Angular image gallery plugin
You can play with gallery using Plunker or CodePen
npm install font-awesome --save
For angular-cli based projects insert styles into .angular-cli.json
"styles": [
...
"../node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css"
]
npm install hammerjs --save
import 'hammerjs';
If you are not using SystemJS you can skip this section.
map: {
'ngx-gallery': 'node_modules/ngx-gallery/bundles/ngx-gallery.umd.js',
}
If you are not using Angular Material you can skip this section.
Angular Material is using
transform: translate3d(0,0,0); in components styles. Unfortunately
transform changes positioning context and preview won't work properly. To avoid this situation you have to override material styles, for example:
@import "~@angular/material/prebuilt-themes/indigo-pink.css"; // your theme
.mat-sidenav-container, .mat-sidenav-content, .mat-tab-body-content {
transform: none !important;
}
You can read more about this issue here
npm install ngx-gallery --save
width | Type:
string | Default value:
'500px' - gallery width
height | Type:
string | Default value:
'400px' - gallery height
breakpoint | Type:
number | Default value:
undefined - responsive breakpoint, works like media query max-width
fullWidth | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - sets the same width as browser
layout | Type:
string | Default value:
NgxGalleryLayout.Bottom - sets thumbnails position
startIndex | Type:
number | Default value:
0 - sets index of selected image on start
linkTarget | Type:
string | Default value:
_blank - sets target attribute of link
lazyLoading | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables/disables lazy loading for images
image | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables image
imageDescription | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables description for images
imagePercent | Type:
number | Default value:
75 - percentage height
imageArrows | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables arrows
imageArrowsAutoHide | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables arrows auto hide
imageSwipe | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables swipe
imageAnimation | Type:
string | Default value:
NgxGalleryAnimation.Fade - animation type
imageSize | Type:
string | Default value:
NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover - image size
imageAutoPlay | Type:
boolean | Default value
false - enables or disables auto play
imageAutoPlayInterval | Type:
number | Default value:
2000 - interval for auto play (ms)
imageAutoPlayPauseOnHover | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables pouse auto play on hover
imageInfinityMove | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables infinity move by arrows
imageActions | Type:
NgxGalleryAction[] | Default value:
[] - Array of custom actions
imageBullets | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables navigation bullets
thumbnails | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables thumbnails
thumbnailsColumns | Type:
number | Default value:
4 - columns count
thumbnailsRows | Type:
number | Default value:
1 - rows count
thumbnailsPercent | Type:
number | Default value:
25 - percentage height
thumbnailsMargin | Type:
number | Default value:
10 - margin between thumbnails and image
thumbnailsArrows | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables arrows
thumbnailsArrowsAutoHide | boolean:
string | Default value:
false - enables or disables arrows auto hide
thumbnailsSwipe | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables swipe
thumbnailsMoveSize | Type:
number | Default value:
1 - number of items to move on arrow click
thumbnailsOrder | Type:
number | Default value:
NgxGalleryOrder.Column - images order
thumbnailsRemainingCount | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - if true arrows are disabled and last item has label with remaining count
thumbnailsAsLinks | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables links on thumbnails
thumbnailsAutoHide | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - hides thumbnails if there is only one image
thumbnailMargin | Type:
number | Default value:
10 - margin between images in thumbnails
thumbnailSize | Type:
string | Default value:
NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover - thumbnail size
thumbnailActions | Type:
NgxGalleryAction[] | Default value:
[] - Array of custom actions
preview | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables preview
previewDescription | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables description for images
previewArrows | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables arrows
previewArrowsAutoHide | boolean:
string | Default value:
false - enables or disables arrows auto hide
previewSwipe | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables swipe
previewFullscreen | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables fullscreen icon
previewForceFullscreen | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables opening preview in fullscreen mode
previewCloseOnClick | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables closing preview by click
previewCloseOnEsc | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables closing preview by esc keyboard
previewKeyboardNavigation | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables navigation by keyboard
previewAnimation | Type:
boolean | Default value:
