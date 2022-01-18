Angular 5+ Image Fallback

Load placeholder image on image error

Angular 5+ directive that loads placeholder image on primary image error.

Demo page

Stackblitz Example

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-img-fallback

Install

npm install ngx-img-fallback --save

For Angular 2+ use version 1.2.0

Usage

In case you're using SystemJS see configuration here

Add module to your module's imports

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app' ; import { ImgFallbackModule } from 'ngx-img-fallback' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, ImgFallbackModule ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Use it in you component

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'example-app' , template: '<img src="some_img.png" src-fallback="{{ placeholder }}">' }) export class AppComponent { placeholder = 'http://placehold.it/200x200' ; }

See also example or demo page

Events

ngx-img-fallback provides (loaded) event which is fired when either src or src-fallback is loaded. To determinate whether original source or fallback is loaded - add a param to your callback for the (loaded) event.

Example:

First add callback to your component

onLoaded(isFallback: boolean ) { }

and then bind it to the loaded event

< img src = "picture1.png" src-fallback = "picture2.png" ( loaded )= "onLoaded($event)" >

License

