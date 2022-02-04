Image cropper for Angular

Installation

npm install ngx-image-cropper --save

Upgrade instructions

For a list of breaking changes and update instructions, go to releases. Only Angular 13 is supported since image cropper version 6.0.0 .

Example usage

Add the ImageCropperModule to the imports of the module which will be using the Image Cropper.

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { ImageCropperModule } from 'ngx-image-cropper' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ ... ImageCropperModule ], declarations : [ ... ], exports : [ ... ], providers : [ ... ] }) export class YourModule { }

Add the element to your HTML:

< input type = "file" ( change )= "fileChangeEvent($event)" /> < image-cropper [ imageChangedEvent ]= "imageChangedEvent" [ maintainAspectRatio ]= "true" [ aspectRatio ]= "4 / 3" format = "png" ( imageCropped )= "imageCropped($event)" ( imageLoaded )= "imageLoaded()" ( cropperReady )= "cropperReady()" ( loadImageFailed )= "loadImageFailed()" > </ image-cropper > < img [ src ]= "croppedImage" />

And add this to your ts file:

import { ImageCroppedEvent } from 'ngx-image-cropper' ; export class YourComponent { imageChangedEvent: any = '' ; croppedImage: any = '' ; fileChangeEvent(event: any ): void { this .imageChangedEvent = event; } imageCropped(event: ImageCroppedEvent) { this .croppedImage = event.base64; } imageLoaded(image: LoadedImage) { } cropperReady() { } loadImageFailed() { } }

When you choose a file from the file input, it will trigger fileChangeEvent . That event is then passed to the image cropper through imageChangedEvent which will load the image into the cropper. Everytime you release the mouse, the imageCropped event will be triggered with the cropped image as a Base64 string in its payload.

API

All inputs are optional. Either the imageChangedEvent , imageBase64 or imageFile should be set to load an image into the cropper.

Inputs

Name Type Default Description imageChangedEvent FileEvent The change event from your file input (set to null to reset the cropper) imageFile Blob(File) The file you want to change (set to null to reset the cropper) imageBase64 string If you don't want to use a file input, you can set a base64 image directly and it will be loaded into the cropper imageURL string If you don't want to use a file input or a base64 you can set an URL to get the image from. If requesting an image from a different domain make sure Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) is allowed or the image will fail to load. format string png Output format (png, jpeg, webp, bmp, ico) (not all browsers support all types, png is always supported, others are optional) aspectRatio number 1 / 1 The width / height ratio (e.g. 1 / 1 for a square, 4 / 3, 16 / 9 ...) maintainAspectRatio boolean true Keep width and height of cropped image equal according to the aspectRatio containWithinAspectRatio boolean false When set to true, padding will be added around the image to make it fit to the aspect ratio resizeToWidth number 0 (disabled) Cropped image will be resized to at most this width (in px) resizeToHeight number 0 (disabled) Cropped image will be resized to at most this height (in px) cropperStaticWidth number 0 (disabled) Set Cropper Width and disable resize (in px) cropperStaticHeight number 0 (disabled) Set Cropper Height and disable resize (in px) cropperMinWidth number 0 (disabled) The cropper cannot be made smaller than this number of pixels in width (relative to original image's size) (in px) cropperMinHeight number 0 (disabled) The cropper cannot be made smaller than this number of pixels in height (relative to original image's size) (in px) (will be ignored if maintainAspectRatio is set) cropperMaxWidth number 0 (disabled) The cropper cannot be made bigger than this number of pixels in width (in px) cropperMaxHeight number 0 (disabled) The cropper cannot be made bigger than this number of pixels in height (in px) initialStepSize number 3 (px) The initial step size in pixels when moving the cropper using the keyboard. Step size can then be changed by using the numpad when the cropper is focused onlyScaleDown boolean false When the resizeToWidth or resizeToHeight is set, enabling this option will make sure smaller images are not scaled up cropper CropperPosition To be able to overwrite the cropper coordinates, you can use this input. Create a new object of type CropperPosition and assign it to this input. Make sure to create a new object each time you wish to overwrite the cropper's position and wait for the cropperReady event to have fired. roundCropper boolean false Set this to true for a round cropper. Resulting image will still be square, use border-radius: 100% on resulting image to show it as round. imageQuality number 92 This only applies when using jpeg or webp as output format. Entering a number between 0 and 100 will determine the quality of the output image. autoCrop boolean true When set to true, the cropper will emit an image each time the position or size of the cropper is changed. When set to false, you can call the crop method yourself (use @ViewChild to get access to the croppers methods). alignImage 'left' or 'center' 'center' Use this to align the image in the cropper either to the left or center. backgroundColor string Use this to set a backgroundColor, this is useful if you upload an image of a format with transparent colors and convert it to 'jpeg' or 'bmp'. The transparent pixels will then become the set color or the default value. Enter any string representing a CSS color (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/color_value). hideResizeSquares boolean false Disables the resize-squares at the border of the cropper. This is mostly useful for Touch Devices where you can change the Size of the Cropper via Pinch-To-Zoom disabled boolean false Disables the component and prevents changing the cropper position canvasRotation number 0 Rotate the canvas (1 = 90deg, 2 = 180deg...) transform ImageTransform {} Flip, rotate and scale image

CSS Variables

Name Type Default Description --cropper-outline-color string rgba(255,255,255,0.3) The background color you see around the cropper --cropper-overlay-color string rgba(255,255,255) The background color you see around the image

Outputs

Name Type Description imageCropped ImageCroppedEvent Emits an ImageCroppedEvent each time the image is cropped imageLoaded LoadedImage Emits the LoadedImage when it was loaded into the cropper cropperReady Dimensions Emits when the cropper is ready to be interacted. The Dimensions object that is returned contains the displayed image size startCropImage void Emits when the component started cropping the image loadImageFailed void Emits when a wrong file type was selected (only png, gif and jpg are allowed)

Methods

To gain access to the image cropper's methods use @ViewChild(ImageCropperComponent) imageCropper: ImageCropperComponent;

Name Returns Description crop ImageCroppedEvent Crops the source image to the current cropper position. Be sure to set autoCrop to false if you only wish to use this function directly.

Interfaces

CropperPosition

Property Type Description x1 number X position of first coordinate (in px) y1 number Y position of first coordinate (in px) x2 number X position of second coordinate (in px) y2 number Y position of second coordinate (in px)

ImageTransform

Property Type Description scale number Scale image (1=normal, 2=2x zoom...) rotate number Rotation in degrees flipH boolean Flipped horizontally flipV boolean Flipped vertically translateH number Move horizontally (in %) translateV number Moved vertically (in %)

ImageCroppedEvent

Property Type Description base64 string Base64 string of the cropped image width number Width of the cropped image height number Height of the cropped image cropperPosition CropperPosition Position of the cropper when it was cropped relative to the displayed image size imagePosition CropperPosition Position of the cropper when it was cropped relative to the original image size offsetImagePosition CropperPosition Position of the cropper when it was cropped relative to the original image size without padding when containWithinAspectRatio is true

LoadedImage