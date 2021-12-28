Simple file save with FileSaver.js
npm install file-saver ngx-filesaver --save
Add the
FileSaverModule module to your project：
import { FileSaverModule } from 'ngx-filesaver';
@NgModule({
imports: [ FileSaverModule ]
})
There are two ways to save a file: using
FileSaverService.save() or using the
fileSaver directive.
constructor(private _http: Http, private _FileSaverService: FileSaverService) {
}
onSave() {
this._http.get('demo.pdf', {
responseType: ResponseContentType.Blob // This must be a Blob type
}).subscribe(res => {
this._FileSaverService.save((<any>res)._body, fileName);
});
}
<button type="button"
fileSaver
[method]="'GET'"
[fileName]="'中文pdf.pdf'"
[url]="'assets/files/demo.pdf'"
[header]="{ token: 'demo' }"
[query]="{ pi: 1, name: 'demo' }"
(success)="onSuc($event)"
(error)="onErr($event)">Download PDF</button>
fileSaver： the directive name Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Type
|Default
method
|Request method type
string
GET
url
|Request URL
string
|-
fileName
|Filename when downloading
string
|-
query
|Additional query parameters. Equivalent to
params value
string
|-
header
|Header configuration. Usually used for especifying access tokens
any
|-
fsOptions
|FileSaver.js config, can be set
autoBom value
FileSaverOptions
|-
success
|Download success callback
EventEmitter<HttpResponse<Blob>>
|-
error
|Download error callback
EventEmitter<any>
|-
<button type="button"
fileSaver
[http]="onRemote('pdf', true)">Download PDF</button>
onRemote(type: string, fromRemote: boolean): Observable<Response> {
return this._http.get(`assets/files/demo.${type}`, {
responseType: ResponseContentType.Blob
}).map(response => {
response.headers.set('filename', `demo.${type}`)
return response;
});
}
The name for the downloaded file is obtained with the following priority:
If you are requesting a CORS address, you need to pay attention to the request headers. Setting
Access-Control-Allow-Headers: filename should be sufficient
|Class Name
|Description
filesaver__not-support
|Not Supported Browsers
filesaver__disabled
|During http request
WARNING in node_modules/ngx-filesaver/ivy_ngcc/fesm2015/ngx-filesaver.js depends on file-saver. CommonJS or AMD dependencies can cause optimization bailouts.
We cannot change this, the only way is to ignore it:
"build": {
"builder": "@angular-devkit/build-angular:browser",
"options": {
"allowedCommonJsDependencies": [
"file-saver"
]
...
}
...
},
Install at your own risk. Completely back up your project and ALL node modules. This installer removes a number of critical packages. It removed my mapping and authentication modules and basically left me with a hard restore situation. There is zero way to provide feedback or report a bug. If you are lucky enough to have it NOT blow up your project during install, well, then there are endless puzzling configuration glitches that make getting it running and to KEEP running incredibly difficult. If you happen to upgrade your Angular version post-ngx-filesaver install it will break. I have genuine hate for this package.