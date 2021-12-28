Simple file save with FileSaver.js

Examples

Installation

npm install file-saver ngx-filesaver --save

Add the FileSaverModule module to your project：

import { FileSaverModule } from 'ngx-filesaver' ; imports: [ FileSaverModule ] })

Instructions

There are two ways to save a file: using FileSaverService.save() or using the fileSaver directive.

constructor ( private _http: Http, private _FileSaverService: FileSaverService ) { } onSave() { this ._http.get( 'demo.pdf' , { responseType: ResponseContentType.Blob }).subscribe( res => { this ._FileSaverService.save((< any >res)._body, fileName); }); }

2、fileSaver directive

Configuration example

< button type = "button" fileSaver [ method ]= "'GET'" [ fileName ]= "'中文pdf.pdf'" [ url ]= "'assets/files/demo.pdf'" [ header ]= "{ token: 'demo' }" [ query ]= "{ pi: 1, name: 'demo' }" ( success )= "onSuc($event)" ( error )= "onErr($event)" > Download PDF </ button >

fileSaver： the directive name Parameters

Parameter Description Type Default method Request method type string GET url Request URL string - fileName Filename when downloading string - query Additional query parameters. Equivalent to params value string - header Header configuration. Usually used for especifying access tokens any - fsOptions FileSaver.js config, can be set autoBom value FileSaverOptions - success Download success callback EventEmitter<HttpResponse<Blob>> - error Download error callback EventEmitter<any> -

Custom HTTP type

< button type = "button" fileSaver [ http ]= "onRemote('pdf', true)" > Download PDF </ button >

onRemote( type : string , fromRemote: boolean ): Observable<Response> { return this ._http.get( `assets/files/demo. ${ type } ` , { responseType: ResponseContentType.Blob }).map( response => { response.headers.set( 'filename' , `demo. ${ type } ` ) return response; }); }

About filenames

The name for the downloaded file is obtained with the following priority:

fileName response.headers.get('filename') response.headers.get('x-filename')。

If you are requesting a CORS address, you need to pay attention to the request headers. Setting Access-Control-Allow-Headers: filename should be sufficient

Class Name

Class Name Description filesaver__not-support Not Supported Browsers filesaver__disabled During http request

Configuring CommonJS dependencies

WARNING in node_modules/ngx-filesaver/ivy_ngcc/fesm2015/ngx-filesaver.js depends on file-saver. CommonJS or AMD dependencies can cause optimization bailouts.

We cannot change this, the only way is to ignore it: