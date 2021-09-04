A highly customizable Gauge component for Angular apps and dashboards. It provides many configurationable options to customize according to your needs. Checkout the live demo here. (For older versions of Angular, check out the compatibility matrix below).

Getting Started

Angular Version Compatibility Table

Angular Version ngx-gauge Version 6.0 - 7.0 - 8.0 1.0.0-beta.12 9.0 1.1.0 10.x.x 2.0.0 11.x.x 3.0.0 12.x.x 4.0.0

Step 1: Install npm module

For latest version use the command:

npm install ngx-gauge

For a specific version for an older Angular version as per Compatibility table above, use command:

npm install --save ngx-gauge@<version>

Step 2: Import the NgxGaugeModule

import { NgxGaugeModule } from 'ngx-gauge' ; ({ ... imports: [NgxGaugeModule], ... }) export class AppModule { }

Be sure to import NgxGaugeModule after Angular's BrowserModule , as the import order matters for NgModules.

Step 3: Use gauge component in HTML

NgxGaugeModule provides a <ngx-gauge> component which can be used in any angular template to render a gauge. It's configuration properties can be bind to a typescript variable as shown below:

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app-component' , templateUrl: 'app.html' }) export class AppComponent { gaugeType = "semi" ; gaugeValue = 28.3 ; gaugeLabel = "Speed" ; gaugeAppendText = "km/hr" ; }

< ngx-gauge [ type ]= "gaugeType" [ value ]= "gaugeValue" [ label ]= "gaugeLabel" [ append ]= "gaugeAppendText" > </ ngx-gauge >

Checkout the extensive list of configuration properites given below and try them to acheive your desired customization. In case you face any problem, then raise an issue here.

Configuration Properties

There are plenty of configurable properties available to tune the gauge as per your needs.

Name Description Required Default value Possible values size Specifies the size of the canvas in which Gauge will be drawn. It is used as width and height both. No 200 Positive Integer type Specifies the gauge's type. No "full" "full" , "semi" , "arch" min Specifies the minimum numeric value for gauge's scale. No 0 Any numeric value max Specified the maximum numeric value for gauge's scale. No 100 Any numeric value value Specifies the current value of the Gauge in the range specified by min and max . It is a required attribute. Yes undefined Any numeric value cap The style of line ending at the gauge's end. No "butt" "round" , "butt" thick Specified the thickness of the gauge's bar. No 6 Any Positive Integer label Specifies the text to display below the Gauge's reading. No undefined Any String foregroundColor Specifies the foreground color of the Gauge's scale. No rgba(0, 150, 136, 1) Any color value string backgroundColor Specifies the background color of the Gauge's scale. No rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1) Any color value string append Specifies a string appended to the Gauge's reading. For example "%" most commonly used. No undefined Any string prepend Specifies a string prepended to the Gauge's reading. For example "$" in case of financial data displayed in Gauge. No undefined Any String duration Specifies the duration (in milliseconds) of the Gauge's animation No 1500 Positive Integer thresholds Specifies an object of threshold values at which the gauge's color changes. Checkout an example here. No none {} animate toggles the gauge animation. No true boolean aria-label Specifies the label used by screen readers No undefined Any String aria-labelledby Specifies the ID of any external element to be used as label by screen readers No null Any ID String

Configure Threshold Color Ranges

You can customize the colors of the gauge based on the current value being shown. In order to show different colors when gauge crosses certain value, use property thresholds . It takes an object with the threshold value as key and an object with color property as value . For example:

({ ... }) export class AppComponent { ... thresholdConfig = { '0' : {color: 'green' }, '40' : {color: 'orange' }, '75.5' : {color: 'red' } }; ... }

< ngx-gauge ... [ thresholds ]= "thresholdConfig" > </ ngx-gauge >

The keys in the threshold object signifies the minimum value at which the color will be applied. For instance, if the gauge's current value is 53.2 , then orange color will be applied because after point 40 every value will be displayed as orange , until next threshold is encountered. In this example 75.5 is the next threshold.

Custom Directives for display text

Sometimes setting a property value on <ngx-gauge> does not solve your purpose. You may want to add custom HTML for displaying value , append , prepend and label texts. In order to provide custom templates for these properties display following directives can be used.

< ngx-gauge [ value ]= "currentValue" > < ngx-gauge-append > </ ngx-gauge-append > < ngx-gauge-label > </ ngx-gauge-label > < ngx-gauge-prepend > </ ngx-gauge-prepend > < ngx-gauge-value > {{ currentValue * Math.PI | number }} </ ngx-gauge-value > </ ngx-gauge >

Note that value attribute is still required on <ngx-gauge> even when you are providing custom template using <ngx-gauge-value> . Because value attribute is responsible for calculating the gauge's drawing on a scale.

Contribution Welcome!

The project is continously evolving with every new release. Give it a star, if you like it. For contribution, setup the development environment as follows:

clone and setup the project dependencies

> git clone https://github.com/ashish-chopra/ngx-gauge.git > npm install

Use following commands based on what you'd like to do:

> npm start > npm test > npm run test :watch > npm run build

To add a new feature or fix a bug, make sure to create a new branch from master .

First thing first, explore the issue tracker to find something to contribute. There are tons of other project setup related issues and activities in which you can help. Your feedback could also be a great contribution.

If you face any problem, then raise an issue here.

License

MIT License