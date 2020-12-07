Simple plug and play Flip component

Demo

Install it with npm

npm install ngx-flip --save

Usage

Import the Flip Module in your app.module.ts file

import { FlipModule } from 'ngx-flip'; // other imports @NgModule({ imports: [ // other imports FlipModule ], // ... }) export class AppModule {}

Add selector in template file my-component.html

< ngx-flip [ flip ]= "flipDiv" ( click )= "onClick()" > < div front > Front </ div > < div back > Back </ div > </ ngx-flip > Where flip : boolean variable => used to flip the front and back div < div front > Front </ div > => Front div -- add 'front' as attribute to identify as front div < div back > Back </ div > => Back div -- add 'back' as attribute to identify as back div

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ }) export class MyComponent { flipDiv = false ; onClick() { this .flipDiv = ! this .flipDiv; } }

Running unit tests

ng test

Running end-to-end tests

coming soon.

Further help

pull request always welcome!!!

License

This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.