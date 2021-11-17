A lightweight carousel UI for Angular, support mobile touch with Hammerjs.

Work with custom animation, and server-side-rendering.

Description

An Carousel that easy to use with your custom template.

This package is design by angular and hammerjs.

Depend on Hammerjs.

Support Angular 12+ and Rxjs6+

Example

https://alanzouhome.firebaseapp.com/package/NgxHmCarousel

Stackblitz Example

with custom animation

custom-breakpoint

change-show-number-dynamicly

disable-drag event

loop carousel

Install

npm install --save ngx-hm-carousel

HammerJs

Import hammerjs in your main.ts or app.module.ts;

import 'hammerjs' ; import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core' ; import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic' ; import { AppModule } from './app/app.module' ; import { environment } from './environments/environment' ; ... ...

ResizeObserver We base on browser ResizeObserver API, if you need support not support browser, import polyfill in your polyfills.ts .

polyfills.ts

import 'resize-observer-polyfill' ; ... import 'zone.js' ;

Import NgxHmCarouselModule into your main AppModule or the module where you want use.

Module

import { NgxHmCarouselModule } from 'ngx-hm-carousel' ; ({ imports: [NgxHmCarouselModule], }) export class YourModule {}

HTML

< ngx-hm-carousel [( ngModel )]= "currentIndex" [ show-num ]= "4" [ autoplay-speed ]= "speed" [ infinite ]= "infinite" [ drag-many ]= "true" [ aniTime ]= "200" [ data ]= "avatars" class = "carousel c-accent" > < section ngx-hm-carousel-container class = "content" > < article class = "item cursor-pointer" ngx-hm-carousel-item * ngFor = "let avatar of avatars; let i = index" [ ngClass ]= "{'visible': currentIndex===i}" > < div class = "img" ( click )= "click(i)" [ style.backgroundImage ]= "'url('+avatar.url+')'" > {{i}} </ div > </ article > < ng-template # infiniteContainer > </ ng-template > </ section > < ng-template # carouselContent let-avatar let-i = "index" > < article class = "item cursor-pointer" [ ngClass ]= "{'visible': currentIndex===i}" > < div class = "img" ( click )= "click(i)" [ style.backgroundImage ]= "'url('+avatar.url+')'" > {{i}} </ div > </ article > </ ng-template > < ng-template # carouselPrev > < div class = "click-area" > < i class = "material-icons" > keyboard_arrow_left </ i > </ div > </ ng-template > < ng-template # carouselNext > < div class = "click-area" > < i class = "material-icons" > keyboard_arrow_right </ i > </ div > </ ng-template > < ng-template # carouselDot let-model > < div class = "ball bg-accent" [ class.visible ]= "model.index === model.currentIndex" > </ div > </ ng-template > < ng-template # carouselProgress let-progress > < div class = "progress" > </ div > </ ng-template > </ ngx-hm-carousel >

TS

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app-drag-one' , templateUrl: './drag-one.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './drag-one.component.scss' ], }) export class DragOneComponent { currentIndex = 0 ; speed = 5000 ; infinite = true ; direction = 'right' ; directionToggle = true ; autoplay = true ; avatars = '1234567891234' .split( '' ).map( ( x, i ) => { const num = i; return { url: `https://picsum.photos/600/400/? ${num} ` , title: ` ${num} ` , }; }); constructor ( ) {} click(i) { alert( ` ${i} ` ); } }

SCSS

this project not contain any specile style, you can custom by yourself

$transition_time : 0.2s ; .carousel { color : white; .content { display : flex; .item { width : 100% ; padding : 0.5em ; display : block; opacity : 0.5 ; transition : opacity 0.295s linear $transition_time ; & .visible { opacity : 1 ; } .img { width : 100% ; height : 400px ; display : block; background-size : cover; background-position : center; } } } .ball { width : 10px ; height : 10px ; border-radius : 50% ; background : black; border : 2px solid; opacity : 0.5 ; & .visible { opacity : 1 ; } } .click-area { width : 50px ; text-align : center; i { font-size : 3em ; } } }

View more examples

Attribute

Configuration (Input)

Attribute Necessary Default value Type Location Description autoplay no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel carousel auto play confing autoplay-speed no 5000 (ms) number ngx-hm-carousel auto play speed between-delay no 8000 (ms) number ngx-hm-carousel each auto play between time autoplay-direction no 'right' 'left' or 'right' ngx-hm-carousel auto play direction mouse-enable no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel is mouse moveover stop the auto play autoplay no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel carousel auto play config [breakpoint] no [] NgxHmCarouselBreakPointUp ngx-hm-carousel switch show number with own logic like bootstrap scss media-breakpoint-up show-num no 1 number or 'auto' ngx-hm-carousel how many number items to show once scroll-num no 1 number ngx-hm-carousel how many number with each scroll drag-many no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel is can scroll many item once, simulate with scrollbar swipe-velocity no 0.3 number ngx-hm-carousel Minimal velocity required before recognizing, unit is in px per ms. pan-boundary no 0.15 number of false ngx-hm-carousel user move picture with the container width rate, when more than that rate, it will go to next or prev, set false will never move with distance rate align no 'left' 'left' or 'right' or 'center' ngx-hm-carousel when show-num is bigger than 1, the first item align infinite no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel is the carousel will move loop data no undefined any[] ngx-hm-carousel the data you using with *ngFor , it need when infinite mode or autoplay mode aniTime no 400 number ngx-hm-carousel when infinite is true, the animation time with item aniClass no 'transition' string ngx-hm-carousel this class will add when carousel touch drag or click change index aniClassAuto no 'aniClass' string ngx-hm-carousel this class will add when carousel auto play disable-drag no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel disable drag event with touch and mouse pan moving not-follow-pan no false boolean ngx-hm-carousel disable when drag occur the child element will follow touch point. [(ngModel)] no 0 number ngx-hm-carousel You can bind ngModel with this carousel, it will two way binding with current index. You also can use (ngModelChange)="change($event)" with that.

export interface NgxHmCarouselBreakPointUp { width: number ; number : number ; }

Other Directive

normal click with effect the touch event, using this event replace that.

Attribute Location Description ngxHmCarouselDynamic any tag It will dynamic load tag with element.

This Directive will Dynamic load element with previous element and next element and current element.

Example

< section ngx-hm-carousel-container class = "content" > < article class = "item cursor-pointer" ngx-hm-carousel-item * ngFor = "let item of data; let i = index" > < div * ngxHmCarouselDynamic = "i; length: data.length; index: currentI" class = "img" [ style.backgroundImage ]= "item.url" > </ div > </ article > </ section >