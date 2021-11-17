A lightweight carousel UI for Angular, support mobile touch with Hammerjs.
Work with custom animation, and server-side-rendering.
An Carousel that easy to use with your custom template.
This package is design by angular and hammerjs.
Depend on Hammerjs.
Support Angular 12+ and Rxjs6+
https://alanzouhome.firebaseapp.com/package/NgxHmCarousel
npm install --save ngx-hm-carousel
hammerjs in your main.ts or app.module.ts;
import 'hammerjs';
import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';
import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { environment } from './environments/environment';
ResizeObserver API, if you need support not support browser, import
polyfill in your
polyfills.ts.
polyfills.ts
import 'resize-observer-polyfill';
import 'zone.js';
NgxHmCarouselModule into your main AppModule or the module where you want use.
import { NgxHmCarouselModule } from 'ngx-hm-carousel';
@NgModule({
imports: [NgxHmCarouselModule],
})
export class YourModule {}
<ngx-hm-carousel
[(ngModel)]="currentIndex"
[show-num]="4"
[autoplay-speed]="speed"
[infinite]="infinite"
[drag-many]="true"
[aniTime]="200"
[data]="avatars"
class="carousel c-accent"
>
<section ngx-hm-carousel-container class="content">
<article
class="item cursor-pointer"
ngx-hm-carousel-item
*ngFor="let avatar of avatars; let i = index"
[ngClass]="{'visible': currentIndex===i}"
>
<div
class="img"
(click)="click(i)"
[style.backgroundImage]="'url('+avatar.url+')'"
>
{{i}}
</div>
</article>
<ng-template #infiniteContainer></ng-template>
</section>
<!-- only using in infinite mode or autoplay mode, that will render with-->
<ng-template #carouselContent let-avatar let-i="index">
<article
class="item cursor-pointer"
[ngClass]="{'visible': currentIndex===i}"
>
<div
class="img"
(click)="click(i)"
[style.backgroundImage]="'url('+avatar.url+')'"
>
{{i}}
</div>
</article>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #carouselPrev>
<div class="click-area">
<i class="material-icons">keyboard_arrow_left</i>
</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #carouselNext>
<div class="click-area">
<i class="material-icons">keyboard_arrow_right</i>
</div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #carouselDot let-model>
<div
class="ball bg-accent"
[class.visible]="model.index === model.currentIndex"
></div>
</ng-template>
<ng-template #carouselProgress let-progress>
<div class="progress"></div>
</ng-template>
</ngx-hm-carousel>
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-drag-one',
templateUrl: './drag-one.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./drag-one.component.scss'],
})
export class DragOneComponent {
currentIndex = 0;
speed = 5000;
infinite = true;
direction = 'right';
directionToggle = true;
autoplay = true;
avatars = '1234567891234'.split('').map((x, i) => {
const num = i;
// const num = Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000);
return {
url: `https://picsum.photos/600/400/?${num}`,
title: `${num}`,
};
});
constructor() {}
click(i) {
alert(`${i}`);
}
}
$transition_time: 0.2s;
.carousel {
color: white;
.content {
display: flex;
.item {
width: 100%;
padding: 0.5em;
display: block;
opacity: 0.5;
transition: opacity 0.295s linear $transition_time;
&.visible {
opacity: 1;
}
.img {
width: 100%;
height: 400px;
display: block;
background-size: cover;
background-position: center;
}
}
}
.ball {
width: 10px;
height: 10px;
border-radius: 50%;
background: black;
border: 2px solid;
opacity: 0.5;
&.visible {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.click-area {
width: 50px;
text-align: center;
i {
font-size: 3em;
}
}
}
|Attribute
|Necessary
|Default value
|Type
|Location
|Description
autoplay
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|carousel auto play confing
autoplay-speed
|no
|5000 (ms)
number
|ngx-hm-carousel
|auto play speed
between-delay
|no
|8000 (ms)
number
|ngx-hm-carousel
|each auto play between time
autoplay-direction
|no
|'right'
'left' or
'right'
|ngx-hm-carousel
|auto play direction
mouse-enable
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|is mouse moveover stop the auto play
autoplay
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|carousel auto play config
[breakpoint]
|no
|[]
NgxHmCarouselBreakPointUp
|ngx-hm-carousel
|switch show number with own logic like bootstrap scss media-breakpoint-up
show-num
|no
|1
number or
'auto'
|ngx-hm-carousel
|how many number items to show once
scroll-num
|no
|1
number
|ngx-hm-carousel
|how many number with each scroll
drag-many
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|is can scroll many item once, simulate with scrollbar
swipe-velocity
|no
|0.3
number
|ngx-hm-carousel
|Minimal velocity required before recognizing, unit is in px per ms.
pan-boundary
|no
|0.15
number of
false
|ngx-hm-carousel
|user move picture with the container width rate, when more than that rate, it will go to next or prev, set false will never move with distance rate
align
|no
|'left'
'left' or
'right' or
'center'
|ngx-hm-carousel
|when show-num is bigger than 1, the first item align
infinite
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|is the carousel will move loop
data
|no
|undefined
any[]
|ngx-hm-carousel
|the data you using with
*ngFor, it need when infinite mode or autoplay mode
aniTime
|no
|400
number
|ngx-hm-carousel
|when
infinite is true, the animation time with item
aniClass
|no
|'transition'
string
|ngx-hm-carousel
|this class will add when carousel touch drag or click change index
aniClassAuto
|no
|'aniClass'
string
|ngx-hm-carousel
|this class will add when carousel auto play
disable-drag
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|disable drag event with touch and mouse pan moving
not-follow-pan
|no
|false
boolean
|ngx-hm-carousel
|disable when drag occur the child element will follow touch point.
[(ngModel)]
|no
|0
number
|ngx-hm-carousel
|You can bind ngModel with this carousel, it will two way binding with current index. You also can use
(ngModelChange)="change($event)" with that.
// the breakpoint interface
export interface NgxHmCarouselBreakPointUp {
width: number;
number: number;
}
normal click with effect the touch event, using this event replace that.
|Attribute
|Location
|Description
ngxHmCarouselDynamic
|any tag
|It will dynamic load tag with element.
This Directive will Dynamic load element with previous element and next element and current element.
<section ngx-hm-carousel-container class="content">
<article
class="item cursor-pointer"
ngx-hm-carousel-item
*ngFor="let item of data; let i = index"
>
<div
*ngxHmCarouselDynamic="i; length: data.length; index: currentI"
class="img"
[style.backgroundImage]="item.url"
></div>
</article>
</section>