Angular for syntax highlighting with highlight.js
npm install --save ngx-highlight-js
Import the
HighlightJsModule in to your root
AppModule.
import { HighlightJsModule } from 'ngx-highlight-js';
@NgModule({
imports: [ HighlightJsModule ],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Load the highlight.js and theme css in page.
<link rel="stylesheet"
href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.7.2/styles/default.min.css">
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.7.2/highlight.min.js"></script>
<textarea highlight-js [options]="{}" [lang]="'typescript'">
/* tslint:disable */
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'demo',
templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./demo.component.scss']
})
export class DemoComponent {
switchStatus: boolean = true;
}
</textarea>
Will render each
<pre><code>:
<textarea highlight-js mode="default">
<p>
The bare minimum for using highlight.js on a web page is linking to the library along with one of the styles and calling
<a href="http://highlightjs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/api.html#inithighlightingonload"><code>initHighlightingOnLoad</code></a
>:
</p>
<pre><code class="language-html"><link rel="stylesheet" href="/path/to/styles/default.css">
<script src="/path/to/highlight.min.js"></script>
<script>hljs.initHighlightingOnLoad();</script>
</code></pre>
<p>
This will find and highlight code inside of <code><pre><code></code> tags; it tries to detect the language automatically. If
automatic detection doesn’t work for you, you can specify the language in the <code>class</code> attribute:
</p>
<pre><code class="language-html"><pre><code class="html">...</code></pre>
</code></pre>
</textarea>
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Global Config
[mode]
|-
default Will render each
<pre><code>
-
simple Render all content according to
lang language
default, simple
simple
|✅
[options]
|Equar configure(options)
any
|-
|✅
[lang]
|Uses language detection by default but you can specify the language
string
html
|✅
[code]
|Specify content
string
html
|-
Global Config
@NgModule({
providers: [
{
provide: HIGHLIGHTJS_CONFIG,
useValue: {
lang: 'html'
} as HighlightJsConfig
}
],
imports: [ HighlightJsModule ],
})
export class AppDemoModule {}
Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:
Thanks for understanding!
The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)