Some tooling to be used for Angular i18n workflows.
This page contains just a very short description about the installation process and usage. For details have a look at the Tutorial for using xliffmerge contained in the Wiki pages.
This is a monorepo containing projects
|Project
|Package
|Version
|tooling
@ngx-i18nsupport/tooling
|xliffmerge
@ngx-i18nsupport/xliffmerge
|ngx-i18nsupport-lib
@ngx-i18nsupport/ngx-i18nsupport-lib
|Project
|Tool
|Version
|tiny-translator
https://martinroob.github.io/tiny-translator
|v0.16