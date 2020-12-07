openbase logo
nf

ngx-flip

by Ritz
9.0.0 (see all)

Simple Flip component based on angular x

Readme

Simple plug and play Flip component

Demo

Install it with npm

npm install ngx-flip --save

Usage

Import the Flip Module in your app.module.ts file

  import { FlipModule } from 'ngx-flip';
  // other imports 
  
  @NgModule({
    imports: [
      // other imports 
      FlipModule
    ],
    // ...
  })
  export class AppModule {}

Add selector in template file my-component.html

  <ngx-flip [flip]="flipDiv" (click)="onClick()">
   <div front>Front</div>
   <div back>Back</div>
 </ngx-flip>
 
  Where
  flip : boolean variable => used to flip the front and back div
  <div front>Front</div> => Front div -- add 'front' as attribute to identify as front div
  <div back>Back</div> => Back div -- add 'back' as attribute to identify as back div

import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({ /* ... */ })
export class MyComponent {
  flipDiv = false;
  onClick() {
    this.flipDiv = !this.flipDiv;
  }
}

Running unit tests

ng test

Running end-to-end tests

coming soon.

Further help

pull request always welcome!!!

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.

