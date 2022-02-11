ngx-indexed-db is a service that wraps IndexedDB database in an Angular service combined with the power of observables.
$ npm install ngx-indexed-db
OR
$ yarn add ngx-indexed-db
Import the
NgxIndexedDBModule and initiate it:
import { NgxIndexedDBModule } from 'ngx-indexed-db';
const dbConfig: DBConfig = {
name: 'MyDb',
version: 1,
objectStoresMeta: [{
store: 'people',
storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
storeSchema: [
{ name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: false } },
{ name: 'email', keypath: 'email', options: { unique: false } }
]
}]
};
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
NgxIndexedDBModule.forRoot(dbConfig)
],
...
})
import { NgxIndexedDBModule, DBConfig } from 'ngx-indexed-db';
// Ahead of time compiles requires an exported function for factories
export function migrationFactory() {
// The animal table was added with version 2 but none of the existing tables or data needed
// to be modified so a migrator for that version is not included.
return {
1: (db, transaction) => {
const store = transaction.objectStore('people');
store.createIndex('country', 'country', { unique: false });
},
3: (db, transaction) => {
const store = transaction.objectStore('people');
store.createIndex('age', 'age', { unique: false });
}
};
}
const dbConfig: DBConfig = {
name: 'MyDb',
version: 3,
objectStoresMeta: [{
store: 'people',
storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
storeSchema: [
{ name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: false } },
{ name: 'email', keypath: 'email', options: { unique: false } }
]
}, {
// animals added in version 2
store: 'animals',
storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
storeSchema: [
{ name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: true } },
]
}],
// provide the migration factory to the DBConfig
migrationFactory
};
@NgModule({
...
imports: [
...
NgxIndexedDBModule.forRoot(dbConfig)
],
...
})
Import and inject the service:
import { NgxIndexedDBService } from 'ngx-indexed-db';
...
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private dbService: NgxIndexedDBService){
}
}
We cover several common methods used to work with the IndexedDB
Adds new entry in the store and returns item added
It publishes in the observable the key value of the entry
this.dbService
.add('people', {
name: `Bruce Wayne`,
email: `bruce@wayne.com`,
})
.subscribe((key) => {
console.log('key: ', key);
});
In the previous example I'm using undefined as the key because the key is configured in the objectStore as auto-generated.
Adds new entries in the store and returns its key
this.dbService
.bulkAdd('people', [
{
name: `charles number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
email: `email number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
},
{
name: `charles number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
email: `email number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
},
])
.subscribe((result) => {
console.log('result: ', result);
});
Delete multiple items in the store
this.dbService.bulkDelete('people', [5, 6]).subscribe((result) => {
console.log('result: ', result);
});
Retrieve multiple entries in the store
this.dbService.bulkGet('people', [1, 3, 5]).subscribe((result) => {
console.log('results: ', result);
});
Updates the given value in the objectStore and returns all items from the store after update..
this.dbService
.update('people', {
id: 1,
email: 'luke@skywalker.com',
name: 'Luke Skywalker',
})
.subscribe((storeData) => {
console.log('storeData: ', storeData);
});
Updates the given value in the objectStore and returns the item from the store after update..
this.dbService
.updateByKey('people', {
id: 1,
email: 'luke@skywalker.com',
name: 'Luke Skywalker',
})
.subscribe((item) => {
console.log('item: ', item);
});
Returns entry by key.
this.dbService.getByKey('people', 1).subscribe((people) => {
console.log(people);
});
Return all elements from one store
this.dbService.getAll('people').subscribe((peoples) => {
console.log(peoples);
});
Returns entry by index.
this.dbService.getByIndex('people', 'name', 'Dave').subscribe((people) => {
console.log(people);
});
Allows to crate a new object store ad-hoc
const storeSchema: ObjectStoreMeta = {
store: 'people',
storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
storeSchema: [
{ name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: false } },
{ name: 'email', keypath: 'email', options: { unique: false } },
],
};
this.dbService.createObjectStore(storeSchema);
Returns the number of rows in a store.
this.dbService.count('people').subscribe((peopleCount) => {
console.log(peopleCount);
});
Delete the store by name, return true or false.
this.dbService.deleteObjectStore(this.storneNameToDelete);
Returns all items from the store after delete.
this.dbService.delete('people', 3).subscribe((allPeople) => {
console.log('all people:', allPeople);
});
Returns true if the delete completes successfully.
this.dbService.deleteByKey('people', 3).subscribe((status) => {
console.log('Deleted?:', status);
});
Returns the open cursor event
this.dbService.openCursor('people', IDBKeyRange.bound("A", "F")).subscribe((evt) => {
var cursor = (evt.target as IDBOpenDBRequest).result;
if(cursor) {
console.log(cursor.value);
cursor.continue();
} else {
console.log('Entries all displayed.');
}
});
Open a cursor by index filter.
readonly
this.dbService.openCursorByIndex('people', 'name', IDBKeyRange.only('john')).subscribe((evt) => {
var cursor = (evt.target as IDBOpenDBRequest).result;
if(cursor) {
console.log(cursor.value);
cursor.continue();
} else {
console.log('Entries all displayed.');
}
});
Returns all items by an index.
this.dbService.getAllByIndex('people', 'name', IDBKeyRange.only('john')).subscribe((allPeopleByIndex) => {
console.log('All: ', allPeopleByIndex);
});
Returns true if successfully delete all entries from the store.
this.dbService.clear('people').subscribe((successDeleted) => {
console.log('success? ', successDeleted);
});
Returns true if successfully delete the DB.
this.dbService.deleteDatabase().subscribe((deleted) => {
console.log('Database deleted successfully: ', deleted);
});
Released under the terms of the MIT License.