Ngx Image Drawing

Description

This module allow to draw on pictures and export the result. (Uses canvas & fabric.js )

Installation

npm install --save ngx-image-drawing

Usage

Add the ImageDrawingModule to the imports of the module which will be using the drawing module.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { ImageDrawingModule } from 'ngx-image-drawing' ; ({ imports: [ ... ImageDrawingModule ], declarations: [ ... ], exports: [ ... ], providers: [ ... ] }) export class YourModule { }

You can now use in a component like so

< image-drawing [ src ]= "imageUrl" outputMimeType = "'image/jpeg'" outputQuality = "0.8" ( save )= "save($event)" ( cancel )= "cancel()" > </ image-drawing >

Inputs

src: string : Image url

: Image url i18n: I18nInterface? : Object with all text used (default value : 'I18nEn' )

: Object with all text used (default value : 'I18nEn' ) outputMimeType: string? : Mime Type of the output image, can be image/png , image/jpeg or image/webp

: Mime Type of the output image, can be , or outputQuality: number? : Number between 0 and 1 to determine the quality of the ouput image (if mimeType is jpeg or webp)

: Number between 0 and 1 to determine the quality of the ouput image (if mimeType is jpeg or webp) loadingTemplate: TemplateRef<any>? : Image loading template

: Image loading template errorTemplate: TemplateRef<any>? : Image loading error template

: Image loading error template enableTooltip: boolean? : Enable / disable tooltip for toolbar buttons/actions (default value: true )

: Enable / disable tooltip for toolbar buttons/actions (default value: ) tooltipLanguage: string? : Language of tooltip ( en or fr ) (default value: en )

: Language of tooltip ( or ) (default value: ) width: number? : Width of the canvas (needed if no src given)

: Width of the canvas (needed if no given) height: number? : Height of the canvas (needed if no src given)

: Height of the canvas (needed if no given) forceSizeCanvas: boolean : Force the canvas to width and height of image or with those specified (default true )

: Force the canvas to width and height of image or with those specified (default ) forceSizeExport: boolean : Force the exported image to width and height with those specified (default false )

: Force the exported image to width and height with those specified (default ) borderCss: string? : Add a border to the canvas in CSS (default value: none , example: 1px solib black )

: Add a border to the canvas in CSS (default value: , example: ) enableRemoveImage: boolean : Enable the option to remove the image loaded (default false )

: Enable the option to remove the image loaded (default ) enableLoadAnotherImage: boolean : Enable the option to load another image (default false )

: Enable the option to load another image (default ) showCancelButton: boolean : Enable the cancel button (default true )

: Enable the cancel button (default ) colors: { string: string }? : Colors available for users (default black, white, yellow, red, blue, green, purple )

: Colors available for users (default ) drawingSizes: { string: string }? : Sizes available for users (default 5, 10, 25px )

Actions

save - Action on save button click, use $event to get the new edited image

- Action on save button click, use to get the new edited image cancel - Action on cancel button click

