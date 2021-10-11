openbase logo
nf

ngx-filepond

by pqina
6.0.1 (see all)

🔌 A handy FilePond adapter component for Angular

Readme

Angular FilePond

Angular FilePond is a handy adapter component for FilePond, a JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.

FilePond

Core Features

  • Accepts directories, files, blobs, local URLs, remote URLs and Data URIs.
  • Drop files, select on filesystem, copy and paste files, or add files using the API.
  • Async uploading with AJAX, or encode files as base64 data and send along form post.
  • Accessible, tested with AT software like VoiceOver and JAWS, navigable by Keyboard.
  • Image optimization, automatic image resizing, cropping, and fixes EXIF orientation.
  • Responsive, automatically scales to available space, is functional on both mobile and desktop devices.

Learn more about FilePond

Also need Image Editing?

Pintura the modern JavaScript Image Editor is what you're looking for. Pintura supports setting crop aspect ratios, resizing, rotating, cropping, and flipping images. Above all, it integrates beautifully with FilePond.

Learn more about Pintura

Installation

Install FilePond component from npm.

npm install filepond ngx-filepond --save

Import FilePondModule and if needed register any plugins. Please note that plugins need to be installed from npm separately.

Add FilePond styles path ./node_modules/filepond/dist/filepond.min.css to the build.options.styles property in angular.json

// app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';

// import filepond module
import { FilePondModule, registerPlugin } from 'ngx-filepond';

// import and register filepond file type validation plugin
import * as FilePondPluginFileValidateType from 'filepond-plugin-file-validate-type';
registerPlugin(FilePondPluginFileValidateType);

@NgModule({
  declarations: [
    AppComponent
  ],
  imports: [
    BrowserModule,
    FilePondModule // add filepond module here
  ],
  providers: [],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

<!-- app.component.html -->
<file-pond #myPond 
    [options]="pondOptions" 
    [files]="pondFiles"
    (oninit)="pondHandleInit()"
    (onaddfile)="pondHandleAddFile($event)"
    (onactivatefile)="pondHandleActivateFile($event)">
</file-pond>

// app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { FilePondOptions } from 'filepond';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-root',
  templateUrl: './app.component.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})

export class AppComponent {

  pondOptions: FilePondOptions = {
    allowMultiple: true,
    labelIdle: 'Drop files here...'
  }

  pondFiles: FilePondOptions["files"] = [
    {
      source: 'assets/photo.jpeg',
      options: {
        type: 'local'
      }
    }
  ]

  pondHandleInit() {
    console.log('FilePond has initialised');
  }

  pondHandleAddFile(event: any) {
    console.log('A file was added', event);
  }

  pondHandleActivateFile(event: any) {
    console.log('A file was activated', event)
  }

}

Read the docs for more information

