) => { console .log(people); });

createObjectStore(storeSchema: ObjectStoreMeta, migrationFactory?: () => { [key: number]: (db: IDBDatabase, transaction: IDBTransaction) => void }): void

Allows to crate a new object store ad-hoc

@param storeName The name of the store to be created

@param migrationFactory The migration factory if exists

const storeSchema: ObjectStoreMeta = { store : 'people' , storeConfig : { keyPath : 'id' , autoIncrement : true }, storeSchema : [ { name : 'name' , keypath : 'name' , options : { unique : false } }, { name : 'email' , keypath : 'email' , options : { unique : false } }, ], }; this .dbService.createObjectStore(storeSchema);

count(storeName: string, keyRange?: IDBValidKey | IDBKeyRange): Observable

Returns the number of rows in a store.

@param storeName The name of the store to query

@param keyRange The range value and criteria to apply.

this .dbService.count( 'people' ).subscribe( ( peopleCount ) => { console .log(peopleCount); });

deleteObjectStore(storeName: string): Observable

Delete the store by name, return true or false.

@param storeName The name of the store to query

this .dbService.deleteObjectStore( this .storneNameToDelete);

Returns all items from the store after delete.

@param storeName The name of the store to have the entry deleted

@param key The key of the entry to be deleted

this .dbService.delete( 'people' , 3 ).subscribe( ( allPeople ) => { console .log( 'all people:' , allPeople); });

deleteByKey(storeName: string, key: Key): Observable

Returns true if the delete completes successfully.

@param storeName The name of the store to have the entry deleted

@param key The key of the entry to be deleted

this .dbService.deleteByKey( 'people' , 3 ).subscribe( ( status ) => { console .log( 'Deleted?:' , status); });

openCursor(storeName: string, keyRange?: IDBKeyRange): Observable

Returns the open cursor event

@param storeName The name of the store to have the entries deleted

@param keyRange The key range which the cursor should be open on

this .dbService.openCursor( 'people' , IDBKeyRange.bound( "A" , "F" )).subscribe( ( evt ) => { var cursor = (evt.target as IDBOpenDBRequest).result; if (cursor) { console .log(cursor.value); cursor.continue(); } else { console .log( 'Entries all displayed.' ); } });

openCursorByIndex(storeName: string, indexName: string, keyRange: IDBKeyRange, mode?: DBMode): Observable

Open a cursor by index filter.

@param storeName The name of the store to query.

@param indexName The index name to filter.

@param keyRange The range value and criteria to apply on the index.

@param mode DB Mode to work with, default to readonly

this .dbService.openCursorByIndex( 'people' , 'name' , IDBKeyRange.only( 'john' )).subscribe( ( evt ) => { var cursor = (evt.target as IDBOpenDBRequest).result; if (cursor) { console .log(cursor.value); cursor.continue(); } else { console .log( 'Entries all displayed.' ); } });

Returns all items by an index.

@param storeName The name of the store to query

@param indexName The index name to filter

@param keyRange The range value and criteria to apply on the index.

this .dbService.getAllByIndex( 'people' , 'name' , IDBKeyRange.only( 'john' )).subscribe( ( allPeopleByIndex ) => { console .log( 'All: ' , allPeopleByIndex); });

clear(storeName: string): Observable

Returns true if successfully delete all entries from the store.

@param storeName The name of the store to have the entries deleted

this .dbService.clear( 'people' ).subscribe( ( successDeleted ) => { console .log( 'success? ' , successDeleted); });

deleteDatabase(): Observable

Returns true if successfully delete the DB.

this .dbService.deleteDatabase().subscribe( ( deleted ) => { console .log( 'Database deleted successfully: ' , deleted); });

License

Released under the terms of the MIT License.