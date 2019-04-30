Off until 11.06.2018

Prerequisites

Font Awesome (required for icons)

npm install font-awesome --save

For angular-cli based projects insert styles into .angular-cli.json

"styles" : [ ... "../node_modules/font-awesome/css/font-awesome.css" ]

Hammerjs (required for swipe)

npm install hammerjs --save

import 'hammerjs' ;

SystemJS

If you are not using SystemJS you can skip this section.

map : { 'ngx-gallery' : 'node_modules/ngx-gallery/bundles/ngx-gallery.umd.js' , }

Angular Material

If you are not using Angular Material you can skip this section.

Angular Material is using transform: translate3d(0,0,0); in components styles. Unfortunately transform changes positioning context and preview won't work properly. To avoid this situation you have to override material styles, for example:

@ import "~@angular/material/prebuilt-themes/indigo-pink.css" ; .mat-sidenav-container , .mat-sidenav-content , .mat-tab-body-content { transform : none ; }

You can read more about this issue here

Installation

npm install ngx-gallery --save

NgxGalleryOptions

width | Type: string | Default value: '500px' - gallery width

height | Type: string | Default value: '400px' - gallery height

breakpoint | Type: number | Default value: undefined - responsive breakpoint, works like media query max-width

fullWidth | Type: boolean | Default value: false - sets the same width as browser

layout | Type: string | Default value: NgxGalleryLayout.Bottom - sets thumbnails position

startIndex | Type: number | Default value: 0 - sets index of selected image on start

linkTarget | Type: string | Default value: _blank - sets target attribute of link

lazyLoading | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables/disables lazy loading for images

image | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables image

imageDescription | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables description for images

imagePercent | Type: number | Default value: 75 - percentage height

imageArrows | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables arrows

imageArrowsAutoHide | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables arrows auto hide

imageSwipe | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables swipe

imageAnimation | Type: string | Default value: NgxGalleryAnimation.Fade - animation type

imageSize | Type: string | Default value: NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover - image size

imageAutoPlay | Type: boolean | Default value false - enables or disables auto play

imageAutoPlayInterval | Type: number | Default value: 2000 - interval for auto play (ms)

imageAutoPlayPauseOnHover | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables pouse auto play on hover

imageInfinityMove | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables infinity move by arrows

imageActions | Type: NgxGalleryAction[] | Default value: [] - Array of custom actions

imageBullets | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables navigation bullets

thumbnails | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables thumbnails

thumbnailsColumns | Type: number | Default value: 4 - columns count

thumbnailsRows | Type: number | Default value: 1 - rows count

thumbnailsPercent | Type: number | Default value: 25 - percentage height

thumbnailsMargin | Type: number | Default value: 10 - margin between thumbnails and image

thumbnailsArrows | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables arrows

thumbnailsArrowsAutoHide | boolean: string | Default value: false - enables or disables arrows auto hide

thumbnailsSwipe | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables swipe

thumbnailsMoveSize | Type: number | Default value: 1 - number of items to move on arrow click

thumbnailsOrder | Type: number | Default value: NgxGalleryOrder.Column - images order

thumbnailsRemainingCount | Type: boolean | Default value: false - if true arrows are disabled and last item has label with remaining count

thumbnailsAsLinks | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables links on thumbnails

thumbnailsAutoHide | Type: boolean | Default value: false - hides thumbnails if there is only one image

thumbnailMargin | Type: number | Default value: 10 - margin between images in thumbnails

thumbnailSize | Type: string | Default value: NgxGalleryImageSize.Cover - thumbnail size

thumbnailActions | Type: NgxGalleryAction[] | Default value: [] - Array of custom actions

preview | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables preview

previewDescription | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables description for images

previewArrows | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables arrows

previewArrowsAutoHide | boolean: string | Default value: false - enables or disables arrows auto hide

previewSwipe | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables swipe

previewFullscreen | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables fullscreen icon

previewForceFullscreen | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables opening preview in fullscreen mode

previewCloseOnClick | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables closing preview by click

previewCloseOnEsc | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables closing preview by esc keyboard

previewKeyboardNavigation | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables navigation by keyboard

previewAnimation | Type: boolean | Default value: true - enables or disables image loading animation

previewAutoPlay | Type: boolean | Default value false - enables or disables auto play

previewAutoPlayInterval | Type: number | Default value: 2000 - interval for auto play (ms)

previewAutoPlayPauseOnHover | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables pouse auto play on hover

previewInfinityMove | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables infinity move by arrows

previewZoom | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables zoom in and zoom out

