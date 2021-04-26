The gravatar directive for Angular applications.
This directive supports two avatar sources:
By default, the custom image has higher priority. If it is invalid, the Gravatar will be used. The priority can be changed by setting
preferGravatar input or override the default configuration (see below).
Visit here for more information about Gravatar.
Live demo here.
ngx-gravatar, please give it a ⭐ on github
Install
ngx-gravatar via NPM, using the command below.
npm install --save ngx-gravatar
# or
yarn add ngx-gravatar
|Angular
|Installation command
|Angular 11
npm i --save ngx-gravatar
|Angular 10
npm i --save ngx-gravatar@10.0.0
|Angular 9
npm i --save ngx-gravatar@9.1.0
|Angular 8
npm i --save ngx-gravatar@8.1.0
|Angular 6 & 7
npm i --save ngx-gravatar@7.2.2
|Angular 4 & 5
npm i --save ngx-gravatar@3.0.5
I would love to use the package, but it has -0- documentation on how to use it and -0- live examples.