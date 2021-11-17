openbase logo
nhc

ngx-hm-carousel

by Alan Zou
3.0.0

a light carousel for Angular13+, support mobile touch by hammerJs

Readme

NPM version

ngx-hm-carousel

A lightweight carousel UI for Angular, support mobile touch with Hammerjs.

Work with custom animation, and server-side-rendering.

Description

An Carousel that easy to use with your custom template.

This package is design by angular and hammerjs.

Depend on Hammerjs.

Support Angular 12+ and Rxjs6+

Example

https://alanzouhome.firebaseapp.com/package/NgxHmCarousel

Stackblitz Example

with custom animation

custom-breakpoint

change-show-number-dynamicly

disable-drag event

loop carousel

Install

npm install --save ngx-hm-carousel
  1. HammerJs
  • Import hammerjs in your main.ts or app.module.ts;
import 'hammerjs';

import { enableProdMode } from '@angular/core';
import { platformBrowserDynamic } from '@angular/platform-browser-dynamic';

import { AppModule } from './app/app.module';
import { environment } from './environments/environment';
...
...
  1. ResizeObserver We base on browser ResizeObserver API, if you need support not support browser, import polyfill in your polyfills.ts.

polyfills.ts

import 'resize-observer-polyfill';
...

import 'zone.js';
  • Import NgxHmCarouselModule into your main AppModule or the module where you want use.
  1. Module
import { NgxHmCarouselModule } from 'ngx-hm-carousel';

@NgModule({
  imports: [NgxHmCarouselModule],
})
export class YourModule {}
  1. HTML
<ngx-hm-carousel
  [(ngModel)]="currentIndex"
  [show-num]="4"
  [autoplay-speed]="speed"
  [infinite]="infinite"
  [drag-many]="true"
  [aniTime]="200"
  [data]="avatars"
  class="carousel c-accent"
>
  <section ngx-hm-carousel-container class="content">
    <article
      class="item cursor-pointer"
      ngx-hm-carousel-item
      *ngFor="let avatar of avatars; let i = index"
      [ngClass]="{'visible': currentIndex===i}"
    >
      <div
        class="img"
        (click)="click(i)"
        [style.backgroundImage]="'url('+avatar.url+')'"
      >
        {{i}}
      </div>
    </article>
    <ng-template #infiniteContainer></ng-template>
  </section>

  <!-- only using in infinite mode or autoplay mode, that will render with-->
  <ng-template #carouselContent let-avatar let-i="index">
    <article
      class="item cursor-pointer"
      [ngClass]="{'visible': currentIndex===i}"
    >
      <div
        class="img"
        (click)="click(i)"
        [style.backgroundImage]="'url('+avatar.url+')'"
      >
        {{i}}
      </div>
    </article>
  </ng-template>

  <ng-template #carouselPrev>
    <div class="click-area">
      <i class="material-icons">keyboard_arrow_left</i>
    </div>
  </ng-template>
  <ng-template #carouselNext>
    <div class="click-area">
      <i class="material-icons">keyboard_arrow_right</i>
    </div>
  </ng-template>

  <ng-template #carouselDot let-model>
    <div
      class="ball bg-accent"
      [class.visible]="model.index === model.currentIndex"
    ></div>
  </ng-template>

  <ng-template #carouselProgress let-progress>
    <div class="progress"></div>
  </ng-template>
</ngx-hm-carousel>
  1. TS
import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-drag-one',
  templateUrl: './drag-one.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./drag-one.component.scss'],
})
export class DragOneComponent {
  currentIndex = 0;
  speed = 5000;
  infinite = true;
  direction = 'right';
  directionToggle = true;
  autoplay = true;
  avatars = '1234567891234'.split('').map((x, i) => {
    const num = i;
    // const num = Math.floor(Math.random() * 1000);
    return {
      url: `https://picsum.photos/600/400/?${num}`,
      title: `${num}`,
    };
  });

  constructor() {}

  click(i) {
    alert(`${i}`);
  }
}
  1. SCSS
  • this project not contain any specile style, you can custom by yourself
$transition_time: 0.2s;

.carousel {
  color: white;
  .content {
    display: flex;

    .item {
      width: 100%;
      padding: 0.5em;
      display: block;
      opacity: 0.5;

      transition: opacity 0.295s linear $transition_time;

      &.visible {
        opacity: 1;
      }

      .img {
        width: 100%;
        height: 400px;
        display: block;
        background-size: cover;
        background-position: center;
      }
    }
  }

  .ball {
    width: 10px;
    height: 10px;
    border-radius: 50%;
    background: black;
    border: 2px solid;
    opacity: 0.5;

    &.visible {
      opacity: 1;
    }
  }

  .click-area {
    width: 50px;
    text-align: center;

    i {
      font-size: 3em;
    }
  }
}

View more examples

Attribute

Configuration (Input)

AttributeNecessaryDefault valueTypeLocationDescription
autoplaynofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouselcarousel auto play confing
autoplay-speedno5000 (ms)numberngx-hm-carouselauto play speed
between-delayno8000 (ms)numberngx-hm-carouseleach auto play between time
autoplay-directionno'right''left' or 'right'ngx-hm-carouselauto play direction
mouse-enablenofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouselis mouse moveover stop the auto play
autoplaynofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouselcarousel auto play config
[breakpoint]no[]NgxHmCarouselBreakPointUpngx-hm-carouselswitch show number with own logic like bootstrap scss media-breakpoint-up
show-numno1number or 'auto'ngx-hm-carouselhow many number items to show once
scroll-numno1numberngx-hm-carouselhow many number with each scroll
drag-manynofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouselis can scroll many item once, simulate with scrollbar
swipe-velocityno0.3numberngx-hm-carouselMinimal velocity required before recognizing, unit is in px per ms.
pan-boundaryno0.15number of falsengx-hm-carouseluser move picture with the container width rate, when more than that rate, it will go to next or prev, set false will never move with distance rate
alignno'left''left' or 'right' or 'center'ngx-hm-carouselwhen show-num is bigger than 1, the first item align
infinitenofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouselis the carousel will move loop
datanoundefinedany[]ngx-hm-carouselthe data you using with *ngFor, it need when infinite mode or autoplay mode
aniTimeno400numberngx-hm-carouselwhen infinite is true, the animation time with item
aniClassno'transition'stringngx-hm-carouselthis class will add when carousel touch drag or click change index
aniClassAutono'aniClass'stringngx-hm-carouselthis class will add when carousel auto play
disable-dragnofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouseldisable drag event with touch and mouse pan moving
not-follow-pannofalsebooleanngx-hm-carouseldisable when drag occur the child element will follow touch point.
[(ngModel)]no0numberngx-hm-carouselYou can bind ngModel with this carousel, it will two way binding with current index. You also can use (ngModelChange)="change($event)" with that.
// the breakpoint interface
export interface NgxHmCarouselBreakPointUp {
  width: number;
  number: number;
}

Other Directive

normal click with effect the touch event, using this event replace that.

AttributeLocationDescription
ngxHmCarouselDynamicany tagIt will dynamic load tag with element.

This Directive will Dynamic load element with previous element and next element and current element.

  • Example
<section ngx-hm-carousel-container class="content">
  <article
    class="item cursor-pointer"
    ngx-hm-carousel-item
    *ngFor="let item of data; let i = index"
  >
    <div
      *ngxHmCarouselDynamic="i; length: data.length; index: currentI"
      class="img"
      [style.backgroundImage]="item.url"
    ></div>
  </article>
</section>
  1. first data is this data index
  2. length is ths total length with array
  3. index is now index

