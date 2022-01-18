openbase logo
Readme

Angular 5+ Image Fallback

downloads downloads downloads

Load placeholder image on image error

Angular 5+ directive that loads placeholder image on primary image error.

Demo page

Demo page

Stackblitz Example

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-img-fallback

Install

npm install  ngx-img-fallback --save

For Angular 2+ use version 1.2.0

Usage

In case you're using SystemJS see configuration here

Add module to your module's imports

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule  } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app';
 
import { ImgFallbackModule } from 'ngx-img-fallback';
 

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule, 
    ImgFallbackModule
  ],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}

Use it in you component

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'example-app',
  template: '<img src="some_img.png" src-fallback="{{ placeholder }}">'
})
export class AppComponent {
  placeholder = 'http://placehold.it/200x200';
}

See also example or demo page

Events

(loaded)

ngx-img-fallback provides (loaded) event which is fired when either src or src-fallback is loaded. To determinate whether original source or fallback is loaded - add a param to your callback for the (loaded) event.

Example:

First add callback to your component

onLoaded(isFallback: boolean) {
  // make somthing based on 'isFallback'
}

and then bind it to the loaded event

<img src="picture1.png" src-fallback="picture2.png" (loaded)="onLoaded($event)">

License

MIT © Vadym Yatsyuk

