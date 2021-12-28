openbase logo
Overview

Readme

ngx-highlight-js

Angular for syntax highlighting with highlight.js

NPM version Ci

Demo

Installation instructions

1、Install

npm install --save ngx-highlight-js

Import the HighlightJsModule in to your root AppModule.

import { HighlightJsModule } from 'ngx-highlight-js';
@NgModule({
  imports: [ HighlightJsModule ],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}

2、Add highlight.js

Load the highlight.js and theme css in page.

<link rel="stylesheet"
      href="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.7.2/styles/default.min.css">
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/highlight.js/10.7.2/highlight.min.js"></script>

Usage

Simple mode

<textarea highlight-js [options]="{}" [lang]="'typescript'">
/* tslint:disable */
import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'demo',
  templateUrl: './demo.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./demo.component.scss']
})
export class DemoComponent {
  switchStatus: boolean = true;
}
</textarea>

Default mode

Will render each <pre><code>:

<textarea highlight-js mode="default">
  <p>
    The bare minimum for using highlight.js on a web page is linking to the library along with one of the styles and calling
    <a href="http://highlightjs.readthedocs.io/en/latest/api.html#inithighlightingonload"><code>initHighlightingOnLoad</code></a
    >:
  </p>
  <pre><code class="language-html">&lt;link rel=&quot;stylesheet&quot; href=&quot;/path/to/styles/default.css&quot;&gt;
  &lt;script src=&quot;/path/to/highlight.min.js&quot;&gt;&lt;/script&gt;
  &lt;script&gt;hljs.initHighlightingOnLoad();&lt;/script&gt;
  </code></pre>
  <p>
    This will find and highlight code inside of <code>&lt;pre&gt;&lt;code&gt;</code> tags; it tries to detect the language automatically. If
    automatic detection doesn’t work for you, you can specify the language in the <code>class</code> attribute:
  </p>
  <pre><code class="language-html">&lt;pre&gt;&lt;code class=&quot;html&quot;&gt;...&lt;/code&gt;&lt;/pre&gt;
  </code></pre>
</textarea>

Parameter

PropertyDescriptionTypeDefaultGlobal Config
[mode]- default Will render each <pre><code>
- simple Render all content according to lang language		default, simplesimple
[options]Equar configure(options)any-
[lang]Uses language detection by default but you can specify the languagestringhtml
[code]Specify contentstringhtml-

Global Config

@NgModule({
  providers: [
    { 
      provide: HIGHLIGHTJS_CONFIG, 
      useValue: { 
        lang: 'html'
      } as HighlightJsConfig 
    }
  ],
  imports: [ HighlightJsModule ],
})
export class AppDemoModule {}

Troubleshooting

Please follow this guidelines when reporting bugs and feature requests:

  1. Use GitHub Issues board to report bugs and feature requests (not our email address)
  2. Please always write steps to reproduce the error. That way we can focus on fixing the bug, not scratching our heads trying to reproduce it.

Thanks for understanding!

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

