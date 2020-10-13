Ps. No animals were harmed in taking this picture :P
This module allow to draw on pictures and export the result. (Uses
canvas &
fabric.js)
npm install --save ngx-image-drawing
Add the ImageDrawingModule to the imports of the module which will be using the drawing module.
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { ImageDrawingModule } from 'ngx-image-drawing';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
ImageDrawingModule
],
declarations: [
...
],
exports: [
...
],
providers: [
...
]
})
export class YourModule {
}
You can now use in a component like so
<image-drawing
[src]="imageUrl"
outputMimeType="'image/jpeg'"
outputQuality="0.8"
(save)="save($event)"
(cancel)="cancel()">
</image-drawing>
src: string : Image url
i18n: I18nInterface? : Object with all text used (default value : 'I18nEn' )
outputMimeType: string? : Mime Type of the output image, can be
image/png,
image/jpeg or
image/webp
outputQuality: number?: Number between 0 and 1 to determine the quality of the ouput image (if mimeType is jpeg or webp)
loadingTemplate: TemplateRef<any>? : Image loading template
errorTemplate: TemplateRef<any>? : Image loading error template
enableTooltip: boolean? : Enable / disable tooltip for toolbar buttons/actions (default value:
true)
tooltipLanguage: string? : Language of tooltip (
en or
fr) (default value:
en)
width: number? : Width of the canvas (needed if no
src given)
height: number? : Height of the canvas (needed if no
src given)
forceSizeCanvas: boolean : Force the canvas to width and height of image or with those specified (default
true)
forceSizeExport: boolean : Force the exported image to width and height with those specified (default
false)
borderCss: string? : Add a border to the canvas in CSS (default value:
none, example:
1px solib black)
enableRemoveImage: boolean : Enable the option to remove the image loaded (default
false)
enableLoadAnotherImage: boolean : Enable the option to load another image (default
false)
showCancelButton: boolean : Enable the cancel button (default
true)
colors: { string: string }? : Colors available for users (default
black, white, yellow, red, blue, green, purple)
drawingSizes: { string: string }? : Sizes available for users (default
5, 10, 25px)
save - Action on save button click, use
$event to get the new edited image
cancel - Action on cancel button click