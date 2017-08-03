Instant code highlighting, auto-detect language, super easy to use
Install with NPM
npm i ngx-highlightjs
HighlightModule in your app
import { HighlightModule, HIGHLIGHT_OPTIONS } from 'ngx-highlightjs';
@NgModule({
imports: [
HighlightModule
],
providers: [
{
provide: HIGHLIGHT_OPTIONS,
useValue: {
fullLibraryLoader: () => import('highlight.js'),
}
}
],
})
export class AppModule { }
Note: This will add highlight.js library including all languages to your bundle.
To avoid import everything from highlight.js library, you should import each language you want to highlight manually.
import { HighlightModule, HIGHLIGHT_OPTIONS } from 'ngx-highlightjs';
@NgModule({
imports: [
HighlightModule
],
providers: [
{
provide: HIGHLIGHT_OPTIONS,
useValue: {
coreLibraryLoader: () => import('highlight.js/lib/core'),
lineNumbersLoader: () => import('highlightjs-line-numbers.js'), // Optional, only if you want the line numbers
languages: {
typescript: () => import('highlight.js/lib/languages/typescript'),
css: () => import('highlight.js/lib/languages/css'),
xml: () => import('highlight.js/lib/languages/xml')
},
themePath: 'path-to-theme.css' // Optional, and useful if you want to change the theme dynamically
}
}
],
})
export class AppModule { }
|Name
|Description
|fullLibraryLoader
|A function that returns a promise that loads
highlight.js full script
|coreLibraryLoader
|A function that returns a promise that loads
highlight.js core script
|lineNumbersLoader
|A function that returns a promise that loads
line-numbers script which adds line numbers to the highlight code
|languages
|The set of languages to register
|config
|Set highlight.js config, see configure-options
|themePath
|The path to highlighting theme CSS file
NOTE: Since the update of highlight.js@v10.x.x, should use
coreLibraryLoader: () => import('highlight.js/lib/core')instead of
coreLibraryLoader: () => import('highlight.js/lib/highlight')
In version >=6.1.0, A new way is available to load the theme dynamically! this is OPTIONAL, you can still use the traditional way.
Dynamic way
Set the theme path in the global config, this makes it possible to change the theme on the fly, which is useful if you have light and dark theme in your app.
providers: [
{
provide: HIGHLIGHT_OPTIONS,
useValue: {
// ...
themePath: 'assets/styles/solarized-dark.css'
}
}
]
If you want to import it from the app dist folder, then copy the themes you want to your
assets directory, or you can just use a CDN link to the theme.
When switching between the app themes you need to call the
setTheme(path) from the
HighlightLoader service.
import { HighlightLoader } from 'ngx-highlightjs';
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private hljsLoader: HighlightLoader) {
}
// Assume you have a callback function when your app theme is changed
onAppThemeChange(appTheme: 'dark' | 'light') {
this.hljsLoader.setTheme(appTheme === 'dark' ? 'assets/styles/solarized-dark.css' : 'assets/styles/solarized-light.css');
}
}
You can still use the traditional way
Traditional way
To import highlight.js theme from the node_modules directory in
angular.json
"styles": [
"styles.css",
"../node_modules/highlight.js/styles/github.css",
]
Or directly in
src/style.scss
@import '~highlight.js/styles/github.css';
List of all available themes from highlight.js
The following line will highlight the given code and append it to the host element
<pre><code [highlight]="code"></code></pre>
|Name
|Type
|Description
|[highlight]
|string
|Accept code string to highlight, default
null
|[languages]
|string[]
|An array of language names and aliases restricting auto detection to only these languages, default:
null
|[lineNumbers]
|boolean
|A flag that indicates adding line numbers to highlighted code element
|(highlighted)
|HighlightAutoResult
|Stream that emits the result object when element is highlighted
In Angular 10, when building your project, you might get a warning
WARNING in ... CommonJS or AMD dependencies can cause optimization bailouts.
To avoid this warning, add the following in your
angular.json
{
"projects": {
"project-name": {
"architect": {
"build": {
"options": {
"allowedCommonJsDependencies": [
"highlight.js"
]
}
}
}
}
}
}
Read more about CommonJS dependencies configuration
In version >= 4, a new sub-package were added with the following features:
import { HighlightPlusModule } from 'ngx-highlightjs/plus';
@NgModule({
imports: [
HighlightPlusModule
]
})
export class AppModule {
}
[gist] directive with the gist id to get the response through the output
(gistLoaded).
(gistLoaded) emits, you will get access to the gist response.
gistContent pipe to extract the file content from gist response using gist file name.
Example:
<pre [gist]="gistId" (gistLoaded)="gist = $event">
<code [highlight]="gist | gistContent: 'main.js'"></code>
</pre>
To loop over
gist?.files, use
keyvalue pipe to pass file name into
gistContent pipe.
Example:
<ng-container [gist]="gistId" (gistLoaded)="gist = $event">
<pre *ngFor="let file of gist?.files | keyvalue">
<code [highlight]="gist | gistContent: file.key"></code>
</pre>
</ng-container>
Use the pipe
codeFromUrl with the
async pipe together to get the code text from a raw URL.
Example:
<pre>
<code [highlight]="codeUrl | codeFromUrl | async"></code>
</pre>
This project uses Angular CLI to build the package.
$ ng build ngx-highlightjs
If you identify any errors in the library, or have an idea for an improvement, please open an issue.
Murhaf Sousli