Angular utility for compressing images to a satisfying size, that you can choose

Import

npm i ngx-image-compress

For visualizing code examples:

https://stackblitz.com/edit/ngx-image-compress

For performance tests, in particular tests on mobile, please do not use stackbliz, put rather this optimised demo, equivalent to what you get in a production-ready application:

https://image-library.app

Angular 13+ do not need any module import. Inject the service in the constructor of your component directly.

For any angular version before 13, you should first import the service in your module, like this:

import {NgxImageCompressService} from "ngx-image-compress" ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [BrowserModule], providers: [NgxImageCompressService], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule { }

Usage

Here how to use the service in your component.

Using upload and compress function, independently

This option is giving control over the compression process.

compressFile() signature is detailed here

import {Component} from "@angular/core" ; import {NgxImageCompressService} from "ngx-image-compress" ; ({ selector: "app-root" , template: ` <button (click)="compressFile()">Upload and compress Image</button> <img [src]="imgResultBeforeCompression" *ngIf="imgResultBeforeCompression" /> <img [src]="imgResultAfterCompression" *ngIf="imgResultAfterCompression" /> ` , }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private imageCompress: NgxImageCompressService ) { } imgResultBeforeCompression: string = "" ; imgResultAfterCompression: string = "" ; compressFile() { this .imageCompress.uploadFile().then( ( {image, orientation} ) => { this .imgResultBeforeCompression = image; console .log( "Size in bytes of the uploaded image was:" , this .imageCompress.byteCount(image)); this .imageCompress .compressFile(image, orientation, 50 , 50 ) .then( ( compressedImage ) => { this .imgResultAfterCompression = compressedImage; console .log( "Size in bytes after compression is now:" , this .imageCompress.byteCount(compressedImage)); } ); } ); } }

Performing a single upload, and compressing automatically to a given max size

Quicker method.

Getting directly an image at a maximum of "X" MegaBytes, using an optimised algorithm:

import {Component} from "@angular/core" ; import {NgxImageCompressService} from "ngx-image-compress" ; ({ selector: "app-root" , template: ` <button (click)="compressFile()">Upload and compress Image</button> <img [src]="imgResult" *ngIf="imgResult" /> ` , }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private imageCompress: NgxImageCompressService ) { } imgResult: string = "" ; compressFile() { const MAX_MEGABYTE = 2 ; this .imageCompress .uploadAndGetImageWithMaxSize(MAX_MEGABYTE) .then( ( result: string ) => { this .imgResult = result; }, ( result: string ) => { console .error( 'The compression algorithm didn\'t succed! The best size we can do is' , this .imageCompress.byteCount(result), 'bytes' ) this .imgResult = result; }); } }

Multiple files support

For uploading multiple files, instead of using

this .imageCompress.uploadFile() .then( ( singleFile: { image: string , orientation: number } ) =>

You can use

this .imageCompress.uploadMultipleFiles() .then( ( arrayOfFiles: { image: string , orientation: number }[] ) =>

compressFile() signature

The signature of compressFile() is:

compressFile(image, orientation, ratio, quality, maxWidth, maxHeight)

Parameter Type Description image string DataUrl (string) representing the image orientation number EXIF Orientation value using the DOC_ORIENTATION enum value ratio number Maximum scale factor as a percentage (optional, default: 50) 1 quality number JPEG quality factor as a percentage (optional, default: 50) 2 maxWidth number Maximum width in pixels if you need to resize (optional, default: 0 - no resize) maxHeight number Maximum height in pixels if you need to resize (optional, default: 0 - no resize)

[1] Ratio: "50" will decrease the resolution of each dimension by 2, i.e.: image of 2000 X 1500 pixels will become 1000 X 750 pixels, while the whole resolution will be reduced by 4.

[2] Quality: For more info about this parameter, read this guide

How it works under the hood?

We will use Renderer2, and transform the image using HTML canvas encrustation. In fact you can use the static version in the library and import renderer by yourself, or remplace it with another DOM abstraction, using RendererFactory2.

There are mainly two advantage for using Renderer2 abstraction over direct DOM manipulation, using ElementRef or window.document directly.

Angular keeps the component & the view in sync using Templates, data binding & change detection. All of them are bypassed when we update the DOM Directly.

DOM Manipulation works only in a browser. You will not able to use the App in other platforms like in a web worker, in server (by using Server-side rendering), in a mobile or desktop app, etc... where there is no browser.

The DOM APIs do not sanitize the data. Hence, it is possible to inject a script, thereby, opening our app an easy target for the XSS injection attack.

