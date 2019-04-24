openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nf

ngx-fullpage

by Meiblorn
5.1.0 (see all)

Angular 2 fullPage.js port library

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

76

GitHub Stars

283

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-fullpage

ngx-fullpage npm downloadsBuild StatusAngular AOT supportedJoin the chat at https://gitter.im/meiblorn/ngx-fullpageGreenkeeper badge

Create Beautiful Fullscreen Scrolling websites (now with Angular 2 and above)!

This is an Angular fullPage.js port library.

npm version Dependency Status devDependency Status peerDependency Status Test Coverage Code Climate

New:

  • Project is updated to support Angular 7 !

Help wanted

As for now, I have no enough time to work on the this library. I am a backend developer, write Java / Python programs and that's the reason why library updates are so rare. I am not able to follow all the new trends in Angular, fullpage.js and frontend in general.

I am looking for collaborators who could help me to keep library up to date and resolve incoming PR's and issues. If you are interested in it, contact me via email: meiblorn@gmail.com

Demo

Check out the live demo HERE

Docs

For docs checkout our WIKI

For typedocs checkout this LINK

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial