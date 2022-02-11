openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nid

ngx-indexed-db

by Charles Assunção
9.4.1 (see all)

A service that wraps IndexedDB database in an Angular service. It exposes very simple observables API to enable the usage of IndexedDB without most of it plumbing.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.2K

GitHub Stars

123

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

ngx-indexed-db

Known Vulnerabilities CodeFactor Build Status CI

ngx-indexed-db is a service that wraps IndexedDB database in an Angular service combined with the power of observables.

Installation

$ npm install ngx-indexed-db

OR

$ yarn add ngx-indexed-db

Usage

Import the NgxIndexedDBModule and initiate it:

import { NgxIndexedDBModule } from 'ngx-indexed-db';

const dbConfig: DBConfig  = {
  name: 'MyDb',
  version: 1,
  objectStoresMeta: [{
    store: 'people',
    storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
    storeSchema: [
      { name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: false } },
      { name: 'email', keypath: 'email', options: { unique: false } }
    ]
  }]
};

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    NgxIndexedDBModule.forRoot(dbConfig)
  ],
  ...
})

Migrations

import { NgxIndexedDBModule, DBConfig } from 'ngx-indexed-db';

// Ahead of time compiles requires an exported function for factories
export function migrationFactory() {
  // The animal table was added with version 2 but none of the existing tables or data needed
  // to be modified so a migrator for that version is not included.
  return {
    1: (db, transaction) => {
      const store = transaction.objectStore('people');
      store.createIndex('country', 'country', { unique: false });
    },
    3: (db, transaction) => {
      const store = transaction.objectStore('people');
      store.createIndex('age', 'age', { unique: false });
    }
  };
}

const dbConfig: DBConfig  = {
  name: 'MyDb',
  version: 3,
  objectStoresMeta: [{
    store: 'people',
    storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
    storeSchema: [
      { name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: false } },
      { name: 'email', keypath: 'email', options: { unique: false } }
    ]
  }, {
    // animals added in version 2
    store: 'animals',
    storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
    storeSchema: [
      { name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: true } },
    ]
  }],
  // provide the migration factory to the DBConfig
  migrationFactory
};

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [
    ...
    NgxIndexedDBModule.forRoot(dbConfig)
  ],
  ...
})

NgxIndexedDB service

Import and inject the service:

import { NgxIndexedDBService } from 'ngx-indexed-db';

...
  export class AppComponent {
    constructor(private dbService: NgxIndexedDBService){
    }
  }

API

We cover several common methods used to work with the IndexedDB

add(storeName: string, value: T, key?: any): Observable<T & {id: any}>

Adds new entry in the store and returns item added

  • @param storeName The name of the store to add the item
  • @param value The entry to be added
  • @param key The optional key for the entry

It publishes in the observable the key value of the entry

this.dbService
  .add('people', {
    name: `Bruce Wayne`,
    email: `bruce@wayne.com`,
  })
  .subscribe((key) => {
    console.log('key: ', key);
  });

In the previous example I'm using undefined as the key because the key is configured in the objectStore as auto-generated.

bulkAdd(storeName: string, values: Array<T & { key?: any }>): Observable<number[]>

Adds new entries in the store and returns its key

  • @param storeName The name of the store to add the item
  • @param values The entries to be added containing optional key attribute
this.dbService
  .bulkAdd('people', [
    {
      name: `charles number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
      email: `email number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
    },
    {
      name: `charles number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
      email: `email number ${Math.random() * 10}`,
    },
  ])
  .subscribe((result) => {
    console.log('result: ', result);
  });

bulkDelete(storeName: string, keys: Key[]): Observable<number[]>

Delete multiple items in the store

  • @param storeName The name of the store to delete the items
  • @param keys The entries keys to be deleted
  this.dbService.bulkDelete('people', [5, 6]).subscribe((result) => {
    console.log('result: ', result);
  });

bulkGet(storeName: string, keys: Array): Observable<T[]>

Retrieve multiple entries in the store

  • @param storeName The name of the store to retrieve the items
  • @param keys The ids entries to be retrieve
this.dbService.bulkGet('people', [1, 3, 5]).subscribe((result) => {
    console.log('results: ', result);
  });

update(storeName: string, value: T, key?: any): Observable<T[]>

Updates the given value in the objectStore and returns all items from the store after update..

  • @param storeName The name of the store to update
  • @param value The new value for the entry
  • @param key The key of the entry to update if exists
this.dbService
  .update('people', {
    id: 1,
    email: 'luke@skywalker.com',
    name: 'Luke Skywalker',
  })
  .subscribe((storeData) => {
    console.log('storeData: ', storeData);
  });

updateByKey(storeName: string, value: T, key: IDBValidKey): Observable

Updates the given value in the objectStore and returns the item from the store after update..

