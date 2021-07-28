Ngx Google Analytics

An easy implementation to track ga on angular8+ apps.

Notice

I'm investing a big amount of time studing new technologies for my daily job, and I am not able to invest a significant amount of time into maintaining ngx-google-analytics properly. I am looking for volunteers who would like to become active maintainers on the project. If you are interested, please shoot me a note.

Index

Setup

NPM

To setup this package on you project, just call the following command.

npm install ngx-google-analytics

Simple Setup

On your Angular Project, you shall include the NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule on your highest level application module. ie AddModule . The easiest install mode call the forRoot() method and pass the GA tracking code.

import { NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule } from 'ngx-google-analytics' ; ({ declarations: [ AppComponent ], imports: [ BrowserModule, NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule.forRoot( 'traking-code' ) ], providers: [], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Setup Routing Module

We provide a second Module Dependency to configure Router Event Bindings and perform automatic page view every time your application navigates to another page.

Add NgxGoogleAnalyticsRouterModule on AppModule enable auto track Router events.

IMPORTANT: This Module just subscribe to Router events when the bootstrap component is created, and then cleans up any subscriptions related to previous component when it is destroyed. You may get some issues if using this module on a server side rendering or multiple bootstrap components. If it is your case, I suggest you subscribe to events by yourself. You can use git repository as reference.

import { NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule, NgxGoogleAnalyticsRouterModule } from 'ngx-google-analytics' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ ... NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule.forRoot(environment.ga), NgxGoogleAnalyticsRouterModule ] }) export class AppModule {}

Advanced Setup Routing Module

You can customize some rules to include/exclude routes on NgxGoogleAnalyticsRouterModule . The include/exclude settings allow:

Simple route match: { include: [ '/full-uri-match' ] } ;

; Wildcard route match: { include: [ '*/public/*' ] } ;

; Regular Expression route match: { include: [ /^\/public\/.*/ ] } ;

import { NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule, NgxGoogleAnalyticsRouterModule } from 'ngx-google-analytics' ; ... ({ ... imports: [ ... NgxGoogleAnalyticsModule.forRoot(environment.ga), NgxGoogleAnalyticsRouterModule.forRoot({ include: [...], exclude: [...] }) ] }) export class AppModule {}

GoogleAnalyticsService

This service provides an easy and strong typed way to call gtag() command. It does nothing else then convert a strong typed list of arguments into a standard gtag api call.

Call Interface Events

( ... ) export class TestFormComponent { constructor ( private $gaService: GoogleAnalyticsService ) {} onUserInputName() { ... this .$gaService.event( 'enter_name' , 'user_register_form' , 'Name' ); } onUserInputEmail() { ... this .$gaService.event( 'enter_email' , 'user_register_form' , 'Email' ); } onSubmit() { ... this .$gaService.event( 'submit' , 'user_register_form' , 'Enviar' ); } }

Call GA Page Views and Virtual Page Views

(...) export class TestPageComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( protected $gaService: GoogleAnalyticsService ) {} ngOnInit() { this .$gaService.pageView( '/teste' , 'Teste de Title' ) } onUserLogin() { ... this .$gaService.pageView( '/teste' , 'Teste de Title' , undefined , { user_id: 'my-user-id' }) } }

Directives

In a way to help you to be more productive on attach GA events on UI elements. We create some directives to handle GoogleAnalyticsService and add event listener by simple attributes.

Simple directive use

The default behaviour is call gtag on click events, but you can change the trigger to any HTML Event (e.g. focus , blur or custom events) as well.

<div> < button gaEvent = "click_test" gaCategory = "ga_directive_test" > Click Test </ button > < button gaEvent = "focus_test" gaCategory = "ga_directive_test" gaBind = "focus" > Focus Test </ button > < button gaEvent = "blur_test" gaCategory = "ga_directive_test" gaBind = "blur" > Blur Test </ button > < button gaEvent = "custom_test" gaCategory = "ga_directive_test" gaBind = "customEvent" > Custom Event Test </ button > </ div >

Simple input use

If you attach gaEvent directive on form elements, it will assume focus event as default trigger .

<div> < input gaEvent = "fill_blur" gaCategory = "ga_directive_input_test" placeholder = "Auto Blur Test" /> </ div >

Grouped directives

Sometimes your UX guy want to group several elements in the interface at same group to help his analysis and reports. Fortunately the gaCategory directive can be placed on the highest level group element and all child gaEvent will assume the parent gaCategory as their parent.