previewZoomStep | Type: number | Default value: 0.1 - step for zoom change

previewZoomMax | Type: number | Default value: 2 - max value for zoom

previewZoomMin | Type: number | Default value: 0.5 - min value for zoom

previewRotate | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables rotate buttons

previewDownload | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables downoad button

previewBullets | Type: boolean | Default value: false - enables or disables navigation bullets

arrowPrevIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-arrow-circle-left' - icon for prev arrow

arrowNextIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-arrow-circle-right' - icon for next arrow

closeIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-times-circle' - icon for close button

fullscreenIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-arrows-alt' - icon for fullscreen button

spinnerIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-spinner fa-pulse fa-3x fa-fw' - icon for spinner

zoomInIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-search-plus' - icon for zoom in

zoomOutIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-search-minus' - icon for zoom out

rotateLeftIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-undo' - icon for rotate left

rotateRightIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-repeat' - icon for rotate right

downloadIcon | Type: string | Default value: 'fa fa-arrow-circle-down' - icon for download

actions | Type: NgxGalleryAction[] | Default value: [] - Array of new custom actions that will be added to the left of the current close/zoom/fullscreen icons

NgxGalleryImage

small | Type: string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in thumbnails

small | Type: string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in thumbnails

medium | Type: string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in image

big | Type: string | SafeResourceUrl - url used in preview
description | Type: string - description used in preview

url | Type: string - url used in link

label | Type: string - label used for aria-label when thumbnail is a link

NgxGalleryAnimation

Fade (default)

Slide

Rotate

Zoom

NgxGalleryImageSize

Cover (default)

Contain

NgxGalleryLayout

Top

Bottom (default)

NgxGalleryOrder

Column (default)

Row

Page

Examples for

NgxGalleryAction

icon | Type: string - icon for custom action

icon | Type: string - icon for custom action
disabled | Type: boolean | Default value: false - if the icon should be disabled

titleText | Type: string | Default value: '' - text to set the title attribute to

onClick | Type: (event: Event, index: number) => void - Output function to call when custom action icon is clicked

Events

change - triggered on image change

change - triggered on image change
imagesReady - triggered when images length > 0

previewOpen - triggered on preview open

previewClose - triggered on preview close

- triggered on preview close previewChange - triggered on preview image change

Methods

show(index: number): void - shows image at index

showNext(): void - shows next image

showPrev(): void - shows prev image

canShowNext(): boolean - returns true if there is next image

canShowPrev(): boolean - returns true if there is prev image

openPreview(index: number): void - opens preview at index

moveThumbnailsLeft(): void - moves thumbnails to left

moveThumbnailsRight(): void - moves thumbnails to right

canMoveThumbnailsLeft(): boolean - returns true if you can move thumbnails to left

canMoveThumbnailsRight(): boolean - returns true if you can move thumbnails to right

Usage

import { NgxGalleryModule } from 'ngx-gallery' ; ... ({ imports: [ ... NgxGalleryModule ... ], ... }) export class AppModule { }

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { NgxGalleryOptions, NgxGalleryImage, NgxGalleryAnimation } from 'ngx-gallery' ; ... ({ templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ], }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { galleryOptions: NgxGalleryOptions[]; galleryImages: NgxGalleryImage[]; ngOnInit(): void { this .galleryOptions = [ { width: '600px' , height: '400px' , thumbnailsColumns: 4 , imageAnimation: NgxGalleryAnimation.Slide }, { breakpoint: 800 , width: '100%' , height: '600px' , imagePercent: 80 , thumbnailsPercent: 20 , thumbnailsMargin: 20 , thumbnailMargin: 20 }, { breakpoint: 400 , preview: false } ]; this .galleryImages = [ { small: 'assets/1-small.jpg' , medium: 'assets/1-medium.jpg' , big: 'assets/1-big.jpg' }, { small: 'assets/2-small.jpg' , medium: 'assets/2-medium.jpg' , big: 'assets/2-big.jpg' }, { small: 'assets/3-small.jpg' , medium: 'assets/3-medium.jpg' , big: 'assets/3-big.jpg' } ]; } }

// app.component.html < ngx-gallery [ options ]= "galleryOptions" [ images ]= "galleryImages" > </ ngx-gallery >

Styling

Active thumbnail

/deep/ .ngx-gallery-thumbnail .ngx-gallery-active { }

Arrow

ngx-gallery /deep/ .ngx-gallery-arrow { }

Arrow in particular element

ngx-gallery /deep/ ngx-gallery-image .ngx-gallery-arrow { } ngx-gallery /deep/ ngx-gallery-thumbnails .ngx-gallery-arrow { } ngx-gallery /deep/ ngx-gallery-preview .ngx-gallery-arrow { }

