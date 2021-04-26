The gravatar directive for Angular applications.

This directive supports two avatar sources:

Custom image

Gravatar

By default, the custom image has higher priority. If it is invalid, the Gravatar will be used. The priority can be changed by setting preferGravatar input or override the default configuration (see below).

Visit here for more information about Gravatar.

Demo

Live demo here.

If you like ngx-gravatar , please give it a ⭐ on github

Installation

Install ngx-gravatar via NPM, using the command below.

npm install --save ngx-gravatar or yarn add ngx-gravatar

Angular Installation command Angular 11 npm i --save ngx-gravatar Angular 10 npm i --save ngx-gravatar@10.0.0 Angular 9 npm i --save ngx-gravatar@9.1.0 Angular 8 npm i --save ngx-gravatar@8.1.0 Angular 6 & 7 npm i --save ngx-gravatar@7.2.2 Angular 4 & 5 npm i --save ngx-gravatar@3.0.5

See full documentation here