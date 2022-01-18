Load placeholder image on image error
Angular 5+ directive that loads placeholder image on primary image error.
https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-img-fallback
npm install ngx-img-fallback --save
For Angular 2+ use version
1.2.0
In case you're using
SystemJS see configuration here
Add module to your module's
imports
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app';
import { ImgFallbackModule } from 'ngx-img-fallback';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
ImgFallbackModule
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Use it in you component
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'example-app',
template: '<img src="some_img.png" src-fallback="{{ placeholder }}">'
})
export class AppComponent {
placeholder = 'http://placehold.it/200x200';
}
(loaded)
ngx-img-fallback provides
(loaded) event which is fired when either
src or
src-fallback is loaded.
To determinate whether original source or fallback is loaded - add a param to your callback for the
(loaded) event.
Example:
First add callback to your component
onLoaded(isFallback: boolean) {
// make somthing based on 'isFallback'
}
and then bind it to the
loaded event
<img src="picture1.png" src-fallback="picture2.png" (loaded)="onLoaded($event)">