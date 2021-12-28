openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nf

ngx-filesaver

by 卡色
12.0.0 (see all)

Simple file save with FileSaver.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.5K

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular File Saving

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-filesaver

Simple file save with FileSaver.js

NPM version Ci

中文版

Examples

Installation

npm install file-saver ngx-filesaver --save

Add the FileSaverModule module to your project：

import { FileSaverModule } from 'ngx-filesaver';
@NgModule({
  imports: [ FileSaverModule ]
})

Instructions

There are two ways to save a file: using FileSaverService.save() or using the fileSaver directive.

1、FileSaverService

constructor(private _http: Http, private _FileSaverService: FileSaverService) {
}

onSave() {
  this._http.get('demo.pdf', {
    responseType: ResponseContentType.Blob // This must be a Blob type
  }).subscribe(res => {
    this._FileSaverService.save((<any>res)._body, fileName);
  });
}

2、fileSaver directive

Configuration example

<button type="button"
        fileSaver
        [method]="'GET'"
        [fileName]="'中文pdf.pdf'"
        [url]="'assets/files/demo.pdf'"
        [header]="{ token: 'demo' }"
        [query]="{ pi: 1, name: 'demo' }"
        (success)="onSuc($event)"
        (error)="onErr($event)">Download PDF</button>

fileSaver： the directive name Parameters

ParameterDescriptionTypeDefault
methodRequest method typestringGET
urlRequest URLstring-
fileNameFilename when downloadingstring-
queryAdditional query parameters. Equivalent to params valuestring-
headerHeader configuration. Usually used for especifying access tokensany-
fsOptionsFileSaver.js config, can be set autoBom valueFileSaverOptions-
successDownload success callbackEventEmitter<HttpResponse<Blob>>-
errorDownload error callbackEventEmitter<any>-

Custom HTTP type

<button type="button"
        fileSaver
        [http]="onRemote('pdf', true)">Download PDF</button>

onRemote(type: string, fromRemote: boolean): Observable<Response> {
  return this._http.get(`assets/files/demo.${type}`, {
    responseType: ResponseContentType.Blob
  }).map(response => {
    response.headers.set('filename', `demo.${type}`)
    return response;
  });
}

About filenames

The name for the downloaded file is obtained with the following priority:

  1. fileName
  2. response.headers.get('filename')
  3. response.headers.get('x-filename')。

If you are requesting a CORS address, you need to pay attention to the request headers. Setting Access-Control-Allow-Headers: filename should be sufficient

Class Name

Class NameDescription
filesaver__not-supportNot Supported Browsers
filesaver__disabledDuring http request

Configuring CommonJS dependencies

WARNING in node_modules/ngx-filesaver/ivy_ngcc/fesm2015/ngx-filesaver.js depends on file-saver. CommonJS or AMD dependencies can cause optimization bailouts.

We cannot change this, the only way is to ignore it:

"build": {
  "builder": "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser",
  "options": {
     "allowedCommonJsDependencies": [
        "file-saver"
     ]
     ...
   }
   ...
},

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Sheldon HageExcelsior MN1 Rating0 Reviews
CEO ExcelsiorWorx LLC
1 month ago

Install at your own risk. Completely back up your project and ALL node modules. This installer removes a number of critical packages. It removed my mapping and authentication modules and basically left me with a hard restore situation. There is zero way to provide feedback or report a bug. If you are lucky enough to have it NOT blow up your project during install, well, then there are endless puzzling configuration glitches that make getting it running and to KEEP running incredibly difficult. If you happen to upgrade your Angular version post-ngx-filesaver install it will break. I have genuine hate for this package.

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial