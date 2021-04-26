openbase logo
ngx-gravatar

by T
11.0.0 (see all)

Angular Gravatar Directive

Readme

ngx-gravatar

The gravatar directive for Angular applications.

This directive supports two avatar sources:

  • Custom image
  • Gravatar

By default, the custom image has higher priority. If it is invalid, the Gravatar will be used. The priority can be changed by setting preferGravatar input or override the default configuration (see below).

Visit here for more information about Gravatar.

Demo

Live demo here.

If you like ngx-gravatar, please give it a ⭐ on github

Installation

Install ngx-gravatar via NPM, using the command below.

npm install --save ngx-gravatar
# or
yarn add ngx-gravatar
AngularInstallation command
Angular 11npm i --save ngx-gravatar
Angular 10npm i --save ngx-gravatar@10.0.0
Angular 9npm i --save ngx-gravatar@9.1.0
Angular 8npm i --save ngx-gravatar@8.1.0
Angular 6 & 7npm i --save ngx-gravatar@7.2.2
Angular 4 & 5npm i --save ngx-gravatar@3.0.5

See full documentation here

Darryl L. Pierce

8 months ago
I write code, people give me money, both of us walk away happy.
8 months ago
Poor Documentation

I would love to use the package, but it has -0- documentation on how to use it and -0- live examples.

Alternatives

@teambit/ui.owner-avatarA tool for component-driven application development.
GitHub Stars
15K
Weekly Downloads
6
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-layoutsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3K
na
ngx-avatarsSpiritual successor of HaithemMosbahi's ngx-avatar
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
1K
na
ngx-avatarUniversal avatar component for angular 2+ applications makes it possible to fetch / generate avatar from different sources
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
15K
cag
custom-avatar-generatorAngular Element (Web Component) that creates a random avatar svg image and lets the user customize it.
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
42
See 27 Alternatives