  • @param storeName The name of the store to update
  • @param value The new value for the entry
  • @param key The key of the entry to update
this.dbService
  .updateByKey('people', {
    id: 1,
    email: 'luke@skywalker.com',
    name: 'Luke Skywalker',
  })
  .subscribe((item) => {
    console.log('item: ', item);
  });

getByKey(storeName: string, key: IDBValidKey): Observable

Returns entry by key.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to query
  • @param key The entry key
this.dbService.getByKey('people', 1).subscribe((people) => {
  console.log(people);
});

getAll(storeName: string): Observable<T[]>

Return all elements from one store

  • @param storeName The name of the store to select the items
this.dbService.getAll('people').subscribe((peoples) => {
  console.log(peoples);
});

getByIndex(storeName: string, indexName: string, key: IDBValidKey): Observable

Returns entry by index.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to query
  • @param indexName The index name to filter
  • @param key The entry key.
this.dbService.getByIndex('people', 'name', 'Dave').subscribe((people) => {
  console.log(people);
});

createObjectStore(storeSchema: ObjectStoreMeta, migrationFactory?: () => { [key: number]: (db: IDBDatabase, transaction: IDBTransaction) => void }): void

Allows to crate a new object store ad-hoc

  • @param storeName The name of the store to be created
  • @param migrationFactory The migration factory if exists
const storeSchema: ObjectStoreMeta = {
  store: 'people',
  storeConfig: { keyPath: 'id', autoIncrement: true },
  storeSchema: [
    { name: 'name', keypath: 'name', options: { unique: false } },
    { name: 'email', keypath: 'email', options: { unique: false } },
  ],
};

this.dbService.createObjectStore(storeSchema);

count(storeName: string, keyRange?: IDBValidKey | IDBKeyRange): Observable

Returns the number of rows in a store.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to query
  • @param keyRange The range value and criteria to apply.
this.dbService.count('people').subscribe((peopleCount) => {
  console.log(peopleCount);
});

deleteObjectStore(storeName: string): Observable

Delete the store by name, return true or false.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to query
this.dbService.deleteObjectStore(this.storneNameToDelete);

delete(storeName: string, key: Key): Observable<T[]>

Returns all items from the store after delete.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to have the entry deleted
  • @param key The key of the entry to be deleted
this.dbService.delete('people', 3).subscribe((allPeople) => {
  console.log('all people:', allPeople);
});

deleteByKey(storeName: string, key: Key): Observable

Returns true if the delete completes successfully.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to have the entry deleted
  • @param key The key of the entry to be deleted
this.dbService.deleteByKey('people', 3).subscribe((status) => {
  console.log('Deleted?:', status);
});

openCursor(storeName: string, keyRange?: IDBKeyRange): Observable

Returns the open cursor event

  • @param storeName The name of the store to have the entries deleted
  • @param keyRange The key range which the cursor should be open on
this.dbService.openCursor('people', IDBKeyRange.bound("A", "F")).subscribe((evt) => {
    var cursor = (evt.target as IDBOpenDBRequest).result;
    if(cursor) {
        console.log(cursor.value);
        cursor.continue();
    } else {
        console.log('Entries all displayed.');
    }
});

openCursorByIndex(storeName: string, indexName: string, keyRange: IDBKeyRange, mode?: DBMode): Observable

Open a cursor by index filter.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to query.
  • @param indexName The index name to filter.
  • @param keyRange The range value and criteria to apply on the index.
  • @param mode DB Mode to work with, default to readonly
this.dbService.openCursorByIndex('people', 'name', IDBKeyRange.only('john')).subscribe((evt) => {
    var cursor = (evt.target as IDBOpenDBRequest).result;
    if(cursor) {
        console.log(cursor.value);
        cursor.continue();
    } else {
        console.log('Entries all displayed.');
    }
});

getAllByIndex(storeName: string, indexName: string, keyRange: IDBKeyRange): Observable<T[]>

Returns all items by an index.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to query
  • @param indexName The index name to filter
  • @param keyRange The range value and criteria to apply on the index.
this.dbService.getAllByIndex('people', 'name', IDBKeyRange.only('john')).subscribe((allPeopleByIndex) => {
  console.log('All: ', allPeopleByIndex);
});

clear(storeName: string): Observable

Returns true if successfully delete all entries from the store.

  • @param storeName The name of the store to have the entries deleted
this.dbService.clear('people').subscribe((successDeleted) => {
  console.log('success? ', successDeleted);
});

deleteDatabase(): Observable

Returns true if successfully delete the DB.

this.dbService.deleteDatabase().subscribe((deleted) => {
  console.log('Database deleted successfully: ', deleted);
});

License

Released under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Charles AssunçãoPrague, Czech Republic1 Rating0 Reviews
Front-end Developer
November 2, 2020
Responsive Maintainers

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial