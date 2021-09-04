A highly customizable Gauge component for Angular apps and dashboards. It provides many configurationable options to customize according to your needs. Checkout the live demo here. (For older versions of Angular, check out the compatibility matrix below).
|Angular Version
|ngx-gauge Version
|6.0
|-
|7.0
|-
|8.0
|1.0.0-beta.12
|9.0
|1.1.0
|10.x.x
|2.0.0
|11.x.x
|3.0.0
|12.x.x
|4.0.0
For latest version use the command:
npm install ngx-gauge
For a specific version for an older Angular version as per Compatibility table above, use command:
npm install --save ngx-gauge@<version>
import { NgxGaugeModule } from 'ngx-gauge';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [NgxGaugeModule],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
Be sure to import
NgxGaugeModule after Angular's
BrowserModule, as the import order matters for NgModules.
NgxGaugeModule provides a
<ngx-gauge> component which can be used in any angular template to render a gauge.
It's configuration properties can be bind to a typescript variable as shown below:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app-component',
templateUrl: 'app.html'
})
export class AppComponent {
gaugeType = "semi";
gaugeValue = 28.3;
gaugeLabel = "Speed";
gaugeAppendText = "km/hr";
}
<ngx-gauge [type]="gaugeType"
[value]="gaugeValue"
[label]="gaugeLabel"
[append]="gaugeAppendText">
</ngx-gauge>
Checkout the extensive list of configuration properites given below and try them to acheive your desired customization. In case you face any problem, then raise an issue here.
There are plenty of configurable properties available to tune the gauge as per your needs.
|Name
|Description
|Required
|Default value
|Possible values
size
|Specifies the size of the canvas in which Gauge will be drawn. It is used as
width and
height both.
|No
200
|Positive Integer
type
|Specifies the gauge's type.
|No
"full"
"full",
"semi",
"arch"
min
|Specifies the minimum numeric value for gauge's scale.
|No
0
|Any numeric value
max
|Specified the maximum numeric value for gauge's scale.
|No
100
|Any numeric value
value
|Specifies the current value of the Gauge in the range specified by
min and
max. It is a required attribute.
|Yes
undefined
|Any numeric value
cap
|The style of line ending at the gauge's end.
|No
"butt"
"round",
"butt"
thick
|Specified the thickness of the gauge's bar.
|No
6
|Any Positive Integer
label
|Specifies the text to display below the Gauge's reading.
|No
undefined
|Any String
foregroundColor
|Specifies the foreground color of the Gauge's scale.
|No
rgba(0, 150, 136, 1)
|Any color value string
backgroundColor
|Specifies the background color of the Gauge's scale.
|No
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1)
|Any color value string
append
|Specifies a
string appended to the Gauge's reading. For example
"%" most commonly used.
|No
undefined
|Any string
prepend
|Specifies a
string prepended to the Gauge's reading. For example
"$" in case of financial data displayed in Gauge.
|No
undefined
|Any String
duration
|Specifies the duration (in milliseconds) of the Gauge's animation
|No
1500
|Positive Integer
thresholds
|Specifies an object of threshold values at which the gauge's color changes. Checkout an example here.
|No
none
|{}
animate
|toggles the gauge animation.
|No
true
|boolean
aria-label
|Specifies the label used by screen readers
|No
undefined
|Any String
aria-labelledby
|Specifies the ID of any external element to be used as label by screen readers
|No
null
|Any ID String
You can customize the colors of the gauge based on the current value being shown. In order to show different colors when gauge crosses certain value, use property
thresholds. It takes an object with the threshold value as
key and an object with
color property as
value. For example:
@Component({ ... })
export class AppComponent {
...
thresholdConfig = {
'0': {color: 'green'},
'40': {color: 'orange'},
'75.5': {color: 'red'}
};
...
}
<ngx-gauge ... [thresholds]="thresholdConfig"></ngx-gauge>
The keys in the threshold object signifies the minimum value at which the color will be applied. For instance, if the gauge's current value is
53.2, then orange color will be applied because after point
40 every value will be displayed as
orange, until next threshold is encountered. In this example
75.5 is the next threshold.
Sometimes setting a property value on
<ngx-gauge> does not solve your purpose. You may want to add custom HTML for displaying
value,
append,
prepend and
label texts. In order to provide custom templates for these properties display following directives can be used.
<ngx-gauge [value]="currentValue">
<ngx-gauge-append>
<!-- custom append text or HTML goes here -->
</ngx-gauge-append>
<ngx-gauge-label>
<!-- custom label text or HTML goes here -->
</ngx-gauge-label>
<ngx-gauge-prepend>
<!-- custom prepend text or HTML goes here -->
</ngx-gauge-prepend>
<ngx-gauge-value>
{{ currentValue * Math.PI | number }}
</ngx-gauge-value>
</ngx-gauge>
Note that
value attribute is still required on
<ngx-gauge> even when you are providing custom template using
<ngx-gauge-value>. Because
value attribute is responsible for calculating the gauge's drawing on a scale.
The project is continously evolving with every new release. Give it a star, if you like it. For contribution, setup the development environment as follows:
$> git clone https://github.com/ashish-chopra/ngx-gauge.git
$> npm install
$> npm start # builds the project and watch for changes.
$> npm test # runs test suite once and exit.
$> npm run test:watch # starts the test framework and watch for changes in code.
$> npm run build # triggers a manual build for library, outputs at `/dist` directory.
master.
First thing first, explore the issue tracker to find something to contribute. There are tons of other project setup related issues and activities in which you can help. Your feedback could also be a great contribution.
If you face any problem, then raise an issue here.