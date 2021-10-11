Angular FilePond is a handy adapter component for FilePond, a JavaScript library that can upload anything you throw at it, optimizes images for faster uploads, and offers a great, accessible, silky smooth user experience.
Install FilePond component from npm.
npm install filepond ngx-filepond --save
Import
FilePondModule and if needed register any plugins. Please note that plugins need to be installed from npm separately.
Add FilePond styles path
./node_modules/filepond/dist/filepond.min.css to the
build.options.styles property in
angular.json
// app.module.ts
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
// import filepond module
import { FilePondModule, registerPlugin } from 'ngx-filepond';
// import and register filepond file type validation plugin
import * as FilePondPluginFileValidateType from 'filepond-plugin-file-validate-type';
registerPlugin(FilePondPluginFileValidateType);
@NgModule({
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FilePondModule // add filepond module here
],
providers: [],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
<!-- app.component.html -->
<file-pond #myPond
[options]="pondOptions"
[files]="pondFiles"
(oninit)="pondHandleInit()"
(onaddfile)="pondHandleAddFile($event)"
(onactivatefile)="pondHandleActivateFile($event)">
</file-pond>
// app.component.ts
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { FilePondOptions } from 'filepond';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
pondOptions: FilePondOptions = {
allowMultiple: true,
labelIdle: 'Drop files here...'
}
pondFiles: FilePondOptions["files"] = [
{
source: 'assets/photo.jpeg',
options: {
type: 'local'
}
}
]
pondHandleInit() {
console.log('FilePond has initialised');
}
pondHandleAddFile(event: any) {
console.log('A file was added', event);
}
pondHandleActivateFile(event: any) {
console.log('A file was activated', event)
}
}