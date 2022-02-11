Angular utility for compressing images to a satisfying size, that you can choose
npm i ngx-image-compress
For visualizing code examples:
https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-image-compress
For performance tests, in particular tests on mobile, please do not use stackbliz, put rather this optimised
demo, equivalent to what you get in a production-ready application:
https://image-library.app
Angular 13+ do not need any module import. Inject the service in the constructor of your component directly.
For any angular version before 13, you should first import the service in your module, like this:
import {NgxImageCompressService} from "ngx-image-compress";
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [BrowserModule],
providers: [NgxImageCompressService],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppModule {
}
Here how to use the service in your component.
This option is giving control over the compression process.
compressFile() signature is detailed here
import {Component} from "@angular/core";
import {NgxImageCompressService} from "ngx-image-compress";
@Component({
selector: "app-root",
template: `
<button (click)="compressFile()">Upload and compress Image</button>
<img [src]="imgResultBeforeCompression" *ngIf="imgResultBeforeCompression" />
<img [src]="imgResultAfterCompression" *ngIf="imgResultAfterCompression" />
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private imageCompress: NgxImageCompressService) {
}
imgResultBeforeCompression: string = "";
imgResultAfterCompression: string = "";
compressFile() {
this.imageCompress.uploadFile().then(
({image, orientation}) => {
this.imgResultBeforeCompression = image;
console.log("Size in bytes of the uploaded image was:", this.imageCompress.byteCount(image));
this.imageCompress
.compressFile(image, orientation, 50, 50) // 50% ratio, 50% quality
.then(
(compressedImage) => {
this.imgResultAfterCompression = compressedImage;
console.log("Size in bytes after compression is now:", this.imageCompress.byteCount(compressedImage));
}
);
}
);
}
}
Quicker method.
Getting directly an image at a maximum of "X" MegaBytes, using an optimised algorithm:
import {Component} from "@angular/core";
import {NgxImageCompressService} from "ngx-image-compress";
@Component({
selector: "app-root",
template: `
<button (click)="compressFile()">Upload and compress Image</button>
<img [src]="imgResult" *ngIf="imgResult" />
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private imageCompress: NgxImageCompressService) {
}
imgResult: string = "";
compressFile() {
const MAX_MEGABYTE = 2;
this.imageCompress
.uploadAndGetImageWithMaxSize(MAX_MEGABYTE) // this function can provide debug information using (MAX_MEGABYTE,true) parameters
.then(
(result: string) => {
this.imgResult = result;
},
(result: string) => {
console.error('The compression algorithm didn\'t succed! The best size we can do is', this.imageCompress.byteCount(result), 'bytes')
this.imgResult = result;
});
}
}
For uploading multiple files, instead of using
this.imageCompress.uploadFile()
.then((singleFile: { image: string, orientation: number }) => //...
You can use
this.imageCompress.uploadMultipleFiles()
.then((arrayOfFiles: { image: string, orientation: number }[]) => //...
The signature of compressFile() is:
compressFile(image, orientation, ratio, quality, maxWidth, maxHeight)
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
|image
|string
|DataUrl (string) representing the image
|orientation
|number
|EXIF Orientation value using the DOC_ORIENTATION enum value
|ratio
|number
|Maximum scale factor as a percentage (optional, default: 50) 1
|quality
|number
|JPEG quality factor as a percentage (optional, default: 50) 2
|maxWidth
|number
|Maximum width in pixels if you need to resize (optional, default: 0 - no resize)
|maxHeight
|number
|Maximum height in pixels if you need to resize (optional, default: 0 - no resize)
[1] Ratio: "50" will decrease the resolution of each dimension by 2, i.e.: image of 2000 X 1500 pixels will become 1000 X 750 pixels, while the whole resolution will be reduced by 4.
[2] Quality: For more info about this parameter, read this guide
We will use Renderer2, and transform the image using HTML canvas encrustation. In fact you can use the static version in the library and import renderer by yourself, or remplace it with another DOM abstraction, using RendererFactory2.
There are mainly two advantage for using Renderer2 abstraction over direct DOM manipulation, using
ElementRef
or
window.document directly.