true - enables or disables image loading animation
previewAutoPlay | Type:
boolean | Default value
false - enables or disables auto play
previewAutoPlayInterval | Type:
number | Default value:
2000 - interval for auto play (ms)
previewAutoPlayPauseOnHover | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables pouse auto play on hover
previewInfinityMove | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables infinity move by arrows
previewZoom | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables zoom in and zoom out
previewZoomStep | Type:
number | Default value:
0.1 - step for zoom change
previewZoomMax | Type:
number | Default value:
2 - max value for zoom
previewZoomMin | Type:
number | Default value:
0.5 - min value for zoom
previewRotate | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables rotate buttons
previewDownload | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables downoad button
previewBullets | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - enables or disables navigation bullets
arrowPrevIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-arrow-circle-left' - icon for prev arrow
arrowNextIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-arrow-circle-right' - icon for next arrow
closeIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-times-circle' - icon for close button
fullscreenIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-arrows-alt' - icon for fullscreen button
spinnerIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw' - icon for spinner
zoomInIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-search-plus' - icon for zoom in
zoomOutIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-search-minus' - icon for zoom out
rotateLeftIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-undo' - icon for rotate left
rotateRightIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-repeat' - icon for rotate right
downloadIcon | Type:
string | Default value:
'fa fa-arrow-circle-down' - icon for download
actions | Type:
NgxGalleryAction[] | Default value:
[] - Array of new custom actions that will be added to the left of the current close/zoom/fullscreen icons
small | Type:
string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in thumbnails
medium | Type:
string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in image
big | Type:
string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in preview
description | Type:
string - description used in preview
url | Type:
string - url used in link
label | Type:
string - label used for aria-label when thumbnail is a link
Fade (default)
Slide
Rotate
Zoom
Cover (default)
Contain
Top
Bottom (default)
Column (default)
Row
Page
Examples for
icon | Type:
string - icon for custom action
disabled | Type:
boolean | Default value:
false - if the icon should be disabled
titleText | Type:
string | Default value:
'' - text to set the title attribute to
onClick | Type:
(event: Event, index: number) => void - Output function to call when custom action icon is clicked
change - triggered on image change
imagesReady - triggered when images length > 0
previewOpen - triggered on preview open
previewClose - triggered on preview close
previewChange - triggered on preview image change
show(index: number): void - shows image at index
showNext(): void - shows next image
showPrev(): void - shows prev image
canShowNext(): boolean - returns true if there is next image
canShowPrev(): boolean - returns true if there is prev image
openPreview(index: number): void - opens preview at index
moveThumbnailsLeft(): void - moves thumbnails to left
moveThumbnailsRight(): void - moves thumbnails to right
canMoveThumbnailsLeft(): boolean - returns true if you can move thumbnails to left
canMoveThumbnailsRight(): boolean - returns true if you can move thumbnails to right
// app.module.ts
import { NgxGalleryModule } from 'ngx-gallery';
...
@NgModule({
imports: [
...
NgxGalleryModule
...
],
...
})
export class AppModule { }
// app.component.ts
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NgxGalleryOptions, NgxGalleryImage, NgxGalleryAnimation } from 'ngx-gallery';
...
@Component({
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.scss'],
})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
galleryOptions: NgxGalleryOptions[];
galleryImages: NgxGalleryImage[];
ngOnInit(): void {
this.galleryOptions = [
{
width: '600px',
height: '400px',
thumbnailsColumns: 4,
imageAnimation: NgxGalleryAnimation.Slide
},
// max-width 800
{
breakpoint: 800,
width: '100%',
height: '600px',
imagePercent: 80,
thumbnailsPercent: 20,
thumbnailsMargin: 20,
thumbnailMargin: 20
},
// max-width 400
{
breakpoint: 400,
preview: false
}
];
this.galleryImages = [
{
small: 'assets/1-small.jpg',
medium: 'assets/1-medium.jpg',
big: 'assets/1-big.jpg'
},
{
small: 'assets/2-small.jpg',
medium: 'assets/2-medium.jpg',
big: 'assets/2-big.jpg'
},
{
small: 'assets/3-small.jpg',
medium: 'assets/3-medium.jpg',
big: 'assets/3-big.jpg'
}
];
}
}
// app.component.html
<ngx-gallery [options]="galleryOptions" [images]="galleryImages"></ngx-gallery>
/deep/ .ngx-gallery-thumbnail.ngx-gallery-active {
/* your styles */
}
ngx-gallery /deep/ .ngx-gallery-arrow {
/* your styles */
}
ngx-gallery /deep/ ngx-gallery-image .ngx-gallery-arrow {
/* your styles */
}
ngx-gallery /deep/ ngx-gallery-thumbnails .ngx-gallery-arrow {
/* your styles */
}
ngx-gallery /deep/ ngx-gallery-preview .ngx-gallery-arrow {
/* your styles */
}